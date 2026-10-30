ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.: ChoiceOne Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

SPARTA, Mich., Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ: COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.
Highlights
- ChoiceOne reported net income of $14.5 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026, and net income of $40.7 million, or $2.71 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2026.
- Core loans increased $33.6 million, or 4.4% annualized, during the third quarter of 2026, and $145.4 million, or 5.0%, during the twelve months ended September 30, 2026, reflecting continued loan production.
- Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased $95.7 million or an annualized 10.9% during the third quarter of 2026, and $109.9 million, or 3.1%, during the twelve months ended September 30, 2026.
- GAAP net interest margin expanded 8 basis points from 3.59% in the second quarter of 2026 to 3.67% in the third quarter of 2026, reflecting the benefits of loan growth and steady funding costs.
- Asset quality remained strong, with annualized net charge-offs of 0.08% of average loans for the third quarter of 2026, while nonperforming loans to total loans, excluding loans held for sale, were 1.25% at September 30, 2026. Notably, 0.40% of the nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) is attributed to certain purchased loans which were identified prior to acquisition as having credit deterioration.
"ChoiceOne delivered strong third quarter results, highlighted by expansion in our net interest margin and growth in net interest income," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer. "The improvement reflects the benefits of our disciplined balance sheet management and continued loan growth. We believe we are well positioned to build on this momentum as we move through the remainder of 2026."
ChoiceOne reported net income of $14.5 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026, and net income of $40.7 million, or $2.71 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2026, compared with net income of $14.7 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025, and net income of $14.3 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, results were impacted by the acquisition of Fentura Financial, Inc., which was completed during the first quarter of 2025. As of September 30, 2026, total assets were $4.5 billion, an increase of $162.2 million compared to September 30, 2025. The growth in total assets was primarily attributed to growth in core loans and warehouse mortgage advances.
Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and mortgage warehouse advances, increased by $33.6 million or an annualized 4.4% during the third quarter of 2026 and grew by $145.4 million or 5.0% during the twelve months ended September 30, 2026. Loan interest income increased $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2026 and $894,000 compared to the third quarter of 2025. Interest income due to accretion from purchased loans was approximately $2.7 million during the third quarter of 2026 compared to $3.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Interest income due to accretion from purchased loans increased GAAP net interest margin by 25 and 36 basis points in the third quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2025, respectively. Of the amount recognized in the third quarter of 2026, $1.9 million was calculated using the effective interest rate method of amortization, while the remaining $806,000 resulted from unexpected payoffs and paydowns of loans with an associated fair value mark. Estimated interest income due to accretion from purchased loans for the remainder of 2026 and 2027 using the effective interest method of amortization is $1.8 million and $6.0 million, respectively; however, actual results will be dependent on prepayment speeds and other factors. It is estimated that a total of $45.3 million remains to be recognized as interest income due to accretion from purchased loans over the life of the purchased loans portfolio, with $22.0 million expected to be recognized using the effective interest method over the next five years.
Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, totaled $3.6 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $95.7 million from June 30, 2026, and $109.9 million from September 30, 2025. The growth during the quarter was primarily due to seasonal fluctuations related to municipal deposits and the timing of tax receipts, while growth year over year reflects steady growth in sustainable deposits. The increase from June 30, 2026 was primarily attributable to growth of $100.3 million in interest-bearing demand deposits and $8.6 million in savings deposits, partially offset by a $7.0 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits and a $6.2 million decrease in certificates of deposit. Growth in relationship-based deposits strengthened the balance sheet, improved liquidity, and reduced the Company's reliance on brokered deposits and other borrowed funds. Brokered deposits decreased $25.8 million during the third quarter of 2026 to $67.5 million, while borrowed funds decreased $60.0 million to $234.9 million. At September 30, 2026, total available borrowing capacity secured by pledged assets was $1.2 billion. ChoiceOne can increase its borrowing capacity by utilizing unsecured federal fund lines and pledging additional assets. Uninsured deposits totaled $1.3 billion or 35.0% of deposits at September 30, 2026.
