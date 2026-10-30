This award marks the next phase in the international expansion of Frigoglass SAIC's operations and strengthens its equipment services and lifecycle management platform across the food, beverage and hospitality sectors.

Euronext Athens-listed Frigoglass SAIC announces that Coca-Cola HBC Greece has awarded Frigoglass SAIC the provision of technical services in Greece, with the collaboration expected to commence in 2027. The services will be provided through BevServ, the Frigoglass SAIC Group's service platform for supply chain solutions, equipment services and integrated asset lifecycle management across the food, beverage and hospitality sectors.

The collaboration with Coca-Cola HBC Greece represents a milestone in BevServ's international expansion and reflects Coca-Cola HBC Greece's confidence in Frigoglass SAIC's operational capabilities, expertise and ability to support complex equipment management operations.

Through this collaboration, Frigoglass SAIC will leverage its customer-centric service model and operational expertise to support Coca-Cola HBC Greece in the Greek market, while demonstrating its commitment to high-quality services, continuous improvement of its solutions and reliable equipment performance throughout the equipment lifecycle.

The expansion into Greece builds on BevServ's established presence in Spain and Portugal through Frigoglass SAIC's 100% subsidiaries, "Provisiona Iberia S.L." and "Serlusa Refrigerantes LDA." Both companies have extensive experience in equipment services for the food and beverage sector, creating a platform to support expansion into new services, markets and geographies.

The addition of Coca-Cola HBC Greece further strengthens and diversifies Frigoglass SAIC's customer portfolio. Alongside established partnerships, including Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, the new collaboration reinforces the relevance of BevServ's service model in supporting major companies in the beverage industry.

BevServ's operating model is centered on managing equipment across its entire lifecycle, from logistics and installation to maintenance, refurbishment and responsible end-of-life management. It combines technical expertise, field service capabilities, logistics and spare-parts management with internally developed digital solutions that support real-time data collection, operational control and efficiency.

By entering the Greek market, Frigoglass SAIC is taking another important step in implementing the international growth strategy of BevServ. At the same time, its presence in Greece creates prospects for further partnerships in the domestic market and for the gradual expansion of its customer base and service offering, laying the groundwork for future growth and development in the Greek market. Building on this momentum, Frigoglass SAIC will continue to explore opportunities in new markets, strengthen its existing customer relationships and expand both its service capabilities and geographical footprint, with a strategic focus on Europe.

"We are proud to have been selected by Coca-Cola HBC Greece and appreciate the confidence placed in BevServ. This award represents an important step in our international growth and demonstrates the relevance of our service model beyond our established markets in Spain and Portugal. As we prepare to commence the collaboration in Greece, our focus remains on reliable execution, high-quality services and long-term value for our customers," said Mr. Harry David, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Frigoglass SAIC.

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Contacts:

Information

Frigoglass SAIC

Vasileios Soulis

T: +30 210 6165711

E-mail: info@frigoglass-saic.com