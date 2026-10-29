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WKN: A2JK4Z | ISIN: US9280311039 | Ticker-Symbol: 71F
Frankfurt
29.10.26 | 15:25
41,400 Euro
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PR Newswire
29.10.2026 21:15 Uhr
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Virginia National Bankshares Corporation Announces 2026 Third Quarter Earnings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported quarterly net income of $6.6 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $4.6 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The increase in net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 as compared to the same period in the prior year was primarily due to a 26 basis point increase in loan yields, a reduction of 9 basis points in cost of funds, and a payout from bank owned life insurance following the death of a former employee.

President and Chief Executive Officer's comments: "We are very pleased with our third quarter 2026 performance, highlighted by a 30-basis point expansion in net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE)1,2 from the same quarter of 2025," stated Glenn W. Rust, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The improvement reflects our disciplined balance sheet management focused on delivering long-term value to our shareholders."

Key Performance Indicators

Third quarter 2026 compared to Third quarter 2025

  • Return on average assets1 improved to 1.58% from 1.12%.
  • Return on average equity1 improved to 13.34% from 10.48%.
  • Net interest margin (FTE)1,2 improved to 3.73% from 3.43%.
  • Loan-to-deposit ratio decreased slightly to 89.1% from 89.2%.
  • Efficiency ratio (FTE)2 improved to 50.7% from 57.9%.

September 30, 2026 Balance Sheet Highlights

  • Gross loans outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 totaled $1.2 billion; this represents an increase of $12.3 million, or 1.0% from September 30, 2025 and $9.7 million, or 0.8% from December 31, 2025 to September 30, 2026.
  • Securities balances were $219.9 million at September 30, 2026, and $254.2 million at December 31, 2025. The balance declined $39.7 million from September 30, 2025 to September 30, 2026 and $34.3 million from December 31, 2025 to September 30, 2026 due to normal portfolio runoff from scheduled maturities and issuer calls.

  • Deposits at September 30, 2026 were $1.4 billion, a $32.2 million decrease from December 31, 2025, and a $14.6 million increase from September 30, 2025. As a primarily commercial bank, deposit fluctuations between periods are the result of normal seasonal customer behavior.

  • Outstanding borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta ("FHLB") were $20.0 million as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, and $30.0 million as of September 30, 2025. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had unused borrowing facilities in place of approximately $227.0 million and held no brokered deposits.

  • Book value per share increased to $35.01 as of September 30, 2026, compared to $32.89 as of September 30, 2025, and tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure)2 was $33.21 as of September 30, 2026 compared to $30.90 as of September 30, 2025. The increases were driven by strong earnings and retained profits that bolstered shareholders' equity.

Loans and Asset Quality

  • Credit performance remains strong with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.36% as of September 30, 2026, 0.56% as of December 31, 2025 and 0.42% as of September 30, 2025.

  • Nonperforming assets amounted to $5.9 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $9.2 million as of December 31, 2025, and $6.8 million as of September 30, 2025. The primary changes over the periods were in the 90 or more days past due and still accruing loans, which are government-guaranteed loans serviced by a third party. Timing of the distribution of payments from the servicer can create fluctuations at period ends.

  • The period-end allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.66% as of September 30, 2026, 0.67% as of December 31, 2025 and 0.69% as of September 30, 2025. The consistent ACL ratio to total loans emphasizes our focus on high-quality credit relationships and strong underwriting. The government-guaranteed loans category continues to have a significant impact on the reserves year-over-year, as the guaranteed portion of these loans generally does not result in an ACL because expected credit losses are mitigated by the government guarantee.

  • For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $91 thousand due to loan growth and a recovery of $205 thousand in the reserve for unfunded commitments for a net recovery of $114 thousand. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company recognized a recovery of credit losses on loans of $52 thousand and a recovery of $167 thousand in the reserve for unfunded commitments for a net recovery of $219 thousand. The recovery of credit losses in the quarter and year-to-date was primarily driven by the recovery in the reserve for unfunded commitments as balances outstanding decreased.