For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the annualized cost of deposits decreased four basis points to 1.54% from 1.58% for the second quarter of 2026, while the annualized cost of funds decreased four basis points to 1.73% from 1.77%. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities also decreased four basis points to 2.28% for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to June 30, 2026. These improvements were primarily due to deposit mix, as the average balance of lower cost liquid deposit balances were higher in the third quarter due to seasonality. Average brokered deposits decreased $68.1 million and average borrowings decreased $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2026.
ChoiceOne has improved its funding profile through growth in relationship-based deposits in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the third quarter of 2025. During the three months ended September 30, 2026, ChoiceOne's annualized cost of deposits declined to 1.54% from 1.57%, while annualized cost of funds decreased to 1.73% from 1.77%. Average brokered deposits declined $24.1 million and average certificates of deposit declined $32.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025, while average interest-bearing demand and savings deposits increased $113.2 million. This favorable deposit mix contributed to lower funding costs and enhanced ChoiceOne's net interest income performance.
ChoiceOne incurred a $900,000 provision for credit losses on loans during the third quarter of 2026, due to the increase in loan balances and $647,000 in net charge offs. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was 1.16% on September 30, 2026 compared to 1.16% and 1.18% on June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.08% for the third quarter of 2026. Nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) increased to 1.25% as of September 30, 2026 compared to 1.07% as of June 30, 2026. Notably, 0.40% of the nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was attributed to certain purchased loans which were identified prior to acquisition as having credit deterioration. Although nonperforming loans increased to $38.6 million at September 30, 2026, the portfolio continues to benefit from meaningful credit protection. Approximately 35.5% of the loans are supported by SBA or USDA guarantees, and approximately 34.3% of nonperforming assets consist of residential real estate loans, where strong collateral values and the Bank's historical loss experience have limited realized losses.
At September 30, 2026, shareholders' equity totaled $469.8 million, compared with $482.7 million at June 30, 2026 and $449.6 million at September 30, 2025. The decline in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2026 was primarily attributable to a $22.3 million decline in accumulated other comprehensive income resulting from the effect of higher long-term interest rates on the fair value of the Company's available-for-sale securities portfolio, partially offset by third-quarter earnings. During the third quarter of 2026, ChoiceOne repurchased 40,000 shares of its common stock for $1.3 million under its existing share repurchase plan. The repurchase reflects management's continued confidence in the Company's capital position and its commitment to enhancing long-term shareholder value. ChoiceOne Bank continues to be "well-capitalized," with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.9% as of September 30, 2026, compared to 12.8% on September 30, 2025.
Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $6.8 million, a decrease of $389,000, from $7.1 million for the third quarter of 2025. The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to a $309,000 loss on other assets during the third quarter of 2026 compared to a $39,000 loss in the third quarter of 2025, and an unrealized loss on the market value of equity securities of $156,000 during the third quarter of 2026 compared to a gain of $458,000 in the third quarter of 2025, due to a CRA bond mutual fund whose fair value is impacted by higher long-term interest rates. These two items decreased 2026 third quarter earnings by approximately $0.03 per fully diluted share. Compared with the second quarter of 2026, noninterest income increased $1.8 million, primarily due to the absence of the $1.9 million loss on the sale of securities recognized in the second quarter of 2026. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, noninterest income decreased $1.1 million to $17.5 million compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to losses on sales of securities and unfavorable changes in the market value of equity securities, partially offset by growth in customer service charges, interchange income, and insurance and investment commissions.
Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2026 increased $330,000 to $26.5 million, compared to the third quarter of 2025. The increase primarily reflected higher salaries and benefits and data processing expenses, partially offset by lower intangible amortization, occupancy and equipment expense, and lower other operating expenses. Compared with the second quarter of 2026, noninterest expense increased $494,000. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, noninterest expense decreased $9.0 million compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to the absence of $17.4 million of merger-related expenses. Excluding those merger-related expenses, the year-over-year increase primarily reflected higher salaries and benefits and other operating costs associated with the Company's expanded operations.
