Virginia National Bankshares Corporation Announces 2026 Third Quarter Earnings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported quarterly net income of $6.6 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $4.6 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The increase in net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 as compared to the same period in the prior year was primarily due to a 26 basis point increase in loan yields, a reduction of 9 basis points in cost of funds, and a payout from bank owned life insurance following the death of a former employee.

President and Chief Executive Officer's comments: "We are very pleased with our third quarter 2026 performance, highlighted by a 30-basis point expansion in net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE)1,2 from the same quarter of 2025," stated Glenn W. Rust, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The improvement reflects our disciplined balance sheet management focused on delivering long-term value to our shareholders."

Key Performance Indicators

Third quarter 2026 compared to Third quarter 2025

Return on average assets 1 improved to 1.58% from 1.12%.

improved to 1.58% from 1.12%. Return on average equity 1 improved to 13.34% from 10.48%.

improved to 13.34% from 10.48%. Net interest margin (FTE) 1,2 improved to 3.73% from 3.43%.

improved to 3.73% from 3.43%. Loan-to-deposit ratio decreased slightly to 89.1% from 89.2%.

Efficiency ratio (FTE)2 improved to 50.7% from 57.9%.

September 30, 2026 Balance Sheet Highlights

Gross loans outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 totaled $1.2 billion; this represents an increase of $12.3 million, or 1.0% from September 30, 2025 and $9.7 million, or 0.8% from December 31, 2025 to September 30, 2026.

Securities balances were $219.9 million at September 30, 2026, and $254.2 million at December 31, 2025. The balance declined $39.7 million from September 30, 2025 to September 30, 2026 and $34.3 million from December 31, 2025 to September 30, 2026 due to normal portfolio runoff from scheduled maturities and issuer calls.





Deposits at September 30, 2026 were $1.4 billion, a $32.2 million decrease from December 31, 2025, and a $14.6 million increase from September 30, 2025. As a primarily commercial bank, deposit fluctuations between periods are the result of normal seasonal customer behavior.





Outstanding borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta ("FHLB") were $20.0 million as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, and $30.0 million as of September 30, 2025. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had unused borrowing facilities in place of approximately $227.0 million and held no brokered deposits.





Book value per share increased to $35.01 as of September 30, 2026, compared to $32.89 as of September 30, 2025, and tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure)2 was $33.21 as of September 30, 2026 compared to $30.90 as of September 30, 2025. The increases were driven by strong earnings and retained profits that bolstered shareholders' equity.

Loans and Asset Quality

Credit performance remains strong with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.36% as of September 30, 2026, 0.56% as of December 31, 2025 and 0.42% as of September 30, 2025.





Nonperforming assets amounted to $5.9 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $9.2 million as of December 31, 2025, and $6.8 million as of September 30, 2025. The primary changes over the periods were in the 90 or more days past due and still accruing loans, which are government-guaranteed loans serviced by a third party. Timing of the distribution of payments from the servicer can create fluctuations at period ends.





The period-end allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.66% as of September 30, 2026, 0.67% as of December 31, 2025 and 0.69% as of September 30, 2025. The consistent ACL ratio to total loans emphasizes our focus on high-quality credit relationships and strong underwriting. The government-guaranteed loans category continues to have a significant impact on the reserves year-over-year, as the guaranteed portion of these loans generally does not result in an ACL because expected credit losses are mitigated by the government guarantee.





For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $91 thousand due to loan growth and a recovery of $205 thousand in the reserve for unfunded commitments for a net recovery of $114 thousand. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company recognized a recovery of credit losses on loans of $52 thousand and a recovery of $167 thousand in the reserve for unfunded commitments for a net recovery of $219 thousand. The recovery of credit losses in the quarter and year-to-date was primarily driven by the recovery in the reserve for unfunded commitments as balances outstanding decreased.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2026 of $14.5 million increased $1.5 million, or 11.2%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025, predominantly due to decreased interest expense associated with deposit accounts and increased loan yields. On a year-to-date basis, net interest income at September 30, 2026 was $41.2 million compared to $38.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.





