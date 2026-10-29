Republic Services, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Reported Earnings Per Share of $1.93 and Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $1.94

Generated Year-to-Date Cash Flow from Operations of $3.52 Billion and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $2.28 Billion

Invested Approximately $1.1 Billion in Value-Creating Acquisitions Year-to-Date

Updated Full-Year Financial Guidance

Board Authorized $5 Billion for Share Repurchases

Great Place to Work Certification for the 10th Consecutive Year

PHOENIX, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) today reported net income of $592 million, or $1.93 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2026, versus $550 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, for the comparable 2025 period. Excluding certain expenses and other items, on an adjusted basis, net income for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was $595 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, versus $594 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, for the comparable 2025 period.

"We delivered strong third quarter results that underscored the resilience of our business model and the effectiveness of our strategy," said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer. "Positive growth trends across the business and improved performance in Environmental Solutions reinforce our confidence in the opportunities ahead. We remain focused on disciplined pricing, effective cost management and strategic investments that are designed to strengthen our competitive position and create long-term value for our customers and shareholders."

Third-Quarter and Year-to-Date 2026 Highlights :

Total revenue growth of 8.2 percent includes 4.8 percent organic growth from our recycling and waste business, 2.1 percent growth from our environmental solutions business, and 1.3 percent growth from acquisitions.





Core price on total revenue increased revenue by 5.3 percent. Core price on related business revenue increased revenue by 6.3 percent, which consisted of 7.6 percent in the open market and 4.1 percent in the restricted portion of the business.





Revenue growth from average yield on total revenue was 2.9 percent, and volume decreased revenue by 0.6 percent. Revenue growth from average yield on related business revenue was 3.5 percent, and volume decreased related business revenue by 0.7 percent.





Net income was $592 million, or a margin of 13.0 percent.





EPS was $1.93 per share, an increase of 9.7 percent over the prior year.





Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP measure, was $1.94 per share, an increase of 2.1 percent over the prior year.





Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $1.45 billion. Adjusted EBITDA margin, a non-GAAP measure, was 31.8 percent of revenue.





Year-to-date cash invested in acquisitions was $1.12 billion.





Year-to-date cash returned to shareholders was $1.43 billion, which included $848 million of share repurchases and $577 million of dividends paid.





The Company's average recycled commodity price per ton sold at its recycling centers during the third quarter was $142. This represents an increase of $16 per ton over the prior year.





Republic was recognized by several leading organizations during the quarter, including: Great Place to Work certification for the 10 th consecutive year 3BL's 2026 100 Best Corporate Citizens list



Updated Full-Year 2026 Financial Guidance

Republic's financial guidance is based on current economic conditions and does not assume any significant changes in the overall economy for the remainder of 2026. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Full-Year 2026 Financial Guidance section of this document for detail relating to the computation of non-GAAP measures as well as the Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements section of this document.

The Company updated its revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted free cash flow financial guidance as follows:

Revenue: Increased most recent guidance to a range of $17.425 billion to $17.475 billion





Increased most recent guidance to a range of $17.425 billion to $17.475 billion Adjusted EBITDA: Increased most recent guidance to a range of $5.550 billion to $5.575 billion





Increased most recent guidance to a range of $5.550 billion to $5.575 billion Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Increased most recent guidance to a range of $2.565 billion to $2.585 billion

Board Authorized $5 Billion for Share Repurchases

On October 28, 2026, the Board of Directors approved a $5 billion share repurchase authorization effective January 1, 2027, and extending through December 31, 2029. As of September 30, 2026, the remaining purchase capacity under the prior repurchase authorization was $0.8 billion, which continues through December 31, 2026.

Company Declared Quarterly Dividend

On October 28, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.670 per share for shareholders of record on January 4, 2027. The dividend will be paid on January 15, 2027.

