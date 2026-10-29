Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Net loss per common share of $0.92 compared to net income of $0.34 in Q2 2026

Earnings available for distribution per common share (1) of $0.47 compared to $0.50 in Q2 2026

of $0.47 compared to $0.50 in Q2 2026 Monthly common stock dividends totaling $0.36 per share, unchanged from Q2 2026

Book value per common share (2) of $6.74 compared to $8.03 as of June 30, 2026

of $6.74 compared to $8.03 as of June 30, 2026 Economic return (3) of (11.6)% compared to 3.8% in Q2 2026

of (11.6)% compared to 3.8% in Q2 2026 Debt-to-equity ratio of 7.6x compared to 6.3x as of June 30, 2026

Economic debt-to-equity ratio(1) of 8.3x compared to 7.5x as of June 30, 2026

Update from Kevin Collins, Chief Executive Officer

"Economic growth remained resilient during the third quarter, but financial conditions tightened as investors increasingly priced in additional Federal Reserve rate hikes. Short-term Treasury yields rose on expectations for further monetary policy tightening, while longer-term yields increased on stronger growth expectations and concerns over elevated fiscal deficits and Treasury supply. Interest rate volatility also rose from the subdued levels of the second quarter, weighing on investor risk appetite and contributing to materially wider Agency RMBS spreads and modestly wider Agency CMBS spreads.

"Against this backdrop, our portfolio generated negative returns relative to Treasuries, although the impact was partially offset by improvement in swap spreads. Book value declined by 16.1% to $6.74 at quarter end, and when combined with our monthly dividends, resulted in an economic return of (11.6)% for the quarter.

"At quarter end, our $8.0 billion investment portfolio consisted of $6.6 billion of Agency RMBS, $0.7 billion of Agency TBA, and $0.7 billion of Agency CMBS. Our economic debt-to-equity ratio was 8.3x, and we maintained a sizable balance of unrestricted cash and unencumbered investments totaling $401.3 million. During the latter part of the quarter, we reduced our Agency CMBS allocation and redeployed proceeds into Agency RMBS opportunities, as spread widening created increasingly attractive risk-adjusted return potential within the sector. Importantly, financing markets remained orderly despite elevated market volatility. Our strong liquidity position, diversified financing relationships, and disciplined risk-management framework continue to position the Company well during periods of market uncertainty.

"Our outlook for both Agency RMBS and Agency CMBS remains constructive. While uncertainty surrounding inflation, monetary policy, and geopolitical developments remains elevated, recent spread widening has enhanced the relative value and prospective return potential of both sectors. Looking ahead, we believe Agency RMBS is well positioned to benefit from increased participation by GSEs, banks, money managers, and other institutional investors as compelling risk-adjusted returns continue to attract capital. Agency CMBS also remains attractive, supported by elevated yields, stable cash flow characteristics, and meaningful diversification benefits.

"We believe an eventual de-escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, coupled with moderation in interest rate volatility, could provide an additional tailwind for our target assets. Until then, we remain focused on maintaining prudent leverage, ample liquidity, and strategic portfolio diversification. We believe our measured approach positions us well to navigate uncertainty while seeking to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and create long-term shareholder value."

(1) Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation, earnings available for distribution per common share) and economic debt-to-equity ratio are non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") financial measures. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important disclosures and a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures. (2) Book value per common share as of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026 is calculated as total stockholders' equity less the liquidation preference of the Company's Series C Preferred Stock ($168.1 million as of September 30, 2026 and $168.6 million as of June 30, 2026), divided by total common shares outstanding. (3) Economic return for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 is defined as the change in book value per common share from June 30, 2026 to September 30, 2026 of ($1.29); plus dividends declared of $0.36 per common share; divided by the June 30, 2026 book value per common share of $8.03. Economic return for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 is defined as the change in book value per common share from March 31, 2026 to June 30, 2026 of ($0.05); plus dividends declared of $0.36 per common share; divided by the March 31, 2026 book value per common share of $8.08.

Key performance indicators for the quarters ended September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026 are summarized in the table below.