Net interest margin (FTE) 1 , (a non-GAAP financial measure) 2 , for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was 3.73%, compared to 3.43% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The net interest margin (FTE) 1 , (a non-GAAP financial measure) 2 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was 3.59% compared to 3.37% for the same period in 2025.





, (a non-GAAP financial measure) , for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was 3.73%, compared to 3.43% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The net interest margin (FTE) , (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was 3.59% compared to 3.37% for the same period in 2025. Virginia National Bank's (the "Bank") yield on loans was 5.90% for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to 5.64% for the prior year same period. The accretion of the fair value mark related to purchased loans positively impacted interest income by 18 bps in the third quarter of 2026, and 13 bps in the third quarter of 2025. The yield on loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was 5.73%, which was 12 bps over the same period for 2025.

The overall cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, of 1.68% incurred in the three months ended September 30, 2026 decreased 9 bps from 1.77% in the same period in the prior year. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased period over period by 8 bps, from a cost of 2.26% to 2.18%. The cost of borrowings from the FHLB decreased 86 bps from the third quarter of 2025 to the third quarter of 2026, from 4.77% to 3.91%. On a year-to-date basis, at September 30, 2026, the overall cost of funds decreased 13 bps from 1.80% to 1.67%.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2026 increased $0.3 million, or 24.1%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025. The increase is due to the payout from bank owned life insurance of $421 thousand netted against $157 thousand less in debit/credit card and ATM fees from decreased card usage. On a year-to-date basis, at September 30, 2026, the $4.8 million increase compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2025 reflects the aforementioned bank owned life insurance payout and a $4.7 million gain on the sale of a limited partnership interest netted against $386 thousand less in debit/credit card and ATM fees from decreased card usage.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2026 decreased by $134 thousand, or 1.6%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease in the 2026 quarter compared to the same quarter of last year is the result of continued management of administrative expenses. The $1.2 million decrease in noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 is due to reduced data processing expenses as a result of the renewal of the Bank's core contract in late 2025 and reduced other expenses (primarily legal and telecommunications expenses) compared to the same period of 2025.

Efficiency Ratio

The Company's efficiency ratio (FTE)2 improved to 50.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to 57.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, as all the components of this ratio improved.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates amounted to 18.7% and 19.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. For each period, the effective income tax rate differed from the U.S. statutory rate of 21%. The effective tax rate fluctuations are attributable to changes in pretax earnings, low-income housing tax credits and the levels of permanent tax differences.

Dividends

Cash dividends of $2.0 million, or $0.36 per share, were declared and paid during the third quarter of 2026. The remaining 70% of net income was retained.



























1 Annualized. 2 Non-GAAP financial measure, see "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has seven banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, four banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County (including one limited-service banking facility), and banking offices in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia. The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services. The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK." Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for, or more important than, operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information

Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgment of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; liquidity and capital requirements; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts or other major events, the governmental and societal responses thereto, or the prospect of these events; changes, particularly declines, in general economic and market conditions in the local economies in which the Company operates, including the effects of declines in real estate values; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and guidance related to financial services including, but not limited to, taxes, banking, securities and insurance; changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines; the financial condition of the Company's borrowers; the Company's ability to attract, hire, train and retain qualified employees; an increase in unemployment levels; competitive pressures on loan and deposit pricing and demand; fluctuation in asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company's ACL; the value of securities held in the Company's investment portfolio; performance of assets under management; cybersecurity threats or attacks and the development and maintenance of reliable electronic systems; changes in technology and their impact on the marketing of new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Company's products and services; the risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's press releases and filings with the SEC; and the Company's performance in managing the risks involved in any of the foregoing. Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data)



