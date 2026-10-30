ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.: ChoiceOne Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

SPARTA, Mich., Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ: COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Highlights

ChoiceOne reported net income of $14.5 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026, and net income of $40.7 million, or $2.71 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2026.

Core loans increased $33.6 million, or 4.4% annualized, during the third quarter of 2026, and $145.4 million, or 5.0%, during the twelve months ended September 30, 2026, reflecting continued loan production.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased $95.7 million or an annualized 10.9% during the third quarter of 2026, and $109.9 million, or 3.1%, during the twelve months ended September 30, 2026.

GAAP net interest margin expanded 8 basis points from 3.59% in the second quarter of 2026 to 3.67% in the third quarter of 2026, reflecting the benefits of loan growth and steady funding costs.

Asset quality remained strong, with annualized net charge-offs of 0.08% of average loans for the third quarter of 2026, while nonperforming loans to total loans, excluding loans held for sale, were 1.25% at September 30, 2026. Notably, 0.40% of the nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) is attributed to certain purchased loans which were identified prior to acquisition as having credit deterioration.

"ChoiceOne delivered strong third quarter results, highlighted by expansion in our net interest margin and growth in net interest income," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer. "The improvement reflects the benefits of our disciplined balance sheet management and continued loan growth. We believe we are well positioned to build on this momentum as we move through the remainder of 2026."

ChoiceOne reported net income of $14.5 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026, and net income of $40.7 million, or $2.71 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2026, compared with net income of $14.7 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025, and net income of $14.3 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, results were impacted by the acquisition of Fentura Financial, Inc., which was completed during the first quarter of 2025. As of September 30, 2026, total assets were $4.5 billion, an increase of $162.2 million compared to September 30, 2025. The growth in total assets was primarily attributed to growth in core loans and warehouse mortgage advances.

Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and mortgage warehouse advances, increased by $33.6 million or an annualized 4.4% during the third quarter of 2026 and grew by $145.4 million or 5.0% during the twelve months ended September 30, 2026. Loan interest income increased $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2026 and $894,000 compared to the third quarter of 2025. Interest income due to accretion from purchased loans was approximately $2.7 million during the third quarter of 2026 compared to $3.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Interest income due to accretion from purchased loans increased GAAP net interest margin by 25 and 36 basis points in the third quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2025, respectively. Of the amount recognized in the third quarter of 2026, $1.9 million was calculated using the effective interest rate method of amortization, while the remaining $806,000 resulted from unexpected payoffs and paydowns of loans with an associated fair value mark. Estimated interest income due to accretion from purchased loans for the remainder of 2026 and 2027 using the effective interest method of amortization is $1.8 million and $6.0 million, respectively; however, actual results will be dependent on prepayment speeds and other factors. It is estimated that a total of $45.3 million remains to be recognized as interest income due to accretion from purchased loans over the life of the purchased loans portfolio, with $22.0 million expected to be recognized using the effective interest method over the next five years.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, totaled $3.6 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $95.7 million from June 30, 2026, and $109.9 million from September 30, 2025. The growth during the quarter was primarily due to seasonal fluctuations related to municipal deposits and the timing of tax receipts, while growth year over year reflects steady growth in sustainable deposits. The increase from June 30, 2026 was primarily attributable to growth of $100.3 million in interest-bearing demand deposits and $8.6 million in savings deposits, partially offset by a $7.0 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits and a $6.2 million decrease in certificates of deposit. Growth in relationship-based deposits strengthened the balance sheet, improved liquidity, and reduced the Company's reliance on brokered deposits and other borrowed funds. Brokered deposits decreased $25.8 million during the third quarter of 2026 to $67.5 million, while borrowed funds decreased $60.0 million to $234.9 million. At September 30, 2026, total available borrowing capacity secured by pledged assets was $1.2 billion. ChoiceOne can increase its borrowing capacity by utilizing unsecured federal fund lines and pledging additional assets. Uninsured deposits totaled $1.3 billion or 35.0% of deposits at September 30, 2026.

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the annualized cost of deposits decreased four basis points to 1.54% from 1.58% for the second quarter of 2026, while the annualized cost of funds decreased four basis points to 1.73% from 1.77%. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities also decreased four basis points to 2.28% for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to June 30, 2026. These improvements were primarily due to deposit mix, as the average balance of lower cost liquid deposit balances were higher in the third quarter due to seasonality. Average brokered deposits decreased $68.1 million and average borrowings decreased $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2026.

ChoiceOne has improved its funding profile through growth in relationship-based deposits in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the third quarter of 2025. During the three months ended September 30, 2026, ChoiceOne's annualized cost of deposits declined to 1.54% from 1.57%, while annualized cost of funds decreased to 1.73% from 1.77%. Average brokered deposits declined $24.1 million and average certificates of deposit declined $32.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025, while average interest-bearing demand and savings deposits increased $113.2 million. This favorable deposit mix contributed to lower funding costs and enhanced ChoiceOne's net interest income performance.

