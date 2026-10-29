The Realreal Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

Third Quarter Delivers Record Revenue, GMV and Orders as Active Buyer Growth Accelerates and Margins Expand; Company Raises Full Year Outlook

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The RealReal, Inc. (Nasdaq: REAL)-the world's largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods-today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Third quarter 2026 gross merchandise value (GMV) and total revenue increased 23% and 19% compared to the third quarter of 2025, respectively. Consignment revenue grew 18% compared to the prior year period, and Direct Revenue grew 19% year-over-year in the third quarter. During the quarter, gross margin of 74.9% improved 64 basis points compared to the same period in 2025. Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.3%, an increase of 290 basis points versus the prior year period.

"Q3 was another record quarter for The RealReal, with quarterly all-time highs in GMV, revenue and orders, with our strongest quarterly order growth since 2022, up 15% versus last year," said Rati Levesque, CEO of The RealReal. "Alongside that growth we expanded adjusted EBITDA margin by 290 basis points, and earlier this month we completed a key refinancing extending our debt maturity profile and positioning the business to continue deleveraging in the years ahead."

Levesque continued, "Underlying those results is a fundamental change in how people shop for luxury fashion, and our purpose-built platform is helping to drive it. Customers increasingly start their journey with us and engage well beyond the transaction, to discover what to buy, to track what they own, and to decide when to sell. That is the new operating system for luxury fashion ownership, and that is what we are building. Our performance this quarter reinforces our conviction in the direction of the business and our ability to execute, and we are raising our full-year outlook."

Third Quarter Highlights

GMV was $642 million, an increase of 23% compared to the same period in 2025

Total Revenue was $206 million, an increase of 19% compared to the same period in 2025

Gross Profit was $154 million, an increase of $25 million compared to the same period in 2025

Gross Margin was 74.9%, an increase of 64 basis points compared to the same period in 2025

Net Income (Loss) was $16 million or 7.8% of total revenue, compared to $(54) million or (31.1)% of total revenue in the same period in 2025. Third Quarter 2026 Net Income includes a $21.2 million non-cash adjustment as a result of the change in fair value of warrant liability.

Adjusted EBITDA was $17.0 million or 8.3% of total revenue compared to $9.3 million or 5.4% of total revenue in the same period in 2025

GAAP basic net income (loss) per share was $0.13 compared to $(0.47) in the prior year period and GAAP diluted net loss per share was $(0.04) compared to $(0.49) in the prior year period

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders per share was $0.02 compared to $(0.04) in the prior year period

Top-line-related Metrics Trailing twelve months active buyers was 1,152,000, an increase of 13% compared to the same period in 2025 Average order value (AOV) was $629, an increase of 8% versus the same period in 2025



Q4 and Full Year 2026 Guidance

Based on market conditions as of October 29, 2026, we are raising our full year guidance. Additionally, we are providing guidance for fourth quarter 2026 GMV, Total Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, which is a Non-GAAP financial measure.

We have not reconciled forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain components of such reconciliations including payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions that are not within our control, or other components that may arise, without unreasonable effort. For these reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of future net income (loss).



Q4 2026 Full Year 2026 GMV $720 - $735 million $2.585 - $2.600 billion Total Revenue $218 - $222 million $806 - $810 million Adjusted EBITDA $27.5 - $29.0 million $71.1 - $72.6 million

W ebcast and Conference Call

The RealReal will host a conference call to review the company's third quarter results beginning at approximately 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time today (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying materials will be available online at investor.therealreal.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location. To access the conference please register using this link:

https://the-realreal-earnings-call-q3-2026.open-exchange.net/registration.

About The RealReal, Inc.

The RealReal is the world's largest online marketplace for authenticated resale luxury goods, trusted by a community of 45 million members. Its full-service consignment model across fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home, makes it easy for customers to buy and sell luxury wherever they are. The Company combines rigorous, expert-led authentication with AI and proprietary technology to optimize operations and pricing while streamlining the customer experience. Backed by 15 years of proprietary data and more than 55 million items sold, The RealReal has become the preferred destination for modern luxury resale, redefining the luxury lifecycle.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, the future performance of The RealReal that are based on the company's current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "contemplate," "project," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future operating and financial results, including our strategies, plans, commitments, objectives and goals, in particular in the context of uncertainty surrounding macro-economic trends, financial guidance, anticipated growth in 2026, the anticipated impact of generative AI, and financial targets, goals and projections. Actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully complete, and realize the anticipated benefits of, our plans to strengthen our balance sheet, inflation, macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical instability, any failure to generate a supply of consigned goods, pricing pressure on the consignment market resulting from discounting in the market for new goods, failure to efficiently and effectively operate our merchandising and fulfillment operations, labor shortages and other reasons.

More information about factors that could affect the company's operating results is included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by visiting the company's Investor Relations website at https://investor.therealreal.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to the company on the date hereof. The company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited and condensed financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release and the accompanying tables and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue ("Adjusted EBITDA Margin"), free cash flow, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted. We have provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in this earnings release.