ChoiceOne's tax expense for the first nine months of 2026 was reduced by $600,000 as a result of purchasing a transferable tax credit that will be applied to 2026 income taxes. Management intends to purchase similar sized transferable tax credits in the remainder of 2026 to reduce tax expense.
"The third quarter demonstrated the earnings power of our franchise," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer. "The combination of strong loan production, growth in relationship-based deposits, and continued credit discipline drove improved net interest margin and profitability. These results reflect the hard work and commitment of our employees, and I want to thank them for continuing to serve our customers and communities at a high level. With a well-capitalized balance sheet and a strong liquidity position, we believe in our ability to capitalize on growth opportunities and continue generating value for shareholders."
About ChoiceOne
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan, with assets over $4 billion, and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 54 offices in West, Central and Southeast Michigan. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website choiceone.bank.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future", "view" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne does not undertake any obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in any of ChoiceOne's subsequent SEC filings, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. ChoiceOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand underlying financial performance and condition and trends of ChoiceOne.
Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, non-GAAP measures are used as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance or financial condition. These measures are also calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. ChoiceOne's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.
Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in the tables to this press release under the heading non-GAAP reconciliation.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
September 30,
June 30, 2026
September 30,
Cash and cash equivalents
$
94,965
$
88,649
$
98,978
Equity securities, at fair value
9,421
9,497
9,505
Securities Held to Maturity
376,611
383,345
388,517
Securities Available for Sale
527,285
555,571
544,023
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
15,823
15,823
18,562
Federal Reserve Bank stock
12,555
12,554
12,554
Loans held for sale
1,573
3,833
6,323
Mortgage warehouse advances
42,228
53,535
2,483
Core loans
3,052,799
3,019,246
2,907,445
Total loans held for investment
3,095,027
3,072,781
2,909,928
Allowance for credit losses
(35,990)
(35,738)
(34,754)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
3,059,037
3,037,043
2,875,174
Premises and equipment
50,400
50,383
46,159
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
87,763
87,011
74,231
Goodwill
129,854
129,854
126,730
Intangible assets
26,316
27,888
31,694
Other assets
67,502
55,438
64,452
Total Assets
$
4,459,105
$
4,456,889
$
4,296,902
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
936,946
$
943,943
$
903,925
Interest-bearing demand deposits
1,456,823
1,356,540
1,395,724
Savings deposits
629,123
620,525
588,798
Certificates of deposit
581,402
587,596
605,912
Brokered deposits
67,475
93,228
72,672
Borrowings
234,882
294,850
197,752
Subordinated debentures
48,728
48,646
48,368
Other liabilities
33,917
28,882
34,136
Total Liabilities
3,989,296
3,974,210
3,847,287
Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized:
395,878
396,681
398,688
Retained earnings
130,354
120,135
93,124
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net
(56,423)
(34,137)
(42,197)
Shareholders' Equity
469,809
482,679
449,615
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
4,459,105
$
4,456,889
$
4,296,902
Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
September 30,
June 30,
September
September 30,
2026
2026
2025
2026
2025
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
48,017
$
46,346
$
47,123
$
140,005
$
126,297
Securities:
Taxable
5,653
5,633
5,249
16,778
15,243
Tax exempt
1,291
1,430
1,418
4,172
4,220
Other
729
532
