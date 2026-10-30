MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES: Mammoth Reports Third Quarter 2026 Operational and Financial Results

Raises Full-Year 2026 Outlook

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights:

Revenue increased 95% year-over-year to $21.3 million

Net income from continuing operations was $0.3 million, compared with net losses from continuing operations of $12.6 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2026

Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled from the second quarter of 2026 to $5.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.2%, up from 10.0% in the second quarter; 15.0% for the first nine months

Rental services segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 35% sequentially to $5.0 million

Expanded our aviation portfolio to 44 assets, including 14 aircraft, 14 engines and 16 auxiliary power units, up from 15 at the end of the prior-year period

29 of 44 aviation assets were revenue-producing as of September 30, 2026, up from 23 of 38 as of June 30, 2026

No funded debt; $37.6 million of cash and marketable securities; $41.8 million invested, led by aviation

Subsequent to quarter-end, entered into a term loan facility providing commitments of up to $58.0 million to support aviation growth

Updated 2026 Outlook:

Revenue growth expected to exceed 90%

Adjusted EBITDA margin expected to be in the mid-teens

Increased full-year 2026 outlook for the third time this year

Initial 2027 Outlook:

Adjusted EBITDA expected to increase by more than 40% compared with full-year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA

The 2027 outlook assumes continued deployment of the Company's existing aviation fleet, incremental contributions from aviation investments and continued operating improvement across the Company's portfolio and does not assume material aviation asset sales.

The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of its forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because certain components necessary to provide such a reconciliation are not available without unreasonable effort. These components may include, among other items, changes in marketable securities, gains or losses on asset dispositions, income taxes and other items that could have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP results.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) ("Mammoth" or the "Company") today reported financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Total revenue from continuing operations was $21.3 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $10.9 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $26.1 million for the second quarter of 2026.

Net income from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2026 was $0.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to net loss from continuing operations of $12.6 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025 and net loss from continuing operations of $1.2 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2026.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations ("Adjusted EBITDA" as defined and reconciled in the tables below) was $5.8 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to ($4.8) million for the third quarter of 2025 and $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2026.

Mark Layton, Chief Financial Officer of Mammoth commented, "This was an outstanding quarter for Mammoth and a clear demonstration of our focus on driving returns. Revenue nearly doubled year over year to $21.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled sequentially to $5.8 million, and our Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 27% from 10% in the second quarter. Growth in aviation leasing, positive Adjusted EBITDA in Sand and higher occupancy in Accommodations drove the increase.

With an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15% through the first nine months, we are raising our full-year 2026 outlook for the third time this year. We now expect Adjusted EBITDA margins in the mid-teens, roughly a year ahead of the plan we laid out in March, and we are reaffirming our outlook for revenue growth of greater than 90%.

Aviation remains our priority for capital deployment based on its returns profile. We invested $41.8 million in the quarter, led by aviation. The growth in aviation leasing assets enhances our recurring revenue profile while requiring comparatively modest incremental operating personnel as additional assets are deployed. As we look ahead to 2027, we currently expect Adjusted EBITDA to increase by more than 40% compared with full-year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA, driven primarily by the growing contribution from our aviation leasing platform and continued focus on operating execution and margin improvement."

Results by Reportable Segments

Rental Services and Aviation Sales

Mammoth's rental services segment contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $9.6 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $10.2 million for the second quarter of 2026. The increase in revenue compared to the prior year was primarily driven by a $5.4 million increase due to aviation fleet expansion and higher aviation utilization. The average number of pieces of equipment rented to customers was 430 for the third quarter of 2026 compared to 286 during the third quarter of 2025 and 407 during the second quarter of 2026.

Natural Sand Proppant Services

Mammoth's natural sand proppant services segment contributed revenue of $5.2 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $8.0 million for the second quarter of 2026. The decrease in revenue from the second quarter of 2026 was due to a $3.0 million decline in freight revenue. In the third quarter of 2026, the Company sold approximately 228,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $22.18 per ton compared to sales of approximately 122,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $18.26 per ton during the third quarter of 2025. Average price per ton of sand sold increased primarily due to a shift in grade mix. In the second quarter of 2026, sales were approximately 229,000 tons of sand at an average price of $21.36 per ton.

