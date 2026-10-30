Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") announces that it has now completed a third and final tranche (the "Final Tranche") closing of its oversubscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), previously announced on June 18, 2026, July 16, 2026 and September 17, 2026.

Under the Final Tranche, the Company has issued 2,528,364 Units at $0.15/Unit for gross proceeds of $379,254.60. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Final Tranche. All securities issued under the Final Tranche are subject to a hold period expiring March 1, 2027, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Darren Bahrey, CEO and a director of the Company, participated in the Final Tranche through a private company owned by him, and purchased 354,631 Units for $53,194.65. Mr. Bahrey's participation is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such insider participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on any of the exchanges or markets outlined in subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101, and the fair market value of the securities distributed to Mr. Bahrey's company do not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Together with the first tranche closing announced July 16, 2026, and the second tranche closing announced September 17, 2026, the Company has now raised a total of $911,110.95 from the sale of 6,074,073 units. The proceeds will support the continued advancement of the Company's Critical Minerals exploration projects on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut, Canada.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About StrategX

StrategX is a Canadian critical minerals exploration company currently focused on discovering and advancing district-scale mineral systems in northern Canada. Its flagship Nagvaak Project, located on the Melville Peninsula in Nunavut, hosts a large-scale critical minerals system prospective for nickel, copper, cobalt, vanadium, graphite, and silver.

The Company is advancing a portfolio of high-priority exploration targets through systematic, cost-effective exploration programs conducted in collaboration with its Inuit partners and local communities. StrategX believes the Melville Peninsula represents one of Canada's emerging critical minerals districts and is strategically positioned to contribute to secure North American supply chains supporting electrification, energy security, and advanced manufacturing.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Darren G. Bahrey, Chief Executive Officer

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.strategXcorp.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and include, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the Offering, the intended use of proceeds, planned exploration activities at the Nagvaak Project, and the Company's future business and exploration objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on some assumptions believed by management to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including assumptions regarding market conditions, investor participation, regulatory approvals, the availability of financing, and the Company's ability to execute its exploration programs as planned. However, forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks related to the completion of the Offering, fluctuations in commodity prices, changes in market conditions, exploration and development risks, regulatory risks, environmental risks, financing risks, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings available under its profile on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321743