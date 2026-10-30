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WKN: A1H9GN | ISIN: US69370C1009 | Ticker-Symbol: PMTA
Tradegate
29.10.26 | 19:34
174,00 Euro
-0,57 % -1,00
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PTC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PTC INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
173,00174,0029.10.
174,00175,0029.10.
PR Newswire
30.10.2026 04:30 Uhr
118 Leser
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Taiwan King Lung Chin PTC Co., Ltd.: KLC Highlights TTV Thermal Testing for AI/HPC and Liquid Cooling, Chip-Wafer Layout Design, Alongside High-Voltage EV Heating Solutions

KLC Highlights TTV Thermal Testing for AI/HPC and Liquid Cooling, Chip-Wafer Layout Design, Alongside High-Voltage EV Heating Solutions

The Taiwan-based manufacturer supports thermal validation for chip-wafer layout design, planning, design verification, high-performance computing, cold plates, liquid cooling, and electric vehicle thermal management.

TAICHUNG, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan King Lung Chin PTC Co., Ltd. (KLC Corporation), a Taiwan-based thermal management solutions manufacturer, today highlighted its Thermal Test Vehicle (TTV) solutions for chip-wafer layout design, planning & verification, AI, and high-performance computing (HPC), alongside high-voltage coolant heaters for electric vehicles (EVs).

As AI infrastructure and high-performance computing systems drive increasing power densities, thermal validation is becoming increasingly critical in Chip-Wafer layout design, planning, design verification, and cooling system development. KLC's TTV solutions provide controllable heat sources to simulate thermal loads in high-power electronic devices and advanced semiconductor architectures, helping engineers perform early-stage Chip-Wafer layout and architecture design verification while precisely evaluating cooling performance in cold plates and liquid cooling systems.

These solutions support thermal validation for applications involving AI servers, GPU platforms, advanced packaging, and semiconductor wafer devices, helping engineering teams assess cooling designs and thermal performance during wafer design and product development processes.

In the automotive sector, KLC provides high-voltage coolant heaters for battery preheating and cabin heating. Depending on the series, its solutions offer voltage ratings from 12 to 400 VDC and power outputs of up to 12,000 W, supporting diverse EV thermal management requirements.

"From Chip-Wafer layout design planning and AI/HPC cooling validation to electric vehicle heating, thermal management is essential to next-generation semiconductor and automotive systems," said Joanna Wu, CEO of KLC Corporation. "KLC combines thermal testing capabilities and heating technologies to support customers developing increasingly demanding applications."

KLC serves customers across the automotive, industrial, and semiconductor markets, including engineering teams working on chip-wafer layout design verification, high-power electronics, and thermal management systems.

About KLC Corporation

KLC (Taiwan King Lung Chin PTC Co., Ltd.), headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan, designs and manufactures PTC heaters, flexible heaters, and Thermal Test Vehicle solutions for global B2B customers in automotive, industrial, and semiconductor markets.

Website: https://www.ptc-heater.com.tw/

TTV Solutions: https://www.ptc-heater.com.tw/thermal-test-vehicle-ttv/

Media Contact

Taiwan King Lung Chin PTC Co., Ltd.
Email: info@ptc-heater.com.tw
Tel: +886 4 2533 0456

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/klc-highlights-ttv-thermal-testing-for-aihpc-and-liquid-cooling-chip-wafer-layout-design-alongside-high-voltage-ev-heating-solutions-302924502.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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