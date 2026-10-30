DNA Payments, one of the UK's fastest-growing payment providers, has begun piloting a new loyalty programme for select UK merchants, in partnership with Zeal, the data and loyalty layer for card machines. This service lets participating merchants turn each transaction into an identified customer interaction, with fast, simple setup.

Zeal's functionality is designed to help merchants to bridge the analytics gap that comes with in-person payments. Online retailers sit on top of deep customer data they know their customers, see how often they return, and understand what drives them to spend more. With DNA Payments, physical retailers can now achieve a comparable result, combining point-of-sale transaction data with Zeal's customer-level loyalty and reporting suite.

This partnership with Zeal brings data-driven loyalty to the DNA Payments card terminal. With each tap, customers are automatically identified, loyalty is awarded effortlessly, and merchants instantly see detailed customer patterns to drive repeat sales.

Colin Neil, CEO of DNA Payments, commented: "Our merchants give us clear feedback: they want to know their customers better, so they can serve them better. That starts with the right foundation of payments hardware and software. By partnering with Zeal, we can go a step further, delivering branded loyalty programmes from their card machine, giving customers extra rewards and gathering invaluable purchasing trends.

"Zeal aligns as the perfect partner to help our point-of-sale customers run their loyalty and rewards programme, as it's an excellent match for our strategic aims of putting the customer first, and their tech fits seamlessly into existing customer payment journeys on our payment devices."

Omar Ebeid, Founder and CEO of Zeal, added: "We built Zeal because we believe every physical merchant deserves the same customer intelligence that online businesses have had for years. The card machine is the one device that sees every customer, every day and until now, it has done nothing with that. DNA Payments shares that vision and, working together, we are giving their merchants something that has never existed at the point of sale: the ability to know their customers. That changes everything about how a business grows."

In September 2026, Zeal announced it raised $10 million to support future rollout plans, deepen integrations across payment environments, and expand the tools merchants and payment providers use to understand their businesses.

About DNA Payments

DNA Payments is one of the UK's largest independent omnichannel payment companies. It helps businesses of all sizes receive payments in-store, online, and on the go. With a focus on innovation and reliability, DNA Payments provides the infrastructure that powers thousands of businesses across the UK and Europe.

About Zeal

Zeal is a payments technology company headquartered in London. Its software brings configurable loyalty, customer insight and merchant health monitoring to supported payment-terminal environments. Zeal works with acquirers, payment service providers, ISOs and merchants to connect the checkout experience with the information teams need to serve their customers and manage their businesses. More at getzeal.io.

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Media contacts:

Mark Casey +44 7880 821987

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John Morrison +44 7523 000833

john.morrison@dnapaymentsgroup.com