Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn): Foxconn Ecosystem Enabling Token Factory For AI In Spotlight At Hon Hai Tech Day 2026

Foxconn Ecosystem Enabling Token Factory For AI In Spotlight At Hon Hai Tech Day 2026

Flagship annual technology conference held for 7 th year, celebrates tech partnerships

year, celebrates tech partnerships Record 321 exhibits demonstrate vertical integration and precision manufacturing

20-meter long wall shows components to system integration of next-gen AI infra

Most embodied intelligence assembled at HHTD26

TAIPEI, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) (TWSE: 2317), the world's largest electronics manufacturer and AI server provider, on Friday confirmed its industrial leadership in token factory solutions with an unprecedented look at components and system technologies enabling next generation AI infrastructure and by giving spotlight to its storied partnerships for the first time.

At the 7th annual Hon Hai Tech Day 2026 (HHTD26), Foxconn laid bare the world-beating vertical integration and precision manufacturing strengths behind its work on the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform, from rack-level full AI supercomputing system integration to sub-micron-level component manufacturing technologies.

In two firsts, Foxconn showcased NVIDIA DSX POD, a standardized, factory-built reference design that enables partners to preintegrate NVIDIA Vera Rubin rack-scale AI infrastructure in modular containers, complete critical validation before shipment and connect the units to prepared site infrastructure after delivery, dominated the venue and welcomed visitors, while a customer zone with key moment photos and milestone technology timelines paid homage to behind-the-scenes partnerships that have captured the imagination of the technology industry.

"Foxconn is transforming into a technology manufacturing platform service provider," said Foxconn Chairman Young Liu. "From testing to the tangible, our vertical integration and precision manufacturing makes the impossible possible. We are building this kind of strength across ecosystems of smart consumer electronics to AI and EV, as well as in space and robotics."

Among a record 321 exhibits at HHTD26, a quarter comprised the Token Factory zone. Extreme co-design is a visual tour at a 20-meter long wall exhibiting PCBs mounted with tens of thousands of micron-level precision-engineered components; AI server cable-free, hose-free and fanless compute tray design in a single generation; next AI megatrend co-packaged optics (CPO); and power, cooling and high-speed data solutions re-imagined for more efficient AI infrastructure.

An immersive simulated AI data hall demonstrated how AI compute, networking, power and cooling are co-designed for an AI factory, including NVIDIA 800 VDC power distribution. Foxconn's dedicated business unit for AI supercomputing & cloud operations and an NVIDIA Cloud Partner, Visionbay.ai, is planning its facility design to follow NVIDIA DSX MaxLPS principles to maximize AI factory performance per watt within a fixed power envelope and optimize computing, power and cooling configurations ahead of construction.

Onstage, NVIDIA, Google LLC, and Schneider Electric discussed AI infrastructure; Honda R&D Co Ltd and Mitsubishi Electric Mobility discussed next generation electromobility. The most embodied intelligence for HHTD26 assembled in the Robotics and Humanoid zone, showing the potential of a growing ecosystem and demonstrating real-world application examples of industrial products used in robotics.

In another first, Foxconn leaned into its rich heritage in ultra-precision manufacturing processes backed by its proprietary machining, materials processing, and mold making equipment with a Precision Manufacturing zone dotted with technologies that have resulted in Poketomo AI companion robots and one-punch enclosures for laptops.

Among the exhibits, the importance of AI safety was a common thread as Foxconn teams demonstrated how the NVIDIA Open Agent Safety Platform could support agent safety across smart healthcare, smart manufacturing and robotics, and smart city.

HHTD26 runs from October 30-31 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, 1F and 4F. The two-day annual conference launched for the first time a family-friendly pavilion for children to experience hands-on exploratory themes for the young include sustainability, mobility, smart factory and smart city.

For more on Hon Hai Tech Day 2026 here.

About Foxconn here.

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