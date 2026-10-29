Federated Hermes, Inc. reports third quarter 2026 earnings

- Q3 2026 earnings per diluted share of $1.50
- Equity assets reach a record $110.5 billion
- Board declares $0.38 per share dividend
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $1.50 for Q3 2026, compared to EPS of $1.34 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $111.9 million for Q3 2026, compared to net income of $104.1 million for Q3 2025.
Federated Hermes' total managed assets were $884.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2026, up $13.2 billion or 2% from $871.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2025 and down $27.2 billion or 3% from $911.6 billion at June 30, 2026. Total average managed assets for Q3 2026 were $897.7 billion, up $38.2 billion or 4% from $859.5 billion for Q3 2025 and down $12.3 billion or 1% from $910.0 billion for Q2 2026.
"Federated Hermes generated positive net equity sales in the third quarter of 2026, including across our MDT suite of quantitative investment solutions. Assets in MDT institutional separate accounts and MDT subadvised accounts, as well as total equity assets, reached record highs," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "We also continued to see demand for our alternative strategies, including our MDT Market Neutral offerings, with alternative/private markets fund assets reaching record highs."
Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.38 per share. The dividend is payable on Nov. 13, 2026 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 6, 2026. During Q3 2026, Federated Hermes purchased 992,312 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $57.4 million.
Equity assets were a record $110.5 billion at Sept. 30, 2026, up $15.8 billion or 17% from $94.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2025 and up $0.9 billion or 1% from $109.6 billion at June 30, 2026. Top-selling equity funds during Q3 2026 on a net basis were Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core ETF, Federated Hermes MDT All Cap Core Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value Fund and Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF.
Fixed-income assets were $99.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2026, down $2.4 billion or 2% from $101.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2025 and down $1.1 billion or 1% from $100.5 billion at June 30, 2026. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q3 2026 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Sterling Cash Plus Fund, Federated Hermes Municipal Ultrashort Fund, Federated Hermes Ultrashort Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF and Federated Hermes Conservative Municipal Microshort Fund.
Alternative/private markets assets were $21.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2026, up $2.7 billion or 14% from $19.0 billion at Sept. 30, 2025 and up $0.1 billion from $21.6 billion at June 30, 2026.
Money market assets were $649.9 billion at Sept. 30, 2026, down $2.9 billion from $652.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2025 and down $27.0 billion or 4% from $676.9 billion at June 30, 2026. Money market fund assets were $486.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2026, down $6.4 billion or 1% from $492.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2025 and down $13.6 billion or 3% from $499.9 billion at June 30, 2026.
Financial Summary
Q3 2026 vs. Q3 2025
Revenue increased $37.9 million or 8% primarily due to an increase from higher average equity assets and the Q2 2026 acquisition of FCP Fund Manager, L.P., now operating as Federated Hermes FCP Manager, LLC (FCP).
During Q3 2026, Federated Hermes derived 50% of its revenue from long-term assets (32% from equity, 10% from fixed-income and 8% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 49% from money market assets and 1% from sources other than managed assets.
Operating expenses increased $14.0 million or 4% primarily due to an $8.5 million increase in distribution expenses resulting primarily from higher average money market fund assets and a $7.1 million increase in compensation and related expense primarily due to the acquisition of FCP.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net for Q3 2026 decreased $12.1 million primarily due to a decrease in the market value of investments in Q3 2026 as compared to an increase in the market value of investments in Q3 2025 and a decrease in interest and dividend income.
Q3 2026 vs. Q2 2026
Revenue increased $4.6 million or 1% primarily due to higher average equity assets.
Operating expenses decreased $15.9 million or 4% primarily due to a $9.8 million decrease in compensation and related expense and a $6.1 million decrease in professional service fees expense primarily due to $6.5 million and $4.6 million, respectively, of FCP acquisition-related expenses in Q2 2026.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $12.4 million primarily due to a decrease in the market value of investments in Q3 2026 as compared to an increase in the market value of investments in Q2 2026.