$ in millions, except share amounts Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Variance Average Balances (1) (unaudited) (unaudited)

Average earning assets (at amortized cost) $7,574.3 $6,631.0 $943.3 Average borrowings $6,754.7 $5,927.7 $827.0 Average total stockholders' equity $973.6 $966.9 $6.7







U.S. GAAP Financial Measures





Total interest income $99.0 $85.4 $13.6 Total interest expense $65.0 $55.3 $9.7 Net interest income $33.9 $30.1 $3.8 Total expenses $5.2 $5.5 ($0.3) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders ($98.8) $31.8 ($130.6)







Average earning asset yields 5.23 % 5.15 % 0.08 % Average cost of funds 3.85 % 3.73 % 0.12 % Average net interest rate margin 1.38 % 1.42 % (0.04) %







Period-end weighted average asset yields (2) 5.28 % 5.29 % (0.01) % Period-end weighted average cost of funds 3.97 % 3.76 % 0.21 % Period-end weighted average net interest rate margin 1.31 % 1.53 % (0.22) %







Book value per common share (3) $6.74 $8.03 ($1.29) Earnings (loss) per common share (basic) ($0.92) $0.34 ($1.26) Earnings (loss) per common share (diluted) ($0.92) $0.34 ($1.26) Debt-to-equity ratio 7.6x 6.3x 1.3x







Non-GAAP Financial Measures (4)





Earnings available for distribution $50.3 $47.1 $3.2 Effective interest expense $45.1 $34.6 $10.5 Effective net interest income $53.9 $50.9 $3.0







Effective cost of funds 2.67 % 2.33 % 0.34 % Effective interest rate margin 2.56 % 2.82 % (0.26) %







Earnings available for distribution per common share $0.47 $0.50 ($0.03) Economic debt-to-equity ratio 8.3x 7.5x 0.8x



(1) Average earning assets, average borrowings and average total stockholders' equity are calculated based on the weighted month-end balances of mortgage-backed securities at amortized cost, repurchase agreement borrowings and total U.S. GAAP stockholders' equity, respectively. (2) Period-end weighted average asset yields are based on amortized cost as of period-end and incorporate future prepayment assumptions when appropriate. (3) Book value per common share is calculated as total stockholders' equity less the liquidation preference of the Company's Series C Preferred Stock ($168.1 million as of September 30, 2026 and $168.6 million as of June 30, 2026), divided by total common shares outstanding. (4) Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation, earnings available for distribution per common share), effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds), effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin), and economic debt-to-equity ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important disclosures and a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (and by calculation, basic earnings (loss) per common share), total interest expense (and by calculation, cost of funds), net interest income (and by calculation, net interest rate margin) and debt-to-equity ratio.

Portfolio Composition

The following table summarizes certain characteristics of the Company's investment portfolio including TBAs as of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026.





As of



September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026 $ in thousands

Fair Value

Percentage of

Portfolio

Period-end

Weighted

Average Yield (1)

Fair Value

Percentage

of Portfolio

Period-end

Weighted

Average

Yield (1) Agency RMBS:























30 year fixed-rate pass-through coupon:























2.5 %

39,229

0.5 %

4.42 %

-

- %

- % 3.0 %

141,913

1.8 %

4.54 %

-

- %

- % 4.5 %

1,180,562

14.8 %

4.87 %

1,257,214

15.4 %

4.87 % 5.0 %

1,996,091

25.1 %

5.20 %

1,590,480

19.5 %

5.18 % 5.5 %

1,958,635

24.6 %

5.48 %

1,901,626

23.4 %

5.47 % 6.0 %

1,309,387

16.4 %

5.91 %

1,234,309

15.1 %

5.91 % Total 30 year fixed-rate pass-through

6,625,817

83.2 %

5.34 %

5,983,629

73.4 %

5.36 % Agency CMO

-

- %

- %

64,386

0.8 %

8.83 % Agency CMBS

681,179

8.5 %

4.68 %

901,894

11.1 %

4.62 % Subtotal

7,306,996

91.7 %

5.28 %

6,949,909

85.3 %

5.29 % TBAs, at implied market value (2)