Accommodation Services

Mammoth's accommodation services segment contributed revenue of $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2026. On average, 270 rooms were utilized for the third quarter of 2026 compared to 185 during the third quarter of 2025 and 259 during the second quarter of 2026 within the accommodation services segment.

Infrastructure Services

Mammoth's infrastructure services segment contributed revenue of $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $0.9 million for the second quarter of 2026.

Drilling Services

Mammoth's drilling services segment contributed revenue of $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2026. Drilling utilization and activity levels decreased sequentially, largely reflecting normal seasonal trends.

Segment Performance

Segment performance improved during the quarter, led by Rental Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services and Accommodation Services, which generated Adjusted EBITDA of $5.0 million, $1.5 million and $1.1 million, respectively.

Selling, General and Administrative Expense

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expense was $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $4.7 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2026.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2026, Mammoth had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents on hand of $13.1 million and marketable securities of $24.5 million. As of September 30, 2026, the Company's revolving credit facility was undrawn, and there was $20.0 million of available borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $5.0 million of outstanding letters of credit. As of September 30, 2026, Mammoth had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $37.6 million.

As of October 27, 2026, Mammoth had unrestricted cash on hand of $11.6 million and marketable securities of $15.9 million, with no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility. As of October 27, 2026, the Company had $20.0 million of available borrowing capacity, after giving effect to $5.0 million of outstanding letters of credit. As of October 27, 2026, Mammoth had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $27.5 million. On October 28, 2026, we entered into a senior secured term loan facility with Bank7 providing for aggregate commitments of up to $58.0 million.

Capital Expenditures

The following table summarizes Mammoth's capital expenditures from continuing operations by segment for the periods indicated (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2026

2025 Rental services(a) $ 40,079

$ 17,185

$ 41,213

$ 90,663

$ 44,125 Infrastructure services(b) -

19

900

2,835

129 Natural sand proppant services(c) 1,154

-

1,001

2,390

93 Accommodation services(c) 135

95

158

494

170 Drilling services(c) 440

-

691

1,131

116 Total capital expenditures $ 41,808

$ 17,299

$ 43,963

$ 97,513

$ 44,633





(a) Capital expenditures primarily for expansion of our aviation rental fleet and equipment rental purchases for the periods presented. (b) Capital expenditures primarily for our fiber optic fleets for the periods presented. (c) Capital expenditures primarily for equipment for the periods presented.

Conference Call Information

Mammoth will host a conference call on Friday, October 30, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Central time (11:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss its third quarter financial and operational results. The telephone number to access the conference call is 1-201-389-0872. The conference call will also be webcast live on https://ir.mammothenergy.com/events-presentations. Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to [email protected] .

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) is a growth-oriented company centered on an expanding aviation leasing platform. Through its rental services segment, Mammoth leases and sells aviation assets and rents heavy equipment used in construction and energy operations. The Company also provides fiber optic services to utility customers; natural sand proppant for hydraulic fracturing; workforce accommodations for projects in remote locations; and directional drilling services. For more information, please visit www.mammothenergy.com .

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements

This news release (and any oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, including on the conference call announced herein) contains certain statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts that address activities, events or developments that Mammoth expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "project," "forecast," "target," "continue," "potential," or similar expressions, and the negative thereof. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this news release specifically include statements, estimates and projections regarding the Company's expectations, plans, objectives, strategies, business outlook, future financial position, liquidity and capital resources, operations, performance, acquisitions, returns, capital expenditure budgets, plans for stock repurchases under its stock repurchase program, business trends, costs and other guidance regarding future developments. Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's 2026 and 2027 outlook, including expected revenue growth, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margins, aviation utilization, acquisitions, capital expenditures and other financial guidance, as well as the expected use of proceeds of the term loans, the availability and timing of advances under the facility and the Company's plans to acquire additional aircraft and grow its aviation leasing platform.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, forecasts for the Company's existing operations, experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and their effect on Mammoth, and other factors believed to be appropriate. Although management believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all). Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. As a result, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include, among others:

our ability to comply with the financial covenants and other terms of the loan and security agreement and our revolving credit facility;

changes in interest rates and their impact on our cost of capital;

