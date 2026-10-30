MacGregor to retrofit PLC's on 35 vessels for Wallenius Wilhelmsen

MACGREGOR PRESS RELEASE 30 OCTOBER 2026 AT 9 AM CET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MacGregor has received an order of PLC (Programmable Logic Controller) retrofit projects for 35 Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) vessels for Wallenius Wilhelmsen. The order was booked into MacGregor's third quarter 2026 order intake, and the upgrades will take place based on the vessels' sailing schedule and availability.

Securing this contract highlights MacGregor's deep technical expertise and strong relationship with Wallenius Wilhelmsen. Having originally supplied equipment during the vessels' initial design and newbuilding phases, MacGregor reinforces its standing as a reliable, long-term partner committed to supporting assets across their entire lifecycle - from delivery through operational life and end-of-service modernisations.

The scope of supply for the 35 vessels includes PLC upgrade of the ships' quarter ramps. In line with Wallenius Wilhelmsen's sustainability targets, the replaced PLCs will be stored onboard as spare parts for remaining RoRo equipment onboard or other vessels with the same equipment.

"Facing a tight market and high customer expectations, Wallenius Wilhelmsen is focused on reducing operational disruptions while delivering high-end service and uncompromised reliability to our customers. By keeping our systems up to date and taking a standardised approach to obsolescence management across the fleet, we ensure our seafarers are equipped with dependable operational tools," says Tom Forrester-Coles, Fleet Manager, Technical Marine Operations Management at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

"Our involvement with these vessels stretches back to their initial design and newbuilding phase, making this retrofit program a natural continuation of our partnership. By supporting Wallenius Wilhelmsen across the entire lifecycle of their fleet - from initial design to throughout the lifecycle - we ensure equipment reliability, operational consistency and minimised downtime in today's demanding market," says Tomas Hakala, Executive Vice President, Global Services at MacGregor.

For more information, please contact:

Tomas Hakala, Executive Vice President, Global Services, MacGregor

Tel: +358 40 8347793, Email: tomas.hakala@macgregor.com

Camilla Adrians, Marketing and Communications Manager, MacGregor

Tel: +46 706 556868, Email: camilla.adrians@macgregor.com

About MacGregor

MacGregor enables sustainable global maritime and offshore operations by maximising efficiency in cargo and load handling. With decades of experience, a global presence, and a strong portfolio of innovative technologies and services, MacGregor creates lifetime value to its customers. MacGregor solutions are designed to perform with the sea, helping the customers enhance safety, reduce environmental impact, and optimise operational efficiency from newbuilding to upgrades and modernisations. In 2025, MacGregor's sales totalled approximately EUR 830 million, and it employs about 2,000 people in 30 countries. www.macgregor.com

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