Net Interest Income

  • Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2026 of $14.5 million increased $1.5 million, or 11.2%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025, predominantly due to decreased interest expense associated with deposit accounts and increased loan yields. On a year-to-date basis, net interest income at September 30, 2026 was $41.2 million compared to $38.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

  • Net interest margin (FTE)1, (a non-GAAP financial measure)2, for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was 3.73%, compared to 3.43% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The net interest margin (FTE)1, (a non-GAAP financial measure)2 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was 3.59% compared to 3.37% for the same period in 2025.

  • Virginia National Bank's (the "Bank") yield on loans was 5.90% for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to 5.64% for the prior year same period. The accretion of the fair value mark related to purchased loans positively impacted interest income by 18 bps in the third quarter of 2026, and 13 bps in the third quarter of 2025. The yield on loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was 5.73%, which was 12 bps over the same period for 2025.
  • The overall cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, of 1.68% incurred in the three months ended September 30, 2026 decreased 9 bps from 1.77% in the same period in the prior year. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased period over period by 8 bps, from a cost of 2.26% to 2.18%. The cost of borrowings from the FHLB decreased 86 bps from the third quarter of 2025 to the third quarter of 2026, from 4.77% to 3.91%. On a year-to-date basis, at September 30, 2026, the overall cost of funds decreased 13 bps from 1.80% to 1.67%.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2026 increased $0.3 million, or 24.1%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025. The increase is due to the payout from bank owned life insurance of $421 thousand netted against $157 thousand less in debit/credit card and ATM fees from decreased card usage. On a year-to-date basis, at September 30, 2026, the $4.8 million increase compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2025 reflects the aforementioned bank owned life insurance payout and a $4.7 million gain on the sale of a limited partnership interest netted against $386 thousand less in debit/credit card and ATM fees from decreased card usage.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2026 decreased by $134 thousand, or 1.6%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease in the 2026 quarter compared to the same quarter of last year is the result of continued management of administrative expenses. The $1.2 million decrease in noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 is due to reduced data processing expenses as a result of the renewal of the Bank's core contract in late 2025 and reduced other expenses (primarily legal and telecommunications expenses) compared to the same period of 2025.

Efficiency Ratio

The Company's efficiency ratio (FTE)2 improved to 50.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to 57.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, as all the components of this ratio improved.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates amounted to 18.7% and 19.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. For each period, the effective income tax rate differed from the U.S. statutory rate of 21%. The effective tax rate fluctuations are attributable to changes in pretax earnings, low-income housing tax credits and the levels of permanent tax differences.

Dividends

Cash dividends of $2.0 million, or $0.36 per share, were declared and paid during the third quarter of 2026. The remaining 70% of net income was retained.














1

Annualized.

2

Non-GAAP financial measure, see "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has seven banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, four banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County (including one limited-service banking facility), and banking offices in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia. The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services. The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK." Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for, or more important than, operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information

Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgment of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; liquidity and capital requirements; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts or other major events, the governmental and societal responses thereto, or the prospect of these events; changes, particularly declines, in general economic and market conditions in the local economies in which the Company operates, including the effects of declines in real estate values; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and guidance related to financial services including, but not limited to, taxes, banking, securities and insurance; changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines; the financial condition of the Company's borrowers; the Company's ability to attract, hire, train and retain qualified employees; an increase in unemployment levels; competitive pressures on loan and deposit pricing and demand; fluctuation in asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company's ACL; the value of securities held in the Company's investment portfolio; performance of assets under management; cybersecurity threats or attacks and the development and maintenance of reliable electronic systems; changes in technology and their impact on the marketing of new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Company's products and services; the risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's press releases and filings with the SEC; and the Company's performance in managing the risks involved in any of the foregoing. Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