We do not, nor do we suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should also note that non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as that of other companies, including other companies in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure as an overall assessment of our performance, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and for business planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics of other companies.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest income, interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation, employer payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions, gain on extinguishment of debt, change in fair value of warrant liabilities and certain one-time expenses. The employer payroll tax expense related to employee stock transactions is tied to the vesting or exercise of underlying equity awards and the price of our common stock at the time of vesting, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business. Adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations as the measure excludes the impact of certain expenses that are included in our statements of operations that are necessary to run our business and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis and, in the case of exclusion of the impact of stock-based compensation and the related employer payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions, excludes an item that we do not consider to be indicative of our core operating performance. Investors should, however, understand that stock-based compensation and the related employer payroll tax expense will be a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less net cash used to purchase property and equipment and capitalized proprietary software development costs. We believe free cash flow is an important indicator of our business performance, as it measures the amount of cash we generate. Accordingly, we believe that free cash flow provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as GAAP net income (loss) plus stock-based compensation expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions, gain on extinguishment of debt, change in fair value of warrant liabilities and certain one-time expenses divided by weighted average shares outstanding. We believe that making these adjustments before calculating per share amounts for all periods presented provides a more meaningful comparison between our operating results from period to period.

THE REALREAL, INC. Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenue:













Consignment revenue $ 159,145

$ 134,429

$ 453,254

$ 386,863 Direct revenue 27,381

22,928

78,976

63,877 Shipping services revenue 19,590

16,216

56,172

48,054 Total revenue 206,116

173,573

588,402

498,794 Cost of revenue:













Cost of consignment revenue 17,042

14,318

48,564

41,033 Cost of direct revenue 22,245

18,130

62,936

50,550 Cost of shipping services revenue 12,427

12,205

37,964

35,592 Total cost of revenue 51,714

44,653

149,464

127,175 Gross profit 154,402

128,920

438,938

371,619 Operating expenses:













Marketing 18,204

14,146

55,143

45,549 Operations and technology 78,510

70,703

225,935

206,667 Selling, general and administrative 56,216

51,621

160,945

149,609 Total operating expenses (1) 152,930

136,470

442,023

401,825 Income (loss) from operations 1,472

(7,550)

(3,085)

(30,206) Change in fair value of warrant liability 21,224

(43,928)

49,976

3,112 Gain on extinguishment of debt -

3,684

-

40,785 Interest income 846

818

2,749

3,301 Interest expense (7,483)

(7,085)

(22,026)

(20,443) Other income, net 58

34

415

642 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 16,117

(54,027)

28,029

(2,809) Provision for income taxes 111

24

320

208 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 16,006

$ (54,051)

$ 27,709

$ (3,017) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders













Basic $ 0.13

$ (0.47)

$ 0.23

$ (0.03) Diluted $ (0.04)

$ (0.49)

$ (0.18)

$ (0.38) Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders













Basic 122,116,628

115,893,232

120,897,549

113,793,229 Diluted 128,147,178

116,772,661

126,983,659

121,904,021















(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:













Marketing $ 403

$ 27

$ 1,170

$ 754 Operations and technology 2,354

2,294

6,911

7,195 Selling, general and administrative 4,415

4,284

12,939

14,223 Total $ 7,172

$ 6,605

$ 21,020

$ 22,172

THE REALREAL, INC. Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

September 30,

2026

December 31,

2025 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 130,405

$ 151,231 Accounts receivable, net 27,870

23,822 Inventory, net 37,449

30,843 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,480

21,595 Total current assets 218,204

227,491 Property and equipment, net 104,204

96,148 Operating lease right-of-use assets 59,835

64,641 Restricted cash 14,777

14,808 Other assets 6,656

5,945 Total assets $ 403,676

$ 409,033 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 13,822

$ 14,565 Accrued consignor payable 108,887

111,497 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 23,172

24,645 Other accrued and current liabilities 115,032

113,533 Total current liabilities 260,913

264,240 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 60,120

66,793 Convertible Senior Notes, net 231,898

230,833 Non-convertible notes, net 147,665

140,980 Warrant liability 53,464

114,353 Other noncurrent liabilities 4,042

7,352 Total liabilities 758,102

824,551 Stockholders' deficit:





Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of

September 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025; 122,650,017 and 118,318,917 shares

issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025, respectively 1

1 Additional paid-in capital 913,490

880,107 Accumulated deficit (1,267,917)

(1,295,626) Total stockholders' deficit (354,426)

(415,518) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 403,676

$ 409,033

THE REALREAL, INC. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 27,709

$ (3,017) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 23,991

24,840 Stock-based compensation expense 21,020

22,172 Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets 12,997

11,957 Bad debt expense 1,922

2,045 Non-cash interest expense (414)

1,483 Accretion of debt discounts and issuance costs 1,573

1,663 Provision for inventory write-downs and shrinkage 3,073

2,228 Gain on debt extinguishment -

(40,785) Change in fair value of warrant liability (49,976)

(3,112) Loss (gain) related to warehouse fire, net -

(362) Other adjustments 15

(29) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net (5,970)