September 30, 2026



December 31, 2025*



September 30, 2025



(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)

ASSETS















Cash and due from banks $ 5,765



$ 5,798



$ 6,166

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

11,234





10,552





8,965

Federal funds sold

52,168





54,264





7,964

Securities:















Available-for-sale (AFS), at fair value

213,738





247,992





252,952

Restricted securities, at cost

6,195





6,172





6,647

Total securities

219,933





254,164





259,599

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

1,247,313





1,237,577





1,235,000

Allowance for credit losses

(8,171)





(8,270)





(8,510)

Loans, net

1,239,142





1,229,307





1,226,490

Premises and equipment, net

11,695





11,687





11,775

Bank owned life insurance

41,505





41,302





40,977

Goodwill

7,768





7,768





7,768

Core deposit intangible, net

1,976





2,682





2,942

Right of use asset, net

10,409





6,297





6,666

Deferred tax asset, net

14,719





12,079





13,097

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

11,284





13,842





14,023

Total assets $ 1,627,598



$ 1,649,742



$ 1,606,432

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Liabilities:















Demand deposits:















Noninterest-bearing $ 357,499



$ 362,322



$ 361,568

Interest-bearing

259,101





308,295





260,424

Money market and savings deposit accounts

510,349





469,815





460,160

Certificates of deposit and other time deposits

272,562





291,299





302,736

Total deposits

1,399,511





1,431,731





1,384,888

Borrowings

20,000





20,000





30,000

Junior subordinated debt, net

3,590





3,554





3,542

Lease liability

10,362





6,192





6,542

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

4,111





4,104





4,101

Total liabilities

1,437,574





1,465,581





1,429,073

Commitments and contingent liabilities















Shareholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $2.50 par value

-





-





-

Common stock, $2.50 par value

13,424





13,327





13,318

Capital surplus

108,052





107,337





107,076

Retained earnings

109,134





94,165





90,149

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(40,586)





(30,668)





(33,184)

Total shareholders' equity

190,024





184,161





177,359

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,627,598



$ 1,649,742



$ 1,606,432



















Common shares outstanding

5,427,691





5,393,140





5,391,979

Common shares authorized

10,000,000





10,000,000





10,000,000

Preferred shares outstanding

-





-





-

Preferred shares authorized

2,000,000





2,000,000





2,000,000



* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









For the three months ended



For the nine months ended





September 30, 2026



September 30, 2025



September 30, 2026



September 30, 2025

Interest and dividend income:























Loans, including fees

$ 18,379



$ 17,500



$ 52,900



$ 51,864

Federal funds sold



723





283





1,505





530

Other interest-bearing deposits



46





55





128





142

Investment securities:























Taxable



1,076





1,199





3,245





3,773

Tax-exempt



319





322





967





968

Dividends



89





112





262





336

Total interest and dividend income



20,632





19,471





59,007





57,613



























Interest expense:























Demand deposits



69





66





205





202

Money market and savings deposits



3,315





3,026





9,308





8,957

Certificates and other time deposits



2,442





2,713





7,505





8,437

Borrowings



197





513





583





1,604

Federal funds purchased



-





3





-





28

Junior subordinated debt



70





78





211





224

Total interest expense



6,093





6,399





17,812





19,452

Net interest income



14,539





13,072





41,195





38,161

(Recovery of) provision for credit losses



(114)





332





(219)





174

Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for credit losses



14,653





12,740





41,414





37,987



























Noninterest income:























Wealth management fees



226





223





660





658

Deposit account fees



364





323





1,089





922

Debit/credit card and ATM fees



183





340





679





1,065

Bank owned life insurance income



761





318





1,412





918

Gains on sales or disposal of assets, net



-





-





5





278

Gain on sale of limited partnership investment



-





-





4,662





-

Other



143





147





691





580

Total noninterest income



1,677





1,351





9,198





4,421



























Noninterest expense:























