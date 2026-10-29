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WKN: A1CTQA | ISIN: US8545021011 | Ticker-Symbol: SWF
Tradegate
30.10.26 | 07:57
92,50 Euro
-0,34 % -0,32
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
92,2292,9608:34
92,2492,7008:36
PR Newswire
29.10.2026 21:15 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.: Stanley Black & Decker Announces 4th Quarter 2026 Dividend

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), a global leader in tools and outdoor solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a regular fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.84 per common share. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, December 22, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, December 1, 2026.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 41,000 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com or follow Stanley Black & Decker on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Michael Wherley
Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]
(860) 827-3833

Christina Francis
Senior Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
(860) 438-3470

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.