Agency TBA coupon:























5.0 %

-

- %





542,191

6.6 %



5.5 %

157,748

2.0 %





251,228

3.1 %



6.0 %

441,847

5.5 %





407,603

5.0 %



6.5 %

60,299

0.8 %





-

- %



Total Agency TBAs

659,894

8.3 %





1,201,022

14.7 %



Total investment portfolio including TBAs

7,966,890

100.0 %





8,150,931

100.0 %







(1) Period-end weighted average yield is based on amortized cost as of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026 and incorporates future prepayment assumptions when appropriate. (2) The presentation of TBAs in the table above represents management's view of the investment portfolio and does not reflect how the Company records TBAs on its condensed consolidated balance sheets under U.S. GAAP. Under U.S. GAAP, the Company records TBAs that it does not intend to settle on the contractual settlement date as derivative financial instruments. The Company values TBAs on its condensed consolidated balance sheets at net carrying value, which represents the difference between implied market value and implied cost basis of the TBAs.

The following table summarizes certain characteristics of the Company's borrowings as of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026.





As of $ in thousands

September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

Amount

Outstanding

Weighted

Average

Interest Rate

Weighted

Average

Remaining

Maturity (days)

Amount

Outstanding

Weighted

Average

Interest Rate

Weighted

Average

Remaining

Maturity (days) Repurchase agreements - Agency

RMBS

6,182,973

3.97 %

19

5,352,131

3.76 %

26 Repurchase agreements - Agency

CMBS

659,974

4.00 %

26

858,272

3.76 %

23 Total borrowings

6,842,947

3.97 %

20

6,210,403

3.76 %

25

The following tables summarize certain characteristics of the Company's interest rate swaps whereby the Company pays fixed interest rates and receives floating interest rates based on the secured overnight financing rate as of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026.

$ in thousands

As of September 30, 2026 Maturities

Notional Amount

Weighted

Average Fixed

Pay Rate

Weighted

Average Floating

Receive Rate

Weighted

Average Years to

Maturity Less than 3 years

1,200,000

1.52 %

3.90 %

1.6 3 to 5 years

1,330,000

1.58 %

3.90 %

4.1 5 to 7 years

600,000

3.71 %

3.90 %

6.4 7 to 10 years

925,000

4.16 %

3.90 %

9.3 Greater than 10 years

1,130,000

3.62 %

3.90 %

18.9 Total

5,185,000

2.72 %

3.90 %

7.9

$ in thousands

As of June 30, 2026 Maturities

Notional Amount

Weighted

Average Fixed

Pay Rate

Weighted

Average Floating

Receive Rate

Weighted

Average Years to

Maturity Less than 3 years

1,925,000

1.28 %

3.68 %

1.7 3 to 5 years

1,150,000

1.14 %

3.68 %

4.2 5 to 7 years

545,000

3.66 %

3.68 %

6.6 7 to 10 years

595,000

3.98 %

3.68 %

9.2 Greater than 10 years

550,000

2.44 %

3.68 %

20.5 Total

4,765,000

1.99 %

3.68 %

6.0

The following table summarizes certain characteristics of the Company's U.S. Treasury futures contracts as of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026.





As of



September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026 $ in thousands

Notional Amount - Short

Notional Amount - Short 10 year U.S. Treasury futures

740,000

600,000 Ultra 10 year U.S. Treasury futures

525,000

375,000 30 year U.S. Treasury futures

340,000

305,000 Total

1,605,000

1,280,000

Capital Activities

Dividends

During the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Company declared monthly common stock dividends totaling $0.36 per share and a Series C Preferred Stock dividend of $0.46875 per share.

Issuances of Common Stock

During the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Company issued 6,706,923 shares of common stock for net proceeds of $51.0 million through its at-the-market program.

Repurchases of Preferred Stock

During the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Company repurchased and retired 17,415 shares of Series C Preferred Stock with a carrying value of $421,000.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

The Company is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. The Company is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., an independent global investment management firm.

