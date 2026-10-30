The joint venture between BearingPoint and ABeam Consulting brings together local market insights, global delivery capabilities, and end-to-end expertise in SAP and AI-driven enterprise transformation.

BearingPoint and ABeam Consulting are marking the first anniversary of BearingPoint North America, their joint venture headquartered in Chicago. Established in September 2025, the joint venture builds on the companies' strategic alliance dating back to 2011 and strengthens their ability to support clients across the Americas, Europe, and Asia through an integrated global delivery model.

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Matthias Loebich, Managing Partner of BearingPoint, and Takahiro Yamada, President and CEO of ABeam Consulting, on the first anniversary of the companies' joint venture, BearingPoint North America.

During its first year, BearingPoint North America has continued to develop the operating foundation for delivering complex, cross-border transformation programs. Its model combines BearingPoint's established presence in the United States and European industry expertise with ABeam Consulting's strength in Asia and global execution capabilities. Shared investment, joint leadership, and a single operating model under the BearingPoint brand are designed to deliver quality and accountability across markets.

"Our joint venture responds directly to the challenges global companies face today. By uniting ABeam's strengths in Asia with BearingPoint's European heritage and established US presence, we can bring clients local market insights, global reach, and consistent execution wherever they operate," said Matthias Loebich, Managing Partner at BearingPoint.

Addressing the need for integrated global transformation

Global businesses are under pressure to modernize legacy technology, scale AI, redesign operating models, and establish the data and governance foundations required for lasting change. At the same time, they need coordinated execution across markets while remaining responsive to local regulations, cultures, and business needs. BearingPoint North America addresses this need by combining local market proximity with a consistent global approach.

The joint venture delivers end-to-end SAP consulting and implementation services, including strategy and business consulting, technical implementation, managed services, IP-based offerings, and SAP Business AI services for American, European, and Asian clients.

Beyond large-scale SAP transformation, the joint venture supports co-innovation in areas including AI-native enterprise transformation, global supply chain optimization, enterprise architecture modernization, and the responsible integration of sustainability into business transformation. Common governance and delivery structures enable BearingPoint and ABeam Consulting teams to work as one integrated transformation team across regions.

"This joint venture opens a new chapter of growth for both firms and gives us a powerful model for delivering global transformation. Through deeper co-creation with BearingPoint, we are building a stronger platform to support the transformation of global enterprises," said Takahiro Yamada, President and CEO of ABeam Consulting.

Building on BearingPoint's established US presence

BearingPoint has maintained a long-standing presence in the United States, supporting clients across industries including automotive, chemicals, life sciences, and consumer goods. BearingPoint North America strengthens and expands this footprint. Its Chicago headquarters allow the joint venture to build on established infrastructure, client relationships, and regional market knowledge while adding the scale and global reach of both parent firms.

The operating model gives upper mid-market and large enterprises access to consistent methods, standards, expertise, and transformation assets across regions, while preserving the local insight needed for effective implementation. This approach helps clients move from fragmented transformation initiatives to cohesive programs spanning strategy, operating models, technology implementation, and global rollout. BearingPoint and ABeam Consulting comprise more than 15,000 professionals and serve clients in more than 70 countries.

The next chapter

The first anniversary of BearingPoint North America marks both the progress made and the start of its next phase. Building on its first year, the joint venture will continue to draw on the strengths of BearingPoint and ABeam Consulting to deliver measurable value for clients.

"In the joint venture, we see great potential in combining our complementary strengths, building an organization capable of delivering both innovation and long-term impact for our clients," said Takahiro Yamada.

As BearingPoint North America continues to develop, its focus will remain on expanding its role in SAP and AI-driven transformation programs.

"I am confident that clients will see us and our joint venture as a trusted global transformation partner delivering measurable results across major SAP and AI-driven programs in the US and beyond," said Matthias Loebich.

More information about BearingPoint North America: https://www.bearingpoint.com/en-us/about-us/our-firm-in-detail/a-new-star-in-sap-consulting-bearingpoint-north-america/

About ABeam Consulting

ABeam Consulting is a global management consulting firm offering services tailored to each country and region through its overseas network, primarily across Asia. With approximately 9,700 professionals possessing expertise in strategy, BPR, IT, organizational and human resources, and outsourcing, the firm provides a wide range of consulting services across industries including finance, manufacturing, distribution, energy, telecommunications, and the public sector. ABeam Consulting contributes to corporate and societal transformation as a creative partner co-creating the future with clients.

For more information, please visit: www.abeam.com

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. We help businesses transform by combining deep industry expertise with strong capabilities in strategy, operations, and technology. Dedicated SAP and Microsoft transformation units, a strong focus on AI, and outcome-based products enable us to provide tailored, innovative solutions that create measurable and sustainable value.

In addition to our core consulting operations, we run two joint ventures. Arcwide, our joint venture with IFS, specializes in business transformation enabled by IFS technology. BearingPoint North America, our joint venture with ABeam Consulting, focuses on consulting excellence and business transformation built on SAP.

BearingPoint works with many of the world's leading companies and public-sector organizations. Together with its strategic alliance partner ABeam Consulting, the firm brings together more than 15,000 professionals and serves clients in over 70 countries, delivering seamless business transformation, strengthening performance, and driving sustainable impact.

BearingPoint is recognized among TIME World's Best Companies and Forbes World's Best Employers. The firm is also a certified B Corporation, committed to responsible business and creating long-term value for organizations, people, and society.

For more information, please visit:

Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261030277166/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Wakana Kabasawa

Director Corporate Communications

Telephone: +81 80 2003 1833

Email: wkabasawa@abeam.com

Press contact

Alexander Bock

Global Senior Manager Communications

Telephone: +49 89 540338029

Email: alexander.bock@bearingpoint.com