ChoiceOne incurred a $900,000 provision for credit losses on loans during the third quarter of 2026, due to the increase in loan balances and $647,000 in net charge offs. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was 1.16% on September 30, 2026 compared to 1.16% and 1.18% on June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.08% for the third quarter of 2026. Nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) increased to 1.25% as of September 30, 2026 compared to 1.07% as of June 30, 2026. Notably, 0.40% of the nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was attributed to certain purchased loans which were identified prior to acquisition as having credit deterioration. Although nonperforming loans increased to $38.6 million at September 30, 2026, the portfolio continues to benefit from meaningful credit protection. Approximately 35.5% of the loans are supported by SBA or USDA guarantees, and approximately 34.3% of nonperforming assets consist of residential real estate loans, where strong collateral values and the Bank's historical loss experience have limited realized losses.

At September 30, 2026, shareholders' equity totaled $469.8 million, compared with $482.7 million at June 30, 2026 and $449.6 million at September 30, 2025. The decline in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2026 was primarily attributable to a $22.3 million decline in accumulated other comprehensive income resulting from the effect of higher long-term interest rates on the fair value of the Company's available-for-sale securities portfolio, partially offset by third-quarter earnings. During the third quarter of 2026, ChoiceOne repurchased 40,000 shares of its common stock for $1.3 million under its existing share repurchase plan. The repurchase reflects management's continued confidence in the Company's capital position and its commitment to enhancing long-term shareholder value. ChoiceOne Bank continues to be "well-capitalized," with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.9% as of September 30, 2026, compared to 12.8% on September 30, 2025.

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $6.8 million, a decrease of $389,000, from $7.1 million for the third quarter of 2025. The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to a $309,000 loss on other assets during the third quarter of 2026 compared to a $39,000 loss in the third quarter of 2025, and an unrealized loss on the market value of equity securities of $156,000 during the third quarter of 2026 compared to a gain of $458,000 in the third quarter of 2025, due to a CRA bond mutual fund whose fair value is impacted by higher long-term interest rates. These two items decreased 2026 third quarter earnings by approximately $0.03 per fully diluted share. Compared with the second quarter of 2026, noninterest income increased $1.8 million, primarily due to the absence of the $1.9 million loss on the sale of securities recognized in the second quarter of 2026. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, noninterest income decreased $1.1 million to $17.5 million compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to losses on sales of securities and unfavorable changes in the market value of equity securities, partially offset by growth in customer service charges, interchange income, and insurance and investment commissions.

Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2026 increased $330,000 to $26.5 million, compared to the third quarter of 2025. The increase primarily reflected higher salaries and benefits and data processing expenses, partially offset by lower intangible amortization, occupancy and equipment expense, and lower other operating expenses. Compared with the second quarter of 2026, noninterest expense increased $494,000. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, noninterest expense decreased $9.0 million compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to the absence of $17.4 million of merger-related expenses. Excluding those merger-related expenses, the year-over-year increase primarily reflected higher salaries and benefits and other operating costs associated with the Company's expanded operations.

ChoiceOne's tax expense for the first nine months of 2026 was reduced by $600,000 as a result of purchasing a transferable tax credit that will be applied to 2026 income taxes. Management intends to purchase similar sized transferable tax credits in the remainder of 2026 to reduce tax expense.

"The third quarter demonstrated the earnings power of our franchise," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer. "The combination of strong loan production, growth in relationship-based deposits, and continued credit discipline drove improved net interest margin and profitability. These results reflect the hard work and commitment of our employees, and I want to thank them for continuing to serve our customers and communities at a high level. With a well-capitalized balance sheet and a strong liquidity position, we believe in our ability to capitalize on growth opportunities and continue generating value for shareholders."

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan, with assets over $4 billion, and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 54 offices in West, Central and Southeast Michigan. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website choiceone.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future", "view" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne does not undertake any obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in any of ChoiceOne's subsequent SEC filings, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. ChoiceOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand underlying financial performance and condition and trends of ChoiceOne.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, non-GAAP measures are used as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance or financial condition. These measures are also calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. ChoiceOne's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in the tables to this press release under the heading non-GAAP reconciliation.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

September 30,

2026



June 30, 2026



September 30,

2025 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 94,965



$ 88,649



$ 98,978 Equity securities, at fair value



9,421





9,497





9,505 Securities Held to Maturity



376,611





383,345





388,517 Securities Available for Sale



527,285





555,571





544,023 Federal Home Loan Bank stock



15,823





15,823





18,562 Federal Reserve Bank stock



12,555





12,554





12,554 Loans held for sale



1,573





3,833





6,323 Mortgage warehouse advances



42,228





53,535





2,483 Core loans



3,052,799





3,019,246





2,907,445 Total loans held for investment



3,095,027





3,072,781





2,909,928 Allowance for credit losses



(35,990)





