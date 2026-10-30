Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2026) - WELLSTAR Technologies Corp. (TSXV: WSTR) (the "Company" or "WELLSTAR"), a leading provider of digital health solutions for Canadian healthcare providers, is pleased to announce that the Company will release its Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2026, after market close on Monday, November 9, 2026. The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss its results on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 1:00 PM EST (11:00 AM PCT). The call will be hosted by Amir Javidan, Chief Executive Officer and Director, and Darren Hoegler, Chief Financial Officer. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Participant Details Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026 Time: 1:00 PM EST / 11:00 AM PCT North American Toll Free: 1-800-717-1738 Toronto Local: 1-289-514-5100 International Toll: 1-289-514-5100 To attend the webcast, register here or visit https://investors.wellstar.health/news-events/ for details.

WELLSTAR TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Amir Javidan"

Amir Javidan

Chief Executive Officer and Director

About WELLSTAR Technologies Corp.

WELLSTAR Technologies Corp. (TSXV: WSTR) is a leading healthcare technology company dedicated to reshaping healthcare through digital enablement. The Company provides a comprehensive, holistic solution for healthcare providers across Canada, with over 40% of practitioners currently using its products and services. Its solutions serve primary care and specialist physicians, health systems and public-sector organizations through a complete suite of AI-enabled offerings, including billing and practice management systems, electronic medical record (EMR) systems, digital health applications and digital health network solutions. As a majority-owned subsidiary of WELL Health, WELLSTAR continues to drive innovation and transformation in the Canadian healthcare landscape, reducing administrative burden and empowering providers to deliver better patient outcomes through advanced technology solutions. Learn more at wellstar.health.

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