Earnings Call

Members of the investment community and the general public are invited to listen to the Company's earnings conference call on Friday, October 30, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET, by calling one of the following numbers:

North America Toll Free: 888-982-7409 International: 1-212-287-1625 Passcode: Invesco

An audio replay will be available until 5:00 p.m. ET on November 13, 2026 by calling:

866-363-1806 (North America) or 1-203-369-0194 (International)

The presentation slides that will be reviewed during the call will be available on the Company's website at www.invescomortgagecapital.com. In addition, investors and others should note that the Company may announce material information to the public about the Company, the Company's plans, and the Company's financial performance and outlook through a variety of means, including the Company's website, press releases, SEC filings, and social media at www.linkedin.com/company/invesco-mortgage-capital-inc. in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. The Company encourages investors and others to review the information made public in such locations as such information could be deemed to be material information.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, the related presentation and comments made in the associated conference call, may include statements and information that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Forward-looking statements include our views on the risk positioning of our portfolio, domestic and global market conditions (including the Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS and residential and commercial real estate markets), the market for our target assets, our expected financial performance, including our earnings available for distribution, economic return, comprehensive income and changes in our book value, our intention and ability to pay dividends, our ability to continue performance trends, the stability of portfolio yields, interest rates, spreads, prepayment trends, financing sources, cost of funds, our anticipated leverage, liquidity, capital structure and equity allocation. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would" as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from our expectations. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks identified under the captions "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which may be updated by subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or current reports on Form 8-K, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

All written or oral forward-looking statements that we make, or that are attributable to us, are expressly qualified by this cautionary notice. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update the information in any public disclosure if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended $ in thousands, except share data September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025 Interest income 98,961

85,408

72,916

264,010

217,386 Interest expense 65,035

55,308

55,302

172,936

163,222 Net interest income 33,926

30,100

17,614

91,074

54,164 Other income (loss)

















Gain (loss) on investments, net (402,062)

(21,226)

49,540

(478,228)

126,430 Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 277,682

31,584

(9,218)

322,145

(116,813) Total other income (loss) (124,380)

10,358

40,322

(156,083)

9,617 Expenses

















Management fee - related party 3,626

3,329

2,662

9,929

8,489 General and administrative 1,557

2,125

1,803

5,599

5,507 Total expenses 5,183

5,454

4,465

15,528

13,996 Net income (loss) (95,637)

35,004

53,471

(80,537)

49,785 Dividends to preferred stockholders (3,153)

(3,165)

(3,261)

(9,508)

(9,899) Gain (loss) on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock (7)

3

(2)

(31)

44 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (98,797)

31,842

50,208

(90,076)

39,930



















Other comprehensive income (loss)

















Unrealized gain (loss) on mortgage-backed securities, net -

-

-

-

229 Reclassification of unrealized (gain) loss on sale of mortgage-

backed securities to gain (loss) on investments, net -

-

-

-

(402) Total other comprehensive income (loss) -

-

-

-

(173) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common

stockholders (98,797)

31,842

50,208

(90,076)

39,757



















Earnings (loss) per share

















Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

















Basic (0.92)

0.34

0.74

(0.95)

0.61 Diluted (0.92)

0.34

0.74

(0.95)

0.61

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)



As of $ in thousands, except share amounts September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 ASSETS





Mortgage-backed securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of $7,120,811 and

$5,879,318, respectively) 7,306,996

6,276,609 Cash and cash equivalents 215,078

56,040 Restricted cash 211,453

110,391 Due from counterparties 13,648

- Investment related receivable 33,099

27,848 Derivative assets, at fair value 13,845

4,412 Other assets 684

594 Total assets 7,794,803

6,475,894 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities:





Repurchase agreements 6,842,947

5,619,255 Derivative liabilities, at fair value 15,491

- Dividends payable 13,092

25,845 Accrued interest payable 13,791

28,664 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,212

1,580 Due to affiliate 3,902

3,006 Total liabilities 6,891,435

5,678,350 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized:





7.50% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 6,724,806 and

6,854,131 shares issued and outstanding, respectively ($168,120 and $171,353 aggregate

liquidation preference, respectively) 162,628

165,756 Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 134,000,000 shares authorized; 109,103,682 and