September 30, 2026



December 31, 2025*



September 30, 2025



(Unaudited)






(Unaudited)


ASSETS









Cash and due from banks

$

5,765



$

5,798



$

6,166


Interest-bearing deposits in other banks


11,234




10,552




8,965


Federal funds sold


52,168




54,264




7,964


Securities:









Available-for-sale (AFS), at fair value


213,738




247,992




252,952


Restricted securities, at cost


6,195




6,172




6,647


Total securities


219,933




254,164




259,599


Loans, net of deferred fees and costs


1,247,313




1,237,577




1,235,000


Allowance for credit losses


(8,171)




(8,270)




(8,510)


Loans, net


1,239,142




1,229,307




1,226,490


Premises and equipment, net


11,695




11,687




11,775


Bank owned life insurance


41,505




41,302




40,977


Goodwill


7,768




7,768




7,768


Core deposit intangible, net


1,976




2,682




2,942


Right of use asset, net


10,409




6,297




6,666


Deferred tax asset, net


14,719




12,079




13,097


Accrued interest receivable and other assets


11,284




13,842




14,023


Total assets

$

1,627,598



$

1,649,742



$

1,606,432


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Liabilities:









Demand deposits:









Noninterest-bearing

$

357,499



$

362,322



$

361,568


Interest-bearing


259,101




308,295




260,424


Money market and savings deposit accounts


510,349




469,815




460,160


Certificates of deposit and other time deposits


272,562




291,299




302,736


Total deposits


1,399,511




1,431,731




1,384,888


Borrowings


20,000




20,000




30,000


Junior subordinated debt, net


3,590




3,554




3,542


Lease liability


10,362




6,192




6,542


Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


4,111




4,104




4,101


Total liabilities


1,437,574




1,465,581




1,429,073


Commitments and contingent liabilities









Shareholders' equity:









Preferred stock, $2.50 par value


-




-




-


Common stock, $2.50 par value


13,424




13,327




13,318


Capital surplus


108,052




107,337




107,076


Retained earnings


109,134




94,165




90,149


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(40,586)




(30,668)




(33,184)


Total shareholders' equity


190,024




184,161




177,359


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,627,598



$

1,649,742



$

1,606,432











Common shares outstanding


5,427,691




5,393,140




5,391,979


Common shares authorized


10,000,000




10,000,000




10,000,000


Preferred shares outstanding


-




-




-


Preferred shares authorized


2,000,000




2,000,000




2,000,000


* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)






For the three months ended



For the nine months ended




September 30, 2026



September 30, 2025



September 30, 2026



September 30, 2025


Interest and dividend income:













Loans, including fees


$

18,379



$

17,500



$

52,900



$

51,864


Federal funds sold



723




283




1,505




530


Other interest-bearing deposits



46




55




128




142


Investment securities:













Taxable



1,076




1,199




3,245




3,773


Tax-exempt



319




322




967




968


Dividends



89




112




262




336


Total interest and dividend income



20,632




19,471




59,007




57,613















Interest expense:













Demand deposits



69




66




205




202


Money market and savings deposits



3,315




3,026




9,308




8,957


Certificates and other time deposits



2,442




2,713




7,505




8,437


Borrowings



197




513




583




1,604


Federal funds purchased



-




3




-




28


Junior subordinated debt



70




78




211




224


Total interest expense



6,093




6,399




17,812




19,452


Net interest income



14,539




13,072




41,195




38,161


(Recovery of) provision for credit losses



(114)




332




(219)




174


Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for credit losses



14,653




12,740




41,414




37,987















Noninterest income:













Wealth management fees



226




223




660




658


Deposit account fees



364




323




1,089




922


Debit/credit card and ATM fees



183




340




679




1,065


Bank owned life insurance income



761




318




1,412




918


Gains on sales or disposal of assets, net



-




-




5




278


Gain on sale of limited partnership investment



-




-




4,662




-


Other



143




147




691




580


Total noninterest income



1,677




1,351




9,198




4,421















Noninterest expense:













