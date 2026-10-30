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TR

WKN: A3CRT5 | ISIN: CH1111227810 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
30.10.26 | 08:25
13,425 Euro
-0,37 % -0,050
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRIFORK GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRIFORK GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,55014,30008:25
Dow Jones News
30.10.2026 07:28 Uhr
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Trifork Group AG: 66/2026 Trifork Group: Financial guidance for 2026 narrowed within the original ranges

Schindellegi, Switzerland -- 30 October 2026

Trifork Group AG

Company announcement no. 66/2026

Inside information

Trifork Group narrows the financial guidance for 2026 within the original ranges

In connection with Trifork Group's reporting of third quarter results today, Executive Management today updates its financial guidance for the full year 2026.

The financial guidance is narrowed within the original ranges provided on 27 February 2026: 

-- Revenue is expected in the range of EURm 235-240 equal to approximately 
   6-9% total growth (previous guidance: EURm 230-240 equal to 4-9% total 
   growth). 
 
  -- Organic revenue growth is expected in the range of approximately 9-11% 
   (previous guidance: 7-11% organic growth) 
 
  -- Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of EURm 35-37 equal to 
   approximately 15-16% margin and 16-23% growth compared to 2025 (previous 
   guidance: EURm 35-40 equal to approximately 15-17% margin and 16-33% 
   growth compared to 2025). Depreciations, amortizations and impairments 
   are still expected to be in the range of EURm 15-17.

The guidance does not include potential effects from new acquisitions or divestments.

Investor and media contact

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=486FAQjUpULXbfunPuldcVkooJPyV4Co51B2JG-zP40kPUzoa6b1muAGD0cJhBY_yJwzGtCyI1bw5zlawGVfGOfyrZkSPgaEGpxywpSUcDM=, +41 79 357 7317

About Trifork Group

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a global technology company specializing in designing, building, and operating advanced software for enterprise and public sector customers. With 1,122 FTEs across 16 countries, Trifork serves as an end-to-end technology partner to organizations in complex and regulated industries, including public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation.

Learn more at https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=0PCoJAMC_rquZPjTwdKeuqrHfJX9ERLy7wUYC_rT6C_iT0tBLr2oD_xRcAwN65OVcORoUK9bBx6NoWQzf8OKGFRyjhTqgubAj6HHJbsXJocZF284QRF5LMszqqsm2hXBu91hrZoet_0N8IEJo_NYGC1eja9Ct_xkSljrFoixlox44a2BHGMMBNw-Fo0vSwST-LgyyUCjFVfgdETSMeDVLL_oc4pkfvQ56ArEwKn83dM= trifork.com

Attachment 

-- CA_66_2026_Guidance 
   https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/373f3bac-e3bd-465b-87c4-897414b7baa2

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2026 01:58 ET (05:58 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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