71,790,532 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,091

718 Additional paid in capital 4,512,341

4,209,977 Retained earnings (distributions in excess of earnings) (3,772,692)

(3,578,907) Total stockholders' equity 903,368

797,544 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 7,794,803

6,475,894

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The table below shows the non-GAAP financial measures the Company uses to analyze its operating results and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in assessing its performance as discussed further below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Most Directly Comparable U.S. GAAP Measure Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation,

earnings available for distribution per common share)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (and by

calculation, basic earnings (loss) per common share) Effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of

funds)

Total interest expense (and by calculation, cost of funds) Effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective

interest rate margin)

Net interest income (and by calculation, net interest rate

margin) Economic debt-to-equity ratio

Debt-to-equity ratio

The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company's management should be analyzed in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures and should not be considered substitutes for U.S. GAAP financial measures. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of its peer companies.

Earnings Available for Distribution

The Company's business objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company uses earnings available for distribution as a measure of its investment portfolio's ability to generate income for distribution to common stockholders and to evaluate its progress toward meeting this objective. The Company calculates earnings available for distribution as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders adjusted for (gain) loss on investments, net; realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net; unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net; TBA dollar roll income and (gain) loss on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock. The Company may add and has added additional reconciling items to its earnings available for distribution calculation as appropriate.

By excluding the gains and losses discussed above, the Company believes the presentation of earnings available for distribution provides a consistent measure of operating performance that investors can use to evaluate its results over multiple reporting periods and, to a certain extent, compare to its peer companies. However, because not all of the Company's peer companies use identical operating performance measures, the Company's presentation of earnings available for distribution may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by its peer companies. The Company excludes the impact of gains and losses when calculating earnings available for distribution because when analyzed in conjunction with its U.S. GAAP results, earnings available for distribution provides additional detail of its investment portfolio's earnings capacity. In addition, certain gains and losses represent one-time events.

Furthermore, gains and losses have not been accounted for consistently under U.S. GAAP. Under U.S. GAAP, certain gains and losses may be reflected in net income whereas other gains and losses may be reflected in other comprehensive income. For example, a portion of the Company's mortgage-backed securities were historically classified as available-for-sale securities, and changes in the valuation of these securities were recorded in other comprehensive income on its condensed consolidated balance sheets. The Company elected the fair value option for its mortgage-backed securities purchased on or after September 1, 2016, and changes in the valuation of these securities are recorded in other income (loss) in the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss).

To maintain qualification as a REIT, U.S. federal income tax law generally requires that the Company distribute at least 90% of its REIT taxable income annually. Because the Company views earnings available for distribution as a consistent measure of its investment portfolio's ability to generate income for distribution to common stockholders, earnings available for distribution is one metric, but not the exclusive metric, that is used to determine the amount, if any, of dividends on common stock. However, earnings available for distribution should not be considered as an indication of the Company's taxable income, a guaranty of its ability to pay dividends or as a proxy for the amount of dividends it may pay, as earnings available for distribution excludes certain items that impact its cash needs.

Earnings available for distribution is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and there are other factors that impact the achievement of the Company's business objective. The Company cautions that earnings available for distribution should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP), or as an indication of the Company's cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP), a measure of the Company's liquidity, or as an indication of amounts available to fund its cash needs.

The table below provides a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to earnings available for distribution for the following periods:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended $ in thousands, except per share data September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (98,797)

31,842

50,208

(90,076)

39,930 Adjustments:

















(Gain) loss on investments, net 402,062

21,226

(49,540)

478,228

(126,430) Realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (1) (275,006)

32,412

49,189

(265,918)

198,313 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (1) 17,274

(43,239)

(10,833)

6,058

4,348 TBA dollar roll income (2) 4,755

4,857

-

13,778

1,147 (Gain) loss on repurchase and retirement of preferred

stock 7

(3)

2

31

(44) Subtotal 149,092

15,253

(11,182)

232,177

77,334 Earnings available for distribution 50,295

47,095

39,026

142,101

117,264 Basic income (loss) per common share (0.92)

0.34

0.74

(0.95)

