Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - ONGold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ONAU) (OTCQB: ONGRF) (the "Company" or "ONGold") announces that it has filed on SEDAR+ an independent technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") for its Monument Bay Gold Project in northeastern Manitoba (the "Project").

The technical report, titled "Independent Technical Report for the Monument Bay Gold Project in Manitoba, Canada", with an effective date of July 31, 2026 and a report date of October 28, 2026 (the "Technical Report"), was prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. ("SRK"). The Technical Report supports the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Project (the "2026 MRE") disclosed in the Company's news release dated September 14, 2026.

There are no material differences between the 2026 MRE as disclosed in the Company's news release dated September 14, 2026 and the Mineral Resource Estimate set out in the Technical Report.

For a summary of the 2026 MRE, including the Mineral Resource Statement, key assumptions, parameters and methods, readers are referred to the Company's news release dated September 14, 2026. Readers are encouraged to read the Technical Report in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions and exclusions relating to the 2026 MRE. The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.ongoldresources.com. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Qualified Persons

The Technical Report was prepared by Souvik Banerjee, P.Geo., and Adrian Dance, Ph.D., P.Eng., each of SRK, and each of whom is an independent "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101.

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Souvik Banerjee, P.Geo., of SRK, an independent qualified person as defined in NI 43-101.

About ONGold Resources Ltd.

ONGold Resources Ltd. owns significant exploration assets in Northern Ontario and Northern Manitoba, including the district-scale Monument Bay Gold Project, TPK Project, October Gold Project and Domain property. These projects represent a strategic footprint in one of Canada's most prolific gold-producing regions.

With its extensive technical expertise, strong commitment to social acceptability, mindful Indigenous engagement and partnerships, in addition to a proven track record of responsible exploration, ONGold's team is uniquely positioned to unlock the full potential of its portfolio of projects.

ONGold Resources Ltd. on behalf of the Board of Directors

Kyle Stanfield, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the potential of the Company's portfolio of mineral projects. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions regarding the results of future exploration, the availability of financing and the receipt of required permits and approvals, and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including risks inherent in mineral exploration, the uncertainty of Mineral Resource estimates, fluctuations in metal prices, and the other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321723