the impact of the divestiture of our subsidiaries 5 Star Electric, LLC, Higher Power Electrical, LLC, Python Equipment LLC and Aquawolf LLC, and the equipment previously used in our hydraulic fracturing business;

general economic, financial and industry conditions, including inflation, commodity price volatility and fluctuations in customer spending and capital expenditure activity;

conditions in the energy, infrastructure, aviation, rental equipment and natural sand proppant markets that affect demand for our services and products;

fluctuations in the value of our marketable securities portfolio and the impact of unrealized gains and losses on our reported financial results;

our ability to execute our business strategy, successfully integrate acquired businesses, realize anticipated acquisition benefits, grow existing operations and identify additional growth opportunities;

our ability to successfully deploy capital into aviation assets, achieve expected utilization levels and realize anticipated returns on aviation-related investments;

the availability and cost of labor, equipment, materials, replacement parts and other operational resources;

customer concentration, customer payment risks and our ability to collect outstanding receivables, including the timing and collectability of amounts owed by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority ("PREPA");

the adequacy of our capital resources and liquidity;

governmental actions, regulations, permitting requirements, trade policies, tariffs and other legal or regulatory developments;

litigation, claims, investigations and other contingent liabilities;

weather events, natural disasters, acts of war, terrorism, civil unrest, cybersecurity incidents and other events beyond our control; and

the other risks and uncertainties described under Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 6, 2026, as updated by Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings we make with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on Mammoth's website at www.ir.mammothenergy.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or, if earlier, as of the date they were made, and are based on information available to us as of that date. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) ASSETS

September 30,

December 31,



2026

2025 CURRENT ASSETS

(in thousands, except share data) Cash and cash equivalents

$ 13,090

$ 101,987 Marketable securities

24,496

19,635 Restricted cash

11,928

12,085 Accounts receivable, net

38,583

28,934 Inventories

14,760

4,083 Current assets held for sale

2,227

4,287 Other current assets

2,363

4,619 Current assets of discontinued operations

1,297

1,518 Total current assets

108,744

177,148









Property, plant and equipment, net

184,344

106,097 Sand reserves, net

38,424

39,613 Operating lease right-of-use assets

3,504

2,591 Goodwill

1,147

- Other non-current assets

5,454

5,767 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations

6

3,678 Total assets

$ 341,623

$ 334,894 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES







Accounts payable

$ 7,934

$ 9,327 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

19,240

18,336 Current operating lease liabilities

2,584

2,071 Income taxes payable

42,346

39,899 Current liabilities of discontinued operations

185

383 Total current liabilities

72,289

70,016









Deferred income tax liabilities

2,447

2,430 Long-term operating lease liabilities

1,214

1,375 Asset retirement obligations

2,803

2,759 Other long-term liabilities

303

26 Total liabilities

79,056

76,606









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















EQUITY







Equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 48,127,585 and 48,358,315

issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

481

483 Additional paid-in capital

540,848

540,841 Accumulated deficit

(274,493)

(279,046) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,269)

(3,990) Total equity

262,567

258,288 Total liabilities and equity

$ 341,623

$ 334,894

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2026

2025

(in thousands, except per share amounts) REVENUE

Services revenue $ 15,520

$ 7,608

$ 15,882

$ 42,572

$ 18,824 Services revenue - related parties 672

516

197

1,365

1,168 Product revenue 5,154

2,728

9,975

25,493

14,843 Total revenue 21,346

10,852

26,054

69,430

34,835



















COST, EXPENSES AND GAINS

















Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion,

amortization and accretion of $5,169, $1,488, $3,958, $12,168

and $4,109 for the three months ended September 30, 2026,

September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2026 and nine months ended

September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively) 8,408

6,641

9,488

24,150

16,879 Services cost of revenue - related parties -

96

-

-

288 Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion,

amortization and accretion of $1,388, $1,263, $676, $2,493 and

$3,552 for the three months ended September 30, 2026,

September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2026 and nine months ended

September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively) 2,980

4,148

9,713

22,946

14,886 Selling, general and administrative 4,134

4,749

4,232

11,962

13,823 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 6,557

2,751

4,634

14,661

7,661 (Gains) loss on disposal of assets, net (312)

