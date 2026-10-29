NEO Battery Materials Ltd.: NEO Battery Reports Fiscal Year 2027 Second Quarter Results

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEO Battery Materials Ltd. ("NEO" or the "Company") (TSXV: NBM) (OTC: NBMFF), a low-cost, silicon-enhanced battery manufacturer enabling high-performance capabilities for drones, robotics, and physical AI, today announced its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended August 31, 2026, and provided an update on its facility expansion, commercial pipeline, and growth initiatives. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

"The second quarter marked a continued increase in our pipeline with qualified leads, and now, we are converting the pipeline into active customers," stated Spencer Huh, President & CEO of NEO. "Since reporting the first quarter, we received our first direct order from the Republic of Korea Army, our largest foundry contract to date from a Fortune 500 automotive OEM, and a development contract from a South Korean defense prime. Outside Korea, we have established direct inroads into Ukraine for battery development and are serving key U.S. battery and defense players that can potentially translate into concrete commercial contracts. Each came to NEO for the same two reasons: battery performance their current suppliers cannot deliver, and a secure, non-Chinese supply source. With certified products and validated manufacturing, our priority is scaling production to meet this demand. As we do so, we will continue to evaluate partnerships and other opportunities that strengthen our position as a secure, high-performance battery supplier to Western and allied customers."

FY2027 Q2 Financial and Recent Operational Highlights

Revenue of $203,566 for the three months ended August 31, 2026, and revenue for the six months ended August 31, 2026, was $382,530.

Gross loss of $807,492 for the quarter, and gross loss for the six months ended August 31, 2026, was $1,450,753. Margins continue to reflect early-stage commercial production and the scale-up phase for the cell manufacturing expansion facility, where volumes have not yet reached the level required to absorb the fixed cost base. The Company expects this gap to narrow as production volume increases.

Cash balance of $2,062,498 as at August 31, 2026. The balance reflects the closing of the non-brokered LIFE Offering on August 14, 2026, for gross proceeds of $4,000,000 through the issuance of 20,000,000 units at $0.20 per unit, each comprising one common share and one warrant exercisable at $0.30 for 36 months. Cash was deployed primarily to finance equipment and infrastructure of the cell manufacturing expansion facility and operations.

South Korean defense prime and tier-1 pack manufacturer : Won contract to develop and manufacture custom-built batteries for an undisclosed defense project, beginning with the A-sample phase and with a defined path to B-sample pilot orders and volume production upon successful evaluation.

: Won contract to develop and manufacture custom-built batteries for an undisclosed defense project, beginning with the A-sample phase and with a defined path to B-sample pilot orders and volume production upon successful evaluation. North American Fortune 500 automotive OEM: Recurring foundry orders translated into a purchase order agreement valued at approximately $392,000 (US$280,000), one of the largest contracts awarded to date within the Company's foundry portfolio, following several months of validation of NEO's manufacturing quality, efficiency, and cost competitiveness.

Recurring foundry orders translated into a purchase order agreement valued at approximately $392,000 (US$280,000), one of the largest contracts awarded to date within the Company's foundry portfolio, following several months of validation of NEO's manufacturing quality, efficiency, and cost competitiveness. Republic of Korea Army: First direct purchase order for military-grade drone battery packs from a division of the ROK Army for field validation and use, without a traditional procurement intermediary. NEO's products are being directly used in the Army's TIGER (Transformation of Infantry Generation via Enhanced Radios) program - an initiative to transition infantry units into an AI-enabled, network-centric, and highly mobile force.

First direct purchase order for military-grade drone battery packs from a division of the ROK Army for field validation and use, without a traditional procurement intermediary. NEO's products are being directly used in the Army's TIGER (Transformation of Infantry Generation via Enhanced Radios) program - an initiative to transition infantry units into an AI-enabled, network-centric, and highly mobile force. Major Korean defense drone manufacturer - Preneu : Initial order for a custom-developed 6Ah battery for field validation of the customer's upcoming strike drone line, designed to reduce weight and extend flight duration. Translated into a formal, strategic partnership to advance and supply Korea-made drone and battery solutions for industrial and defense applications.

