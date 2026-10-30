Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) Unveils 3 Distinctive EV Models At HHTD26

MODEL A+ expands B2B product portfolios in fastest-growing B-segment SUV

expands B2B product portfolios in fastest-growing B-segment SUV MODEL K+ SUV playful styling gives nostalgic touches of Japan with neo city pop

SUV playful styling gives nostalgic touches of Japan with neo city pop MODEL K taps into kei-class trucks with design language of MODEL T

taps into kei-class trucks with design language of MODEL T Flexing CDMS strength to accelerate electromobility for automotive clients

TAIPEI, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) (TWSE: 2317) on Friday flexed its contract design and manufacturing service (CDMS) strength for automotive clients by unveiling three new reference electric vehicles aimed at under-penetrated markets, while offering cost competitive options and flexible design platforms.

Two eye-catching SUVs, the MODEL A+ and MODEL K+, alongside the MODEL K compact truck, extend Foxconn's electromobility progress into the kei-class trucks popular in Japan and brings the Group's EV range to a total of 12 reference models.

"The new reference EVs join Foxconn's emerging ecosystem in electromobility that is accelerating time-to-market, time-to-cost and time-to-technology for our customers and partners," said Jun Seki, Foxconn Chief Strategy Officer for EV.

All three new models were on display at Hon Hai Tech Day 2026 (HHTD26), the flagship annual technology conference of the world's largest electronics manufacturer and the world premiere stage for the Group's B2B electric vehicles. On the exhibition floor in Taipei, Foxconn's electromobility ecosystem included demos of full stack, made in Taiwan battery developments from materials to cells and packs to BMS; E/E architecture; and powertrains for E2W and E3W.

Among EVs on display, a right-hand drive MODEL B gave attendees a chance to check out the result of CDMS collaboration, while onstage, Honda R&D and Mitsubishi Electric Mobility discussed, in separate remarks, their electromobility developments with Foxconn.

MODEL A+

An expressive luxury style yet authentic SUV for affluent drivers, the MODEL A+ is a deliberate move to expand B2B product portfolios in the fastest-growing B-segment SUV. With In-Wheel Motor technology and selectable EEA, a wild exterior design but ultimate space interior addresses flood capability emergencies, temporary living space and backup power for glamping and camping electromobility lifestyles.

MODEL K+

This is an expressive yet affordable SUV designed for active youth. Playful styling with nostalgic touches recall Japan's city pop music era of the '70s and '80s, but with a neo city pop take for the modern day. The highly distinctive lifestyle SUV for a niche market targets B2B looking to develop their own brand's lifestyle SUV EV, as well as OEMs looking to offer affordable yet distinctive vehicles for younger customers. With In-Wheel Motor technology, the MODEL K+ offers personalization of exterior, interior, driving range, and EEA for purpose-built capability at a competitive price.

MODEL K

This is a functional yet futuristic truck for forward-thinking business owners. Aimed at the specialized commercial kei truck class, the MODEL K finds use as last-mile and mobility service applications. Its alignment to support compliance to environmental regulations makes it attractive for decarbonization-focused entrepreneurs, municipalities, and government agencies while offering lower total cost of ownership (TCO) through reduced energy and maintenance costs. A functional beauty, inspired by the design language of Foxconn's award-winning MODEL T electric bus, the canopy-ready MODEL K conceptualizes a lower bed height and longer bed length.

Other reference EV models to-date:

MODEL T large bus

MODEL C passenger SUV

MODEL E luxury sedan

MODEL B crossover SUV

MODEL V truck

MODEL N cargo van

MODEL D LMUV

MODEL U midi-bus

MODEL A modular B-segment

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