Salaries and employee benefits



4,045





3,909





12,071





11,708

Net occupancy



808





872





2,307





2,777

Equipment



214





182





612





569

Bank franchise tax



467





439





1,403





1,266

Computer software



204





303





632





825

Data processing



616





577





1,775





2,044

FDIC deposit insurance assessment



195





255





557





545

Marketing, advertising and promotion



141





171





662





604

Professional fees



292





256





973





843

Core deposit intangible amortization



224





271





707





850

Other



1,064





1,169





3,040





3,877

Total noninterest expense



8,270





8,404





24,739





25,908

Income before income taxes



8,060





5,687





25,873





16,500

Provision for income taxes



1,504





1,111





5,049





3,197

Net income

$ 6,556



$ 4,576



$ 20,824



$ 13,303



























Net income per common share, basic

$ 1.21



$ 0.85



$ 3.84



$ 2.47

Net income per common share, diluted

$ 1.20



$ 0.84



$ 3.82



$ 2.45

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic



5,426,050





5,391,979





5,419,806





5,387,658

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted



5,467,745





5,424,642





5,454,936





5,414,969



VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









At or for the three months ended





September 30, 2026



June 30, 2026



March 31, 2026



December 31, 2025



September 30, 2025

Common Share Data:





























Net income

$ 6,556



$ 9,008



$ 5,259



$ 5,958



$ 4,576

Net income per weighted average share, basic

$ 1.21



$ 1.66



$ 0.97



$ 1.10



$ 0.85

Net income per weighted average share, diluted

$ 1.20



$ 1.65



$ 0.97



$ 1.10



$ 0.84

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



5,426,050





5,423,642





5,409,543





5,392,763





5,391,979

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



5,467,745





5,455,403





5,443,437





5,424,154





5,424,642

Actual shares outstanding



5,427,691





5,424,431





5,422,513





5,393,140





5,391,979

Tangible book value per share at period end 4

$ 33.21



$ 34.05



$ 32.51



$ 32.21



$ 30.90

Key Ratios:





























Return on average assets 1



1.58 %



2.24 %



1.30 %



1.45 %



1.12 % Return on average equity 1



13.34 %



18.81 %



11.34 %



13.04 %



10.48 % Net interest margin (FTE) 1, 2



3.73 %



3.65 %



3.40 %



3.50 %



3.43 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



50.7 %



41.6 %



56.6 %



49.5 %



57.9 % Loan-to-deposit ratio



89.1 %



87.6 %



86.7 %



86.4 %



89.2 % Net Interest Income:





























Net interest income

$ 14,539



$ 13,748



$ 12,906



$ 13,348



$ 13,072

Net interest income (FTE) 2

$ 14,625



$ 13,835



$ 12,991



$ 13,433



$ 13,158

Company Capital Ratios:





























Tier 1 leverage ratio 5



13.33 %



13.38 %



12.70 %



12.52 %



12.26 % Total risk-based capital ratio 5



22.05 %



21.59 %



20.80 %



20.42 %



20.15 % Assets and Asset Quality:





























Average earning assets

$ 1,555,957



$ 1,520,330



$ 1,550,030



$ 1,521,387



$ 1,523,230

Average gross loans

$ 1,234,915



$ 1,235,696



$ 1,233,478



$ 1,223,703



$ 1,230,805

Fair value mark on acquired loans

$ 3,205



$ 3,911



$ 4,344



$ 4,754



$ 5,241

































Allowance for credit losses on loans:





























Beginning of period

$ 8,124



$ 7,981



$ 8,270



$ 8,510



$ 8,347

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



91





138





(281)





(176)





253

Charge-offs



(83)





(65)





(93)





(126)





(146)

Recoveries



39





70





85





62





56

End of period

$ 8,171



$ 8,124



$ 7,981



$ 8,270



$ 8,510

































Non-accrual loans

$ 2,055



$ 2,099



$ 2,147



$ 2,198



$ 2,568

Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing



3,846





3,692





3,841





7,042





4,201

Total nonperforming assets (NPA)

