Coveo Solutions Inc.: Coveo Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial Results

SaaS Subscription Revenue(1) of $39.1 million

Record new business bookings driven by ongoing large deal momentum,

with two seven-figure per year transactions closed during the quarter

Announces acquisition of Anglera, a leading agentic product data enrichment engine

Coveo reports in U.S. dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS")

MONTREAL, Oct. 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Coveo (TSX: CVO), the Experience AI leader, delivering best-in-class search and generative experiences, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2027 ended September 30, 2026 and separately announced the acquisition of Anglera, a leading agentic product data enrichment engine company based in San Francisco and backed by Y Combinator.

"Two seven-figure per year transactions helped us achieve the strongest new business bookings quarter in our history," said Laurent Simoneau, Co-Founder and CEO of Coveo. "The commitment from leading organizations reinforces our strategic relevance in the enterprise AI market. Customers trust our platform to turn complex enterprise data into secure, relevant and high-performing AI experiences. To build on that momentum, we are excited to welcome Anglera to Coveo, adding agentic product data enrichment to our AI commerce capabilities."

"People now expect conversational and intelligent experiences with AI," said Louis Têtu, Coveo's Executive Chairman. "Enterprises can turn every intent into a better outcome, help millions of people buy confidently, technicians solve problems faster, help customers self-serve and workers be more effective. Not only does it set the new competitive gold standard; it drives tangible and measurable return on investment for our customers. This is Experience AI, and our ambition is to make Coveo the defining company of this fast-growing category."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2027 Summary Financial Highlights

The following table summarizes our financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027:

In millions of U.S. dollars, except as otherwise indicated Q2 2027 Q2 2026 Change YTD FY2027 YTD FY2026 Change SaaS Subscription Revenue(1) $39.1 $35.9 9 % $76.5 $70.1 9 % Coveo core Platform(2) $39.1 $35.0 12 % $76.5 $68.1 12 % Qubit Platform(3) - $0.9 (100 %) - $2.0 (100 %) Total revenue $40.4 $37.3 8 % $79.0 $72.9 8 % Gross margin 80 % 79 % 1 % 79 % 78 % 1 % Product gross margin 82 % 82 % - 81 % 81 % - Net loss ($3.1) ($4.4) 28 % ($9.0) ($19.4) 54 % Adjusted EBITDA(4) $2.0 $0.6 257 % $2.1 ($1.4) 256 % Cash flows from operating activities ($14.9) ($10.8) (38 %) ($5.7) ($3.7) (55 %)

Second Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial Highlights

(All comparisons are relative to the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, unless otherwise stated)

SaaS Subscription Revenue (1) of $39.1 million, an increase of 9% compared to $35.9 million in the prior period. With the full deprecation of the legacy Qubit platform, all SaaS Subscription Revenue came from the Coveo core Platform (2) , for which SaaS Subscription Revenue (1) increased by 12% compared to the prior period.

of $39.1 million, an increase of 9% compared to $35.9 million in the prior period. With the full deprecation of the legacy Qubit platform, all SaaS Subscription Revenue came from the Coveo core Platform , for which SaaS Subscription Revenue increased by 12% compared to the prior period. Total revenue was $40.4 million compared to $37.3 million, an increase of 8%.

Gross margin was 80% and Product gross margin was 82%, compared to 79% and 82%, respectively, in the prior period.

Operating loss was $3.0 million compared to $6.7 million. Net loss was $3.1 million compared to $4.4 million in the prior period.

Adjusted EBITDA (4) was $2.0 million compared to $0.6 million in the prior period.

was $2.0 million compared to $0.6 million in the prior period. Cash flows used in operating activities was $14.9 million compared to $10.8 million in the prior period, reflecting the seasonality of working capital.

Cash and cash equivalents were $82.7 million as of September 30, 2026.

Net Expansion Rate(1) was 102% as of September 30, 2026. Net Expansion Rate(1) was 105% excluding customer attrition from customers using the legacy Qubit platform(5), in each case, a sequential increase of 300 bps.

Other Business Developments:

Coveo delivered the strongest new business bookings quarter in its history. Even when excluding the previously announced largest transaction ever, which closed early in the quarter, new business bookings would have represented the Company's strongest second quarter performance on record.

