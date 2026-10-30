Enersense International Oyj: Agreement for Enersense on preparations for a battery energy storage and substation expansion project

Enersense International Plc | Press Release | October 30, 2026 at 09:00:00 EET

Enersense and a developer of renewable energy projects have signed a Limited Notice to Proceed (LNTP) agreement for a battery energy storage project in Finland. In addition to the construction of the battery energy storage system (BESS), the project includes the expansion of an existing substation.

Under the LNTP agreement, Enersense can begin preparatory work for the project prior to the final investment decision, which is expected to be made in December.

Construction is planned to begin in early 2027, and the project is expected to be completed during the same year.

"The importance of energy storage is increasing as renewable energy generation grows. This project is a great opportunity for us to utilise our expertise in both energy storage and the construction of demanding electrical infrastructure," says Juha Silvola, Executive Vice President, Power at Enersense.

Enersense's planned scope of responsibility covers the engineering, procurement and construction of the battery energy storage system and the substation expansion.

If fully implemented, the total value of Enersense's delivery will be approximately EUR 10 million. The implementation of the project in its entirety is subject to the customer's final investment decision, which is expected to be made in December.

About us

Enersense delivers the essentials of tomorrow's society. It acts as a lifecycle partner to customers in energy transmission and generation, the industrial energy transition, telecommunications and data centres. The company designs, builds, maintains and modernises critical infrastructure across the Nordics and the Baltics. Around 1,500 Enersense experts work for a more sustainable future, for example, with power lines and telecommunications networks, at substations and power plants. Enersense had a revenue of EUR 307 million in 2025, and it's listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (ESENSE). www.enersense.com.

Image Attachments

BESS, illustrative picture