Tallinna Vesi: Tallinna Vesi's third-quarter sales reached €18.32 million

The sales of AS Tallinna Vesi in the third quarter of 2026 were €18.32 million, an increase of 0.8% compared to the same period last year. The company's third-quarter revenues were most affected by the growth in sales of water services, while revenue from construction services fell compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Aleksandr Timofejev, CEO of Tallinna Vesi, said that the third quarter was characterised by continued progress with planned investments and a commitment to the continuity of the vital service. "Summer is the busiest time of year for water and sewer pipe construction projects, and our team made the most of it. To improve the operational continuity of the water supply, we built and renovated additional boreholes in the Lasnamäe and Kristiine areas. In August, we opened a coastal stormwater sedimentation pond in North Tallinn. This is a prime example of how a modern stormwater strategy can help us to cope with climate change," he said. Timofejev noted that creating modern stormwater solutions is essential for the functioning of the city in changing climatic conditions.

"Several development projects are underway at the water and wastewater treatment plants to increase operational continuity and improve energy efficiency. The focus of investments is now shifting from wastewater treatment to modernising water treatment processes, including completely reconstructing ozonation and microfiltration processes," explained Aleksandr Timofejev. The total investment planned for this year amounts to €60 million.

In the third quarter, investments were made in the amount of €16.38 million, which is nearly €1.91 million more than in the same period of 2025.

Revenue from the sale of water services increased by 4.5% year-on-year, or €0.71 million, reaching €16.42 million. The change in the sales of water services was mainly driven by the new prices for water services introduced on 1 July 2026, which took into account the legal obligation to harmonise service prices for private and business customers. At the same time, the company introduced a new, pollution-load-based pricing, meaning that customers whose activities cause more pollution will now have to pay more for wastewater treatment services.

The company's net profit for the first nine months of 2026 was €8.12 million. The net profit for the third quarter amounted to €3.96 million.

On 09/10/2026, Tallinna Vesi and Tallinn University of Technology signed an out-of-court settlement agreement. On 23/10/2026, the Supreme Court accepted Tallinn University of Technology's application to withdraw the claim, annulled the previous decisions made by the lower courts in this case, and concluded the proceedings. On 27/10/2026, Tallinna Vesi reached out-of-court settlements with Aktsiaselts Olerex, EfTEN SPV2 OÜ, EfTEN Sky OÜ and Kadrioru Ärikeskus OÜ in the historical water price difference disputes.

A survey on the strength of customer relationships, conducted in early summer in cooperation with the research company Emor, showed that the percentage of those who drink tap water reached as high as 92%, proving that people trust tap water. This is also reflected in the popularity of public drinking water taps. Public drinking water taps are located in Tallinn, Maardu, and Saue.

During the third quarter, we rehabilitated and constructed 12 kilometres of pipes. Of these, 4.2 kilometres (35%) were built using environmentally friendly no-dig techniques. We work closely with the City of Tallinn and other partners, such as Utilitas Tallinna Soojus, Reterra Estate, Alfa Property, and Rail Baltic, in order to carry out as many works as possible at the same time, thus saving the environment and causing as little disruption to city life and traffic as possible.

Work on major construction projects continued in the third quarter on Kolde Avenue, Sõle Street and Keldrimäe Street, where the pavements were reinstated. Construction also continued at the Hipodroomi intersection on Paldiski Road, where work is being carried out in multiple shifts. Construction started in the Vilde Street area of Mustamäe and the Mustamäe sewer system was reconstructed using no-dig techniques.

The quality of wastewater treated at the Paljassaare Wastewater Treatment Plant outperforms the effluent standards. To keep the Baltic Sea clean, the company uses efficient treatment processes that helped to remove approximately 348 tonnes of solid waste, 236 tonnes of grit, 504 tonnes of nitrogen and 64 tonnes of phosphorus from wastewater during the third quarter of 2026.

The quality of drinking water remained excellent during the third quarter, meeting 99.4% of all quality requirements. During the quarter, the company took 704 water samples. Clean tap water has been ensured through an efficient water treatment process and regular monitoring of the water distribution network, along with the ongoing preventive maintenance activities and timely investments.

The rate of water loss in the water distribution network was 10.3% in the third quarter, which is lower than last year. To keep water loss rates low, the company continuously monitors the water distribution network online and continues with its planned water network rehabilitation programme. The interaction between smart meters and sensors installed in the water distribution network improves the flow of information about the state of the network.

By the end of the third quarter of 2026, 97.1 per cent of Tallinna Vesi's customers were using smart meters. The smart meter installation project will be completed during 2026. The new meters provide information on water consumption, allowing leaks in customers' pipes to be detected as early as possible. This will help to protect the environment and minimise the risk of property damage caused by water accidents. The transition to smart meters has received very positive feedback from customers. The meters provide the water company with a clear picture of how water moves within the service area.

During the third quarter, Tallinna Vesi's drinking water tanks provided refreshing drinking water at numerous events held in Tallinn and its surrounding areas, such as the gymnastics festival, the investment festival, Ironman, etc. Throughout the summer, 80 public drinking water taps are available for city residents and tourists to access high-quality tap water in public urban areas. In addition to Tallinn, the taps were opened for the first time this year in Saue and Maardu. Public taps can be found on the Tallinn's official web map. Public taps have been installed in public areas that tend to attract large numbers of people, both locals and visitors, so that fresh drinking water would be available at all times.

As well as providing tap water, the most environmentally friendly form of drinking water, our company is also actively involved in other environmental initiatives. For instance, we participated in three panel discussions on climate change and vital services at this year's Paide Opinion Festival.