YTD 2026 vs. YTD 2025
Revenue increased $171.2 million or 13% primarily due to an increase from higher average equity assets and money market assets and the acquisition of FCP in Q2 2026.
For the first nine months of 2026, Federated Hermes derived 51% of its revenue from money market assets, 48% from long-term assets (31% from equity, 10% from fixed-income, and 7% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset) and 1% from sources other than managed assets.
Operating expenses increased $137.0 million or 15% primarily due to a $57.5 million increase in distribution expenses resulting primarily from higher average money market fund assets, a $34.6 million increase in compensation and related expense primarily due to compensation related to the acquisition of FCP and higher incentive compensation, an increase of $25.2 million in other expense primarily due to a value added tax (VAT) refund received in Q1 2025 related to amended VAT filings in the U.K. and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and a $9.0 million increase in professional service fees primarily due to FCP acquisition-related expenses and an increase in global project costs.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $15.5 million primarily due to the deconsolidation of two Federated Hermes Funds.
Earnings call information
Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the About section of FederatedHermes.com and select links for Investor Relations and Earnings call and webcast. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 30, 2026. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 54652. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com for three months.
About Federated Hermes
Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active investment management, with $884.4 billion in assets under management1. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,100 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide.
Federated Hermes ranks in the top 5% of equity fund managers, the top 9% of money market fund managers and the top 11% of fixed-income fund managers2 in the industry. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 9th-largest manager of model-delivered separately managed accounts3. For more information, including an analyst presentation, which is updated periodically, visit FederatedHermes.com.
###
1) As of Sept. 30, 2026.
2) Morningstar, Sept. 30, 2026. Based on U.S. fund flows rankings.
3) Money Management Institute/Cerulli Q2 2026.
Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.
Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, Hermes GPE LLP, and Federated Hermes FCP Manager, LLC, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.
Cautionary statements
Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investment strategies, opportunities to meet client needs, investment offerings, investor preferences and demand, asset flows and asset mix constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can include statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "forecast," "project," "predict," "potential," "approximate," "opportunity," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "projection," "plan," "assume," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "may," and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statement, and Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results, are inherently subject to significant business, market, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond Federated Hermes' control. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, the ability of the company to sustain product demand, the timing and level of product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, and asset levels, flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
%
Quarter Ended
%
Sept. 30, 2026
Sept. 30, 2025
June 30, 2026
Revenue
Investment advisory fees, net
$ 346,791
$ 310,366
12 %
$ 337,721
3 %
Administrative service fees, net-affiliates
110,492
107,234
3
110,117
0
Other service fees, net
50,046
51,846
(3)
54,938
(9)
Total Revenue
507,329
469,446
8
502,776
1
Operating Expenses
Compensation and related
151,706
144,563
5
161,528
(6)
Distribution
122,038
113,569
7
121,766
0
Systems and communications
26,156
26,023
1
25,950
1
Professional service fees
19,510
20,239
(4)
25,610
(24)
Office and occupancy
9,522
10,129
(6)
9,836
(3)
Advertising and promotional
5,548
5,264
5
7,329
(24)
Intangible asset related
4,924
3,556
38
6,384
(23)
Travel and related
4,782
4,665
3
4,558
5
Other
9,836
11,986
(18)
6,934
42
Total Operating Expenses
354,022
339,994
4
369,895
(4)
Operating Income
153,307
129,452
18
132,881
15
Nonoperating Income (Expenses)
Investment income (loss), net
1,951
14,105
(86)
14,330
(86)
Debt expense
(3,165)
(3,182)
(1)
(3,159)
0
Other, net
(27)
(48)
(44)
(22)
23
Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net
(1,241)
10,875
(111)
11,149
(111)
Income before income taxes
152,066
140,327
8
144,030
6
Income tax provision
41,187
34,232
20
37,216
11
Net income including the noncontrolling interests
110,879
106,095
5
106,814
4
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the
(1,006)
1,969
(151)
2,496
(140)
Net Income
$ 111,885
$ 104,126
7 %
$ 104,318
7 %
Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.