$ 5,901



$ 5,791



$ 5,988



$ 9,240



$ 6,769

































NPA as a % of total assets



0.36 %



0.35 %



0.36 %



0.56 %



0.42 % NPA as a % of gross loans



0.47 %



0.47 %



0.48 %



0.75 %



0.55 % ACL to gross loans



0.66 %



0.66 %



0.64 %



0.67 %



0.69 % Non-accruing loans to gross loans



0.16 %



0.17 %



0.17 %



0.18 %



0.21 % Net charge-offs to average loans 1



0.01 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.02 %



0.03 %

1 Ratio is computed on an annualized basis. 2 The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures table at the end of this release. 3 The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP. Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures table at the end of this release. 4 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this release. 5 All ratios at September 30, 2026 are estimates and subject to change pending regulatory filings. Ratios for prior periods are presented as filed.



VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)











For the three months ended





September 30, 2026



September 30, 2025











Interest















Interest











Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average





Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost 4



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost 4

ASSETS



































Interest Earning Assets:



































Securities:



































Taxable Securities and Dividends

$ 170,787



$ 1,165





2.73 %

$ 193,809



$ 1,311





2.71 % Tax-Exempt Securities 1



63,508





405





2.55 %



65,222





408





2.50 % Total Securities 1



234,295





1,570





2.68 %



259,031





1,719





2.65 % Total Loans



1,234,915





18,379





5.90 %



1,230,805





17,500





5.64 % Federal funds sold



77,483





723





3.70 %



25,482





283





4.41 % Other interest-bearing deposits



9,264





46





1.97 %



7,912





55





2.76 % Total Earning Assets



1,555,957





20,718





5.28 %



1,523,230





19,557





5.09 % Less: Allowance for Credit Losses



(8,136)

















(8,362)













Total Non-Earning Assets



102,881

















106,699













Total Assets

$ 1,650,702















$ 1,621,567



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Interest Bearing Liabilities:



































Interest Bearing Deposits:



































Interest Checking

$ 260,990



$ 69





0.10 %

$ 260,217



$ 66





0.10 % Money Market and Savings Deposits



521,889





3,315





2.52 %



468,488





3,026





2.56 % Time Deposits



278,750





2,442





3.48 %



290,246





2,713





3.71 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,061,629





5,826





2.18 %



1,018,951





5,805





2.26 % Borrowings



20,000





197





3.91 %



42,707





513





4.77 % Federal funds purchased



-





-





0.00 %



250





3





4.76 % Junior subordinated debt



3,583





70





7.75 %



3,535





78





8.75 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,085,212





6,093





2.23 %



1,065,443





6,399





2.38 % Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



































Demand deposits



355,730

















371,859













Other liabilities



14,791

















10,971













Total Liabilities



1,455,733

















1,448,273













Shareholders' Equity



194,969

















173,294













Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,650,702















$ 1,621,567













Net Interest Income (FTE) 3







$ 14,625















$ 13,158







Interest Rate Spread 2















3.05 %















2.71 % Cost of Funds















1.68 %















1.77 % Interest Expense as a Percentage of

Average Earning Assets 4















1.55 %















1.67 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3,4















3.73 %















3.43 %

1 Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures table at the end of this release. 2 Interest rate spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. 3 Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures table at the end of this release. 4 Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)









For the nine months ended





September 30, 2026



September 30, 2025











Interest















Interest











Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average





Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost 4



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost 4

ASSETS



































Interest Earning Assets:



































Securities:



