In August, we hosted the 54th Tallinna Vesi's run around Lake Ülemiste, which brought together over 600 sports enthusiasts. This unique sporting event has a long tradition and takes place in the sanitary protection zone around Lake Ülemiste.

This quarter, much attention was focused on the Paljassaare Wastewater Treatment Plant, as the plant celebrated its 45th anniversary of starting operations. This anniversary provided an opportunity to recognise the plant's long-serving employees and review the most significant recent developments, as well as the innovations on the horizon.

AS Tallinna Vesi is the largest water utility in Estonia, providing services to around 25,000 private and business customers and about 500,000 end consumers in Tallinn and its surrounding municipalities. Tallinna Vesi is listed on the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. The largest shareholdings in the company are held by the City of Tallinn (55.06%) and the energy group Utilitas (20.36%). 24.58% of the company's shares are freely floating on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Taavi Gröön

Chief Financial Officer

AS Tallinna Vesi

(372) 626 2200

MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS

€ million

except key ratios

Quarter 3 Variance 2026/ 2025

9 months Variance 2026/ 2025

2026 2025 2024 2026 2025 2024 Sales 18.32 18.17 16.39 0.81% 54.92 53.57 47.22 2.52% Gross profit 7.75 7.86 6.92 -1.45% 21.97 21.60 19.33 1.74% Gross profit margin % 42.29 43.26 42.21 -2.25% 40.01 40.31 40.93 -0.76% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation 8.05 8.52 7.28 -5.56% 22.79 22.76 19.99 0.13% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin % 43.93 46.90 44.39 -6.34% 41.50 42.49 42.34 -2.33% Operating profit 5.47 5.95 5.13 -8.12% 15.11 15.57 13.71 -2.95% Operating profit margin % 29.85 32.74 31.29 -8.84% 27.51 29.07 29.04 -5.34% Profit before taxes 4.09 5.04 4.07 -18.95% 11.32 12.76 10.51 -11.28% Profit before taxes margin % 22.30 27.76 24.80 -19.66% 20.62 23.82 22.26 -13.46% Net profit 3.96 4.96 3.93 -20.20% 8.12 9.76 9.13 -16.84% Net profit margin % 21.61 27.29 23.97 -20.82% 14.78 18.22 19.34 -18.89% ROA % 1.06 1.47 1.33 -27.99% 2.17 2.97 3.12 -26.98% Debt to total capital employed % 68.56 65.20 61.82 5.15% 68.56 65.20 61.82 5.15% ROE % 3.24 4.24 3.45 -23.58% 6.65 8.15 7.84 -18.48% Current ratio 0.68 0.83 0.83 -17.91% 0.68 0.83 0.83 -17.91% Quick ratio 0.63 0.76 0.78 -17.04% 0.63 0.76 0.78 -17.04% Investments into fixed assets 16.38 14.47 15.38 13.2% 40.80 37.11 33.42 9.9% Payout ratio % 80.06 79.80 79.41 80.06 79.80 79.80

Gross profit margin - Gross profit / Net sales

Operating profit margin - Operating profit / Net sales

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation - Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin - Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales

Net profit margin - Net profit / Net sales

ROA - Net profit / Average Total assets for the period

Debt to Total capital employed - Total liabilities / Total capital employed

ROE - Net profit / Average Total equity for the period

Current ratio - Current assets / Current liabilities

Quick ratio - (Current assets - Stocks) / Current liabilities

Payout ratio - Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

as of as of € thousand 30 September 31 December ASSETS Note 2026 2025 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 3 4,782 11,294 Trade receivables, accrued income and prepaid expenses 11,820 10,762 Inventories 1,340 1,163 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 17,942 23,219 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant, and equipment 4 361,182 338,654 Intangible assets 5 4,165 2,699 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 365,347 341,353 TOTAL ASSETS 383,289 364,572 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Current portion of long-term lease liabilities 649 765 Current portion of long-term loans 6,877 3,742 Trade and other payables 15,555 17,604 Prepayments 3,244 2,781 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 26,325 24,892 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Deferred income from connection fees 53,703 52,112 Leases 1,207 1,502 Loans 174,591 155,391 Provision for possible third-party claims 6 6,018 6,018 Deferred tax liability 687 697 Other payables 246 165 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 236,452 215,885 TOTAL LIABILITIES 262,777 240,777 EQUITY Share capital 12,000 12,000 Share premium 24,734 24,734 Statutory legal reserve 1,278 1,278 Retained earnings 82,500 85,783 TOTAL EQUITY 120,512 123,795 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 383,289 364,572

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

for the 9 months Quarter 3 ended on 30 September € thousand Note 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue 7 18,317 18,167 54,916 53,566 Cost of goods and services sold 9 -10,571 -10,307 -32,945 -31,970 GROSS PROFIT 7,746 7,860 21,971 21,596 Marketing expenses 9 -227 -222 -773 -716 General administration expenses 9 -1,916 -1,596 -5,713 -4,982 Other income and expenses 10 -136 -95 -375 -327 OPERATING PROFIT 5,467 5,947 15,110 15,571 Financial income 11 42 25 97 89 Financial expenses 11 -1,424 -928 -3,884 -2,898 PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 4,085 5,044 11,323 12,762 Income tax -127 -86 -3,206 -3,000 NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 3,958 4,958 8,117 9,762 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 3,958 4,958 8,117 9,762 Attributable profit to shareholders 3,958 4,958 8,117 9,762 Earnings per share (in euros) 12 0.20 0.25 0.41 0.49

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS