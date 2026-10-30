61 Archipelago Hotels Properties Support Muslim-Friendly Tourism in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Archipelago Hotels, the largest privately owned hotel management group in Indonesia and Southeast Asia, provides Muslim-friendly services across 13 priority provinces identified in the Indonesia Muslim Travel Index (IMTI) 2025: West Sumatra, Riau, Riau Islands, Banten, DKI Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, DI Yogyakarta, East Java, South Kalimantan, South Sulawesi, Gorontalo, and West Nusa Tenggara.

A total of 61 properties meet Muslim-friendly criteria, including the exclusion of non-halal ingredients and alcoholic beverages, as well as Qibla direction indicators, prayer mats, and prayer facilities in rooms or upon request. Of these, 34 properties have halal-certified restaurants. Prayer facilities or musalas are available at 149 properties.

These services are offered across brands including Aston, Harper, Quest, The Alana, Hotel Neo, and fave, supporting Muslim travelers on business trips and holidays.

The coverage aligns with IMTI 2025, which assesses destination readiness through the ACES (Access, Communication, Environment, & Services) framework. Archipelago Hotels operates properties in 13 of Indonesia's 15 priority provinces.

"Muslim-friendly hospitality is really about removing small points of friction. Indonesia has an extraordinary variety of places to discover, but the best travel experiences are the ones where guests don't have to think twice about whether they can find suitable food or a convenient place to pray. Get those seemingly small things right, and suddenly much more of Indonesia becomes easier and more enjoyable to explore," said John Flood, CEO of Archipelago Hotels.

At the Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI) Awards 2026, Indonesia ranked second as Muslim Friendly Destination of the Year, climbing from fifth place in 2025 with a record-high score of 79.

According to GMTI 2026, international Muslim arrivals are projected to reach 208 million in 2026 and 262 million by 2030, with the Muslim travel market expected to reach US$310 billion. Indonesia's approximately 248 million Muslims, representing 11.3% of the global Muslim population, provide a significant foundation for Muslim-friendly tourism growth.

About Archipelago Hotels

Archipelago Hotels is the largest privately owned hotel management group in Indonesia and Southeast Asia, operating more than 45,000 rooms across over 350 properties in more than 200 destinations throughout Indonesia, Southeast Asia, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and Oceania. With a portfolio of 13 award-winning brands, including Aston, Alana, Huxley, Park Lane, Kamuela, Avanika, Harper, Quest, Four Corners, Neo, fave, Nordic, and Aston Collection, the company has established itself as one of the region's fastest-growing and most trusted hospitality management groups.

Headquartered in Jakarta, Archipelago Hotels leverages decades of expertise in developing scalable hotel brands and managing a diverse global accommodation portfolio. Its asset-light business model, technology-driven approach, and strong corporate governance support rapid expansion across key international markets, including Southeast Asia, MENA (Middle East and North Africa), Oceania, and Latin America.

Backed by a robust operational framework, proprietary technology, and the flexibility of an independent hospitality company, Archipelago Hotels continues to drive innovation within the hospitality industry while supporting sustainable tourism growth across the regions it serves. www.archipelagohotels.com

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