Large deal momentum continued, with Coveo closing two seven-figure per year transactions during the quarter including the previously announced Fortune Global 500 technology company and Coles Supermarkets, one of Australia's largest full-service supermarket retailer, with multi-million customer transactions every day.

Other customer wins and existing customer expansions included: A global commercial equipment parts distributor, a North American industrial gases and equipment supplier, US Foods, LG, Intel, NetApp, Tirlan, CelcomDigi, Rochester Regional, Zespri, Wesfarmers, Keller & Kalmbach, BOC Australia and several others.

Generative AI solutions continue to show strong momentum, accounting for more than 50% of new business bookings in the quarter.

During the quarter, Coveo continued to execute on its capital deployment strategy and bought back a total of 2,968,659 subordinate voting shares for cancellation, including 2,615,859 shares repurchased from an affiliate of Qatar Investment Authority at C$3.75 per share (minus transaction fees), which resulted in the full exit of their position, for a total net repurchase price of approximately C$9.6 million ($6.9 million), and 352,800 shares repurchased through its normal course issuer bid for a total consideration of approximately C$1.5 million ($1.1 million).

Coveo has made a change in its marketing leadership, with Pranshu Tewari departing as Chief Marketing Officer. A search for Mr. Tewari's replacement is under way.

Product and Innovation Highlights:

Coveo announced separately and concurrently the acquisition of Anglera, a San Francisco based, Y Combinator backed, AI native company that operates an agentic product data enrichment engine. The acquisition combines Anglera's engine with Coveo's AI commerce search and product discovery platform, giving manufacturers, distributors and retailers one path from raw product data to products buyers can find, compare and buy, on their own sites and in AI assistants.

Coveo's Conversational Product Discovery has successfully progressed from an early beta program to live deployments with a handful of customers. Initial traction has been very encouraging, with a growing pipeline spanning new customer opportunities and meaningful expand potential within the existing customer base.

Coveo's Merchandising Agent, a key agentic capability within the Coveo Merchandising Hub, is also generating strong early adoption and engagement: More than 70% of users engage with the product multiple times. Approximately 50% of users apply the Agent's recommended actions. More than 20% of storefront optimizations are now completed through automated agentic actions.

Coveo's Forward Deployed Engineering initiative continues to gain momentum and is already making a contribution to the product innovation pipeline, while creating additional opportunities to strengthen customer expansion and retention.

Financial Outlook

Updated expectations for SaaS Subscription Revenue(1), Total Revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA(4) for Q3 FY'27 and the Full Year FY'27 are as follows:



Q3 FY'27 FY'27 SaaS Subscription Revenue(1) $39.7 - $40.2 million $156.0 - $158.0 million Total Revenue $40.6 - $41.1 million $160.0 - $162.0 million Adjusted EBITDA(4) $1.0 - $2.0 million $2.0 - $7.0 million

The company expects to deliver operating cash flows of more than $10 million for the full fiscal year.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Coveo's outlook constitutes "financial outlook" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is provided for the purpose of, among other things, assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of our expected financial results, as well as our objectives, strategic priorities and business outlook, and in obtaining a better understanding of our anticipated operating environment. Investors and others are cautioned that it may not be appropriate for other purposes. Please refer to the "Forward-Looking Information" and "Financial Outlook Assumptions" sections below for additional information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements and a description of the assumptions underlying same.

Q2 Fiscal 2027 Conference Call and Webcast Information

Coveo will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 and its acquisition of Anglera. The call will be hosted by Laurent Simoneau, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Louis Têtu, Executive Chairman and Karine Hamel, Chief Financial Officer.

Conference Call: https://emportal.ink/4iZQNHb

Use the link above to join the conference call without operator assistance. If you prefer to have operator assistance, please dial: 1-888-699-1199 Live Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/mwlkMPDMJ0Y Webcast Replay: ir.coveo.com under the "News & Events" section

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Ratios

Coveo's audited annual consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The information presented in this press release includes non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, namely (i) Adjusted EBITDA; (ii) Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Product Gross Profit, and Adjusted Professional Services Gross Profit (collectively referred to as our "Adjusted Gross Profit Measures"); (iii) Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Product Gross Margin, and Adjusted Professional Services Gross Margin (collectively referred to as our "Adjusted Gross Margin Measures"); (iv) Adjusted Sales and Marketing Expenses, Adjusted Research and Product Development Expenses, and Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses (collectively referred to as our "Adjusted Operating Expense Measures"); and (v) Adjusted Sales and Marketing Expenses (%), Adjusted Research and Product Development Expenses (%), and Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses (%) (collectively referred to as our "Adjusted Operating Expense (%) Measures"). These measures and ratios are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures and ratios are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the company's results of operations from management's perspective.