1,874

(4,641)

(5,628)

(2,675) Impairment of long-lived assets -

-

-

-

31,669 Total cost, expenses and gains, net 21,767

20,259

23,426

68,091

82,531 Operating (loss) income (421)

(9,407)

2,628

1,339

(47,696)



















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

















Interest income (expense), net 211

729

(784)

(59)

1,112 Gain (loss) on marketable securities, net 1,173

73

(1,116)

7,161

73 Other expense, net (533)

(1,903)

(73)

(1,214)

(2,863) Total other income (expense), net 851

(1,101)

(1,973)

5,888

(1,678) Income (loss) before income taxes 430

(10,508)

655

7,227

(49,374) Provision for income taxes 136

2,140

1,853

3,444

2,044 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 294

(12,648)

(1,198)

3,783

(51,418) Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (168)

33

438

770

47,114 Net income (loss) $ 126

$ (12,615)

$ (760)

$ 4,553

$ (4,304)



















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

















Foreign currency translation adjustment $ 52

$ (180)

$ (213)

$ (279)

$ 317 Other comprehensive income (loss) 52

(180)

(213)

(279)

317 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 178

$ (12,795)

$ (973)

$ 4,274

$ (3,987)



















Net income (loss) per share from continuing operations, basic and

diluted $ 0.01

$ (0.26)

$ (0.02)

$ 0.08

$ (1.07) Net income per share from discontinued operations, basic and

diluted -

-

0.01

0.02

0.98 Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ 0.01

$ (0.26)

$ (0.01)

$ 0.10

$ (0.09) Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 48,128

48,358

48,164

48,207

48,245

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

(in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 4,553

$ (4,304) Less: Net income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 770

47,114 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 3,783

(51,418) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash used in

operating activities:





Stock based compensation -

412 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 14,661

7,661 Amortization of debt origination costs 1,488

531 Gains on disposal of assets, net (5,628)

(2,675) Gains from sale of aviation equipment (700)

- Gains from sales of equipment damaged or lost down-hole (230)

(217) Impairment of long-lived assets -

31,669 Gain on marketable securities, net (7,161)

(73) Other 931

199 Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net (8,554)

1,321 Inventories (10,677)

(70) Other current assets 1,238

6,460 Accounts payable (1,949)

(1,105) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 469

(8,920) Income taxes payable 2,466

2,066 Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations (9,863)

(14,159) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from discontinued operations (70)

5,076 Net cash used in operating activities (9,933)

(9,083)







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment (97,513)

(44,633) Business acquisitions, net of cash transferred (5,805)

- Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 9,566

5,465 Proceeds from sale of aviation equipment 8,500

- Purchases of marketable securities (7,929)

(12,660) Distributions received from publicly traded limited partnerships 1,001

- Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 9,228

- Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (82,952)

(51,828) Net cash provided by investing activities from discontinued operations 4,581

110,421 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (78,371)

58,593







Cash flows from financing activities:





Principal payments on finance leases and equipment financing notes (199)

(371) Common stock repurchased and retired (534)

- Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations (733)

(371) Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations -

(3,851) Net cash used in financing activities (733)

(4,222) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash (39)

73 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (89,076)

45,361 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 114,124

82,326 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 25,048

127,687 Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of discontinued operations at end of period 30

59 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations $ 25,018

$ 127,628









MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Rentals Infrastructure Sand Accommodations Drilling Corporate,

Other &

Eliminations Total Revenue from external and related party

customers $ 9,625 $ 1,120 $ 5,154 $ 3,390 $ 2,057 $ - $ 21,346 Intersegment revenue 21 - - - - (21) - Total revenue 9,646 1,120 5,154 3,390 2,057 (21) 21,346 Less expenses:













Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation,

depletion, amortization and accretion 2,652 1,735 2,980 2,043 1,880 98 11,388 Selling, general and administrative,

exclusive of stock based compensation 2,027 322 647 278 205 655 4,134 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,967 $ (937) $ 1,527 $ 1,069 $ (28) $ (774) $ 5,824

















Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Rentals Infrastructure Sand Accommodations Drilling Corporate,

