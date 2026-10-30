Lightwave Logic, Inc. Electro-Optic Polymer Technology Integrated into Hon Hai Technology Group Optical Transceiver Demonstrated at Hon Hai Tech Day

Foxconn's Silicon-Organic Hybrid (SOH) AI-networking products, powered by Lightwave Logic, target 200G and 400G per lane

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to enable next-generation photonic devices, today announced that its electro-optic polymer technology will be featured in a joint optical transceiver demonstration by Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) at Hon Hai Tech Day 2026.

The Hon Hai demonstration during Hon Hai Tech Day 2026 will take place at the Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei, Taiwan, on October 30 and 31, 2026.

The transceiver incorporates a novel Silicon-Organic Hybrid (SOH) optical engine using Lightwave Logic's proprietary electro-optic polymer technology and represents an important step in demonstrating the technology within an end-to-end optical communications platform. Lightwave Logic's electro-optic polymers are designed in a small footprint to enable high-speed modulation at low drive voltage and low power, while integrating with silicon photonics and established semiconductor manufacturing processes.

Lightwave Logic and Hon Hai have been collaborating on the integration of electro-optic polymer technology with silicon photonics and on optical-engine architectures aimed at next-generation high-speed optical connectivity. The collaboration is targeting 200G and 400G per lane transceiver applications and is designed to support a scalable path to manufacturing through Taiwan's advanced semiconductor and photonics ecosystem.

"Hon Hai is leading the implementation of the silicon-organic hybrid modulator architecture and its integration into an optical engine and transceiver platform," said Dr. Jachen Hsieh, Vice President Siphcomm Business Unit, Hon Hai Technology Group. "By combining our silicon photonics design, device integration and system expertise with Lightwave Logic's advanced electro-optic polymer technology, we are developing an architecture designed to support 200G and 400G per lane applications while reducing drive voltage, power consumption and size. The semiconductor-compatible nature of the approach, together with Hon Hai's deep capabilities in advanced packaging and high-volume manufacturing, provides a strong foundation for scaling next-generation optical interconnect solutions."

"The demonstration of a fully-functional transceiver incorporating our electro-optic polymer technology is an important validation of the progress we are making with customers," said Yves LeMaitre, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "This demonstration moves our technology beyond individual devices and into a system-level environment that customers can evaluate today and deploy at scale in the future. Working with Hon Hai also places our technology within one of the world's most advanced semiconductor and electronics manufacturing ecosystems, providing an important path toward scalable integration and commercialization."

The collaboration also benefits from Taiwan's highly developed semiconductor and photonics ecosystem, which brings together foundry manufacturing, advanced packaging, back-end processing, optical-component integration and high-volume electronics manufacturing. This ecosystem provides a compelling environment for advancing SOH technology from device development toward scalable optical-engine and transceiver production.

The companies continue to collaborate on technical development, integration, testing and qualification activities intended to advance the technology toward commercial deployment.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) is a technology platform company pioneering the development of proprietary electro-optic polymers that enable ultra-high-speed data transmission with low power consumption and compact form factors. These materials power next-generation photonic devices for telecommunications, data centers, and emerging AI infrastructure. Visit www.lightwavelogic.com for more information.

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Contacts:

Nick Teves or Ross Collins

Alpha IR Group for Lightwave Logic

lwlg@alpha-ir.com

312-445-2870

SOURCE: Lightwave Logic

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lightwave-logic-inc.-electro-optic-polymer-technology-integrated-into-1243898