Earnings Per Share1
Basic and diluted
$ 1.50
$ 1.34
12 %
$ 1.38
9 %
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
70,996
74,057
71,944
Diluted
70,997
74,057
71,947
Dividends Declared Per Share
$ 0.38
$ 0.34
$ 0.38
1)
Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $5.1 million, $4.7 million and $4.8 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended Sept. 30, 2026, Sept. 30, 2025 and June 30, 2026, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2026
Sept. 30, 2025
% Change
Revenue
Investment advisory fees, net
$ 1,003,920
$ 885,261
13 %
Administrative service fees, net-affiliates
330,894
310,000
7
Other service fees, net
154,248
122,569
26
Total Revenue
1,489,062
1,317,830
13
Operating Expenses
Compensation and related
467,353
432,705
8
Distribution
369,548
312,052
18
Systems and communications
78,570
73,730
7
Professional service fees
66,456
57,415
16
Office and occupancy
29,419
29,991
(2)
Advertising and promotional
16,975
15,985
6
Intangible asset related
14,730
10,255
44
Travel and related
13,190
12,335
7
Other
20,302
(4,946)
NM
Total Operating Expenses
1,076,543
939,522
15
Operating Income
412,519
378,308
9
Nonoperating Income (Expenses)
Investment income (loss), net
22,935
38,527
(40)
Debt expense
(9,509)
(9,531)
0
Other, net
(80)
(110)
(27)
Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net
13,346
28,886
(54)
Income before income taxes
425,865
407,194
5
Income tax provision
112,226
100,532
12
Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
313,639
306,662
2
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in
1,058
10,402
(90)
Net Income
$ 312,581
$ 296,260
6 %
Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.
Earnings Per Share1
Basic and diluted
$ 4.15
$ 3.75
11 %
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
71,856
75,541
Diluted
71,858
75,544
Dividends Declared Per Share
$ 1.10
$ 0.99
1)
Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $14.2 million and $13.3 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2026 and Sept. 30, 2025, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
Sept. 30, 2026
Dec. 31, 2025
Assets
Cash and other investments
$ 580,271
$ 724,297
Other current assets
162,327
139,495
Intangible assets, net, including goodwill
1,499,333
1,183,612
Other long-term assets
225,146
181,933
Total Assets
$ 2,467,077
$ 2,229,337
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
Current liabilities
$ 299,649
$ 314,141
Long-term debt
348,565
348,369
Other long-term liabilities
356,000
303,350
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
171,943
66,529
Equity excluding treasury stock
2,322,714
2,070,162
Treasury stock
(1,031,794)
(873,214)
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
$ 2,467,077
$ 2,229,337
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
Sept. 30, 2025
Sept. 30, 2026
Sept. 30, 2025
Equity
Beginning assets
$ 109,590
$ 100,832
$ 88,994
$ 97,898
$ 79,423
Sales1
8,527
9,062
6,845
26,680
22,218
Redemptions1
(6,624)
(10,202)
(6,975)
(23,704)
(19,148)
Net sales (redemptions)1
1,903
(1,140)
(130)
2,976
3,070
Net exchanges
1
134
154
(4)
40
Impact of foreign exchange2
(81)
(37)
(85)
(405)
1,692
Market gains and (losses)3
(874)
9,801
5,723
10,074
10,431
Ending assets
$ 110,539
$ 109,590
$ 94,656
$ 110,539
$ 94,656
Fixed Income
Beginning assets
$ 100,487
$ 99,798
$ 98,687
$ 100,127
$ 98,059
Sales1
7,085
7,687
7,545
20,699
18,756
Redemptions1
(6,385)
(7,864)
(5,887)
(20,598)
(19,827)
Net sales (redemptions)1
700
(177)
1,658
101
(1,071)
Net exchanges
(7)
(153)
(134)
(12)
(28)
Impact of foreign exchange2
(20)
(12)
(22)
(72)
271
