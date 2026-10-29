Coveo Solutions Inc.: Coveo Acquires Anglera to Make Product Data a Competitive Advantage in AI-Powered eCommerce

The acquisition combines Anglera's agentic product data enrichment engine with Coveo's platform, helping manufacturers, distributors and enterprise retailers make products easier to find, compare, and buy, both on their own eCommerce websites and through AI-powered shopping assistants.

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Coveo ("Coveo" or the "Company") (TSX: CVO), the Experience AI leader, today acquired Anglera, a San Francisco-based, AI-native product data enrichment company backed by Y Combinator. The acquisition adds Anglera's agentic enrichment platform to its Commerce offering. Together, the companies will help ecommerce teams turn product data into a competitive advantage, giving buyers and AI assistants the information they need to find, compare, and choose the right products.

The acquisition reflects a shift in how buyers discover and purchase products. Buyers increasingly use AI assistants alongside ecommerce websites to research and compare products. But critical details and attributes, such as dimensions, materials, and compatibility, are often missing or inaccessible. Without this information, search engines and AI assistants can overlook relevant products, making it harder for buyers to find what they need. NielsenIQ1 estimates missing product attributes can reduce product discoverability by up to 30%.

"AI is transforming how people find and buy products, whether they're shopping on an ecommerce website, sourcing industrial components through a B2B portal or asking an AI assistant for guidance. In every case, the products with the best data are easier to find and buy," said Laurent Simoneau, CEO and Co-founder of Coveo. "Anglera enriches data at the source, and Coveo connects it to what buyers are looking for. Together, we help our customers improve product discovery, create better buying experiences and increase sales."

Better Product Data Drives Better Product Discovery

Anglera was purpose-built for complex B2B and B2C catalogs, where products can have hundreds of technical attributes, and accuracy is critical. Its agentic AI engine extracts product details from manufacturer specifications, PDFs, images, and other sources, then standardizes and validates them against each customer's catalog requirements, retaining source references to support accuracy and trust.

"We started Anglera because so much valuable product knowledge sits in documents that no team can process by hand at scale," said Ray Iyer, Co-founder of Anglera. "We built an engine that reads those sources the way an expert would and ties every attribute back to where it came from."

By enriching the underlying product data, Anglera makes this data more useful across channels, from onsite search and recommendations to external AI assistants, driving both Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). In a 30-day A/B test with an apparel retailer, product pages with Anglera-enriched data saw a 120% increase in organic landing-page traffic and a 270% increase in AI-referred visits, relative to a control group.2



________________

1 Source: NielsenIQ, "Beyond the Basics: Why Product Content Is Your Most Powerful Digital Shelf Asset," August 1, 2025.

2 Methodology: Reported by Anglera. Based on a 30-day A/B test at an apparel retailer in which approximately 300 SKU variants received Anglera-enriched attributes, compared against a control group without them. Enriched pages saw a 120% increase in organic landing-page traffic and a 270% increase in AI-referred visits. Results may vary.

Coveo brings the other half of the equation: AI-powered search and discovery that understands what buyers are looking for, using intent, context and behavioral signals to deliver relevant products and recommendations. Together, the companies envision connecting those insights directly with product enrichment. Unsuccessful searches or frequently requested attributes could identify gaps in product information, prompting Anglera to enrich the catalog while Coveo measures the impact on discovery and conversion. The result is a continuous improvement cycle between what buyers want and what product catalogs know.

"Pairing Coveo's insight into what buyers are searching for with our enrichment means we can identify gaps and fix the product data that's costing customers sales," said Amay Aggarwal, Co-founder of Anglera. "With Coveo, we can bring that technology to enterprise commerce at scale."

"We evaluated Anglera against an internal build and a broad range of product enrichment technologies because we wanted a solution that could meet the accuracy and reliability demands of enterprise commerce," said Peter Curran, Chief Product Officer at Coveo. "Unlike solutions that rely primarily on images or web scraping, Anglera grounds AI-generated product information in multiple authoritative sources. This helps reduce guesswork and hallucinations, delivering the accuracy and trust enterprise customers need."

What the Acquisition Means for Customers

The acquisition brings Anglera's enterprise customer base to Coveo, including multiple Fortune 500 companies.

Anglera customers will continue on the Anglera platform, now backed by Coveo's scale and support. Anglera's enrichment capabilities will also be available to Coveo Commerce customers as an add-on, with deeper integration planned to connect product enrichment directly to buyer behavior and discovery outcomes.

To learn more, read our announcement blog or book a demo to see how better product data can improve your ecommerce experiences.

You can also meet the Coveo team now including Anglera's founders at B2B eCommerce World Americas, November 2-3, 2026, in Indianapolis.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Anglera

Anglera is a San Francisco-based, Y Combinator-backed AI company specializing in agentic product data enrichment for manufacturers, distributors and enterprise retailers. Founded by Amay Aggarwal and Ray Iyer, Stanford alumni who previously scaled catalog AI systems at Uber Eats, Anglera uses AI agents to source, extract, and standardize product information from spec sheets, PDFs, supplier data and manufacturer websites. Anglera serves customers across the US, Canada, and Europe. To learn more, visit www.anglera.com.

About Coveo

Coveo helps enterprises win in the Experience AI economy, where AI powers relevant and personalized experiences that people love and that drive better business outcomes.

AI alone doesn't understand a company's business. Coveo does. By grounding AI-driven experiences in trusted enterprise context, Coveo connects people's intent with the right products, content, and knowledge, using business rules to align results with business priorities. It does this through AI-Relevance technology: search, recommendations, conversational experiences, and agentic discovery.

Coveo turns every moment of intent into better experiences at scale. For enterprises across manufacturing, distribution, complex retail, and other knowledge-intensive industries, that means helping people discover and compare products, make confident purchases, find trusted answers, diagnose problems, repair equipment, and get work done faster.

The result: more conversions and sales, greater self-service, lower costs, and increased productivity.

Learn more at coveo.com. Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news by subscribing to the Coveo blog and following Coveo on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect to Coveo's product roadmap, intentions with respect to Anglera, and performance of Anglera (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information is generally identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "may", "would", "should", "could", "might", "will", "achieve", "occur", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", "continue", "target", "opportunity", "strategy", "scheduled", "outlook", "forecast", "projection", or "prospect", the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates, and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such statements are made. Although the forward-looking information contained herein is based upon what we believe are reasonable assumptions, actual results may vary from the forward-looking information contained herein. Certain assumptions made in preparing the forward-looking information contained in herein include, without limitation: our ability to capitalize on growth opportunities and implement our growth strategy; our ability to attract new customers, both domestically and internationally; our ability to expand our relationships with existing customers, and have existing customers renew their subscriptions; the success of our efforts to expand our product portfolio and market reach; our ability to maintain successful strategic relationships with partners and other third parties; market awareness and acceptance of enterprise artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions in general and our products in particular; the market penetration of our generative AI and other new solutions, both with new and existing customers, and our ability to continue to capture the AI opportunities; the accuracy of our estimates of market opportunity, growth forecasts, and expectations around operating cash flows; our success in integrating Anglera and retaining its key employees; our ability to generate pipeline, and to convert pipeline into bookings, and the timeframe thereof; our ability to execute on our expansion and growth plans more generally; the risk that the features and benefits described in this release are not realized as expected; and whether all of the offerings and capabilities will be available as and when stated in this release.

Moreover, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to macro-economic uncertainties and the risk factors described under "Risk Factors" in the company's most recently filed Annual Information Form and under "Key Factors Affecting our Performance" in the company's most recently filed MD&A, both available under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. Although we have attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information.

You should not rely on this forward-looking information, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by this forward-looking information as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Additional information will also be set forth in other public filings that we make available under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca from time to time. The forward-looking information provided in this press release relates only to events or information as of the date hereof, and is expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, we do not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE Coveo Solutions Inc.