0.61 Earnings available for distribution per common share (3) 0.47

0.50

0.58

1.50

1.79





(1) U.S. GAAP gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net on the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss) includes the following components:







Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended $ in thousands September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025 Realized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 275,006

(32,412)

(49,189)

265,918

(198,313) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (17,274)

43,239

10,833

(6,058)

(4,348) Contractual net interest income (expense) on interest

rate swaps 19,950

20,757

29,138

62,285

85,848 Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 277,682

31,584

(9,218)

322,145

(116,813)





(2) A TBA dollar roll is a series of derivative transactions where TBAs with the same specified issuer, term and coupon but different settlement dates are simultaneously bought and sold. The TBA settling in the later month typically prices at a discount to the TBA settling in the earlier month. TBA dollar roll income represents the price differential between the TBA price for current month settlement compared to the TBA price for forward month settlement. The Company includes TBA dollar roll income in earnings available for distribution because it is the economic equivalent of interest income on the underlying Agency RMBS, less an implied financing cost, over the forward settlement period. TBA dollar roll income is a component of gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss).



(3) Earnings available for distribution per common share is equal to earnings available for distribution divided by the basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding.



The table below presents the components of earnings available for distribution for the following periods:







Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended $ in thousands September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025 Effective net interest income (1) 53,876

50,857

46,752

153,359

140,012 TBA dollar roll income 4,755

4,857

-

13,778

1,147 Total expenses (5,183)

(5,454)

(4,465)

(15,528)

(13,996) Subtotal 53,448

50,260

42,287

151,609

127,163 Dividends to preferred stockholders (3,153)

(3,165)

(3,261)

(9,508)

(9,899) Earnings available for distribution 50,295

47,095

39,026

142,101

117,264





(1) See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to effective net interest income, a non-GAAP measure.

Effective Interest Expense/Effective Cost of Funds/Effective Net Interest Income/Effective Interest Rate Margin

The Company calculates effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds) as U.S. GAAP total interest expense adjusted for contractual net interest income (expense) on its interest rate swaps that is recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net. The Company views its interest rate swaps as an economic hedge against increases in future market interest rates on its borrowings. The Company adds back the net payments or receipts on its interest rate swap agreements to its total U.S. GAAP interest expense because the Company uses interest rate swaps to add stability to interest expense.

The Company calculates effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin) as U.S. GAAP net interest income adjusted for contractual net interest income (expense) on its interest rate swaps that is recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net.

The Company believes the presentation of effective interest expense, effective cost of funds, effective net interest income and effective interest rate margin measures, when considered together with U.S. GAAP financial measures, provides information that is useful to investors in understanding the Company's borrowing costs and operating performance.

The following tables reconcile total interest expense to effective interest expense and cost of funds to effective cost of funds for the following periods:



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025 $ in thousands Reconciliation

Cost of Funds /

Effective

Cost of Funds

Reconciliation

Cost of Funds

/ Effective

Cost of Funds

Reconciliation

Cost of Funds

/ Effective

Cost of Funds Total interest expense 65,035

3.85 %

55,308

3.73 %

55,302

4.52 % Less: Contractual net interest expense

(income) on interest rate swaps

recorded as gain (loss) on derivative

instruments, net (19,950)

(1.18) %

(20,757)

(1.40) %

(29,138)

(2.38) % Effective interest expense 45,085

2.67 %

34,551

2.33 %

26,164

2.14 %



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025 $ in thousands Reconciliation

Cost of Funds /

Effective

Cost of Funds

Reconciliation

Cost of Funds

/ Effective

Cost of Funds Total interest expense 172,936

3.83 %

163,222

4.53 % Less: Contractual net interest expense (income) on interest rate swaps

recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (62,285)

(1.38) %

(85,848)

(2.39) % Effective interest expense 110,651

2.45 %

77,374

2.14 %

The following tables reconcile net interest income to effective net interest income and net interest rate margin to effective interest rate margin for the following periods:



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025 $ in thousands Reconciliation