908
1,951
2,822
Total interest income
55,690
53,941
54,698
162,906
148,582
Interest expense
Deposits
14,331
14,341
14,287
42,417
39,843
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
2,134
2,102
1,926
6,418
5,637
Other
790
801
888
2,297
2,872
Total interest expense
17,255
17,244
17,101
51,132
48,352
Net interest income
38,435
36,697
37,597
111,774
100,230
Provision for credit losses on loans
900
550
200
1,450
14,013
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on unfunded commitments
-
-
-
-
-
Net Provision for credit losses expense
900
550
200
1,450
14,013
Net interest income after provision
37,535
36,147
37,397
110,324
86,217
Noninterest income
Customer service charges
1,858
1,745
1,729
5,259
4,311
Interchange income
2,132
2,139
2,133
6,163
5,725
Insurance and investment commissions
714
720
485
1,985
1,320
Gains on sales of loans
604
466
671
1,478
1,470
Net gains (losses) on sales of securities
-
(1,933)
-
(2,136)
-
Net gains (losses) on sales and write downs of other assets
(309)
97
(39)
(203)
(26)
Earnings on life insurance policies
660
706
558
1,950
1,791
Trust income
758
671
734
2,121
1,836
Change in market value of equity securities
(156)
59
458
(71)
804
Other
494
269
415
963
1,338
Total noninterest income
6,755
4,939
7,144
17,509
18,569
Noninterest expense
Salaries and benefits
14,642
14,463
14,127
43,167
38,178
Occupancy and equipment
2,571
2,433
2,694
7,595
6,845
Data processing
2,641
2,450
2,499
7,381
6,937
Communication
578
531
517
1,664
1,458
Professional fees
917
1,018
834
2,917
2,478
Supplies and postage
269
294
267
898
816
Advertising and promotional
268
279
207
811
723
Intangible amortization
1,571
1,577
1,728
4,833
4,140
FDIC insurance
489
543
530
1,602
1,535
Merger related expenses
-
-
-
-
17,369
Other
2,599
2,463
2,812
7,504
6,907
Total noninterest expense
26,545
26,051
26,215
78,372
87,386
Income (loss) before income tax
17,745
15,035
18,326
49,461
17,400
Income tax expense (benefit)
3,200
2,572
3,645
8,749
3,091
Net income (loss)
$
14,545
$
12,463
$
14,681
$
40,712
$
14,309
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
0.97
$
0.83
$
0.98
$
2.72
$
1.05
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.97
$
0.83
$
0.97
$
2.71
$
1.05
Dividends declared per share
$
0.29
$
0.29
$
0.28
$
0.87
$
0.84
Table 1 - Average Balances and tax-Equivalent Interest Rates (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended June 30,
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Assets:
Loans (1)(3)(4)(5)
$
3,054,471
$
48,039
6.24
%
$
2,998,144
$
46,364
6.20
%
$
2,927,878
$
47,142
6.39
%
Taxable securities (2)
771,925
5,653
2.91
774,014
5,633
2.92
703,045
5,249
2.96
Nontaxable securities (1)
248,799
1,634
2.61
275,477
1,810
2.64
287,274
1,795
2.48
Other
75,400
729
3.84
56,036
532
3.81
79,365
909
4.54
Interest-earning assets
4,150,595
56,055
5.36
4,103,671
54,339
5.31
3,997,562
55,095
5.47
Noninterest-earning assets
317,371
311,894
310,727
Total assets
$
4,467,966
$
4,415,565
$
4,308,289
Liabilities and Shareholders'
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,449,580
$
7,171
1.96
%
$
1,363,149
$
6,562
1.93
%
$
1,374,827
$
6,392
1.84
%
Savings deposits
630,094
1,540
0.97
620,744
1,516
0.98
591,653
1,125
0.75
Certificates of deposit
583,930
4,949
3.36
584,423
4,922
3.38
616,686
5,777
3.72
Brokered deposit
67,598
671
3.94
135,700
1,341
3.96
91,735
993
4.30
Borrowings
219,811
2,187
3.95
231,263
2,240
3.89
179,122
2,019
4.47
Subordinated debentures
48,685
737
6.01
48,597
663
5.47
48,663
701
5.72
Other
-
-
0.00
-
-
0.00
8,550
94
4.38
Interest-bearing liabilities
2,999,698
17,255
2.28
2,983,876
17,244
2.32
2,911,236
17,101
2.33
Demand deposits
952,183
927,628
930,346
Other noninterest-bearing
36,719
27,385
28,258
Total liabilities
3,988,600
3,938,889
3,869,840
Shareholders' equity
479,366
476,676
438,449
Total liabilities and
$
4,467,966
$
4,415,565
$
4,308,289
Net interest income (tax-
$
38,800
$
37,095
$
37,994
Net interest margin (tax-
3.71
%
3.63
%
3.77
%
(1)
Adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis to facilitate comparison to the taxable interest-earning assets. The adjustment uses an incremental tax
(2)
Taxable securities include dividend income from Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock.
(3)
Loans include both mortgage warehouse advances and loans held for sale.
(4)
Non-accruing loan balances are included in the balances of average loans. Non-accruing loan average balances were $33.8 million, $29.4
(5)
Interest on loans included net origination fees and interest income due to accretion
Other Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Quarterly
Earnings
2026 3rd
2026 2nd
2026 1st
2025 4th
2025 3rd
(in thousands except per share data)
Net interest income
$
38,435
$
36,697
$
36,642
$
36,840
$
37,597
Net provision expense
900
550
-
800
200
Noninterest income
6,755
4,939
5,815
6,097
7,144
Noninterest expense
26,545
26,051
25,776
25,349
26,215
Net income (loss) before federal income
17,745
15,035
16,681
16,788
18,326
Income tax expense (benefit)
3,200
2,572
2,977
2,921
3,645
Net income (loss)
14,545
12,463
13,704
13,867
14,681
Basic earnings (loss) per share
0.97
0.83
0.91
0.92
0.98
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
0.97
0.83
0.91
0.92
0.97
Book value per share
31.49
32.29
31.42
31.02
29.94
Tangible book value per share (non-
21.02
21.73
20.77
20.29
19.39
End of period balances
2026 3rd
2026 2nd
2026 1st
2025 4th
2025 3rd
(in thousands except shares data)
Gross loans
$
3,096,601
$
3,076,614
$
2,993,273
$
3,029,219
$
2,916,251
Loans held for sale (1)
1,573
3,833
9,976
7,185
6,323
Mortgage warehouse advances (2)
42,228
53,535
51,187
58,987
2,483
Core loans (gross loans excluding 1 and 2
3,052,799
3,019,246
2,932,110
2,963,047
2,907,445
Allowance for credit losses
35,990
35,738
35,496
35,550
34,754
Securities available for sale
527,285
555,571
573,531
554,420
544,023
Securities held to maturity
376,611
383,345
384,339
385,193
388,517
Other interest-earning assets
82,689
66,577
76,229
74,857
79,677
Total earning assets (before allowance)
4,083,186
4,082,107
4,027,372
4,043,689
3,928,468
Total assets
4,459,105
4,456,889
4,394,565
4,410,551
4,296,902
Noninterest-bearing deposits
936,946
943,943
912,845
907,007
903,925
Interest-bearing demand deposits
1,456,823
1,356,540
1,428,338
1,364,887
1,395,724
Savings deposits
629,123
620,525
624,084
607,045
588,798
Certificates of deposit
581,402
587,596
598,743
616,180
605,912
Brokered deposits
67,475
93,228
103,381
104,906
72,672
Total deposits
3,671,769
3,601,832
3,667,391
3,600,025
3,567,031
Deposits excluding brokered
3,604,294
3,508,604
3,564,010
3,495,119
3,494,359
Total subordinated debt
48,728
48,646
48,552
48,460
48,368
Total borrowed funds
234,882
294,850
184,819
264,788
197,752
Other interest-bearing liabilities
-
-
1
7,689
7,695
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,018,432
3,001,385
2,987,918
3,013,955
2,916,921
Shareholders' equity
469,809
482,679
470,001
465,353
449,615
Basic weighted average shares
14,941,089
14,962,556
14,990,017
15,015,486
15,014,933
Dilutive weighted average shares
15,001,838
15,006,518
15,041,910
15,065,937
15,061,155
Average Balances
2026 3rd
2026 2nd
2026 1st
2025 4th
2025 3rd
(in thousands)
Loans
$
3,054,471
$
2,998,144
$
2,979,652
$
2,961,133
$
2,927,878
Securities
1,020,724
1,049,491
1,037,013
1,036,038
990,319
Other interest-earning assets
75,400
56,036
74,803
69,056
79,365
Total earning assets (before allowance)
4,150,595
4,103,671
4,091,468
4,066,227
3,997,562
Total assets
4,467,966
4,415,565
4,404,620
4,375,527
4,308,289
Noninterest-bearing deposits
952,183
927,628
907,453
925,414
930,346
Interest-bearing deposits
2,663,604
2,568,316
2,616,606
2,552,997
2,583,166
Brokered deposits
67,598
135,700
100,175
100,133
91,735
Total deposits
3,683,385
3,631,644
3,624,234
3,578,544
3,605,247
Total subordinated debt
48,685
48,597
48,503
48,411
48,663
Total borrowed funds
219,811
231,263
226,192
255,978
179,122
Other interest-bearing liabilities
-
-
4,871
6,311
8,550
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,999,698
2,983,876
2,996,347
2,963,830
2,911,236
Shareholders' equity
479,366
476,676
470,395
459,423
438,449
Loan Breakout (in thousands)
2026 3rd
2026 2nd
2026 1st
2025 4th
2025 3rd
Agricultural
$
54,305
$
49,672
$
47,840
$
56,218
$
51,183
Commercial and Industrial
411,597
411,187
369,425
352,556
352,876
Commercial Real Estate
1,753,635
1,730,214
1,745,410
1,780,396
1,728,774
Consumer
30,209
26,121
23,180
26,701
27,328
Construction Real Estate
23,675
25,230
20,897
19,139
18,440
Residential Real Estate
779,378
776,822
725,358
728,037
728,844
Mortgage Warehouse Advances
42,228
53,535
51,187
58,987
2,483
Gross Loans (excluding held for sale)
$
3,095,027
$
3,072,781
$
2,983,297
$
3,022,034
$
2,909,928
Allowance for credit losses
35,990
35,738
35,496
35,550
34,754
Net loans
$
3,059,037
$
3,037,043
$
2,947,801
$
2,986,484
$
2,875,174
Performance Ratios
2026 3rd
2026 2nd
2026 1st
2025 4th
2025 3rd
Annualized return on average assets
1.30
%
1.13
%
1.24
%
1.27
%
1.36
%
Annualized return on average equity
12.14
%
10.46
%
11.65
%
12.07
%
13.39
%
Annualized return on average tangible common equity
19.59
%
17.24
%
19.39
%
20.19
%
23.00
%
Net interest margin (GAAP)
3.67
%
3.59
%
3.63
%
3.59
%
3.73
%
Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent) (non-GAAP)
3.71
%
3.63
%
3.67
%
3.63
%
3.77
%
Efficiency ratio
54.27
%
55.86
%
55.99
%
54.12
%
54.76
%
Annualized cost of funds
1.73
%
1.77
%
1.73
%
1.79
%
1.77
%
Annualized cost of deposits
1.54
%
1.58
%
1.54
%
1.57
%
1.57
%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
2.28
%
2.32
%
2.25
%
2.35
%
2.33
%
Shareholders' equity to total assets
10.54
%
10.83
%
10.70
%
10.55
%
10.46
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
7.29
%
7.56
%
7.34
%
7.16
%
7.04
%
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets
2.38
%
2.36
%
2.34
%
2.32
%
2.43
%
Loan to deposit
84.34
%
85.42
%
81.62
%
84.14
%
81.76
%
Full-time equivalent employees
571
577
561
569
573
Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc.