(12,426) Inventory, net (9,679)

(8,343) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (885)

1,079 Other assets (770)

(499) Operating lease liability (16,337)

(16,369) Accounts payable 235

663 Accrued consignor payable (2,610)

(2,915) Other accrued and current liabilities 5,851

7,201 Other noncurrent liabilities (1,777)

16 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 9,968

(12,510) Cash flow from investing activities:





Insurance proceeds related to warehouse fire -

2,309 Capitalized proprietary software development costs (10,889)

(9,658) Purchases of property and equipment (21,158)

(14,955) Net cash used in investing activities (32,047)

(22,304) Cash flow from financing activities:





Proceeds from exercise of stock options 322

310 Taxes paid related to restricted stock vesting (118)

(120) Repayment of 2025 Notes -

(26,749) Proceeds from issuance of stock in connection with the Employee Stock Purchase Program 1,018

838 Cash received from settlement of capped calls in conjunction with the 2025 Note Exchanges -

1,907 Issuance costs paid related to the 2025 Note Exchanges -

(5,214) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,222

(29,028) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (20,857)

(63,842) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 166,039

187,123 End of period $ 145,182

$ 123,281

The following table reflects the reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:













Net income (loss) $ 16,006

$ (54,051)

$ 27,709

$ (3,017) Net income (loss) (% of revenue) 7.8 %

(31.1) %

4.7 %

(0.6) % Depreciation and amortization 8,074

8,209

23,991

24,840 Interest income (846)

(818)

(2,749)

(3,301) Interest expense 7,483

7,085

22,026

20,443 Provision for income taxes 111

24

320

208 EBITDA 30,828

(39,551)

71,297

39,173 Stock-based compensation 7,172

6,605

21,020

22,172 Payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions 234

285

1,270

1,084 Gain on extinguishment of debt (1) -

(3,684)

-

(40,785) Change in fair value of warrant liability (2) (21,224)

43,928

(49,976)

(3,112) One-time expenses (3) -

1,711

-

1,711 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,010

$ 9,294

$ 43,611

$ 20,243 Adjusted EBITDA (% of revenue) 8.3 %

5.4 %

7.4 %

4.1 %



(1) The gain on extinguishment of debt for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 reflects the difference between the carrying value of the 2025 Exchanged Notes and the fair value of the 2031 Notes.

(2) The change in fair value of warrant liability for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025 reflects the remeasurement of the Warrants issued by the Company in connection with the 2024 Note Exchange in February 2024.

(3) One time expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 consist of employee severance costs associated with a departmental reorganization, including certain executives, recorded within Marketing and Selling, General and Administrative expenses on the condensed statements of operations.

A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, in order to calculate non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted, is as follows (in thousands, except share and per share data):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income (loss) $ 16,006

$ (54,051)

$ 27,709

$ (3,017) Stock-based compensation 7,172

6,605

21,020

22,172 Payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions 234

285

1,270

1,084 Provision for income taxes 111

24

320

208 Gain on extinguishment of debt -

(3,684)

-

(40,785) Change in fair value of warrant liability (21,224)

43,928

(49,976)

(3,112) One-time expenses -

1,711

-

1,711 Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 2,299

$ (5,182)

$ 343

$ (21,739) Weighted-average common shares outstanding to calculate Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted 122,116,628

115,893,232

120,897,549

113,793,229 Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted $ 0.02

$ (0.04)

$ 0.00

$ (0.19)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash provided for (used in) operating activities to free (negative) cash flow for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 24,976

$ 19,330

$ 9,968

$ (12,510) Purchase of property and equipment and capitalized proprietary software development costs (13,708)

(5,612)

(32,047)

(24,613) Free (negative) cash flow $ 11,268

$ 13,718

$ (22,079)

$ (37,123)

Key Financial and Operating Metrics:



September 30,

2024

December 31,

2024

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2025

March 31,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2026

(In thousands, except AOV and percentages) GMV $433,074

$503,534

$490,405

$504,105

$519,814

$615,683

$606,359

$617,260

$641,502 NMV $335,191

$383,447

$370,757

$379,377

$397,062

$466,924

$458,747

$470,392

$490,528 Consignment

Revenue $116,908

$128,126

$123,814

$128,620

$134,429

$149,014

$145,893

$148,216

$159,145 Direct Revenue $ 15,623

$ 19,524

$ 20,454

$ 20,495

$ 22,928

$ 27,214

$ 25,808

$ 25,787

$ 27,381 Shipping Services

Revenue $ 15,224

$ 16,345

$ 15,765

$ 16,073

$ 16,216

$ 17,823

$ 18,014

$ 18,568

$ 19,590 Number of Orders 829

870

869

868

890

960

938

937

1,020 Take Rate 38.6 %

37.7 %

38.6 %

37.9 %

37.9 %

36.5 %

36.4 %

35.9 %

36.8 % Active Buyers 958

972

985

1,001

1,024

1,056

1,083

1,107

1,152 AOV $ 522

$ 579

$ 564

$ 581

$ 584

$ 641

$ 646

$ 659

$ 629

SOURCE The RealReal