: Initial order for a custom-developed 6Ah battery for field validation of the customer's upcoming strike drone line, designed to reduce weight and extend flight duration. Translated into a formal, strategic partnership to advance and supply Korea-made drone and battery solutions for industrial and defense applications. Leading Japanese drone manufacturer - Liberaware (TYO: 218A): Letter of intent to jointly optimize Liberaware's UAS platforms with NEO's battery technology and to evaluate a joint venture or special-purpose vehicle to establish drone battery manufacturing in Japan under the Japan Sovereign UAS Platform.

Sales Pipeline & Conversion

Since reporting the end of the first quarter, the Company's qualified pipeline for product development and manufacturing has grown from more than 15 leads to more than 50 leads across drone/unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), robotics, defense, automotive, energy storage, and next-generation battery applications. For qualified leads, there is no assurance of definitive orders, and NEO will provide updates as contracts are secured.

Pipeline Conversion : More than 10 leads have converted into active customers, and more than 20 different product units and samples have been confirmed for production or have been produced and delivered for evaluation. Customers are primarily South Korean dual-use drone manufacturers and US-based battery developers and manufacturers.

: More than 10 leads have converted into active customers, and more than 20 different product units and samples have been confirmed for production or have been produced and delivered for evaluation. Customers are primarily South Korean dual-use drone manufacturers and US-based battery developers and manufacturers. Commercial-Volume Contract Manufacturing : NEO is currently in discussions for high-volume contract manufacturing orders for NDAA-compliant batteries for defense drone applications with US battery and defense value chain companies. The contemplated volumes are expected to occupy most of the capacity of the cell manufacturing expansion facility based on the indicated demand from the end-use customer. There is no assurance that these discussions will convert into definitive contracts, and the Company will provide status updates.

: NEO is currently in discussions for high-volume contract manufacturing orders for NDAA-compliant batteries for defense drone applications with US battery and defense value chain companies. The contemplated volumes are expected to occupy most of the capacity of the cell manufacturing expansion facility based on the indicated demand from the end-use customer. There is no assurance that these discussions will convert into definitive contracts, and the Company will provide status updates. Ukraine Drone Market : Direct engagement with Ukrainian drone and battery companies and frontline divisions has been initiated for custom development and battlefield integration of high-performance drone batteries. Cell development requests include tactical loitering munitions and ISR drones, heavy-duty cargo/bombing drones, and various pouch packs that require replacement for China-based supply. The Company expects to ship first samples into Ukraine for evaluation within the next month.

: Direct engagement with Ukrainian drone and battery companies and frontline divisions has been initiated for custom development and battlefield integration of high-performance drone batteries. Cell development requests include tactical loitering munitions and ISR drones, heavy-duty cargo/bombing drones, and various pouch packs that require replacement for China-based supply. The Company expects to ship first samples into Ukraine for evaluation within the next month. Recurring & Increasing Foundry Contracts : Due to the Company's high standards of manufacturing quality and agile response framework, recurring foundry contracts are growing in value with new project additions and increased processing requests, and larger organizations such as the Korean defense prime customer are requesting NEO's expertise on cell development and manufacturing.

: Due to the Company's high standards of manufacturing quality and agile response framework, recurring foundry contracts are growing in value with new project additions and increased processing requests, and larger organizations such as the Korean defense prime customer are requesting NEO's expertise on cell development and manufacturing. Increased US Demand from Custom Battery Engineering : NEO's diverse engineering experience with various chemistries has allowed customer program additions in high-to-100% silicon anode, lithium-metal, specialty electrolyte, and sodium-ion chemistries. The Company is currently servicing major venture capital-backed, U.S. battery developers as part of this pipeline.

: NEO's diverse engineering experience with various chemistries has allowed customer program additions in high-to-100% silicon anode, lithium-metal, specialty electrolyte, and sodium-ion chemistries. The Company is currently servicing major venture capital-backed, U.S. battery developers as part of this pipeline. Two requirements/demands recur across engagements: improved cell and pack performance within the constraints of customers' existing systems, and access to a reliable supply source outside adversarial jurisdictions. 21700 cylindrical format procurement, in particular, has been constrained by heavy consumption from drone warfare, and the Company is opening 21700 capacity for foundry services to U.S. and NATO-aligned defense and battery companies requiring NDAA compliance or similar regulatory limitations.