Accordingly, these measures and ratios should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the company's financial information reported under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA, the Adjusted Gross Profit Measures, the Adjusted Gross Margin Measures, the Adjusted Operating Expense Measures, and the Adjusted Operating Expense (%) Measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures and ratios of the company's operating performance and thus highlight trends in Coveo's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures and ratios. The company's management also believes that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures and ratios in the evaluation of issuers. Coveo's management uses non-IFRS financial measures and ratios in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, and to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts.

See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Ratios and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Ratios" section of our MD&A for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, which is available as of the date hereof under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of these measures. Please refer to the financial tables appended to this press release for additional information including a reconciliation of (i) Adjusted EBITDA to net loss; (ii) Adjusted Gross Profit to gross profit; (iii) Adjusted Product Gross Profit to product gross profit; (iv) Adjusted Professional Services Gross Profit to professional services gross profit; (v) Adjusted Sales and Marketing Expenses to sales and marketing expenses; (vi) Adjusted Research and Product Development Expenses to research and product development expenses; and (vii) Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses to general and administrative expenses.

Key Performance Indicators

This press release refers to "SaaS Subscription Revenue" and "Net Expansion Rate". They are key performance indicators and operating metrics used in Coveo's industry. We monitor our key performance indicators to help us evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions. Our key performance indicators provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use industry metrics in the evaluation of issuers. Certain of our key performance indicators are measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and cannot be reconciled to a directly comparable IFRS measure. Our key performance indicators may be calculated and designated in a manner different than similar key performance indicators used by other companies.

"SaaS Subscription Revenue" means the company's SaaS subscription revenue, as presented in our financial statements in accordance with IFRS.

"Net Expansion Rate" is calculated by considering a cohort of customers at the end of the period 12 months prior to the end of the period selected and dividing the SaaS Annualized Contract Value ("SaaS ACV", as defined below) attributable to that cohort at the end of the current period selected, by the SaaS ACV attributable to that cohort at the beginning of the period 12 months prior to the end of the period selected. Expressed as a percentage, the ratio (i) excludes any SaaS ACV from new customers added during the 12 months preceding the end of the period selected; (ii) includes incremental SaaS ACV made to the cohort over the 12 months preceding the end of the period selected; (iii) is net of the SaaS ACV from any customers whose subscriptions terminated or decreased over the 12 months preceding the end of the period selected; and (iv) is currency neutral and as such, excludes the effect of currency variation.

In this section and throughout this press release, "SaaS Annualized Contract Value" means the SaaS annualized contract value of a customer's commitments calculated based on the terms of that customer's subscriptions, and represents the committed annualized subscription amount as of the measurement date.

Please also refer to the "Key Performance Indicators" section of our latest MD&A, which is available under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, for additional details on the abovementioned key performance indicators.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect to Coveo's "financial outlook" (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) and related assumptions (as set forth below and elsewhere in this press release) for the three months ending December 31, 2026 and the year ending March 31, 2027 (for greater certainty, for operating cash flows, solely the year ending March 31, 2027) collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "may", "would", "should", "could", "might", "will", "achieve", "occur", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", "continue", "target", "opportunity", "strategy", "scheduled", "outlook", "forecast", "projection", or "prospect", the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates, and assumptions (including those discussed under "Financial Outlook Assumptions" below and those discussed immediately hereunder) that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such statements are made. Although the forward-looking information contained herein is based upon what we believe are reasonable assumptions, actual results may vary from the forward-looking information contained herein. Certain assumptions made in preparing the forward-looking information contained in herein include, without limitation (and in addition to those discussed under "Financial Outlook Assumptions" below): our ability to capitalize on growth opportunities and implement our growth strategy; our ability to attract new customers, both domestically and internationally; our ability to expand our relationships with existing customers, and have existing customers renew their subscriptions; the success of our efforts to expand our product portfolio and market reach; our ability to maintain successful strategic relationships with partners and other third parties; market awareness and acceptance of enterprise artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions in general and our products in particular; the market penetration of our generative AI and other new solutions, both with new and existing customers, and our ability to continue to capture the AI opportunities; assumptions regarding our future capital requirements, and availability of capital generally; the accuracy of our estimates of market opportunity, growth forecasts, and expectations around operating cash flows; our success in identifying and evaluating, as well as financing and integrating, any acquisitions, partnerships, or joint ventures, including in respect of our acquisition of Anglera announced today the significant influence of our principal shareholders; our ability to generate pipeline, and to convert pipeline into bookings, and the timeframe thereof; and our ability to execute on our expansion and growth plans more generally. Moreover, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to macro-economic uncertainties, market disruption and volatility arising from concerns that AI-related companies are overvalued and that significant investments in AI infrastructure may not generate expected returns, and the risk factors described under "Risk Factors" in the company's most recently filed Annual Information Form and under "Key Factors Affecting our Performance" in the company's most recently filed MD&A, both available under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. Although we have attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information.

You should not rely on this forward-looking information, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by this forward-looking information as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Additional information will also be set forth in other public filings that we make available under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca from time to time. The forward-looking information provided in this press release relates only to events or information as of the date hereof, and is expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, we do not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Financial Outlook Assumptions

Our financial outlook under the "Financial Outlook" section above and elsewhere in this press release is based on several assumptions, including the following, in addition to those set forth under the "Financial Outlook" section above and under the "Forward-Looking Information" section above:

Achieving expected levels of sales of SaaS subscriptions to new and existing customers, including the timing of those sales between the first and second half, as well as expected levels of renewals of SaaS subscriptions with existing customers.

Maintaining gross retention rates (6) at their expected levels.

at their expected levels. Achieving expected levels of implementations and other sources of professional services revenue.

Maintaining planned levels of operating margin represented by our Adjusted Gross Profit Measures (4) and Adjusted Gross Margin Measures (7) .

and Adjusted Gross Margin Measures . Customer buying behaviors remaining consistent with behaviors observed during first half of fiscal year 2027, including as it relates to customer spending and sales cycle length.

Our ability to attract and retain key personnel required to achieve our plans.

Foreign exchange rates environment remaining consistent with end of Q2 fiscal year 2027 levels, and similar or better inflation rates, interest rates, customer spending, and other macro-economic conditions.

Our ability to collect from our customers as planned, and to otherwise manage our cash inflows (including government grants and tax credits) and outflows as we currently expect.

Expected financial performance as measured by our Adjusted Operating Expense Measures (4) and Adjusted Operating Expense (%) Measures (7) .

and Adjusted Operating Expense (%) Measures . Our ability to continue to successfully manage expenses in line with our plans.

Our ability to integrate Anglera's technology platform, systems, personnel and customer relationships into Coveo's operations; retain key employees and customers; and achieve the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, including any expected product, sales or market expansion opportunities.

Our financial outlook does not include the impact of acquisitions that may be announced or closed from time to time.

Notes to this press release:

(1) SaaS Subscription Revenue and Net Expansion Rate are Key Performance Indicators of Coveo. Please see the "Key Performance Indicators" section above. (2) SaaS Subscription Revenue earned in connection with subscriptions by customers to the Coveo core Platform for the period, and thus excluding revenue from subscriptions to the legacy Qubit platform. (3) SaaS Subscription Revenue earned through subscriptions to the legacy Qubit platform for the period covered. (4) The Adjusted Gross Profit Measures, the Adjusted Operating Expense Measures, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS financial measures which may not be comparable to similar measures or ratios used by other companies. Please see the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Ratios" section above and the reconciliation tables within this release. (5) Net Expansion Rate excluding the effect of SaaS ACV attributable to subscriptions to the legacy Qubit platform. (6) Gross retention rate ("GRR") is generally calculated for a period by subtracting SaaS ACV contractions and losses over the period selected from SaaS ACV at the beginning of the period selected and dividing the result by the SaaS ACV from the beginning of the period selected. We use GRR to provide insight into the company's success in retaining existing customers. (7) The Adjusted Gross Margin Measures, the Adjusted Operating Expense (%) Measures, and Adjusted Product Gross Margin are non-IFRS ratios. Please see the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Ratios" section above and the reconciliation tables within this release.

About Coveo

Coveo helps enterprises win in the Experience AI economy, where AI powers relevant and personalized experiences that people love and that drive better business outcomes.

AI alone doesn't understand a company's business. Coveo does. By grounding AI-driven experiences in trusted enterprise context, Coveo connects people's intent with the right products, content, and knowledge, using business rules to align results with business priorities. It does this through AI-Relevance technology: search, recommendations, conversational experiences, and agentic discovery.

Coveo turns every moment of intent into better experiences at scale. For enterprises across manufacturing, distribution, complex retail, and other knowledge-intensive industries, that means helping people discover and compare products, make confident purchases, find trusted answers, diagnose problems, repair equipment, and get work done faster.

The result: more conversions and sales, greater self-service, lower costs, and increased productivity.

Learn more at coveo.com. Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news by subscribing to the Coveo blog and following Coveo on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended September 30 Six months ended September 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025





$ $ Revenue







SaaS subscription 39,149 35,902 76,510 70,052 Coveo core Platform 39,149 34,955 76,510 68,080 Qubit Platform - 947 - 1,972 Professional services 1,289 1,435 2,476 2,830 Total revenue 40,438 37,337 78,986 72,882









Cost of revenue







SaaS subscription 7,014 6,534 14,229 13,031 Professional services 1,163 1,387 2,456 3,009 Total cost of revenue 8,177 7,921 16,685 16,040 Gross profit 32,261 29,416 62,301 56,842









Operating expenses







Sales and marketing 17,457 17,942 34,796 37,055 Research and product development 9,993 10,058 21,206 20,576 General and administrative 6,448 6,592 13,458 13,710 Depreciation of property and equipment 371 541 761 1,159 Amortization of intangible assets 470 468 939 929 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 528 493 1,063 965 Total operating expenses 35,267 36,094 72,223 74,394 Operating loss (3,006) (6,678) (9,922) (17,552)









Net financial revenue (575) (1,062) (1,173) (2,223) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 264 (1,950) (726) 3,459 Loss before income tax expense (2,695) (3,666) (8,023) (18,788) Income tax expense (recovery) 451 723 932 653 Net loss (3,146) (4,389) (8,955) (19,441) Net loss per share - Basic and diluted (0.03) (0.05) (0.10) (0.20) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic & diluted 92,906,164 95,915,010 92,868,520 96,052,155

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

The following table presents share-based payments and related expenses recognized by the company:



Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025





$ $ Share-based payments and related expenses







SaaS subscription cost of revenue 130 364 345 674 Professional services cost of revenue 87 149 243 360 Sales and marketing 1,217 1,796 2,897 4,215 Research and product development 1,005 1,462 2,763 3,411 General and administrative 1,180 1,975 2,970 4,471 Share-based payments and related expenses 3,619 5,746 9,218 13,131

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)



Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025





$ $ Net loss (3,146) (4,389) (8,955) (19,441) Net financial revenue (575) (1,062) (1,173) (2,223) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 264 (1,950) (726) 3,459 Income tax expense (recovery) 451 723 932 653 Share-based payments and related expenses(1) 3,619 5,746 9,218 13,131 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 470 468 939 929 Depreciation expenses(2) 899 1,034 1,824 2,124 Transaction-related expenses(3) 53 0 70 0 Adjusted EBITDA 2,035 570 2,129 (1,368)

(1) These expenses relate to issued stock options and share-based awards under our share-based plans to our employees and directors as well as related payroll taxes that are directly attributable to the share-based payments. These costs are included in product and professional services cost of revenue, sales and marketing, research and product development, and general and administrative expenses. (2) Depreciation expenses include depreciation of property and equipment and depreciation of right-of-use assets. (3) These expenses relate to professional, legal, consulting, accounting, advisory, and other fees relating to transactions that would otherwise not have been incurred. These costs are included in general and administrative expenses.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit Measures and Adjusted Gross Margin Measures

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)



Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025





$ $ Total revenue 40,438 37,337 78,986 72,882 Gross profit 32,261 29,416 62,301 56,842 Gross margin 80 % 79 % 79 % 78 % Add: Share-based payments and related expenses 217 513 588 1,034 Adjusted Gross Profit 32,478 29,929 62,889 57,876 Adjusted Gross Margin 80 % 80 % 80 % 79 %









Product revenue 39,149 35,902 76,510 70,052 Product cost of revenue 7,014 6,534 14,229 13,031 Product gross profit 32,135 29,368 62,281 57,021 Product gross margin 82 % 82 % 81 % 81 % Add: Share-based payments and related expenses 130 364 345 674 Adjusted Product Gross Profit 32,265 29,732 62,626 57,695 Adjusted Product Gross Margin 82 % 83 % 82 % 82 %









Professional services revenue 1,289 1,435 2,476 2,830 Professional services cost of revenue 1,163 1,387 2,456 3,009 Professional services gross profit (loss) 126 48 20 (179) Professional services gross margin 10 % 3 % 1 % (6 %) Add: Share-based payments and related expenses 87 149 243 360 Adjusted Professional Services Gross Profit 213 197 263 181 Adjusted Professional Services Gross Margin 17 % 14 % 11 % 6 %

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Expense Measures and Adjusted Operating Expense (%) Measures

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)



Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025





$ $ Sales and marketing expenses 17,457 17,942 34,796 37,055 Sales and marketing expenses (% of total revenue) 43 % 48 % 44 % 51 % Less: Share-based payments and related expenses 1,217 1,796 2,897 4,215 Adjusted Sales and Marketing Expenses 16,240 16,146 31,899 32,840 Adjusted Sales and Marketing Expenses (% of total revenue) 40 % 43 % 40 % 45 %









Research and product development expenses 9,993 10,058 21,206 20,576 Research and product development expenses (% of total revenue) 25 % 27 % 27 % 28 % Less: Share-based payments and related expenses 1,005 1,462 2,763 3,411 Adjusted Research and Product Development Expenses 8,988 8,596 18,443 17,165 Adjusted Research & Product Development Expenses (% of total revenue) 22 % 23 % 23 % 24 %









General and administrative expenses 6,448 6,592 13,458 13,710 General and administrative expenses (% of total revenue) 16 % 18 % 17 % 19 % Less: Share-based payments and related expenses 1,180 1,975 2,970 4,471 Less: Transaction-related expenses 53, - 70 - Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses 5,215 4,617 10,418 9,239 Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses (% of total revenue) 13 % 12 % 13 % 13 %

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)





September 30,

2026 March 31,

2026



$ $ Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents

82,696 101,914 Trade and other receivables

43,281 35,224 Government assistance

9,614 6,292 Prepaid expenses

7,742 9,129



143,333 152,559 Non-current assets





Contract acquisition costs

13,940 13,744 Property and equipment

3,014 3,199 Intangible assets

425 1,344 Right-of-use assets

11,858 13,127 Deferred tax assets

1,709 2,343 Goodwill

26,751 26,650 Total assets

201,030 212,966







Liabilities





Current liabilities





Trade payable and accrued liabilities

23,611 19,688 Deferred revenue

83,254 86,062 Current portion of lease obligations

1,640 1,920 Accrued liability for shares to be repurchased under

automatic securities purchase plan

9,522 -



118,027 107,670 Non-current liabilities





Lease obligations

12,263 13,320 Total liabilities

130,290 120,990 Shareholders' Equity





Share capital

714,258 735,533 Contributed surplus

118,933 99,443 Deficit

(716,898) (698,230) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(45,553) (44,770) Total shareholders' equity

70,740 91,976 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

201,030 212,966

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)





Six months ended September 30,



2026 2025



$ $ Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss

(8,955) (19,441) Items not affecting cash





Amortization of contract acquisition costs

2,846 2,404 Depreciation of property and equipment

761 1,159 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets

939 929 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,063 965 Share-based payments

8,699 11,797 Interest on lease obligations

417 204 Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

638 576 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)

(860) 3,311







Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(11,289) (5,603)



(5,741) (3,699) Cash flows used in investing activities





Additions to property and equipment

(476) (534) Additions to intangible assets

(7) (23)



(483) (557) Cash flows used in financing activities





Proceeds from exercise of stock options

239 941 Tax withholding for net share settlement

(3,041) (2,862) Payments on lease obligations

(1,512) (1,389) Shares repurchased and cancelled

(8,438) (9,554) Shares repurchased for settlement of share-based awards

(228) -



(12,980) (12,864) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(14) 591 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period

(19,218) (16,529) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

101,914 124,752 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

82,696 108,223 Cash

50,084 57,730 Cash equivalents

32,612 50,493

SOURCE Coveo Solutions Inc.