2026 3rd
2026 2nd
2026 1st
2025 4th
2025 3rd
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
13.4
%
13.3
%
13.2
%
12.7
%
13.0
%
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
10.9
%
10.7
%
10.6
%
10.2
%
10.3
%
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
11.4
%
11.2
%
11.1
%
10.7
%
10.9
%
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
9.0
%
8.8
%
8.6
%
8.5
%
8.5
%
Tier 1 capital (to total assets)
8.7
%
8.4
%
8.3
%
8.1
%
8.2
%
Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner occupied) as
248.1
%
249.9
%
262.9
%
279.0
%
275.2
%
Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank
2026 3rd
2026 2nd
2026 1st
2025 4th
2025 3rd
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
12.9
%
12.9
%
12.9
%
12.5
%
12.8
%
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
11.8
%
11.8
%
11.8
%
11.4
%
11.7
%
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
11.8
%
11.8
%
11.8
%
11.4
%
11.7
%
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
9.3
%
9.3
%
9.2
%
9.1
%
9.1
%
Tier 1 capital (to total assets)
9.0
%
8.9
%
8.9
%
8.7
%
8.8
%
Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner occupied) as
258.5
%
256.9
%
268.9
%
284.4
%
280.0
%
Asset Quality
2026 3rd
2026 2nd
2026 1st
2025 4th
2025 3rd
(in thousands)
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
647
$
309
$
53
$
305
$
244
Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average
0.08
%
0.04
%
0.01
%
0.04
%
0.03
%
Allowance for credit losses
$
35,990
$
35,738
$
35,496
$
35,550
$
34,754
Unfunded commitment liability
$
1,347
$
1,347
$
1,347
$
1,347
$
1,647
Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)
1.16
%
1.16
%
1.19
%
1.18
%
1.19
%
Total funds reserved to pay for loans (includes liability
1.21
%
1.21
%
1.23
%
1.22
%
1.25
%
Non-Accruing loans
$
36,678
$
30,904
$
27,892
$
27,058
$
17,365
Nonperforming loans (includes OREO)
$
38,586
$
32,773
$
30,177
$
29,582
$
19,940
Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for
1.25
%
1.07
%
1.01
%
0.98
%
0.69
%
Non-Accrual classified as PCD
$
12,227
$
15,102
$
18,210
$
19,007
$
11,393
Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for
0.40
%
0.49
%
0.61
%
0.63
%
0.39
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.87
%
0.74
%
0.69
%
0.67
%
0.46
%
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
NON-GAAP Reconciliation
2026 3rd
2026 2nd
2026 1st
2025 4th
2025 3rd
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)
$
38,800
$
37,095
$
37,047
$
37,232
$
37,994
Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)
3.71
%
3.63
%
3.67
%
3.63
%
3.77
%
Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)
$
38,800
$
37,095
$
37,047
$
37,232
$
37,994
Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest
(365)
(398)
(405)
(392)
(397)
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
38,435
$
36,697
$
36,642
$
36,840
$
37,597
Net interest margin (GAAP)
3.67
%
3.59
%
3.63
%
3.59
%
3.73
%
(dollars in thousands)
2026 3rd
2026 2nd
2026 1st
2025 4th
2025 3rd
Total assets
$
4,459,105
$
4,456,889
$
4,394,565
$
4,410,551
$
4,296,902
Less: goodwill
129,854
129,854
129,854
129,854
126,730
Less: intangible assets
26,316
27,888
29,464
31,149
31,694
Tangible assets
$
4,302,935
$
4,299,147
$
4,235,247
$
4,249,548
$
4,138,478
Total equity
$
469,809
$
482,679
$
470,001
$
465,353
$
449,615
Less: goodwill
129,854
129,854
129,854
129,854
126,730
Less: intangible assets
26,316
27,888
29,464
31,149
31,694
Tangible common equity
$
313,639
$
324,937
$
310,683
$
304,350
$
291,191
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.29
%
7.56
%
7.34
%
7.16
%
7.04
%
(dollars in thousands)
2026 3rd
2026 2nd
2026 1st
2025 4th
2025 3rd
Net income
$
14,545
$
12,463
$
13,704
$
13,867
$
14,681
Add: intangible amortization (tax affected at 21%)
1,241
1,246
1,331
1,330
1,365
Adjusted net income
$
15,786
$
13,709
$
15,035
$
15,197
$
16,046
Average shareholders' equity
$
479,366
$
476,676
$
470,395
$
459,423
$
438,449
Less: average goodwill
129,854
129,854
129,854
127,308
126,730
Less: average intangible assets
27,125
28,696
30,319
31,092
32,599
Average tangible common equity
$
322,387
$
318,126
$
310,222
$
301,023
$
279,120
Return on average tangible common equity
19.59
%
17.24
%
19.39
%
20.19
%
23.00
%
SOURCE ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.