Pouch & Cylindrical Cell Assembly Expansion Facility

The Company's cell expansion manufacturing facility, on a 3.2-acre site adjacent to its first factory in South Korea, is being completed in phases to remove manufacturing bottlenecks and fulfill the anticipated higher-volume orders for both proprietary products and contract manufacturing.

Pouch Assembly Update : Construction for the electrical capacity upgrade and dry room infrastructure at the Main Industrial Warehouse is underway, with the pouch de-gassing and end-of-line inspection equipment installed and tested. Concurrent with the build-out, the installed equipment will be utilized to resolve current process bottlenecks at the first factory.

: Construction for the electrical capacity upgrade and dry room infrastructure at the Main Industrial Warehouse is underway, with the pouch de-gassing and end-of-line inspection equipment installed and tested. Concurrent with the build-out, the installed equipment will be utilized to resolve current process bottlenecks at the first factory. Cylindrical Assembly Update : Certain pilot equipment have been delivered and installed for the tabless-architecture 21700 cells. All equipment is expected to be delivered by mid-November, with full commissioning by the end of calendar 2026. The initial target capacity is approximately 10,000 to 18,000 cells per month, producing both energy- or power-focused variants.

: Certain pilot equipment have been delivered and installed for the tabless-architecture 21700 cells. All equipment is expected to be delivered by mid-November, with full commissioning by the end of calendar 2026. The initial target capacity is approximately 10,000 to 18,000 cells per month, producing both energy- or power-focused variants. Capacity Roadmap : Phase 1 of pouch cell manufacturing targets approximately 50 to over 75MWh (megawatt-hours), equating to 1 to 2 million cells per year depending on the format/capacity. For a 10 to 15Ah (amp-hour) pouch-format cell, average selling prices to date range from approximately $15 USD to $40 USD, depending on performance, materials, processing, and yields. For larger-volume production of over 250MWh to the GWh scale, NEO intends to pursue a joint venture or manufacturing partnership with US battery and defense value chain players to localize production in North America.

: Phase 1 of pouch cell manufacturing targets approximately 50 to over 75MWh (megawatt-hours), equating to 1 to 2 million cells per year depending on the format/capacity. For a 10 to 15Ah (amp-hour) pouch-format cell, average selling prices to date range from approximately $15 USD to $40 USD, depending on performance, materials, processing, and yields. For larger-volume production of over 250MWh to the GWh scale, NEO intends to pursue a joint venture or manufacturing partnership with US battery and defense value chain players to localize production in North America. Near-Term Throughput: Due to the higher volume of drone battery and contract manufacturing requests from customers and leads, the Company has added working shifts at the first factory and intends to maximize the working shifts and production schedule until the full commissioning of the expansion facility.

"We are steadily proving out our foundry capability with tier-1 customers while expanding capacity to service contract manufacturing demand in the coming year. Our flexible manufacturing model has broadened the pipeline across applications and chemistries, and our objective is to convert sample evaluations into larger, long-term orders. The expansion facility is what allows us to fulfill them."

Product Development & Engineering Roadmap

Successfully developed and manufactured high-energy pouch products from the initial target of 320Wh/kg (watt-hours per kilogram) up to 360Wh/kg for Gen.2 products by integrating higher-silicon loadings.

Designing higher-energy pouch products capable of producing more than 380Wh/kg for Gen.3 portfolio. Development initiated at the request of Ukrainian drone and drone battery partners.

Initiated Arctic-proof battery project with materials and pack partners to develop functional lithium-ion batteries that can discharge at -40 to -60 degrees Celsius. Battery products will mainly serve Canada's defense industrial base and related aerospace and defense missions.

Launched a 6.3Ah 21700 cylindrical cell achieving 307 Wh/kg with a 2C maximum continuous discharge rate and a 1,000-cycle target life, awarded the Grand Prize in the Innovation category at the K-Battery Show, one of South Korea's largest battery exhibitions.