Salaries and employee benefits



4,045




3,909




12,071




11,708


Net occupancy



808




872




2,307




2,777


Equipment



214




182




612




569


Bank franchise tax



467




439




1,403




1,266


Computer software



204




303




632




825


Data processing



616




577




1,775




2,044


FDIC deposit insurance assessment



195




255




557




545


Marketing, advertising and promotion



141




171




662




604


Professional fees



292




256




973




843


Core deposit intangible amortization



224




271




707




850


Other



1,064




1,169




3,040




3,877


Total noninterest expense



8,270




8,404




24,739




25,908


Income before income taxes



8,060




5,687




25,873




16,500


Provision for income taxes



1,504




1,111




5,049




3,197


Net income


$

6,556



$

4,576



$

20,824



$

13,303















Net income per common share, basic


$

1.21



$

0.85



$

3.84



$

2.47


Net income per common share, diluted


$

1.20



$

0.84



$

3.82



$

2.45


Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic



5,426,050




5,391,979




5,419,806




5,387,658


Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted



5,467,745




5,424,642




5,454,936




5,414,969


VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)






At or for the three months ended




September 30, 2026



June 30, 2026



March 31, 2026



December 31, 2025



September 30, 2025


Common Share Data:
















Net income


$

6,556



$

9,008



$

5,259



$

5,958



$

4,576


Net income per weighted average share, basic


$

1.21



$

1.66



$

0.97



$

1.10



$

0.85


Net income per weighted average share, diluted


$

1.20



$

1.65



$

0.97



$

1.10



$

0.84


Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



5,426,050




5,423,642




5,409,543




5,392,763




5,391,979


Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



5,467,745




5,455,403




5,443,437




5,424,154




5,424,642


Actual shares outstanding



5,427,691




5,424,431




5,422,513




5,393,140




5,391,979


Tangible book value per share at period end 4


$

33.21



$

34.05



$

32.51



$

32.21



$

30.90


Key Ratios:
















Return on average assets 1



1.58

%



2.24

%



1.30

%



1.45

%



1.12

%

Return on average equity 1



13.34

%



18.81

%



11.34

%



13.04

%



10.48

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1, 2



3.73

%



3.65

%



3.40

%



3.50

%



3.43

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



50.7

%



41.6

%



56.6

%



49.5

%



57.9

%

Loan-to-deposit ratio



89.1

%



87.6

%



86.7

%



86.4

%



89.2

%

Net Interest Income:
















Net interest income


$

14,539



$

13,748



$

12,906



$

13,348



$

13,072


Net interest income (FTE) 2


$

14,625



$

13,835



$

12,991



$

13,433



$

13,158


Company Capital Ratios:
















Tier 1 leverage ratio 5



13.33

%



13.38

%



12.70

%



12.52

%



12.26

%

Total risk-based capital ratio 5



22.05

%



21.59

%



20.80

%



20.42

%



20.15

%

Assets and Asset Quality:
















Average earning assets


$

1,555,957



$

1,520,330



$

1,550,030



$

1,521,387



$

1,523,230


Average gross loans


$

1,234,915



$

1,235,696



$

1,233,478



$

1,223,703



$

1,230,805


Fair value mark on acquired loans


$

3,205



$

3,911



$

4,344



$

4,754



$

5,241


















Allowance for credit losses on loans:
















Beginning of period


$

8,124



$

7,981



$

8,270



$

8,510



$

8,347


Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



91




138




(281)




(176)




253


Charge-offs



(83)




(65)




(93)




(126)




(146)


Recoveries



39




70




85




62




56


End of period


$

8,171



$

8,124



$

7,981



$

8,270



$

8,510


















Non-accrual loans


$

2,055



$

2,099



$

2,147



$

2,198



$

2,568


Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing



3,846




3,692




3,841




7,042




4,201


Total nonperforming assets (NPA)


