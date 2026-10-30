LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2026 / Alligator Bioscience (STO:ATORX) - During October 2026, the number of shares and votes in Alligator Bioscience AB ("Alligator Bioscience") has increased as a result of the rights issue of units which was resolved by the Board of Directors on 23 July 2026 and approved by the extraordinary general meeting on 26 August 2026.

As of 30 October 2026, the total number of outstanding shares and votes in Alligator Bioscience amounts to 3,568,106,848, whereof all outstanding shares are ordinary shares with one vote each.

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO

E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com

Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

This information is information that Alligator Bioscience is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2026-10-30 09:00 CET.

Attachments

Change in number of shares and votes in Alligator Bioscience AB

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/change-in-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-alligator-bioscience-ab-1244153