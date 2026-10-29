Atomera Incorporated: Atomera Provides Third Quarter 2026 Results

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026.
Recent Company Highlights
- Increased engagement count to three customers in gate-all-around
- Signed a Joint Development Agreement with IQE to bring high-performance, cost-effective RF GaN to market
- Demonstrated simpler, lower cost approach to enable next-generation DRAM transistors with MST
Management Commentary
"This quarter we expanded our customer engagements in the advanced logic and memory segments, where AI continues to drive the need for higher transistor performance. Our ground-breaking nano-scale diffusion blocking work for gate-all-around transistors has generated interest not only with the GAA foundries, but also with designers of next generation memory solutions" said Scott Bibaud, president and CEO of Atomera. "While work in our traditional business is taking off, we also took an important step toward commercializing our GaN-on-silicon solutions by signing a joint development agreement with IQE, a leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafers."
Financial Results
The Company incurred a net loss of ($6.0) million, or ($0.15) per basic and diluted share in the third quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of ($5.6) million, or ($0.17) per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the third quarter of 2026 was a loss of ($4.6) million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($4.4) million in the third quarter of 2025.
The Company had $34.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of Sept. 30, 2026, compared to $19.2 million as of December 31, 2025.
The total number of shares outstanding was 39.1 million as of September 30, 2026.
Third Quarter 2026 Results Webinar
Atomera will host a live video webinar today to discuss its financial results and recent progress.
Date: Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
Webcast: Accessible at https://ir.atomera.com
Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the unaudited results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, in this press release, Atomera presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and eliminating the impacts of interest, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation. Our definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to the definitions of similarly-titled measures used by other companies. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results. This metric is used as part of the Company's internal reporting to evaluate its operations and the performance of senior management. A table reconciling this measure to the comparable GAAP measure is available in the accompanying financial tables below.
About Atomera Incorporated
Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.
Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Atomera Incorporated, including statements regarding the prospects for the semiconductor industry generally and the ability of our MST technology to significantly improve semiconductor performance. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) the fact that, to date, we have only recognized minimal engineering services and licensing revenues thus subjecting us to all the risks inherent in an early-stage enterprise; (2) the risk that licensees or JDA customers do not advance to royalty-based manufacturing and distribution licenses; (3) our ability to add other licensees and/or JDA customers; (4) risks related to our ability to raise sufficient capital, as and when needed, to pursue the further development, licensing and commercialization of our MST technology; (5) our ability to protect our proprietary technology, trade secrets and know-how and (6) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 24, 2026. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.
-- Financial Tables Follow -
Atomera Incorporated
Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share data)
September 30,
December 31,
2026
2025
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
23,268
$
19,210
Short-term investments
11,560
-
Interest receivable
152
54
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
456
338
Total current assets
35,436
19,602
Property and equipment, net
62
60
Security deposit
14
14
Operating lease right-of-use asset
2,731
884
Financing lease right-of-use-asset
196
533
Total assets
$
38,439
$
21,093
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
868
$
608
Accrued expenses
522
168
Accrued payroll related expenses
1,326
650
Current operating lease liability
1,908
147
Current financing lease liability
198
420
Deferred Revenue
-
7
Total current liabilities
4,822
2,000
Long-term operating lease liability
823
712
Total liabilities
5,645
2,712
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
Stockholders' equity:
-
-
Preferred stock $0.001 par value, authorized 2,500 shares; none issued and
Common stock: $0.001 par value, authorized 95,000 shares; 39,083 shares issued and
39
32
Additional paid in capital
292,874
260,043
Other comprehensive income (loss)
(10)
-
Accumulated deficit
(260,109)
(241,694)
Total stockholders' equity
32,794
18,381
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
38,439
$
21,093
Atomera Incorporated
Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2026
2025
2026
2025
Revenue
$
-
$
158
$
11
$
169
$
15
Cost of revenue
-
(26)
(128)
(152)
(190)
Gross margin
-
132
(117)
17
(175)
Operating expenses
Research and development
3,647
3,287
3,304
10,391
9,563
General and administrative
2,338
3,167
2,165
7,838
6,301
Selling and marketing
343
437
207
1,199
472
Total operating expenses
6,328
6,891
5,676
19,428
16,336
Loss from operations
(6,328)
(6,759)
(5,793)
(19,411)
(16,511)
Other income (expense)
Interest income
254
172
232
623
736
Accretion income
75
178
-
310
6
Interest expense
(7)
(1)
(12)
(12)
(51)
Other income, net
-
74
-
75
71
Total other income, net
322
423
220
996
762
Net loss
$
(6,006)
$
(6,336)
$
(5,573)
$
(18,415)
$
(15,749)
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
$
(0.15)
$
(0.17)
$
(0.17)
$
(0.49)
$
(0.51)
Weighted average number of common shares
38,899
38,647
31,128
37,614
30,593
Atomera Incorporated
Reconciliation to Non-GAAP EBITDA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net loss (GAAP)
$
(6,006)
$
(6,336)
$
(5,573)
$
(18,415)
$
(15,749)
Depreciation and amortization
10
6
11
25
35
Stock-based compensation
1,746
1,741
1,342
4,893
3,629
Interest income
(254)
(172)
(232)
(623)
(736)
Accretion income
(75)
(178)
-
(310)
(6)
Interest expense
7
1
12
12
51
Other income, net
-
(74)
-
(75)
(71)
Net loss non-GAAP EBITDA
$
(4,572)
$
(5,012)
$
(4,440)
$
(14,493)
$
(12,847)
SOURCE Atomera Incorporated