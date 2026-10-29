Federated Hermes, Inc. reports third quarter 2026 earnings

Q3 2026 earnings per diluted share of $1.50

Equity assets reach a record $110.5 billion

Board declares $0.38 per share dividend

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $1.50 for Q3 2026, compared to EPS of $1.34 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $111.9 million for Q3 2026, compared to net income of $104.1 million for Q3 2025.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were $884.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2026, up $13.2 billion or 2% from $871.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2025 and down $27.2 billion or 3% from $911.6 billion at June 30, 2026. Total average managed assets for Q3 2026 were $897.7 billion, up $38.2 billion or 4% from $859.5 billion for Q3 2025 and down $12.3 billion or 1% from $910.0 billion for Q2 2026.

"Federated Hermes generated positive net equity sales in the third quarter of 2026, including across our MDT suite of quantitative investment solutions. Assets in MDT institutional separate accounts and MDT subadvised accounts, as well as total equity assets, reached record highs," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "We also continued to see demand for our alternative strategies, including our MDT Market Neutral offerings, with alternative/private markets fund assets reaching record highs."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.38 per share. The dividend is payable on Nov. 13, 2026 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 6, 2026. During Q3 2026, Federated Hermes purchased 992,312 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $57.4 million.

Equity assets were a record $110.5 billion at Sept. 30, 2026, up $15.8 billion or 17% from $94.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2025 and up $0.9 billion or 1% from $109.6 billion at June 30, 2026. Top-selling equity funds during Q3 2026 on a net basis were Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core ETF, Federated Hermes MDT All Cap Core Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value Fund and Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF.

Fixed-income assets were $99.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2026, down $2.4 billion or 2% from $101.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2025 and down $1.1 billion or 1% from $100.5 billion at June 30, 2026. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q3 2026 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Sterling Cash Plus Fund, Federated Hermes Municipal Ultrashort Fund, Federated Hermes Ultrashort Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF and Federated Hermes Conservative Municipal Microshort Fund.

Alternative/private markets assets were $21.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2026, up $2.7 billion or 14% from $19.0 billion at Sept. 30, 2025 and up $0.1 billion from $21.6 billion at June 30, 2026.

Money market assets were $649.9 billion at Sept. 30, 2026, down $2.9 billion from $652.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2025 and down $27.0 billion or 4% from $676.9 billion at June 30, 2026. Money market fund assets were $486.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2026, down $6.4 billion or 1% from $492.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2025 and down $13.6 billion or 3% from $499.9 billion at June 30, 2026.

Financial Summary

Q3 2026 vs. Q3 2025

Revenue increased $37.9 million or 8% primarily due to an increase from higher average equity assets and the Q2 2026 acquisition of FCP Fund Manager, L.P., now operating as Federated Hermes FCP Manager, LLC (FCP).

During Q3 2026, Federated Hermes derived 50% of its revenue from long-term assets (32% from equity, 10% from fixed-income and 8% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 49% from money market assets and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $14.0 million or 4% primarily due to an $8.5 million increase in distribution expenses resulting primarily from higher average money market fund assets and a $7.1 million increase in compensation and related expense primarily due to the acquisition of FCP.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net for Q3 2026 decreased $12.1 million primarily due to a decrease in the market value of investments in Q3 2026 as compared to an increase in the market value of investments in Q3 2025 and a decrease in interest and dividend income.

Q3 2026 vs. Q2 2026

Revenue increased $4.6 million or 1% primarily due to higher average equity assets.

Operating expenses decreased $15.9 million or 4% primarily due to a $9.8 million decrease in compensation and related expense and a $6.1 million decrease in professional service fees expense primarily due to $6.5 million and $4.6 million, respectively, of FCP acquisition-related expenses in Q2 2026.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $12.4 million primarily due to a decrease in the market value of investments in Q3 2026 as compared to an increase in the market value of investments in Q2 2026.

YTD 2026 vs. YTD 2025

Revenue increased $171.2 million or 13% primarily due to an increase from higher average equity assets and money market assets and the acquisition of FCP in Q2 2026.

For the first nine months of 2026, Federated Hermes derived 51% of its revenue from money market assets, 48% from long-term assets (31% from equity, 10% from fixed-income, and 7% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset) and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $137.0 million or 15% primarily due to a $57.5 million increase in distribution expenses resulting primarily from higher average money market fund assets, a $34.6 million increase in compensation and related expense primarily due to compensation related to the acquisition of FCP and higher incentive compensation, an increase of $25.2 million in other expense primarily due to a value added tax (VAT) refund received in Q1 2025 related to amended VAT filings in the U.K. and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and a $9.0 million increase in professional service fees primarily due to FCP acquisition-related expenses and an increase in global project costs.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $15.5 million primarily due to the deconsolidation of two Federated Hermes Funds.

Earnings call information

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the About section of FederatedHermes.com and select links for Investor Relations and Earnings call and webcast. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 30, 2026. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 54652. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com for three months.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active investment management, with $884.4 billion in assets under management1. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,100 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 5% of equity fund managers, the top 9% of money market fund managers and the top 11% of fixed-income fund managers2 in the industry. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 9th-largest manager of model-delivered separately managed accounts3. For more information, including an analyst presentation, which is updated periodically, visit FederatedHermes.com.

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1) As of Sept. 30, 2026.

2) Morningstar, Sept. 30, 2026. Based on U.S. fund flows rankings.

3) Money Management Institute/Cerulli Q2 2026.

Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.

Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, Hermes GPE LLP, and Federated Hermes FCP Manager, LLC, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.

Cautionary statements

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investment strategies, opportunities to meet client needs, investment offerings, investor preferences and demand, asset flows and asset mix constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can include statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "forecast," "project," "predict," "potential," "approximate," "opportunity," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "projection," "plan," "assume," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "may," and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statement, and Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results, are inherently subject to significant business, market, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond Federated Hermes' control. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, the ability of the company to sustain product demand, the timing and level of product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, and asset levels, flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data)













Quarter Ended %

Change

Q3 2025

to Q3

2026

Quarter Ended %

Change

Q2 2026

to Q3

2026

Sept. 30, 2026 Sept. 30, 2025

June 30, 2026 Revenue











Investment advisory fees, net $ 346,791 $ 310,366 12 %

$ 337,721 3 % Administrative service fees, net-affiliates 110,492 107,234 3

110,117 0 Other service fees, net 50,046 51,846 (3)

54,938 (9) Total Revenue 507,329 469,446 8

502,776 1













Operating Expenses











Compensation and related 151,706 144,563 5

161,528 (6) Distribution 122,038 113,569 7

121,766 0 Systems and communications 26,156 26,023 1

25,950 1 Professional service fees 19,510 20,239 (4)

25,610 (24) Office and occupancy 9,522 10,129 (6)

9,836 (3) Advertising and promotional 5,548 5,264 5

7,329 (24) Intangible asset related 4,924 3,556 38

6,384 (23) Travel and related 4,782 4,665 3

4,558 5 Other 9,836 11,986 (18)

6,934 42 Total Operating Expenses 354,022 339,994 4

369,895 (4) Operating Income 153,307 129,452 18

132,881 15













Nonoperating Income (Expenses)











Investment income (loss), net 1,951 14,105 (86)

14,330 (86) Debt expense (3,165) (3,182) (1)

(3,159) 0 Other, net (27) (48) (44)

(22) 23 Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net (1,241) 10,875 (111)

11,149 (111) Income before income taxes 152,066 140,327 8

144,030 6 Income tax provision 41,187 34,232 20

37,216 11 Net income including the noncontrolling interests

in subsidiaries 110,879 106,095 5

106,814 4 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the

noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries (1,006) 1,969 (151)

2,496 (140) Net Income $ 111,885 $ 104,126 7 %

$ 104,318 7 %













Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.











Earnings Per Share1











Basic and diluted $ 1.50 $ 1.34 12 %

$ 1.38 9 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding











Basic 70,996 74,057



71,944

Diluted 70,997 74,057



71,947

Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.38 $ 0.34



$ 0.38







1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $5.1 million, $4.7 million and $4.8 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended Sept. 30, 2026, Sept. 30, 2025 and June 30, 2026, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income





(in thousands, except per share data)







Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2026 Sept. 30, 2025 % Change Revenue





Investment advisory fees, net $ 1,003,920 $ 885,261 13 % Administrative service fees, net-affiliates 330,894 310,000 7 Other service fees, net 154,248 122,569 26 Total Revenue 1,489,062 1,317,830 13







Operating Expenses





Compensation and related 467,353 432,705 8 Distribution 369,548 312,052 18 Systems and communications 78,570 73,730 7 Professional service fees 66,456 57,415 16 Office and occupancy 29,419 29,991 (2) Advertising and promotional 16,975 15,985 6 Intangible asset related 14,730 10,255 44 Travel and related 13,190 12,335 7 Other 20,302 (4,946) NM Total Operating Expenses 1,076,543 939,522 15 Operating Income 412,519 378,308 9







Nonoperating Income (Expenses)





Investment income (loss), net 22,935 38,527 (40) Debt expense (9,509) (9,531) 0 Other, net (80) (110) (27) Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net 13,346 28,886 (54) Income before income taxes 425,865 407,194 5 Income tax provision 112,226 100,532 12 Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 313,639 306,662 2 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in

subsidiaries 1,058 10,402 (90) Net Income $ 312,581 $ 296,260 6 %







Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.





Earnings Per Share1





Basic and diluted $ 4.15 $ 3.75 11 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





Basic 71,856 75,541

Diluted 71,858 75,544

Dividends Declared Per Share $ 1.10 $ 0.99







1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $14.2 million and $13.3 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2026 and Sept. 30, 2025, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands) Sept. 30, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Assets



Cash and other investments $ 580,271 $ 724,297 Other current assets 162,327 139,495 Intangible assets, net, including goodwill 1,499,333 1,183,612 Other long-term assets 225,146 181,933 Total Assets $ 2,467,077 $ 2,229,337





Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity



Current liabilities $ 299,649 $ 314,141 Long-term debt 348,565 348,369 Other long-term liabilities 356,000 303,350 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 171,943 66,529 Equity excluding treasury stock 2,322,714 2,070,162 Treasury stock (1,031,794) (873,214) Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity $ 2,467,077 $ 2,229,337

















Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class





(in millions) Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 Sept. 30, 2025

Sept. 30, 2026 Sept. 30, 2025 Equity











Beginning assets $ 109,590 $ 100,832 $ 88,994

$ 97,898 $ 79,423 Sales1 8,527 9,062 6,845

26,680 22,218 Redemptions1 (6,624) (10,202) (6,975)

(23,704) (19,148) Net sales (redemptions)1 1,903 (1,140) (130)

2,976 3,070 Net exchanges 1 134 154

(4) 40 Impact of foreign exchange2 (81) (37) (85)

(405) 1,692 Market gains and (losses)3 (874) 9,801 5,723

10,074 10,431 Ending assets $ 110,539 $ 109,590 $ 94,656

$ 110,539 $ 94,656













Fixed Income











Beginning assets $ 100,487 $ 99,798 $ 98,687

$ 100,127 $ 98,059 Sales1 7,085 7,687 7,545

20,699 18,756 Redemptions1 (6,385) (7,864) (5,887)

(20,598) (19,827) Net sales (redemptions)1 700 (177) 1,658

101 (1,071) Net exchanges (7) (153) (134)

(12) (28) Impact of foreign exchange2 (20) (12) (22)

(72) 271 Market gains and (losses)3 (1,761) 1,031 1,624

(745) 4,582 Ending assets $ 99,399 $ 100,487 $ 101,813

$ 99,399 $ 101,813













Alternative/Private Markets











Beginning assets $ 21,647 $ 18,991 $ 20,738

$ 19,101 $ 18,864 Sales1 562 650 670

1,841 2,537 Redemptions1 (701) (1,002) (2,291)

(2,250) (3,866) Net sales (redemptions)1 (139) (352) (1,621)

(409) (1,329) Net exchanges 1 8 0

9 0 Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 3,237 0

3,237 109 Impact of foreign exchange2 (11) 26 (341)

(260) 1,282 Market gains and (losses)3 236 (263) 248

56 98 Ending assets $ 21,734 $ 21,647 $ 19,024

$ 21,734 $ 19,024













Multi-asset











Beginning assets $ 2,939 $ 2,778 $ 2,856

$ 2,854 $ 2,883 Sales1 45 41 45

144 152 Redemptions1 (85) (102) (92)

(281) (334) Net sales (redemptions)1 (40) (61) (47)

(137) (182) Net exchanges 0 0 (3)

1 (3) Market gains and (losses)3 (44) 222 134

137 242 Ending assets $ 2,855 $ 2,939 $ 2,940

$ 2,855 $ 2,940













Total Long-term Assets











Beginning assets $ 234,663 $ 222,399 $ 211,275

$ 219,980 $ 199,229 Sales1 16,219 17,440 15,105

49,364 43,663 Redemptions1 (13,795) (19,170) (15,245)

(46,833) (43,175) Net sales (redemptions)1 2,424 (1,730) (140)

2,531 488 Net exchanges (5) (11) 17

(6) 9 Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 3,237 0

3,237 109 Impact of foreign exchange2 (112) (23) (448)

(737) 3,245 Market gains and (losses)3 (2,443) 10,791 7,729

9,522 15,353 Ending assets $ 234,527 $ 234,663 $ 218,433

$ 234,527 $ 218,433





1) For certain accounts, including separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed offerings, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated assets under management (AUM) into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Offering Type (in millions)



Quarter Ended

Sept. 30, 2026

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private

Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds. Separate

Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 64,069 $ 45,521 $ 46,189 $ 54,298 $ 14,918 $ 6,729 $ 2,935 $ 4 $ 128,111 $ 106,552 Sales 4,333 4,194 3,841 3,244 489 73 44 1 8,707 7,512 Redemptions (4,322) (2,302) (4,040) (2,345) (566) (135) (85) 0 (9,013) (4,782) Net sales (redemptions) 11 1,892 (199) 899 (77) (62) (41) 1 (306) 2,730 Net exchanges 1 0 (7) 0 1 0 0 0 (5) 0 Impact of foreign exchange2 (53) (28) (13) (7) (7) (4) 0 0 (73) (39) Market gains and (losses)3 (922) 48 (1,001) (760) 244 (8) (45) 1 (1,724) (719) Ending assets $ 63,106 $ 47,433 $ 44,969 $ 54,430 $ 15,079 $ 6,655 $ 2,849 $ 6 $ 126,003 $ 108,524























Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2026

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private

Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 54,988 $ 42,910 $ 45,973 $ 54,154 $ 12,085 $ 7,016 $ 2,850 $ 4 $ 115,896 $ 104,084 Sales 15,631 11,049 11,693 9,006 1,674 167 143 1 29,141 20,223 Redemptions (12,963) (10,741) (12,027) (8,571) (1,545) (705) (281) 0 (26,816) (20,017) Net sales (redemptions) 2,668 308 (334) 435 129 (538) (138) 1 2,325 206 Net exchanges (24) 20 (12) 0 9 0 1 0 (26) 20 Acquisition/(dispositions) 0 0 0 0 2,788 449 0 0 2,788 449 Impact of foreign exchange2 (279) (126) (42) (30) (154) (106) 0 0 (475) (262) Market gains and (losses)3 5,753 4,321 (616) (129) 222 (166) 136 1 5,495 4,027 Ending assets $ 63,106 $ 47,433 $ 44,969 $ 54,430 $ 15,079 $ 6,655 $ 2,849 $ 6 $ 126,003 $ 108,524





1) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed offerings. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Offering Type





(in millions) Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 Sept. 30, 2025

Sept. 30, 2026 Sept. 30, 2025 Total Fund Assets











Beginning assets $ 128,111 $ 116,222 $ 110,409

$ 115,896 $ 103,567 Sales 8,707 9,927 9,018

29,141 27,050 Redemptions (9,013) (8,837) (8,349)

(26,816) (26,278) Net sales (redemptions) (306) 1,090 669

2,325 772 Net exchanges (5) (1) 17

(26) 20 Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 2,788 0

2,788 109 Impact of foreign exchange1 (73) (59) (294)

(475) 1,704 Market gains and (losses)2 (1,724) 8,071 4,414

5,495 9,043 Ending assets $ 126,003 $ 128,111 $ 115,215

$ 126,003 $ 115,215













Total Separate Account Assets3











Beginning assets $ 106,552 $ 106,177 $ 100,866

$ 104,084 $ 95,662 Sales4 7,512 7,513 6,087

20,223 16,613 Redemptions4 (4,782) (10,333) (6,896)

(20,017) (16,897) Net sales (redemptions)4 2,730 (2,820) (809)

206 (284) Net exchanges 0 (10) 0

20 (11) Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 449 0

449 0 Impact of foreign exchange1 (39) 36 (154)

(262) 1,541 Market gains and (losses)2 (719) 2,720 3,315

4,027 6,310 Ending assets $ 108,524 $ 106,552 $ 103,218

$ 108,524 $ 103,218













Total Long-term Assets3











Beginning assets $ 234,663 $ 222,399 $ 211,275

$ 219,980 $ 199,229 Sales4 16,219 17,440 15,105

49,364 43,663 Redemptions4 (13,795) (19,170) (15,245)

(46,833) (43,175) Net sales (redemptions)4 2,424 (1,730) (140)

2,531 488 Net exchanges (5) (11) 17

(6) 9 Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 3,237 0

3,237 109 Impact of foreign exchange1 (112) (23) (448)

(737) 3,245 Market gains and (losses)2 (2,443) 10,791 7,729

9,522 15,353 Ending assets $ 234,527 $ 234,663 $ 218,433

$ 234,527 $ 218,433





1) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 2) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income. 3) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed offerings. 4) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

Unaudited Managed Assets

(in millions) Sept. 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sept. 30, 2025 By Asset Class









Equity1 $ 110,539 $ 109,590 $ 100,832 $ 97,898 $ 94,656 Fixed-Income 99,399 100,487 99,798 100,127 101,813 Alternative / Private Markets 21,734 21,647 18,991 19,101 19,024 Multi-Asset1 2,855 2,939 2,778 2,854 2,940 Total Long-Term Assets 234,527 234,663 222,399 219,980 218,433 Money Market 649,883 676,897 684,748 682,604 652,767 Total Managed Assets $ 884,410 $ 911,560 $ 907,147 $ 902,584 $ 871,200











By Offering Type









Funds:









Equity $ 63,106 $ 64,069 $ 55,188 $ 54,988 $ 54,110 Fixed-Income 44,969 46,189 45,921 45,973 46,478 Alternative / Private Markets 15,079 14,918 12,339 12,085 11,814 Multi-Asset 2,849 2,935 2,774 2,850 2,813 Total Long-Term Assets 126,003 128,111 116,222 115,896 115,215 Money Market 486,270 499,927 502,775 508,403 492,701 Total Fund Assets $ 612,273 $ 628,038 $ 618,997 $ 624,299 $ 607,916 Separate Accounts:









Equity1 $ 47,433 $ 45,521 $ 45,644 $ 42,910 $ 40,546 Fixed-Income 54,430 54,298 53,877 54,154 55,335 Alternative / Private Markets 6,655 6,729 6,652 7,016 7,210 Multi-Asset1 6 4 4 4 127 Total Long-Term Assets 108,524 106,552 106,177 104,084 103,218 Money Market 163,613 176,970 181,973 174,201 160,066 Total Separate Account Assets $ 272,137 $ 283,522 $ 288,150 $ 278,285 $ 263,284 Total Managed Assets $ 884,410 $ 911,560 $ 907,147 $ 902,584 $ 871,200



1) A Separate Account was reclassified from Multi-Asset to Equity effective October 1, 2025.

Unaudited Average Managed Assets Quarter Ended (in millions) Sept. 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sept. 30, 2025 By Asset Class









Equity1 $ 112,104 $ 107,031 $ 102,037 $ 96,404 $ 92,436 Fixed-Income 100,137 100,041 100,996 100,855 99,206 Alternative / Private Markets 22,000 22,359 19,232 18,971 19,862 Multi-Asset1 2,928 2,898 2,859 2,836 2,895 Total Long-Term Assets 237,169 232,329 225,124 219,066 214,399 Money Market 660,526 677,685 690,450 654,635 645,092 Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 897,695 $ 910,014 $ 915,574 $ 873,701 $ 859,491











By Offering Type









Funds:









Equity $ 64,370 $ 60,933 $ 56,987 $ 55,101 $ 51,828 Fixed-Income 46,043 45,827 46,096 46,116 45,743 Alternative / Private Markets 15,198 15,253 12,254 11,871 12,347 Multi-Asset 2,923 2,893 2,855 2,833 2,770 Total Long-Term Assets 128,534 124,906 118,192 115,921 112,688 Money Market 491,758 498,338 507,752 493,355 482,237 Total Avg. Fund Assets $ 620,292 $ 623,244 $ 625,944 $ 609,276 $ 594,925 Separate Accounts:









Equity1 $ 47,734 $ 46,098 $ 45,050 $ 41,303 $ 40,608 Fixed-Income 54,094 54,214 54,900 54,739 53,463 Alternative / Private Markets 6,802 7,106 6,978 7,100 7,515 Multi-Asset1 5 5 4 3 125 Total Long-Term Assets 108,635 107,423 106,932 103,145 101,711 Money Market 168,768 179,347 182,698 161,280 162,855 Total Avg. Separate Account Assets $ 277,403 $ 286,770 $ 289,630 $ 264,425 $ 264,566 Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 897,695 $ 910,014 $ 915,574 $ 873,701 $ 859,491



1) A Separate Account was reclassified from Multi-Asset to Equity effective October 1, 2025.

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Nine Months Ended (in millions)

Sept. 30, 2026

Sept. 30, 2025 By Asset Class







Equity1

$ 107,057

$ 86,035 Fixed-Income

100,392

98,977 Alternative / Private Markets

21,197

19,642 Multi-Asset1

2,895

2,858 Total Long-Term Assets

231,541

207,512 Money Market

676,220

639,154 Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 907,761

$ 846,666









By Offering Type







Funds:







Equity

$ 60,763

$ 47,684 Fixed-Income

45,989

45,477 Alternative / Private Markets

14,235

12,109 Multi-Asset

2,890

2,733 Total Long-Term Assets

123,877

108,003 Money Market

499,283

469,549 Total Avg. Fund Assets

$ 623,160

$ 577,552 Separate Accounts:







Equity1

$ 46,294

$ 38,351 Fixed-Income

54,403

53,500 Alternative / Private Markets

6,962

7,533 Multi-Asset1

5

125 Total Long-Term Assets

107,664

99,509 Money Market

176,937

169,605 Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$ 284,601

$ 269,114 Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 907,761

$ 846,666



1) A Separate Account was reclassified from Multi-Asset to Equity effective October 1, 2025.

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.