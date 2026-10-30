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WKN: 874318 | ISIN: US1320111073 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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Pharma
Aktienmarkt
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CAMBREX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
30.10.2026 11:06 Uhr
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Cambrex Breaks Ground on $120 Million Expansion in Charles City, Iowa

Cambrex Breaks Ground on $120 Million Expansion in Charles City, Iowa

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrex, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today marked the groundbreaking of its $120 million expansion at its Charles City, Iowa facility.

The expansion will add 160,000 liters of manufacturing capacity, increasing the site's total capacity by approximately 25% to nearly one million liters, supporting the development and commercial manufacturing of small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and synthetic peptides. The project is anticipated to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2028.

Cambrex celebrated the start of construction with a groundbreaking ceremony on October 29, bringing together company leaders, employees, state and local officials and members of the Charles City community. The milestone comes as the Charles City site celebrates its 100th anniversary, marking a century of operations at the facility.

"This groundbreaking marks an important milestone in our continued investment in U.S. manufacturing and in the Charles City site," said Claudio Russolo, Chief Operating Officer and incoming Chief Executive Officer, Cambrex. "As the site celebrates its 100th anniversary, this expansion reflects both its long history and its continued importance to our future. By expanding commercial-scale capacity for both small molecule and peptide manufacturing, we are strengthening our ability to support customers as their programs advance from development through commercialization."

The Charles City facility provides development and manufacturing services for small molecule APIs, synthetic peptides and pharmaceutical intermediates, supporting projects from clinical development through commercial-scale production. The expansion builds on the site's existing infrastructure and technical expertise while providing additional capacity to meet customer demand.

About Cambrex
Cambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides drug substance development and manufacturing across the entire drug lifecycle, as well as comprehensive analytical services.

With over 45 years of experience and a team of 2,000 experts servicing global clients from North America and Europe, Cambrex offers a range of specialized drug substance technologies and capabilities, including continuous flow, controlled substances, peptide synthesis, solid-state science, biocatalysis, material characterization, complex synthetics, and highly potent APIs.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cambrex-breaks-ground-on-120-million-expansion-in-charles-city-iowa-302924343.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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