9M 2026 Group EBITDA at $3.2 billion, up 1% year-on-year (1% at CER) Q3 EBITDA at $0.8 billion, down 2% (-4% at CER) versus prior year

EBITDA margin expanded 100 basis points to 18.4% in the first nine months

9M 2026 Group sales at $17.3 billion, 5% lower (-8% at CER) versus prior year Q3 sales at $5.2 billion, 10% lower (-12% at CER) versus prior year

Underlying Group sales grew 1% in the first nine months

Successful strategy improved the quality of sales and innovation; improved operational efficiency continued to drive higher margins

Syngenta Group, the world's largest agricultural technology company by revenue1, reported its financial results for the first nine months and third quarter of 2026, delivering slightly higher EBITDA and improved margins despite lower sales, as the Group continued to execute its strategy of active portfolio management to focus on higher-margin businesses. The Group's strategic focus on innovation and AI leadership, together with disciplined cost management, continued to support margin growth.

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Syngenta Group Reports 9M 2026 Results With Higher Profitability

________________________________________________ 1 Based on revenues in 2025. (Note: See endnotes for definitions of sales, EBITDA and CER as used in this document)

Syngenta Group recorded sales of $17.3 billion for the first nine months of 2026, down 5% (-8% at CER). Excluding the planned reduction of grain trading business and certain other low-margin businesses, underlying Group sales grew 1% in the first nine months.

During the first nine months, Syngenta grew sales of newly introduced technologies and achieved above-average prices, while pricing pressure on off-patent products continued to affect the portfolio, particularly in Brazil and across all Latin America. The market continued to face pressure on farm incomes, generally leading to more cautious purchasing behavior. Unfavorable weather in some markets, especially the persistent drought in Europe where unusually hot and dry conditions prevailed, impacted demand for crop protection products.

EBITDA for the first nine months was $3.2 billion, up 1% year-on-year. The Group's EBITDA margin for the first nine months of 2026 improved to 18.4%, up 100 basis points compared to 17.4% in the same period last year, underscoring the deliberate shift toward higher-quality earnings.

Sales for the third quarter of 2026 were $5.2 billion, down 10% compared to the prior year (-12% at CER) due to the continued reduction of selected lower-margin business as well as delayed purchases impacting sales in some markets. Third quarter 2026 EBITDA was $0.8 billion, down 2% year on year, or 4% at constant exchange rates (CER).

During the first nine months of 2026 Syngenta Group continued to advance its innovation pipeline and digital capabilities, while applying strict portfolio and cost management to sustain profitable growth against a backdrop of macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility.

9M 2026

9M 2026 9M 2025 Change Change (CER) $bn $bn Sales 17.3 18.2 -5 -8 EBITDA 3.2 3.2 1 1

Q3 2026

Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change Change (CER) $bn $bn Sales 5.2 5.7 -10 -12 EBITDA 0.8 0.8 -2 -4

Note: Syngenta Group transferred its 52.65% equity interest in Sinofert Holdings to Sinochem HK on 23 December 2025. The business is no longer consolidated as of January 2026. All numbers are presented on a like-for-like basis for Syngenta Group and Syngenta Group China; prior year comparatives have been restated accordingly.

Syngenta Crop Protection

Syngenta Crop Protection delivered sales in the first nine months of 2026 of $9.8 billion, flat year-on-year (-4% at CER), as strong growth in Europe and China was offset by lower sales in Latin America. Biologicals sales continued to grow strongly, delivering double-digit growth in the third quarter on the back of strong year-to-date sales, namely in Brazil and China.

The Crop Protection market remained highly competitive in the first nine months of 2026. In Brazil and across Latin America, pricing pressure on the off-patent portfolio continued to impact sales, while sales of newly introduced, higher-margin products grew strongly. The pricing pressure was amplified by the appreciation of the Brazilian real against the US dollar. The resulting change in product mix continued to contribute to improved gross margins. High interest costs and extreme weather have delayed some purchases into Q4 in the region.

In Europe, Crop Protection sales grew by 6% in the first nine months, mostly due to currency effects. Asia, Middle East Africa (excluding China) grew by 1%, while China maintained its strong momentum with 20% year-on-year growth as the demand for Syngenta's latest technologies and biologicals remained strong. In Brazil, sales declined by 6%, in Latin America by 14%, and in North America by 1% in the first nine months.

For Crop Protection, innovation and commercial momentum continued, with over 1,400 approvals secured during the first nine months of 2026, including new registrations, renewals, and label or use extensions.

In September 2026, Syngenta announced three new global Biologicals innovations: EXORT technology, creating a new biostimulant category to support crop performance and more sustainable farming; EQIBRE, improving the uptake and use of nitrogen, phosphorus and micronutrients; and a microbial fungicide with an omniactive mode of action for biocontrol.

The global expansion of TYMIRIUM technology continued, generating strong sales in Brazil, China and the US. By protecting crops from nematodes and fungal diseases at exceptionally low application rates, it delivers significant value to farmers and seed companies. The rollout and acceleration of PLINAZOLIN technology, a broad-spectrum insecticide, continued across AMEA and Latin America. VIRESTINA technology was launched commercially in Argentina in Q3. Syngenta also announced a strategic partnership with Groundwork BioAg to scale mycorrhizal technology, helping farmers improve productivity and soil health and access carbon-credit income opportunities.

Syngenta Seeds

Seeds sales were $3.3 billion in the first nine months of 2026, flat year-on-year (-2% at CER).

Field Crops sales continued to see strong momentum in the southern hemisphere where Brazil led by 13% growth and Latin America grew by 5%. Europe sales were up 3%. Sales in Asia, Middle East Africa were flat year on year, while sales in China were slightly lower, down 1%, due to a planned reduction in grain-trading sales at Winall. North America sales were 11% lower, due to restructuring activities, which are now largely complete, and the decrease in planted corn acres in the U.S. for the entire industry. Sales of Vegetable Seeds increased by 2% and sales of Flowers grew by 4%.

Brazil launched seven hybrids for corn second season expanding footprint and accelerating the portfolio transition in this higher-value segment. Latin America delivered an all-time high sunflower volume while Europe continues to deliver strong product performance from sunflower flagship, Sureli. The Asia, Middle East Africa region continues to accelerate its corn business with biotech advancements in Indonesia and strong new product launches in Thailand, Philippines, and India. The DURASTAK corn rootworm trait stack won a silver Innovation Award at Canada's Outdoor Farm Show and North America launched AcreOne, a reseller platform simplifying order-to-cash processes for Golden Harvest customers.

Vegetable Seeds Flowers grew sales across its key regions in the first nine months and brought together more than 1,150 growers and partners from 50 countries to view more than 700 varieties at its annual innovation showcases in the Netherlands and the United States.

Syngenta Group China

Syngenta Group China recorded sales of $3.1 billion over the nine-month period, 18% lower year-on-year (-23% at CER), primarily reflecting the deliberate reduction of the low-margin business as part of the Group's active portfolio management. The business no longer incorporates the Sinofert fertilizer business2

Momentum remained strong in key segments, with Branded Formulation growing 16%.Excluding the impact of grain trading, Seeds sales grew by 12%.

On 12 September, Syngenta launched the Global Rice Innovation Center in Hefei, creating a world-class platform to accelerate rice innovation, strengthen food security, and support agricultural development across Southeast Asia and Africa. Construction of the Syngenta Crop Protection Innovation Center also reached an important milestone, with the basement foundations completed and above-ground construction now underway.

________________________________________________ 2 Syngenta Group transferred its 52.65% equity interest in Sinofert Holdings to Sinochem HK on 23 December 2025. The business is no longer consolidated as of January 2026. All numbers are presented on a like-for-like basis for Syngenta Group and Syngenta Group China, prior year comparatives have been restated accordingly.

ADAMA

ADAMA sales in the first nine months of 2026 reached $3.0 billion, down 1% year-on-year (-4% at CER).

ADAMA saw a 3% growth in Europe, Africa and the Middle East and a 5% growth in North America. Asia Pacific (excluding China) was up 2%, while sales in Latin America declined by 5%. Sales in China declined 16%, because of the reduced sale of chemicals not used in agriculture.

ADAMA continued to advance its innovation strategy throughout the first nine months of 2026, delivering new differentiated products to key markets.

In India, ADAMA introduced ACTAGON, a ready-mix pre-emergence wheat herbicide combining Pyroxasulfone and Metribuzin for control of Phalaris minor and other key weeds; the easy-mix liquid formulation helps growers reduce operational complexity by eliminating on-farm tank mixing and supporting fewer herbicide applications. In Germany, the PORAFAM Titan kit combined a novel Aminopyralid and Quinmerac SC formulation with Metazachlor, a premium solution delivering improved broad-spectrum control of broad-leaved weeds and grasses in oilseed rape.

Management update

Gaël Hili will become President of Syngenta Seeds effective November 1, 2026. He has 25 years of business leadership experience in agriculture and was most recently President and CEO of ADAMA. Dr. Zhigang Hao, currently CEO of Adisseo, will succeed Hili as President and CEO of ADAMA. He has successfully led the transformation of the worldwide leader in animal nutrition and health.

Syngenta Group Summary Financials

9M 2026

9M 2026 9M 2025 9M 2026 9M 2025 Sales $bn $bn ¥bn ¥bn Syngenta Group 17.3 18.2 119.0 130.4 Syngenta Crop Protection 9.8 9.8 67.0 70.2 ADAMA 3.0 3.0 20.6 21.7 Syngenta Seeds 3.3 3.3 22.4 23.3 Syngenta Group China 3.1 3.8 21.5 27.8 Eliminations -1.9 -1.7 -12.5 -12.6 EBITDA 3.2 3.2 21.9 22.7

Q3 2026

Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Sales $bn $bn ¥bn ¥bn Syngenta Group 5.2 5.7 35.1 40.9 Syngenta Crop Protection 3.1 3.4 21.2 24.2 ADAMA 0.9 0.9 6.1 6.7 Syngenta Seeds 0.8 0.8 5.4 5.7 Syngenta Group China 0.7 0.9 4.5 6.6 Eliminations -0.3 -0.3 -2.1 -2.3 EBITDA 0.8 0.8 5.6 6.0

Endnotes

For further information, see the reporting of financial results for ADAMA Ltd. (SHE: 000553), Winall Hi-tech Seed (SHE: 300087), Yangnong Chemical (SHA: 600486) and Syngenta AG.

Unless otherwise mentioned, comparisons are to the same period in 2025. Certain amounts, including components of change (%), may not add up due to rounding. The results presented in this release are unaudited and a consolidation of the business units in Syngenta Group which includes Syngenta AG, Syngenta Group China, ADAMA Ltd., Winall Hi-tech Seed and Yangnong Chemical. As a change to previous reporting, Syngenta Group China now excludes ADAMA China results to reflect revised management structures. On 23 December 2025, Syngenta Group transferred its entire equity stake in Sinofert to Sinochem Hong Kong. The business is no longer consolidated as of January 2026. All figures (sales, EBITDA and EBITDA margin) are presented on a like-for-like basis, and prior-year comparatives have been restated accordingly.

Results in this report from one period to another period are, where appropriate, compared using constant exchange rates (CER). To present that information, current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than US dollars are converted into US dollars at the prior period's exchange rates, rather than at the exchange rates for the current year. The CER presentation indicates business performance before taking into account currency exchange fluctuations.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and EBITDA as defined by Syngenta Group may not be comparable to similarly described measures at other companies. Syngenta Group has defined EBITDA as earnings before interest, tax, non-controlling interests, depreciation, amortization, restructuring and impairment. Information concerning EBITDA has been included as it is used by management and by investors as a supplementary measure of operating performance. Syngenta Group excludes restructuring and impairment from EBITDA to focus on results excluding items affecting comparability from one period to the next.

EBITDA as used in this press release excludes one-time events; other documents may treat this as an underlying or adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA excludes other one-off or non-cash/non-operational items that do not impact the ongoing performance of the business, as well as the impact of a time-bound Group launch long-term incentive scheme for leadership.

When referred to as such, "the Group" implies Syngenta Group.

About Syngenta Group

Syngenta Group is the world's largest agricultural technology (AgTech) company by revenue*, employing approximately 50,000 people across over 90 countries. Syngenta Group is focused on creating Breakthroughs for farmers, in every field, so they can make the transformation required to feed a growing world population while preserving our planet. Guided by its Sustainability Goal of higher yields with lower impact, Syngenta Group's bold scientific discoveries deliver better benefits for farmers and society on a bigger scale than ever before. Syngenta Group is ranked number one in crop protection, number one in biologicals and number three in seeds based on revenues*.

Syngenta Group, which is registered in Shanghai, China, and has its management headquarters in Switzerland, draws strength from its four business units: Syngenta Crop Protection, headquartered in Switzerland; Syngenta Seeds, headquartered in the United States; ADAMA, headquartered in Israel; and Syngenta Group China.

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*Based on revenues in 2025

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as "expect," "would," "will," "potential," "plans," "prospects," "estimated," "aiming," "on track" and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta Group, such risks and uncertainties include, amongst others, risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, refinancing risk, interest rate fluctuations and access to capital markets, compliance and remediation, evolving environmental and sustainability regulations, changes in agricultural policies or subsidy regimes, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or grain prices, supply chain disruptions, (geo)political risks, trade restrictions, sanctions, and export controls, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta Group assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

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