Presentation of Certain Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted net income - Republic, adjusted pre-tax income, adjusted tax impact, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA by business type, adjusted EBITDA margin by business type and adjusted free cash flow are described in the Performance Metrics and Reconciliations of Certain Non-GAAP Measures section of this document.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity and support decarbonization are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

For more information, contact:

Media Inquiries Investor Inquiries Roman Blahoski (480) 718-0328 John Weeks (480) 718-0309 [email protected] [email protected]

SUPPLEMENTAL UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND OPERATING DATA







REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, except per share amounts)









September 30,

December 31,

2026

2025

(Unaudited)



ASSETS Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 92

$ 76 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts and other of $59 and $66, respectively 2,126

1,897 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 460

550 Total current assets 2,678

2,523 Restricted cash and marketable securities 279

259 Property and equipment, net 12,963

12,639 Goodwill 17,330

16,715 Other intangible assets, net 779

655 Other assets 1,483

1,575 Total assets $ 35,512

$ 34,366 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 1,448

$ 1,374 Notes payable and current maturities of long-term debt 48

596 Deferred revenue 481

496 Accrued landfill and environmental costs, current portion 158

148 Accrued interest 134

109 Other accrued liabilities 1,308

1,205 Total current liabilities 3,577

3,928 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 14,007

12,985 Accrued landfill and environmental costs, net of current portion 2,652

2,608 Deferred income taxes and other long-term tax liabilities, net 2,030

1,884 Insurance reserves, net of current portion 442

436 Other long-term liabilities 564

556 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50 shares authorized; none issued -

- Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 750 shares authorized; 314 and 313 issued including

shares held in treasury, respectively 3

3 Additional paid-in capital 1,891

1,833 Retained earnings 12,253

11,161 Treasury stock, at cost; 9 and 5 shares, respectively (1,876)

(1,000) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (33)

(29) Total Republic Services, Inc. stockholders' equity 12,238

11,968 Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiary 2

1 Total stockholders' equity 12,240

11,969 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 35,512

$ 34,366

REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenue $ 4,559

$ 4,212

$ 13,103

$ 12,456 Expenses:













Cost of operations 2,663

2,463

7,593

7,226 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 494

459

1,442

1,356 Accretion 30

29

91

85 Selling, general and administrative 447

422

1,316

1,274 Restructuring charges 4

3

10

13 Gain on business divestitures and impairments, net -

-

(1)

- Operating income 921

836

2,652

2,502 Interest expense (157)

(143)

(459)

(428) Loss from unconsolidated equity method investments (48)

(57)

(158)

(72) Interest income 3

2

7

6 Other income, net -

7

31

22 Income before income taxes 719

645

2,073

2,030 Provision for income taxes 126

95

389

435 Net income 593

550

1,684

1,595 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated

subsidiary (1)

-

(1)

- Net income attributable to Republic Services, Inc. $ 592

$ 550

$ 1,683

$ 1,595 Basic earnings per share attributable to Republic Services, Inc.

stockholders:













Basic earnings per share $ 1.93

$ 1.76

$ 5.47

$ 5.10 Weighted average common shares outstanding 306.3

311.7

307.6

312.6 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Republic Services, Inc.

stockholders:













Diluted earnings per share $ 1.93

$ 1.76

$ 5.47

$ 5.10 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 306.5

312.0

307.8

312.9 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.670

$ 0.625

$ 1.920

$ 1.785

REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025 Cash provided by operating activities:





Net income $ 1,684

$ 1,595 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 1,533

1,442 Non-cash interest expense 59

57 Deferred tax provision 119

130 Loss from unconsolidated equity method investments 158

72 Other non-cash items 78

54 Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects from business acquisitions and divestitures:





Accounts receivable (254)

(78) Prepaid expenses and other assets (49)

(93) Accounts payable 176

23 Capping, closure and post-closure expenditures (54)

(38) Remediation expenditures (36)

(31) Other liabilities 105

182 Cash provided by operating activities 3,519

3,315 Cash used in investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (1,363)

(1,310) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 9

10 Cash used in acquisitions and investments, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (1,117)

(1,259) Cash received from business divestitures 2

7 Other (4)

(19) Cash used in investing activities (2,473)

(2,571) Cash used in financing activities:





Proceeds from credit facilities and notes payable, net of fees 38,330

26,896 Proceeds from issuance of senior notes, net of discount and fees 1,183

1,183 Payments of credit facilities and notes payable (39,061)

(27,639) Issuances of common stock, net (3)

(10) Purchases of common stock for treasury (856)

(599) Cash dividends paid (577)

(544) Distributions paid to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiary -

(1) Contingent consideration payments (22)

(9) Cash used in financing activities (1,006)

(723) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash (1)

1 Increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 39

22 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period 249

203 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 288

$ 225

You should read the following information in conjunction with our audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto appearing in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as of and for the year ended December 31, 2025. All amounts below are in millions and as a percentage of our revenue, except per share data.