(35,738)





(34,754) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses



3,059,037





3,037,043





2,875,174 Premises and equipment



50,400





50,383





46,159 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies



87,763





87,011





74,231 Goodwill



129,854





129,854





126,730 Intangible assets



26,316





27,888





31,694 Other assets



67,502





55,438





64,452

















Total Assets

$ 4,459,105



$ 4,456,889



$ 4,296,902

















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 936,946



$ 943,943



$ 903,925 Interest-bearing demand deposits



1,456,823





1,356,540





1,395,724 Savings deposits



629,123





620,525





588,798 Certificates of deposit



581,402





587,596





605,912 Brokered deposits



67,475





93,228





72,672 Borrowings



234,882





294,850





197,752 Subordinated debentures



48,728





48,646





48,368 Other liabilities



33,917





28,882





34,136

















Total Liabilities



3,989,296





3,974,210





3,847,287

















Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized:

30,000,000; shares outstanding: 14,918,659 at September 30, 2026, 14,950,472

at June 30, 2026, and 15,017,802 at September 30, 2025.



395,878





396,681





398,688 Retained earnings



130,354





120,135





93,124 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net



(56,423)





(34,137)





(42,197) Shareholders' Equity



469,809





482,679





449,615

















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 4,459,105



$ 4,456,889



$ 4,296,902

Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30,



June 30,



September

30,



September 30,



2026



2026



2025



2026



2025 Interest income



























Loans, including fees

$ 48,017



$ 46,346



$ 47,123



$ 140,005



$ 126,297 Securities:



























Taxable



5,653





5,633





5,249





16,778





15,243 Tax exempt



1,291





1,430





1,418





4,172





4,220 Other



729





532





908





1,951





2,822 Total interest income



55,690





53,941





54,698





162,906





148,582





























Interest expense



























Deposits



14,331





14,341





14,287





42,417





39,843 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



2,134





2,102





1,926





6,418





5,637 Other



790





801





888





2,297





2,872 Total interest expense



17,255





17,244





17,101





51,132





48,352





























Net interest income



38,435





36,697





37,597





111,774





100,230 Provision for credit losses on loans



900





550





200





1,450





14,013 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on unfunded commitments



-





-





-





-





- Net Provision for credit losses expense



900





550





200





1,450





14,013 Net interest income after provision



37,535





36,147





37,397





110,324





86,217





























Noninterest income



























Customer service charges



1,858





1,745





1,729





5,259





4,311 Interchange income



2,132





2,139





2,133





6,163





5,725 Insurance and investment commissions



714





720





485





1,985





1,320 Gains on sales of loans



604





466





671





1,478





1,470 Net gains (losses) on sales of securities



-





(1,933)





-





(2,136)





- Net gains (losses) on sales and write downs of other assets



(309)





97





(39)





(203)





(26) Earnings on life insurance policies



660





706





558





1,950





1,791 Trust income



758





671





734





2,121





1,836 Change in market value of equity securities



(156)





59





458





(71)





804 Other



494





269





415





963





1,338 Total noninterest income



6,755





4,939





7,144





17,509





18,569





























Noninterest expense



























Salaries and benefits



14,642





14,463





14,127





43,167





38,178 Occupancy and equipment



2,571





2,433





2,694





7,595





6,845 Data processing



2,641





2,450





2,499





7,381





6,937 Communication



578





531





517





1,664





1,458 Professional fees



917





1,018





834





2,917





2,478 Supplies and postage



269





294





267





898





816 Advertising and promotional



268





279





207





811





723 Intangible amortization



1,571





1,577





1,728





4,833





4,140 FDIC insurance



489





543





530





1,602





1,535 Merger related expenses



-





-





-





-





17,369 Other



2,599





2,463





2,812





7,504





6,907 Total noninterest expense



26,545





26,051





26,215





78,372





87,386





























Income (loss) before income tax



17,745





15,035





18,326





49,461





17,400 Income tax expense (benefit)



3,200





2,572





3,645





8,749





3,091





























Net income (loss)

$ 14,545



$ 12,463



$ 14,681



$ 40,712



$ 14,309





























Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.97



$ 0.83



$ 0.98



$ 2.72



$ 1.05 Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.97



$ 0.83



$ 0.97



$ 2.71



$ 1.05 Dividends declared per share

$ 0.29



$ 0.29



$ 0.28



$ 0.87



$ 0.84

Table 1 - Average Balances and tax-Equivalent Interest Rates (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

