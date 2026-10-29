Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - PlasCred (CSE: PLAS) is advancing its plastic recycling technology, converting hard-to-recycle plastics that would otherwise end up in landfills or incinerators into oil that can be used to produce new plastics. The company is targeting processing capabilities of 2,000 to 10,000 barrels per day, supported by transportation and collection opportunities through Canadian National Railway's (CN) network. PlasCred is working to expand its recycling operations and help turn plastic waste into a valuable resource for North America's circular economy.





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PlasCred (CSE: PLAS)

https://plascred.com/

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