Other &

Eliminations Total Revenue from external and related party

customers $ 2,750 $ 812 $ 2,728 $ 2,280 $ 2,282 $ - $ 10,852 Intersegment revenue 16 - - - - (16) - Total revenue 2,766 812 2,728 2,280 2,282 (16) 10,852 Less expenses:













Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation,

depletion, amortization and accretion,

inclusive of related parties 1,691 1,579 4,148 1,436 1,840 191 10,885 Selling, general and administrative,

exclusive of stock based compensation 997 294 1,157 483 308 1,510 4,749 Adjusted EBITDA $ 78 $ (1,061) $ (2,577) $ 361 $ 134 $ (1,717) $ (4,782)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 Rentals Infrastructure Sand Accommodations Drilling Corporate,

Other &

Eliminations Total Revenue from external and related party

customers $ 10,115 $ 940 $ 7,975 $ 3,202 $ 3,822 $ - $ 26,054 Intersegment revenue 108 - - - - (108) - Total revenue 10,223 940 7,975 3,202 3,822 (108) 26,054 Less expenses:













Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation,

depletion, amortization and accretion 4,722 1,540 7,713 2,118 2,972 136 19,201 Selling, general and administrative,

exclusive of stock based compensation 1,775 290 685 288 230 964 4,232 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,726 $ (890) $ (423) $ 796 $ 620 $ (1,208) $ 2,621

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Rentals Infrastructure Sand Accommodations Drilling Corporate,

Other &

Eliminations Total Revenue from external and related party customers $ 32,673 $ 2,328 $ 16,993 $ 10,134 $ 7,302 $ - $ 69,430 Intersegment revenue 161 - - - - (161) - Total revenue 32,834 2,328 16,993 10,134 7,302 (161) 69,430 Less expenses:













Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation,

depletion, amortization and accretion 15,435 3,786 15,146 6,299 6,044 386 47,096 Selling, general and administrative, exclusive of

stock based compensation 5,070 797 2,185 898 687 2,325 11,962 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,329 $ (2,255) $ (338) $ 2,937 $ 571 $ (2,872) $ 10,372

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Rentals Infrastructure Sand Accommodations Drilling Corporate,

Other &

Eliminations Total Revenue from external and related party customers $ 7,744 $ 2,914 $ 14,843 $ 6,127 $ 3,207 $ - $ 34,835 Intersegment revenue 54 - - - - (54) - Total revenue 7,798 2,914 14,843 6,127 3,207 (54) 34,835 Less expenses:













Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation,

depletion, amortization and accretion, inclusive of

related parties 4,675 3,807 14,886 4,110 2,994 1,581 32,053 Selling, general and administrative, exclusive of

stock based compensation 2,485 616 3,973 1,280 727 4,330 13,411 Adjusted EBITDA $ 638 $ (1,509) $ (4,016) $ 737 $ (514) $ (5,965) $ (10,629)

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. We define Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations as net income (loss) from continuing operations before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, gains on disposal of assets, net, impairment of long-lived assets, equity based compensation, stock based compensation, interest expense (income), net, (gain) loss on marketable securities, net, other (income) expense, net and provision for income taxes. We exclude the items listed above from net income (loss) from continuing operations in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industries depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) from continuing operations or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of our operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historical costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations. Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure our ability to meet debt service requirements. The following tables provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to net income (loss) from continuing operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for the specified periods (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30, Reconciliation of net income (loss) from continuing

operations to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing

operations: 2026

2025

2026

2026

2025 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 294

$ (12,648)

$ (1,198)

$ 3,783

$ (51,418) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 6,557

2,751

4,634

14,661

7,661 (Gains) loss on disposal of assets, net (312)

1,874

(4,641)

(5,628)

(2,675) Impairment of long-lived assets -

-

-

-

31,669 Equity based compensation -

-

544

544

- Stock based compensation -

-

-

-

412 Interest (income) expense, net (211)

(729)

784

59

(1,112) (Gain) loss on marketable securities, net (1,173)

(73)

1,116

(7,161)

(73) Other expense (income), net 533

1,903

(471)

670

2,863 Provision for income taxes 136

2,140

1,853

3,444

2,044 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 5,824

$ (4,782)

$ 2,621

$ 10,372

$ (10,629)

SOURCE MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES