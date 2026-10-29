Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tiefsee-Explorer bricht Chinas Kobalt-Monopol
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 888286 | ISIN: US4262811015 | Ticker-Symbol: JHY
Tradegate
29.10.26 | 16:41
143,25 Euro
+0,21 % +0,30
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
142,45144,8008:36
143,00144,5008:00
PR Newswire
29.10.2026 21:30 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.: Jack Henry Announces Fiscal 2027 First Quarter Deconversion Revenue Results

MONETT, Mo., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced today that deconversion revenue for the fiscal first quarter, ended September 30, 2026, was $17.9 million. Based on these results, the deconversion revenue estimate for fiscal year 2027 is $30 million. For more information about how guidance is developed for deconversion revenue estimates, please see Jack Henry's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Aug. 3, 2023.

The majority of deconversion revenue is generated when one of Jack Henry's clients agrees to be acquired by another financial institution, resulting in the termination of the client's contract with Jack Henry. In these circumstances, Jack Henry's recognition of deconversion revenue is driven by factors outside Jack Henry's control, and this revenue does not represent the true operations of Jack Henry's ongoing business of providing services to clients. As a result, Jack Henry excludes deconversion revenue from non-GAAP revenue reported in its quarterly and annual earnings releases.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®
Jack Henry® (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity - offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower more than 7,200 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.?

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.