$

5,901



$

5,791



$

5,988



$

9,240



$

6,769


















NPA as a % of total assets



0.36

%



0.35

%



0.36

%



0.56

%



0.42

%

NPA as a % of gross loans



0.47

%



0.47

%



0.48

%



0.75

%



0.55

%

ACL to gross loans



0.66

%



0.66

%



0.64

%



0.67

%



0.69

%

Non-accruing loans to gross loans



0.16

%



0.17

%



0.17

%



0.18

%



0.21

%

Net charge-offs to average loans 1



0.01

%



0.00

%



0.00

%



0.02

%



0.03

%

1

Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.

2

The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures table at the end of this release.

3

The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP. Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures table at the end of this release.

4

This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this release.

5

All ratios at September 30, 2026 are estimates and subject to change pending regulatory filings. Ratios for prior periods are presented as filed.


VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)







For the three months ended




September 30, 2026



September 30, 2025







Interest









Interest







Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average




Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost 4



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost 4


ASSETS



















Interest Earning Assets:



















Securities:



















Taxable Securities and Dividends


$

170,787



$

1,165




2.73

%


$

193,809



$

1,311




2.71

%

Tax-Exempt Securities 1



63,508




405




2.55

%



65,222




408




2.50

%

Total Securities 1



234,295




1,570




2.68

%



259,031




1,719




2.65

%

Total Loans



1,234,915




18,379




5.90

%



1,230,805




17,500




5.64

%

Federal funds sold



77,483




723




3.70

%



25,482




283




4.41

%

Other interest-bearing deposits



9,264




46




1.97

%



7,912




55




2.76

%

Total Earning Assets



1,555,957




20,718




5.28

%



1,523,230




19,557




5.09

%

Less: Allowance for Credit Losses



(8,136)










(8,362)








Total Non-Earning Assets



102,881










106,699








Total Assets


$

1,650,702









$

1,621,567



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Interest Bearing Liabilities:



















Interest Bearing Deposits:



















Interest Checking


$

260,990



$

69




0.10

%


$

260,217



$

66




0.10

%

Money Market and Savings Deposits



521,889




3,315




2.52

%



468,488




3,026




2.56

%

Time Deposits



278,750




2,442




3.48

%



290,246




2,713




3.71

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,061,629




5,826




2.18

%



1,018,951




5,805




2.26

%

Borrowings



20,000




197




3.91

%



42,707




513




4.77

%

Federal funds purchased



-




-




0.00

%



250




3




4.76

%

Junior subordinated debt



3,583




70




7.75

%



3,535




78




8.75

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,085,212




6,093




2.23

%



1,065,443




6,399




2.38

%

Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



















Demand deposits



355,730










371,859








Other liabilities



14,791










10,971








Total Liabilities



1,455,733










1,448,273








Shareholders' Equity



194,969










173,294








Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$

1,650,702









$

1,621,567








Net Interest Income (FTE) 3





$

14,625









$

13,158





Interest Rate Spread 2









3.05

%









2.71

%

Cost of Funds









1.68

%









1.77

%

Interest Expense as a Percentage of
Average Earning Assets 4









1.55

%









1.67

%

Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3,4









3.73

%









3.43

%

1

Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.


Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures table at the end of this release.

2

Interest rate spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

3

Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures table at the end of this release.