Market gains and (losses)3
(1,761)
1,031
1,624
(745)
4,582
Ending assets
$ 99,399
$ 100,487
$ 101,813
$ 99,399
$ 101,813
Alternative/Private Markets
Beginning assets
$ 21,647
$ 18,991
$ 20,738
$ 19,101
$ 18,864
Sales1
562
650
670
1,841
2,537
Redemptions1
(701)
(1,002)
(2,291)
(2,250)
(3,866)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(139)
(352)
(1,621)
(409)
(1,329)
Net exchanges
1
8
0
9
0
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
3,237
0
3,237
109
Impact of foreign exchange2
(11)
26
(341)
(260)
1,282
Market gains and (losses)3
236
(263)
248
56
98
Ending assets
$ 21,734
$ 21,647
$ 19,024
$ 21,734
$ 19,024
Multi-asset
Beginning assets
$ 2,939
$ 2,778
$ 2,856
$ 2,854
$ 2,883
Sales1
45
41
45
144
152
Redemptions1
(85)
(102)
(92)
(281)
(334)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(40)
(61)
(47)
(137)
(182)
Net exchanges
0
0
(3)
1
(3)
Market gains and (losses)3
(44)
222
134
137
242
Ending assets
$ 2,855
$ 2,939
$ 2,940
$ 2,855
$ 2,940
Total Long-term Assets
Beginning assets
$ 234,663
$ 222,399
$ 211,275
$ 219,980
$ 199,229
Sales1
16,219
17,440
15,105
49,364
43,663
Redemptions1
(13,795)
(19,170)
(15,245)
(46,833)
(43,175)
Net sales (redemptions)1
2,424
(1,730)
(140)
2,531
488
Net exchanges
(5)
(11)
17
(6)
9
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
3,237
0
3,237
109
Impact of foreign exchange2
(112)
(23)
(448)
(737)
3,245
Market gains and (losses)3
(2,443)
10,791
7,729
9,522
15,353
Ending assets
$ 234,527
$ 234,663
$ 218,433
$ 234,527
$ 218,433
1)
For certain accounts, including separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed offerings, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
2)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated assets under management (AUM) into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
3)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Offering Type
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
Sept. 30, 2026
Equity
Fixed Income
Alternative / Private
Multi-asset
Total
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds.
Separate
Beginning assets
$ 64,069
$ 45,521
$ 46,189
$ 54,298
$ 14,918
$ 6,729
$ 2,935
$ 4
$ 128,111
$ 106,552
Sales
4,333
4,194
3,841
3,244
489
73
44
1
8,707
7,512
Redemptions
(4,322)
(2,302)
(4,040)
(2,345)
(566)
(135)
(85)
0
(9,013)
(4,782)
Net sales (redemptions)
11
1,892
(199)
899
(77)
(62)
(41)
1
(306)
2,730
Net exchanges
1
0
(7)
0
1
0
0
0
(5)
0
Impact of foreign exchange2
(53)
(28)
(13)
(7)
(7)
(4)
0
0
(73)
(39)
Market gains and (losses)3
(922)
48
(1,001)
(760)
244
(8)
(45)
1
(1,724)
(719)
Ending assets
$ 63,106
$ 47,433
$ 44,969
$ 54,430
$ 15,079
$ 6,655
$ 2,849
$ 6
$ 126,003
$ 108,524
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2026
Equity
Fixed Income
Alternative / Private
Multi-asset
Total
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Beginning assets
$ 54,988
$ 42,910
$ 45,973
$ 54,154
$ 12,085
$ 7,016
$ 2,850
$ 4
$ 115,896
$ 104,084
Sales
15,631
11,049
11,693
9,006
1,674
167
143
1
29,141
20,223
Redemptions
(12,963)
(10,741)
(12,027)
(8,571)
(1,545)
(705)
(281)
0
(26,816)
(20,017)
Net sales (redemptions)
2,668
308
(334)
435
129
(538)
(138)
1
2,325
206
Net exchanges
(24)
20
(12)
0
9
0
1
0
(26)
20
Acquisition/(dispositions)
0
0
0
0
2,788
449
0
0
2,788
449
Impact of foreign exchange2
(279)
(126)
(42)
(30)
(154)
(106)
0
0
(475)
(262)
Market gains and (losses)3
5,753
4,321
(616)
(129)
222
(166)
136
1
5,495
4,027
Ending assets
$ 63,106
$ 47,433
$ 44,969
$ 54,430
$ 15,079
$ 6,655
$ 2,849
$ 6
$ 126,003
$ 108,524
1)
Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed offerings. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
2)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
3)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Offering Type
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
Sept. 30, 2025
Sept. 30, 2026
Sept. 30, 2025
Total Fund Assets
Beginning assets
$ 128,111
$ 116,222
$ 110,409
$ 115,896
$ 103,567
Sales
8,707
9,927
9,018
29,141
27,050
Redemptions
(9,013)
(8,837)
(8,349)
(26,816)
(26,278)
Net sales (redemptions)
(306)
1,090
669
2,325
772
Net exchanges
(5)
(1)
17
(26)
20
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
2,788
0
2,788
109
Impact of foreign exchange1
(73)
(59)
(294)
(475)
1,704
Market gains and (losses)2
(1,724)
8,071
4,414
5,495
9,043
Ending assets
$ 126,003
$ 128,111
$ 115,215
$ 126,003
$ 115,215
Total Separate Account Assets3
Beginning assets
$ 106,552
$ 106,177
$ 100,866
$ 104,084
$ 95,662
Sales4
7,512
7,513
6,087
20,223
16,613
Redemptions4
(4,782)
(10,333)
(6,896)
(20,017)
(16,897)
Net sales (redemptions)4
2,730
(2,820)
(809)
206
(284)
Net exchanges
0
(10)
0
20
(11)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
449
0
449
0
Impact of foreign exchange1
(39)
36
(154)
(262)
1,541
Market gains and (losses)2
(719)
2,720
3,315
4,027
6,310
Ending assets
$ 108,524
$ 106,552
$ 103,218
$ 108,524
$ 103,218
Total Long-term Assets3
Beginning assets
$ 234,663
$ 222,399
$ 211,275
$ 219,980
$ 199,229
Sales4
16,219
17,440
15,105
49,364
43,663
Redemptions4
(13,795)
(19,170)
(15,245)
(46,833)
(43,175)
Net sales (redemptions)4
2,424
(1,730)
(140)
2,531
488
Net exchanges
(5)
(11)
17
(6)
9
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
3,237
0
3,237
109
Impact of foreign exchange1
(112)
(23)
(448)
(737)
3,245
Market gains and (losses)2
(2,443)
10,791
7,729
9,522
15,353
Ending assets
$ 234,527
$ 234,663
$ 218,433
$ 234,527
$ 218,433
1)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
2)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
3)
Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed offerings.
4)
For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
Unaudited Managed Assets
(in millions)
Sept. 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
Dec. 31, 2025
Sept. 30, 2025
By Asset Class
Equity1
$ 110,539
$ 109,590
$ 100,832
$ 97,898
$ 94,656
Fixed-Income
99,399
100,487
99,798
100,127
101,813
Alternative / Private Markets
21,734
21,647
18,991
19,101
19,024
Multi-Asset1
2,855
2,939
2,778
2,854
2,940
Total Long-Term Assets
234,527
234,663
222,399
219,980
218,433
Money Market
649,883
676,897
684,748
682,604
652,767
Total Managed Assets
$ 884,410
$ 911,560
$ 907,147
$ 902,584
$ 871,200
By Offering Type
Funds:
Equity
$ 63,106
$ 64,069
$ 55,188
$ 54,988
$ 54,110
Fixed-Income
44,969
46,189
45,921
45,973
46,478
Alternative / Private Markets
15,079
14,918
12,339
12,085
11,814
Multi-Asset
2,849
2,935
2,774
2,850
2,813
Total Long-Term Assets
126,003
128,111
116,222
115,896
115,215
Money Market
486,270
499,927
502,775
508,403
492,701
Total Fund Assets
$ 612,273
$ 628,038
$ 618,997
$ 624,299
$ 607,916
Separate Accounts:
Equity1
$ 47,433
$ 45,521
$ 45,644
$ 42,910
$ 40,546
Fixed-Income
54,430
54,298
53,877
54,154
55,335
Alternative / Private Markets
6,655
6,729
6,652
7,016
7,210
Multi-Asset1
6
4
4
4
127
Total Long-Term Assets
108,524
106,552
106,177
104,084
103,218
Money Market
163,613
176,970
181,973
174,201
160,066
Total Separate Account Assets
$ 272,137
$ 283,522
$ 288,150
$ 278,285
$ 263,284
Total Managed Assets
$ 884,410
$ 911,560
$ 907,147
$ 902,584
$ 871,200
1) A Separate Account was reclassified from Multi-Asset to Equity effective October 1, 2025.
Unaudited Average Managed Assets
Quarter Ended
(in millions)
Sept. 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
Dec. 31, 2025
Sept. 30, 2025
By Asset Class
Equity1
$ 112,104
$ 107,031
$ 102,037
$ 96,404
$ 92,436
Fixed-Income
100,137
100,041
100,996
100,855
99,206
Alternative / Private Markets
22,000
22,359
19,232
18,971
19,862
Multi-Asset1
2,928
2,898
2,859
2,836
2,895
Total Long-Term Assets
237,169
232,329
225,124
219,066
214,399
Money Market
660,526
677,685
690,450
654,635
645,092
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$ 897,695
$ 910,014
$ 915,574
$ 873,701
$ 859,491
By Offering Type
Funds:
Equity
$ 64,370
$ 60,933
$ 56,987
$ 55,101
$ 51,828
Fixed-Income
46,043
45,827
46,096
46,116
45,743
Alternative / Private Markets
15,198
15,253
12,254
11,871
12,347
Multi-Asset
2,923
2,893
2,855
2,833
2,770
Total Long-Term Assets
128,534
124,906
118,192
115,921
112,688
Money Market
491,758
498,338
507,752
493,355
482,237
Total Avg. Fund Assets
$ 620,292
$ 623,244
$ 625,944
$ 609,276
$ 594,925
Separate Accounts:
Equity1
$ 47,734
$ 46,098
$ 45,050
$ 41,303
$ 40,608
Fixed-Income
54,094
54,214
54,900
54,739
53,463
Alternative / Private Markets
6,802
7,106
6,978
7,100
7,515
Multi-Asset1
5
5
4
3
125
Total Long-Term Assets
108,635
107,423
106,932
103,145
101,711
Money Market
168,768
179,347
182,698
161,280
162,855
Total Avg. Separate Account Assets
$ 277,403
$ 286,770
$ 289,630
$ 264,425
$ 264,566
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$ 897,695
$ 910,014
$ 915,574
$ 873,701
$ 859,491
1) A Separate Account was reclassified from Multi-Asset to Equity effective October 1, 2025.
Unaudited Average Managed Assets
Nine Months Ended
(in millions)
Sept. 30, 2026
Sept. 30, 2025
By Asset Class
Equity1
$ 107,057
$ 86,035
Fixed-Income
100,392
98,977
Alternative / Private Markets
21,197
19,642
Multi-Asset1
2,895
2,858
Total Long-Term Assets
231,541
207,512
Money Market
676,220
639,154
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$ 907,761
$ 846,666
By Offering Type
Funds:
Equity
$ 60,763
$ 47,684
Fixed-Income
45,989
45,477
Alternative / Private Markets
14,235
12,109
Multi-Asset
2,890
2,733
Total Long-Term Assets
123,877
108,003
Money Market
499,283
469,549
Total Avg. Fund Assets
$ 623,160
$ 577,552
Separate Accounts:
Equity1
$ 46,294
$ 38,351
Fixed-Income
54,403
53,500
Alternative / Private Markets
6,962
7,533
Multi-Asset1
5
125
Total Long-Term Assets
107,664
99,509
Money Market
176,937
169,605
Total Avg. Separate Account Assets
$ 284,601
$ 269,114
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$ 907,761
$ 846,666
1) A Separate Account was reclassified from Multi-Asset to Equity effective October 1, 2025.
SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.