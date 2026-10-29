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WKN: A2APVZ | ISIN: US04965B1008 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.10.26 | 20:59
3,320 US-Dollar
+0,30 % +0,010
Branche
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Aktienmarkt
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ATOMERA INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ATOMERA INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.10.2026 21:01 Uhr
32 Leser
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Atomera Incorporated: Atomera Provides Third Quarter 2026 Results

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Increased engagement count to three customers in gate-all-around
  • Signed a Joint Development Agreement with IQE to bring high-performance, cost-effective RF GaN to market
  • Demonstrated simpler, lower cost approach to enable next-generation DRAM transistors with MST

Management Commentary

"This quarter we expanded our customer engagements in the advanced logic and memory segments, where AI continues to drive the need for higher transistor performance. Our ground-breaking nano-scale diffusion blocking work for gate-all-around transistors has generated interest not only with the GAA foundries, but also with designers of next generation memory solutions" said Scott Bibaud, president and CEO of Atomera. "While work in our traditional business is taking off, we also took an important step toward commercializing our GaN-on-silicon solutions by signing a joint development agreement with IQE, a leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafers."

Financial Results

The Company incurred a net loss of ($6.0) million, or ($0.15) per basic and diluted share in the third quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of ($5.6) million, or ($0.17) per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the third quarter of 2026 was a loss of ($4.6) million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($4.4) million in the third quarter of 2025.

The Company had $34.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of Sept. 30, 2026, compared to $19.2 million as of December 31, 2025.

The total number of shares outstanding was 39.1 million as of September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Results Webinar

Atomera will host a live video webinar today to discuss its financial results and recent progress.
Date: Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
Webcast: Accessible at https://ir.atomera.com

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the unaudited results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, in this press release, Atomera presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and eliminating the impacts of interest, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation. Our definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to the definitions of similarly-titled measures used by other companies. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results. This metric is used as part of the Company's internal reporting to evaluate its operations and the performance of senior management. A table reconciling this measure to the comparable GAAP measure is available in the accompanying financial tables below.

About Atomera Incorporated
Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.

Safe Harbor
 This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Atomera Incorporated, including statements regarding the prospects for the semiconductor industry generally and the ability of our MST technology to significantly improve semiconductor performance. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) the fact that, to date, we have only recognized minimal engineering services and licensing revenues thus subjecting us to all the risks inherent in an early-stage enterprise; (2) the risk that licensees or JDA customers do not advance to royalty-based manufacturing and distribution licenses; (3) our ability to add other licensees and/or JDA customers; (4) risks related to our ability to raise sufficient capital, as and when needed, to pursue the further development, licensing and commercialization of our MST technology; (5) our ability to protect our proprietary technology, trade secrets and know-how and (6) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 24, 2026. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

-- Financial Tables Follow -

Atomera Incorporated

Condensed Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)











September 30,



December 31,




2026



2025




(Unaudited)






ASSETS


















Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents


$

23,268



$

19,210


Short-term investments



11,560




-


Interest receivable



152




54


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



456




338


Total current assets



35,436




19,602











Property and equipment, net



62




60


Security deposit



14




14


Operating lease right-of-use asset



2,731




884


Financing lease right-of-use-asset



196




533











Total assets


$

38,439



$

21,093











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


















Current liabilities:









Accounts payable


$

868



$

608


Accrued expenses



522




168


Accrued payroll related expenses



1,326




650


Current operating lease liability



1,908




147


Current financing lease liability



198




420


Deferred Revenue



-




7


Total current liabilities



4,822




2,000











Long-term operating lease liability



823




712











Total liabilities



5,645




2,712











Commitments and contingencies



-




-











Stockholders' equity:



-




-


Preferred stock $0.001 par value, authorized 2,500 shares; none issued and
outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025









Common stock: $0.001 par value, authorized 95,000 shares; 39,083 shares issued and
outstanding as of September 30, 2026; and 32,354 shares issued and outstanding as
of December 31, 2025



39




32


Additional paid in capital



292,874




260,043


Other comprehensive income (loss)



(10)




-


Accumulated deficit



(260,109)




(241,694)


Total stockholders' equity



32,794




18,381


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

38,439



$

21,093


Atomera Incorporated

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)



























Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended







September 30,


June 30,




September 30,



September 30,






2026


2026




2025



2026



2025



Revenue


$

-


$


158




$

11



$

169



$

15


Cost of revenue



-




(26)





(128)




(152)




(190)


Gross margin



-




132





(117)




17




(175)
























Operating expenses






















Research and development



3,647




3,287





3,304




10,391




9,563


General and administrative



2,338




3,167





2,165




7,838




6,301


Selling and marketing



343




437





207




1,199




472


Total operating expenses



6,328




6,891





5,676




19,428




16,336
























Loss from operations



(6,328)




(6,759)





(5,793)




(19,411)




(16,511)
























Other income (expense)






















Interest income



254




172





232




623




736


Accretion income



75




178





-




310




6


Interest expense



(7)




(1)





(12)




(12)




(51)


Other income, net



-




74





-




75




71


Total other income, net



322




423





220




996




762
























Net loss


$

(6,006)


$


(6,336)




$

(5,573)



$

(18,415)



$

(15,749)
























Net loss per common share, basic and diluted


$

(0.15)


$


(0.17)




$

(0.17)



$

(0.49)



$

(0.51)
























Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding, basic and diluted



38,899




38,647





31,128




37,614




30,593


Atomera Incorporated

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP EBITDA

(Unaudited)


























Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended






September 30,


June 30,




September 30,



September 30,




2026


2026




2025



2026



2025


Net loss (GAAP)


$

(6,006)


$


(6,336)




$

(5,573)



$

(18,415)



$

(15,749)



Depreciation and amortization



10




6





11




25




35



Stock-based compensation



1,746




1,741





1,342




4,893




3,629



Interest income



(254)




(172)





(232)




(623)




(736)



Accretion income



(75)




(178)





-




(310)




(6)



Interest expense



7




1





12




12




51



Other income, net



-




(74)





-




(75)




(71)



Net loss non-GAAP EBITDA


$

(4,572)


$


(5,012)




$

(4,440)



$

(14,493)



$

(12,847)



SOURCE Atomera Incorporated

© 2026 PR Newswire
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