4

Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)






For the nine months ended




September 30, 2026



September 30, 2025







Interest









Interest







Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average




Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost 4



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost 4


ASSETS



















Interest Earning Assets:



















Securities:



















Taxable Securities and Dividends


$

179,781



$

3,507




2.60

%


$

199,991



$

4,109




2.74

%

Tax Exempt Securities 1



64,107




1,225




2.55

%



65,753




1,226




2.49

%

Total Securities 1



243,888




4,732




2.59

%



265,744




5,335




2.68

%

Total Loans



1,234,702




52,900




5.73

%



1,234,953




51,864




5.61

%

Federal funds sold



54,651




1,505




3.68

%



16,050




530




4.42

%

Other interest-bearing deposits



8,887




128




1.93

%



8,051




142




2.36

%

Total Earning Assets



1,542,128




59,265




5.14

%



1,524,798




57,871




5.07

%

Less: Allowance for Credit Losses



(8,135)










(8,398)








Total Non-Earning Assets



100,057










105,741








Total Assets


$

1,634,050









$

1,622,141



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Interest Bearing Liabilities:



















Interest Bearing Deposits:



















Interest Checking


$

270,367



$

205




0.10

%


$

267,854



$

202




0.10

%

Money Market and Savings Deposits



499,688




9,308




2.49

%



465,665




8,957




2.57

%

Time Deposits



284,444




7,505




3.53

%



294,318




8,437




3.83

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,054,499




17,018




2.16

%



1,027,837




17,596




2.29

%

Borrowings



20,000




583




3.90

%



44,915




1,604




4.77

%

Federal funds purchased



-




-




0.00

%



759




28




4.93

%

Junior subordinated debt



3,571




211




7.90

%



3,523




224




8.50

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,078,070




17,812




2.21

%



1,077,034




19,452




2.41

%

Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



















Demand deposits



351,881










366,117








Other liabilities



12,361










9,891








Total Liabilities



1,442,312










1,453,042








Shareholders' Equity



191,738










169,099








Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$

1,634,050









$

1,622,141








Net Interest Income (FTE) 3





$

41,453









$

38,419





Interest Rate Spread 2









2.93

%









2.66

%

Cost of Funds









1.67

%









1.80

%

Interest Expense as a Percentage of
Average Earning Assets 4









1.54

%









1.71

%

Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3, 4









3.59

%









3.37

%

1

Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.


Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures table at the end of this release.

2

Interest rate spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

3

Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this release.

4

Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN QUARTERLY NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)






For the three months ended




September 30, 2026



June 30, 2026



March 31, 2026



December 31, 2025



September 30, 2025


Fully tax-equivalent measures
















Net interest income (GAAP)


$

14,539



$

13,748



$

12,906



$

13,348



$

13,072


Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



86




87




85




85




86


Net interest income (FTE) 1 (non-GAAP)


$

14,625



$

13,835



$

12,991



$

13,433



$

13,158


















Efficiency ratio 2 (GAAP)



51.0

%



41.8

%



57.0

%



49.8

%



58.3

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.3

%



-0.2

%



-0.4

%



-0.3

%



-0.4

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3 (non-GAAP)



50.7

%



41.6

%



56.6

%



49.5

%



57.9

%

















Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.71

%



3.63

%



3.38

%



3.48

%



3.40

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02

%



0.02

%



0.02

%



0.02

%



0.03

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1 (non-GAAP)



3.73

%



3.65

%



3.40

%



3.50

%



3.43

%





As of




September 30, 2026



June 30, 2026



March 31, 2026



December 31, 2025



September 30, 2025


Other financial measures
















Book value per share (GAAP)


$

35.01



$

35.89



$

34.39



$

34.15



$

32.89


Impact of intangible assets 4



(1.80)




(1.84)




(1.88)




(1.94)




(1.99)


Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)


$

33.21



$

34.05



$

32.51



$

32.21



$

30.90




For the nine months ended




September 30,
2026



September 30,
2025


Fully tax-equivalent measures







Net interest income (GAAP)


$

41,195



$

38,161


Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



258




258


Net interest income (FTE)1 (non-GAAP)


$

41,453



$

38,419









Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.57

%



3.35

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02

%



0.02

%

Net interest margin (FTE)1 (non-GAAP)



3.59

%



3.37

%

1

FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

2

The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

3

The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income.

4

Intangible assets include goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, for all periods presented.

SOURCE Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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