Received UN 38.3 certification for the 11.5Ah drone cell, following KC 62133-2 certification in the first quarter, enabling shipment by air, sea, and land for sampling and commercial validation with customers in the United States, Ukraine, Canada, and Europe. Additional KC and UN certifications are underway for other models.

The Company's unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the second quarter ended August 31, 2026, are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and the Company's website at www.neobatterymaterials.com.

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

NEO Battery Materials is a Canadian-South Korean battery technology company focused on developing and producing silicon-enhanced lithium-ion batteries in drones, robotics, physical AI, electric vehicles, and energy storage systems. With a patent-protected, low-cost silicon manufacturing process, NEO Battery enables longer-running and ultra-fast charging properties and provides end-to-end battery solutions from materials selection, cell architecture, and process optimization. The Company aims to be a globally-leading producer of high-performance lithium-ion batteries and materials, building a secure, robust battery supply chain for Western manufacturers. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Spencer Huh

Director, President, and CEO

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified notably by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: volatile stock prices; the general global markets and economic conditions; the possibility of write-downs and impairments; the risk associated with the research and development of battery-related technologies; the risk associated with the effectiveness and feasibility of battery material, electrode, and cell technologies that have not yet been tested or proven on commercial scale or under real-world operating conditions; the risks associated with battery-related manufacturing process scale-up, including maintaining consistent material, component, and cell quality, production yields, and process reproducibility at a pilot, semi-commercial, or commercial scale; the risks associated with compatibility of existing battery chemistries, formulations, components, or designs; unforeseen risks associated with entering into and maintaining collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, or commercial contracts with battery cell manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and various companies in the global battery and downstream end-user supply chain; the risks associated with the failure to develop and produce commercially viable battery-related products or that technical goals may not be achieved within expected timelines or budgets under a joint development or collaboration; the risks associated with the Company's technologies and products not meeting performance requirements or customer specifications; the risks that prototype and pilot-scale products do not advance into commercially produced products or translate into commercial orders; the risk associated with battery components and cell purchase orders and offtake supply that may not be fulfilled in full, on time, or at all as actual revenue realization depends on delivery schedules, achievement of technical milestones, and customer acceptance and validation; the risk associated with losing official vendor registration or status with existing customers; counterparty risk upon delivery of prototype and commercial products; the risks associated with constructing, completing, securing, and financing pilot, semi-commercial, and commercial battery materials, components, and cell manufacturing facilities including the Canadian and South Korean facilities; the risks associated with potential delays or increased costs with site preparation, equipment procurement and installation, and facility commissioning; the risks associated with integrating silicon anode material production, electrode manufacturing, and cell assembly within a single operational cluster or the Company's business portfolio; the risks associated with supply chain disruptions or cost fluctuations in raw materials, processing chemicals, and additive prices, impacting production costs and commercial viability; the risks associated with uninsurable risks arising during the course of research, development and production; competition faced by the Company in securing experienced personnel, contracts and sales, and financing; access to adequate infrastructure and resources to support battery materials, components, and cell research and development activities; the risks associated with changes in the technology regulatory regime governing the Company; the risks associated with the timely execution of the Company's strategies and business plans; the risks associated with the lithium-ion battery industry and end-users' demand and adoption of the Company's silicon anode technology and battery products; market adoption and integration challenges, including the difficulty of incorporating silicon anodes and silicon battery products within battery manufacturers and OEMs' systems; the risks associated with the various environmental and political regulations the Company is subject to; risks related to regulatory and permitting delays; the reliance on key personnel; liquidity risks; the risk of litigation; risk management; and other risk factors as identified in the Company's recent Financial Statements and MD&A and in recent securities filings for the Company which are available on www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, continued R&D and commercialization activities, no material adverse change in precursor, raw material, equipment, and relevant cost prices, development and commercialization plans to proceed in accordance with plans and such plans to achieve their stated expected outcomes, receipt of required regulatory approvals, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information has been provided for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's business, operations, research and development, and commercialization plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this presentation, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE NEO Battery Materials Ltd.