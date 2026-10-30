EG Solar secured land for a planned $950 million, 4 GW heterojunction (HJT) solar cell plant at its Tomball Industrial Campus in the greater Houston area. The multi-phase development is expected to create more than 700 local jobs and is scheduled to come online in two 2 GW phases, targeted for 2028 and 2029. The cell plant will sit directly adjacent to SEG's operational 4 GW Tomball #1 module facility and its 4.6 GW Tomball #2 module facility, which is currently under construction. Co-locating the cell lines will bring cell, module, and balance of module production together in one location alongside ...

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