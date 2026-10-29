Atomera Incorporated: Atomera Provides Third Quarter 2026 Results

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026.

Recent Company Highlights

Increased engagement count to three customers in gate-all-around

Signed a Joint Development Agreement with IQE to bring high-performance, cost-effective RF GaN to market

Demonstrated simpler, lower cost approach to enable next-generation DRAM transistors with MST

Management Commentary

"This quarter we expanded our customer engagements in the advanced logic and memory segments, where AI continues to drive the need for higher transistor performance. Our ground-breaking nano-scale diffusion blocking work for gate-all-around transistors has generated interest not only with the GAA foundries, but also with designers of next generation memory solutions" said Scott Bibaud, president and CEO of Atomera. "While work in our traditional business is taking off, we also took an important step toward commercializing our GaN-on-silicon solutions by signing a joint development agreement with IQE, a leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafers."

Financial Results

The Company incurred a net loss of ($6.0) million, or ($0.15) per basic and diluted share in the third quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of ($5.6) million, or ($0.17) per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the third quarter of 2026 was a loss of ($4.6) million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($4.4) million in the third quarter of 2025.

The Company had $34.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of Sept. 30, 2026, compared to $19.2 million as of December 31, 2025.

The total number of shares outstanding was 39.1 million as of September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Results Webinar

Atomera will host a live video webinar today to discuss its financial results and recent progress.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Webcast: Accessible at https://ir.atomera.com

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the unaudited results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, in this press release, Atomera presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and eliminating the impacts of interest, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation. Our definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to the definitions of similarly-titled measures used by other companies. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results. This metric is used as part of the Company's internal reporting to evaluate its operations and the performance of senior management. A table reconciling this measure to the comparable GAAP measure is available in the accompanying financial tables below.

About Atomera Incorporated

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Atomera Incorporated, including statements regarding the prospects for the semiconductor industry generally and the ability of our MST technology to significantly improve semiconductor performance. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) the fact that, to date, we have only recognized minimal engineering services and licensing revenues thus subjecting us to all the risks inherent in an early-stage enterprise; (2) the risk that licensees or JDA customers do not advance to royalty-based manufacturing and distribution licenses; (3) our ability to add other licensees and/or JDA customers; (4) risks related to our ability to raise sufficient capital, as and when needed, to pursue the further development, licensing and commercialization of our MST technology; (5) our ability to protect our proprietary technology, trade secrets and know-how and (6) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 24, 2026. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

-- Financial Tables Follow -

Atomera Incorporated Condensed Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data)



















September 30,



December 31,





2026



2025





(Unaudited)









ASSETS

































Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 23,268



$ 19,210

Short-term investments



11,560





-

Interest receivable



152





54

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



456





338

Total current assets



35,436





19,602



















Property and equipment, net



62





60

Security deposit



14





14

Operating lease right-of-use asset



2,731





884

Financing lease right-of-use-asset



196





533



















Total assets

$ 38,439



$ 21,093



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

































Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 868



$ 608

Accrued expenses



522





168

Accrued payroll related expenses



1,326





650

Current operating lease liability



1,908





147

Current financing lease liability



198





420

Deferred Revenue



-





7

Total current liabilities



4,822





2,000



















Long-term operating lease liability



823





712



















Total liabilities



5,645





2,712



















Commitments and contingencies



-





-



















Stockholders' equity:



-





-

Preferred stock $0.001 par value, authorized 2,500 shares; none issued and

outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025















Common stock: $0.001 par value, authorized 95,000 shares; 39,083 shares issued and

outstanding as of September 30, 2026; and 32,354 shares issued and outstanding as

of December 31, 2025



39





32

Additional paid in capital



292,874





260,043

Other comprehensive income (loss)



(10)





-

Accumulated deficit



(260,109)





(241,694)

Total stockholders' equity



32,794





18,381

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 38,439



$ 21,093



Atomera Incorporated Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)



















































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended











September 30,

June 30,





September 30,



September 30,









2026

2026





2025



2026



2025



Revenue

$ -

$

158





$ 11



$ 169



$ 15

Cost of revenue



-





(26)







(128)





(152)





(190)

Gross margin



-





132







(117)





17





(175)













































Operating expenses









































Research and development



3,647





3,287







3,304





10,391





9,563

General and administrative



2,338





3,167







2,165





7,838





6,301

Selling and marketing



343





437







207





1,199





472

Total operating expenses



6,328





6,891







5,676





19,428





16,336













































Loss from operations



(6,328)





(6,759)







(5,793)





(19,411)





(16,511)













































Other income (expense)









































Interest income



254





172







232





623





736

Accretion income



75





178







-





310





6

Interest expense



(7)





(1)







(12)





(12)





(51)

Other income, net



-





74







-





75





71

Total other income, net



322





423







220





996





762













































Net loss

$ (6,006)

$

(6,336)





$ (5,573)



$ (18,415)



$ (15,749)













































Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$ (0.15)

$

(0.17)





$ (0.17)



$ (0.49)



$ (0.51)













































Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding, basic and diluted



38,899





38,647







31,128





37,614





30,593



Atomera Incorporated Reconciliation to Non-GAAP EBITDA (Unaudited)

















































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended









September 30,

June 30,





September 30,



September 30,





2026

2026





2025



2026



2025

Net loss (GAAP)

$ (6,006)

$

(6,336)





$ (5,573)



$ (18,415)



$ (15,749)



Depreciation and amortization



10





6







11





25





35



Stock-based compensation



1,746





1,741







1,342





4,893





3,629



Interest income



(254)





(172)







(232)





(623)





(736)



Accretion income



(75)





(178)







-





(310)





(6)



Interest expense



7





1







12





12





51



Other income, net



-





(74)







-





(75)





(71)



Net loss non-GAAP EBITDA

$ (4,572)

$

(5,012)





$ (4,440)



$ (14,493)



$ (12,847)





SOURCE Atomera Incorporated