REVENUE

The following table reflects our total revenue by line of business for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Collection:





























Residential $ 782

17.2 %

$ 754

17.9 %

$ 2,297

17.5 %

$ 2,249

18.0 % Small-container 1,379

30.2

1,267

30.1

4,054

30.9

3,768

30.3 Large-container 859

18.9

797

18.9

2,466

18.8

2,330

18.7 Other 19

0.4

17

0.4

54

0.5

53

0.4 Total collection 3,039

66.7

2,835

67.3

8,871

67.7

8,400

67.4 Transfer 510





472





1,444





1,376



Less: intercompany (268)





(248)





(771)





(741)



Transfer, net 242

5.3

224

5.3

673

5.1

635

5.1 Landfill 857





845





2,479





2,421



Less: intercompany (341)





(329)





(993)





(968)



Landfill, net 516

11.3

516

12.3

1,486

11.3

1,453

11.7 Environmental solutions 544





449





1,435





1,393



Less: intercompany (15)





(16)





(43)





(49)



Environmental solutions, net 529

11.6

433

10.3

1,392

10.6

1,344

10.8 Other:





























Recycling processing and commodity sales 122

2.7

107

2.5

356

2.7

328

2.6 Other non-core 111

2.4

97

2.3

325

2.6

296

2.4 Total other 233

5.1

204

4.8

681

5.3

624

5.0 Total revenue $ 4,559

100.0 %

$ 4,212

100.0 %

$ 13,103

100.0 %

$ 12,456

100.0 %

The following table reflects changes in components of our revenue, as a percentage of total revenue, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Average yield 2.9 %

4.0 %

3.2 %

4.2 % Fuel recovery fees 1.8

-

1.3

(0.2) Total price 4.7

4.0

4.5

4.0 Volume (0.6)

(0.3)

(1.0)

(0.4) Change in workdays -

-

-

(0.2) Recycling processing and commodity sales 0.3

(0.2)

0.1

- Environmental solutions 2.1

(1.4)

0.3

(0.7) Other(1) 0.4

(0.4)

0.1

(0.1) Total internal growth 6.9

1.7

4.0

2.6 Acquisitions / divestitures, net 1.3

1.6

1.2

1.3 Total 8.2 %

3.3 %

5.2 %

3.9 %















Core price 5.3 %

5.9 %

5.4 %

5.9 %

1) Other represents customer credits recognized in connection with labor disruptions for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and the impact of revenue recognized from the related customer contracts during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Average yield is defined as revenue growth from the change in average price per unit of service, expressed as a percentage. Core price is defined as price increases to our customers and fees, excluding fuel recovery fees, net of price decreases to retain customers. We also measure changes in core price, average yield and volume as a percentage of related-business revenue, defined as total revenue excluding recycled commodities, fuel recovery fees and environmental solutions revenue, to determine the effectiveness of our pricing and organic growth strategies. The following table reflects core price, average yield and volume as a percentage of related-business revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

As a % of Related Business

As a % of Related Business Core price 6.3 %

7.2 %

6.5 %

7.2 % Average yield 3.5 %

4.9 %

3.9 %

5.1 % Volume (0.7) %

(0.4) %

(1.2) %

(0.5) %

The following table reflects changes in average yield and volume, as a percentage of related business revenue by line of business, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Yield

Volume

Yield

Volume

Yield

Volume

Yield

Volume Collection:





























Residential 4.3 %

(4.3) %

4.4 %

(2.4) %

4.5 %

(4.6) %

5.0 %

(2.9) % Small-container 3.8 %

0.5 %

6.3 %

(1.2) %

4.5 %

- %

6.2 %

(1.1) % Large-container 3.5 %

0.5 %

5.4 %

(3.9) %

3.9 %

(1.4) %

5.5 %

(3.5) % Landfill:





























Municipal solid waste 5.1 %

0.6 %

5.6 %

(3.4) %

5.2 %

1.0 %

5.9 %

(3.0) % Construction and demolition waste 2.2 %

(38.2) %

3.7 %

45.2 %

3.3 %

(33.1) %

3.9 %

36.2 % Special waste - %

6.4 %

- %

17.8 %

- %

5.0 %

- %

15.6 %

COST OF OPERATIONS

The following table summarizes the major components of our cost of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 (in millions of dollars and as a percentage of revenue):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Labor and related benefits $ 881

19.3 %

$ 812

19.3 %

$ 2,576

19.7 %

$ 2,475

19.9 % Transfer and disposal costs 299

6.6

275

6.5

841

6.4

808

6.5 Maintenance and repairs 398

8.7

384

9.1

1,140

8.7

1,122

9.0 Transportation and subcontract costs 363

8.0

302

7.2

989

7.6

896

7.2 Fuel 180

4.0

120

2.8

475

3.6

349

2.8 Disposal fees and taxes 95

2.1

95

2.3

273

2.1

275

2.2 Landfill operating costs 111

2.4

99

2.3

310

2.4

292

2.3 Risk management 100

2.2

109

2.6

305

2.3

321

2.6 Other 236

5.1

227

5.4

684

5.2

648

5.2 Subtotal 2,663

58.4

2,423

57.5

7,593

58.0

7,186

57.7 Labor disruption -

-

40

1.0

-

-

40

0.3 Total cost of operations $ 2,663

58.4 %

$ 2,463

58.5 %

$ 7,593

58.0 %

$ 7,226

58.0 %

These cost categories may change from time to time and may not be comparable to similarly titled categories used by other companies. As such, you should take care when comparing our cost of operations by cost component to that of other companies and of ours for prior periods.

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

The following table summarizes our selling, general and administrative expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 (in millions of dollars and as a percentage of revenue):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Salaries and related benefits $ 295

6.5 %

$ 269

6.4 %

$ 889

6.8 %

$ 842

6.8 % Provision for doubtful accounts 12

0.3

9

0.2

39

0.3

27

0.2 Other 140

3.0

144

3.4

388

2.9

405

3.2 Total selling, general and administrative

expenses $ 447

9.8 %

$ 422

10.0 %

$ 1,316

10.0 %

$ 1,274

10.2 %

These cost categories may change from time to time and may not be comparable to similarly titled categories used by other companies. As such, you should take care when comparing our selling, general and administrative expenses by cost component to those of other companies and of ours for prior periods.

PERFORMANCE METRICS AND RECONCILIATIONS OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES

The following tables calculate EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin by business type, adjusted pre-tax income, adjusted tax impact, adjusted net income - Republic, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted free cash flow, which are not measures determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP), for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025. Our definitions of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The following table calculates adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 (in millions of dollars and as a percentage of revenue):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income attributable to Republic

Services, Inc. and net income margin $ 592

13.0 %

$ 550

13.1 %

$ 1,683

12.8 %

$ 1,595

12.8 % Net income attributable to non-

controlling interests 1





-





1





-



Provision for income taxes 126





95





389





435



Other income, net -





(7)





(31)





(22)



Interest income (3)





(2)





(7)





(6)



Interest expense 157





143





459





428



Depreciation, depletion and

amortization 494





459





1,442





1,356



Accretion 30





29





91





85



EBITDA and EBITDA margin $ 1,397

30.6 %

$ 1,267

30.1 %

$ 4,027

30.7 %

$ 3,871

31.1 % Loss from unconsolidated equity

method investments 48





57





158





72



Restructuring charges 4





3





10





13



Gain on business divestitures and

impairments, net -





-





(1)





-



Labor disruption -





56





-





56



Total adjustments 52





116





167





141



Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted

EBITDA margin $ 1,449

31.8 %

$ 1,383

32.8 %

$ 4,194

32.0 %

$ 4,012

32.2 %

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Business Type

The following table summarizes revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin by business type for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 (in millions of dollars and adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of revenue):





Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025



Recycling &

Waste

Environmental

Solutions(b)

Total

Recycling &

Waste

Environmental

Solutions

Total Revenue

$ 4,030

$ 529

$ 4,559

$ 3,779

$ 433

$ 4,212 Adjusted EBITDA(a)

$ 1,315

$ 134

$ 1,449

$ 1,292

$ 91

$ 1,383 Adjusted EBITDA Margin

32.6 %

25.4 %

31.8 %

34.2 %

21.0 %

32.8 %













Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025



Recycling &

Waste

Environmental

Solutions(b)

Total

Recycling &

Waste

Environmental

Solutions(b)

Total Revenue

$ 11,711

$ 1,392

$ 13,103

$ 11,112

$ 1,344

$ 12,456 Adjusted EBITDA(a)

$ 3,890

$ 304

$ 4,194

$ 3,714

$ 298

$ 4,012 Adjusted EBITDA Margin

33.2 %

21.9 %

32.0 %

33.4 %

22.1 %

32.2 %

(a) Certain corporate expenses, including selling, general and administrative expenses, and National Accounts revenue are allocated to the two business types.



(b) Adjusted EBITDA Margin does not calculate due to rounding.



The amounts shown for Recycling & Waste represent the sum of our Group 1 and Group 2 reportable segments, and Environmental Solutions represents our Group 3 reportable segment.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

The following table calculates adjusted pre-tax income, adjusted tax impact, adjusted net income - Republic, and adjusted diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 (in millions of dollars except per share data):





Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025















Diluted













Diluted











Net

Earnings









Net

Earnings



Pre-tax

Tax

Income -

per

Pre-tax

Tax

Income -

per



Income

Impact(1)

Republic

Share

Income

Impact(1)

Republic

Share As reported

$ 719

$ 127

$ 592

$ 1.93

$ 645

$ 95

$ 550

$ 1.76 Restructuring charges

4

1

3

0.01

3

1

2

0.01 Labor disruption

-

-

-

-

56

14

42

0.13 Gain on business divestitures and impairments, net

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Total adjustments

4

1

3

0.01

59

15

44

0.14 As adjusted

$ 723

$ 128

$ 595

$ 1.94

$ 704

$ 110

$ 594

$ 1.90













Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025















Diluted













Diluted











Net

Earnings









Net

Earnings



Pre-tax

Tax

Income -

per

Pre-tax

Tax

Income -

per



Income

Impact(1)

Republic

Share

Income

Impact(1)

Republic

Share As reported

$ 2,073

$ 390

$ 1,683

$ 5.47

$ 2,030

$ 435

$ 1,595

$ 5.10 Restructuring charges

10

2

8

0.02

13

4

9

0.03 Labor disruption

-

-

-

-

56

14

42

0.13 Gain on business divestitures and impairments, net(2)

(1)

-

(1)

-

-

-

-

- Total adjustments

9

2

7

0.02

69

18

51

0.16 As adjusted

$ 2,082

$ 392

$ 1,690

$ 5.49

$ 2,099

$ 453

$ 1,646

$ 5.26

(1) The income tax effect related to our adjustments includes both current and deferred income tax impact and is individually calculated based on the statutory rates applicable to each adjustment.



(2) The aggregate impact to adjusted diluted earnings per share totals to less than $0.01 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

We believe that presenting EBITDA and EBITDA margin is useful to investors because they provide important information concerning our operating performance exclusive of certain non-cash and other costs. EBITDA and EBITDA margin demonstrate our ability to execute our financial strategy, which includes reinvesting in existing capital assets to ensure a high level of customer service, investing in capital assets to facilitate growth in our customer base and services provided, maintaining our investment grade credit ratings and minimizing debt, paying cash dividends, repurchasing our common stock, and maintaining and improving our market position through business optimization. Although depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion are considered operating costs in accordance with U.S. GAAP, they represent the allocation of non-cash costs generally associated with long-lived assets acquired or constructed in prior years.

We believe that presenting adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin by business type, adjusted pre-tax income, adjusted tax impact, adjusted net income - Republic, and adjusted diluted earnings per share provide an understanding of operational activities before the financial impact of certain items. We use these measures, and believe investors will find them helpful, in understanding the ongoing performance of our operations separate from items that have a disproportionate impact on our results for a particular period. We have incurred comparable charges, costs and recoveries in prior periods, and similar types of adjustments can reasonably be expected to be recorded in future periods.

Restructuring charges. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, we incurred restructuring charges of $4 million and $10 million, respectively, and during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, we incurred restructuring charges of $3 million and $13 million, respectively. The charges in these periods related primarily to the design and implementation of our new accounts receivable system.

Labor disruption. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, we experienced labor disruptions in certain isolated markets. The impact of these labor disruptions during both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $56 million, including $16 million of customer credits and $40 million of cost of operations.

Gain on business divestitures and impairments, net. During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, we recorded a net gain on business divestitures and impairments of $1 million.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

The following table calculates our adjusted free cash flow, which is not a measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 (in millions of dollars):





Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026

2025 Cash provided by operating activities

$ 3,519

$ 3,315 Property and equipment received

(1,259)

(1,183) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

9

10 Restructuring payments, net of tax

7

7 Labor disruption, net of tax

-

42 Adjusted free cash flow

$ 2,276

$ 2,191

We believe that presenting adjusted free cash flow provides useful information regarding our recurring cash provided by operating activities after certain expenditures or recoveries. It also demonstrates our ability to execute our financial strategy and is a key metric we use to determine compensation. The presentation of adjusted free cash flow has material limitations. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent our cash flow available for discretionary payments because it excludes certain payments that are required or to which we have committed, such as debt service requirements and dividend payments.

Purchases of property and equipment as reflected on our consolidated statements of cash flows represent amounts paid during the period for such expenditures. A reconciliation of property and equipment expenditures reflected on our consolidated statements of cash flows to property and equipment received during the period follows for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 (in millions of dollars):



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026 2025 Purchases of property and equipment per the unaudited consolidated statements of cash

flows $ 1,363 $ 1,310 Adjustments for property and equipment received in a different period (104) (127) Property and equipment received during the period $ 1,259 $ 1,183

The adjustments noted above do not affect our net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents as reflected in our consolidated statements of cash flows.

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

As of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, accounts receivable were $2,126 million and $1,897 million, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $59 million and $66 million, respectively, resulting in days sales outstanding of 42.4, or 32.8 days net of deferred revenue, compared to 41.8, or 30.8 days net of deferred revenue, respectively.

CASH DIVIDENDS

In July 2026, we paid a cash dividend of $191 million to shareholders of record as of July 2, 2026. As of September 30, 2026, we recorded a quarterly dividend payable of $205 million to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 2, 2026, which was paid on October 15, 2026.

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

During the three months ended September 30, 2026, we repurchased 0.9 million shares of our common stock for $197 million at a weighted average cost per share of $215.18. As of September 30, 2026, the remaining authorized purchase capacity under our October 2023 repurchase program was approximately $0.8 billion.

RECONCILIATION OF FULL-YEAR 2026 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Adjusted EBITDA

The following is a summary of our anticipated adjusted EBITDA, which is not a measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, for the year ending December 31, 2026 (in millions of dollars):



(Anticipated) Year Ending December 31, 2026 Net income attributable to Republic Services, Inc. $ 2,210 - 2,220 Provision for income taxes 520 - 525 Other income, net (30) Interest expense, net 610 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 2,025 - 2,035 Loss from unconsolidated equity method investments 200 Restructuring charges 15 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,550 - 5,575

We believe that presenting adjusted EBITDA provides an understanding of operational activities before the financial impact of certain items. We use this measure, and believe investors will find it helpful, in understanding the ongoing performance of our operations separate from items that have a disproportionate impact on our results for a particular period. We have incurred comparable charges, costs and recoveries in prior periods, and similar types of adjustments can reasonably be expected to be recorded in future periods. Our definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Our anticipated adjusted free cash flow, which is not a measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, for the year ending December 31, 2026, is calculated as follows (in millions of dollars):



(Anticipated) Year Ending December 31, 2026 Cash provided by operating activities $ 4,510 - 4,570 Property and equipment received (1,970) - (2,010) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 10 Restructuring payments, net of tax 15 Adjusted free cash flow $ 2,565 - 2,585

We believe that presenting adjusted free cash flow provides useful information regarding our recurring cash provided by operating activities after certain expenditures or recoveries. It also demonstrates our ability to execute our financial strategy and is a key metric we use to determine compensation. The presentation of adjusted free cash flow has material limitations. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent our cash flow available for discretionary payments because it excludes certain payments that are required or to which we have committed, such as debt service requirements and dividend payments. Our definition of adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Our financial guidance is based on current economic conditions and does not assume any significant changes in the overall economy for the remainder of 2026.

INFORMATION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking information about us that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Words such as "guidance," "expect," "will," "may," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "project," "intend," "should," "can," "likely," "could," "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include information about our plans, strategies, and expectations of future financial performance and prospects. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such expectations may not prove to be correct. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements are the impacts of the overall global economy and changing interest rates, impacts from international trade restrictions and tariffs, our ability to effectively integrate and manage companies we acquire, and to realize the anticipated benefits of any such acquisitions, the impact of prolonged work stoppages or other labor disruptions, the amount of the financial contribution of our sustainability initiatives, acts of war, riots or terrorism, and the impact of these acts on economic, financial and social conditions in the United States and Canada, as well as our dependence on large, long-term collection, transfer and disposal contracts. More information on factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated is included from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, particularly under Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors. Additionally, new risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, or to assess the impact such risk factors might have on our business. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.