Net Interest

Rate Margin /

Effective

Interest Rate

Margin

Reconciliation

Net Interest

Rate Margin /

Effective

Interest Rate

Margin

Reconciliation

Net Interest

Rate Margin /

Effective

Interest Rate

Margin Net interest income 33,926

1.38 %

30,100

1.42 %

17,614

0.90 % Add: Contractual net interest income

(expense) on interest rate swaps

recorded as gain (loss) on derivative

instruments, net 19,950

1.18 %

20,757

1.40 %

29,138

2.38 % Effective net interest income 53,876

2.56 %

50,857

2.82 %

46,752

3.28 %





Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026

2025 $ in thousands

Reconciliation

Net Interest

Rate Margin /

Effective

Interest Rate

Margin

Reconciliation

Net Interest

Rate Margin /

Effective

Interest Rate

Margin Net interest income

91,074

1.41 %

54,164

0.94 % Add: Contractual net interest income (expense) on interest rate swaps

recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net

62,285

1.38 %

85,848

2.39 % Effective net interest income

153,359

2.79 %

140,012

3.33 %

Economic Debt-to-Equity Ratio

The following table shows the Company's debt-to-equity ratio and the Company's economic debt-to-equity ratio as of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026. The Company's debt-to-equity ratio is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and is the ratio of total debt to total stockholders' equity.

The Company presents an economic debt-to-equity ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure of leverage that considers the impact of the off-balance sheet financing of its investments in TBAs that are accounted for as derivative instruments under U.S. GAAP and the impact of receivables and payables for unsettled trades (if any). The Company includes these types of TBAs at implied cost basis in its measure of leverage because a forward contract to acquire Agency RMBS in the TBA market carries similar risks to Agency RMBS purchased in the cash market and funded with on-balance sheet liabilities. Similarly, a contract for the forward sale of Agency RMBS has substantially the same effect as selling the underlying Agency RMBS and reducing the Company's on-balance sheet funding commitments. The Company adjusts leverage for receivables and payables for unsettled trades (if any) because sales or purchases of MBS are recorded on the balance sheet on the trade date, while any corresponding changes to repurchase agreement borrowings are not recorded until the settlement date. The Company believes that presenting its economic debt-to-equity ratio, when considered together with its U.S. GAAP financial measure of debt-to-equity ratio, provides information that is useful to investors in understanding how management evaluates at-risk leverage and gives investors a comparable statistic to those of other mortgage REITs who present a similar non-GAAP measure of leverage.



As of $ in thousands September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026 Repurchase agreements 6,842,947

6,210,403 Total stockholders' equity 903,368

990,321







Debt-to-equity ratio (1) 7.6

6.3 Economic debt-to-equity ratio (2) 8.3

7.5





(1) Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements to total stockholders' equity. (2) Economic debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of (i) the sum of total repurchase agreement borrowings and TBAs at implied cost basis ($674.1 million as of September 30, 2026; $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2026) to (ii) total stockholders' equity.

Average Balances

The table below presents information related to the Company's average earning assets, average earning asset yields, average borrowings and average cost of funds for the following periods:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended $ in thousands September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025 Average earning assets (1) 7,574,311

6,631,046

5,382,189

6,723,237

5,294,406 Average earning asset yields (2) 5.23 %

5.15 %

5.42 %

5.24 %

5.47 %



















Average borrowings (3) 6,754,709

5,927,725

4,889,782

6,021,714

4,799,047 Average cost of funds (4) 3.85 %

3.73 %

4.52 %

3.83 %

4.53 %





(1) Average balances for each period are based on weighted month-end balances. Average earning assets do not include TBAs that are treated as derivative instruments under U.S. GAAP. (2) Average earning asset yields for each period are calculated by dividing interest income, including amortization of premiums and discounts, by average earning assets based on the amortized cost of the investments. All yields are annualized. (3) Average borrowings for each period are based on weighted month-end balances. Average borrowings do not include the off-balance sheet financing component of TBAs that are treated as derivative instruments under U.S. GAAP. (4) Average cost of funds is calculated by dividing annualized interest expense by average borrowings.





Greg Seals,

Investor Relations

404-439-3323

SOURCE Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.