Taxable Securities and Dividends

$ 179,781



$ 3,507





2.60 %

$ 199,991



$ 4,109





2.74 % Tax Exempt Securities 1



64,107





1,225





2.55 %



65,753





1,226





2.49 % Total Securities 1



243,888





4,732





2.59 %



265,744





5,335





2.68 % Total Loans



1,234,702





52,900





5.73 %



1,234,953





51,864





5.61 % Federal funds sold



54,651





1,505





3.68 %



16,050





530





4.42 % Other interest-bearing deposits



8,887





128





1.93 %



8,051





142





2.36 % Total Earning Assets



1,542,128





59,265





5.14 %



1,524,798





57,871





5.07 % Less: Allowance for Credit Losses



(8,135)

















(8,398)













Total Non-Earning Assets



100,057

















105,741













Total Assets

$ 1,634,050















$ 1,622,141



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Interest Bearing Liabilities:



































Interest Bearing Deposits:



































Interest Checking

$ 270,367



$ 205





0.10 %

$ 267,854



$ 202





0.10 % Money Market and Savings Deposits



499,688





9,308





2.49 %



465,665





8,957





2.57 % Time Deposits



284,444





7,505





3.53 %



294,318





8,437





3.83 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,054,499





17,018





2.16 %



1,027,837





17,596





2.29 % Borrowings



20,000





583





3.90 %



44,915





1,604





4.77 % Federal funds purchased



-





-





0.00 %



759





28





4.93 % Junior subordinated debt



3,571





211





7.90 %



3,523





224





8.50 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,078,070





17,812





2.21 %



1,077,034





19,452





2.41 % Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



































Demand deposits



351,881

















366,117













Other liabilities



12,361

















9,891













Total Liabilities



1,442,312

















1,453,042













Shareholders' Equity



191,738

















169,099













Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,634,050















$ 1,622,141













Net Interest Income (FTE) 3







$ 41,453















$ 38,419







Interest Rate Spread 2















2.93 %















2.66 % Cost of Funds















1.67 %















1.80 % Interest Expense as a Percentage of

Average Earning Assets 4















1.54 %















1.71 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3, 4















3.59 %















3.37 %

1 Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures table at the end of this release. 2 Interest rate spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. 3 Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this release. 4 Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN QUARTERLY NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









For the three months ended





September 30, 2026



June 30, 2026



March 31, 2026



December 31, 2025



September 30, 2025

Fully tax-equivalent measures





























Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 14,539



$ 13,748



$ 12,906



$ 13,348



$ 13,072

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



86





87





85





85





86

Net interest income (FTE) 1 (non-GAAP)

$ 14,625



$ 13,835



$ 12,991



$ 13,433



$ 13,158

































Efficiency ratio 2 (GAAP)



51.0 %



41.8 %



57.0 %



49.8 %



58.3 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.3 %



-0.2 %



-0.4 %



-0.3 %



-0.4 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3 (non-GAAP)



50.7 %



41.6 %



56.6 %



49.5 %



57.9 %































Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.71 %



3.63 %



3.38 %



3.48 %



3.40 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.03 % Net interest margin (FTE) 1 (non-GAAP)



3.73 %



3.65 %



3.40 %



3.50 %



3.43 %







As of





September 30, 2026



June 30, 2026



March 31, 2026



December 31, 2025



September 30, 2025

Other financial measures





























Book value per share (GAAP)

$ 35.01



$ 35.89



$ 34.39



$ 34.15



$ 32.89

Impact of intangible assets 4



(1.80)





(1.84)





(1.88)





(1.94)





(1.99)

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$ 33.21



$ 34.05



$ 32.51



$ 32.21



$ 30.90







For the nine months ended





September 30,

2026



September 30,

2025

Fully tax-equivalent measures











Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 41,195



$ 38,161

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



258





258

Net interest income (FTE)1 (non-GAAP)

$ 41,453



$ 38,419















Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.57 %



3.35 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02 %



0.02 % Net interest margin (FTE)1 (non-GAAP)



3.59 %



3.37 %

1 FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%. 2 The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. 3 The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. 4 Intangible assets include goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, for all periods presented.

SOURCE Virginia National Bankshares Corporation