September 30, 2026



Three Months Ended June 30,

2026



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025























(Dollars in thousands) Average















Average















Average

















Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate



Assets:





















































Loans (1)(3)(4)(5) $ 3,054,471



$ 48,039





6.24

% $ 2,998,144



$ 46,364





6.20

% $ 2,927,878



$ 47,142





6.39

% Taxable securities (2)

771,925





5,653





2.91





774,014





5,633





2.92





703,045





5,249





2.96



Nontaxable securities (1)

248,799





1,634





2.61





275,477





1,810





2.64





287,274





1,795





2.48



Other

75,400





729





3.84





56,036





532





3.81





79,365





909





4.54



Interest-earning assets

4,150,595





56,055





5.36





4,103,671





54,339





5.31





3,997,562





55,095





5.47



Noninterest-earning assets

317,371

















311,894

















310,727















Total assets $ 4,467,966















$ 4,415,565















$ 4,308,289







































































Liabilities and Shareholders'

Equity:





















































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,449,580



$ 7,171





1.96

% $ 1,363,149



$ 6,562





1.93

% $ 1,374,827



$ 6,392





1.84

% Savings deposits

630,094





1,540





0.97





620,744





1,516





0.98





591,653





1,125





0.75



Certificates of deposit

583,930





4,949





3.36





584,423





4,922





3.38





616,686





5,777





3.72



Brokered deposit

67,598





671





3.94





135,700





1,341





3.96





91,735





993





4.30



Borrowings

219,811





2,187





3.95





231,263





2,240





3.89





179,122





2,019





4.47



Subordinated debentures

48,685





737





6.01





48,597





663





5.47





48,663





701





5.72



Other

-





-





0.00





-





-





0.00





8,550





94





4.38



Interest-bearing liabilities

2,999,698





17,255





2.28





2,983,876





17,244





2.32





2,911,236





17,101





2.33



Demand deposits

952,183

















927,628

















930,346















Other noninterest-bearing

liabilities

36,719

















27,385

















28,258















Total liabilities

3,988,600

















3,938,889

















3,869,840















Shareholders' equity

479,366

















476,676

















438,449















Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity $ 4,467,966















$ 4,415,565















$ 4,308,289







































































Net interest income (tax-

equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

(1)





$ 38,800













$ 37,095













$ 37,994

































































Net interest margin (tax-

equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

(1)













3.71

%













3.63

%













3.77

%





(1) Adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis to facilitate comparison to the taxable interest-earning assets. The adjustment uses an incremental tax

rate of 21%. The presentation of these measures on a tax-equivalent basis is not in accordance with GAAP, but is customary in the banking

industry. These non-GAAP measures ensure comparability with respect to both taxable and tax-exempt loans and securities. (2) Taxable securities include dividend income from Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock. (3) Loans include both mortgage warehouse advances and loans held for sale. (4) Non-accruing loan balances are included in the balances of average loans. Non-accruing loan average balances were $33.8 million, $29.4

million, and $17.0 million in the third quarter of 2026, the second quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2025, respectively. (5) Interest on loans included net origination fees and interest income due to accretion

from purchased loans. Interest income due to accretion from purchased loans was $2.7 million, $2.4 million and $3.6 million in the third

quarter of 2026, the second quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2025, respectively.

Other Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)









Quarterly Earnings

2026 3rd

Qtr.



2026 2nd

Qtr.



2026 1st

Qtr.



2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr. (in thousands except per share data)



























Net interest income

$ 38,435



$ 36,697



$ 36,642



$ 36,840



$ 37,597 Net provision expense



900





550





-





800





200 Noninterest income



6,755





4,939





5,815





6,097





7,144 Noninterest expense



26,545





26,051





25,776





25,349





26,215 Net income (loss) before federal income

tax expense



17,745





15,035





16,681





16,788





18,326 Income tax expense (benefit)



3,200





2,572





2,977





2,921





3,645 Net income (loss)



14,545





12,463





13,704





13,867





14,681 Basic earnings (loss) per share



0.97





0.83





0.91





0.92





0.98 Diluted earnings (loss) per share



0.97





0.83





0.91





0.92





0.97 Book value per share



31.49





32.29





31.42





31.02





29.94 Tangible book value per share (non-

GAAP)



21.02





21.73





20.77





20.29





19.39

End of period balances

2026 3rd

Qtr.



2026 2nd

Qtr.



2026 1st

Qtr.



2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr. (in thousands except shares data)



























Gross loans

$ 3,096,601



$ 3,076,614



$ 2,993,273



$ 3,029,219



$ 2,916,251 Loans held for sale (1)



1,573





3,833





9,976





7,185





6,323 Mortgage warehouse advances (2)



42,228





53,535





51,187





58,987





2,483 Core loans (gross loans excluding 1 and 2

above)



3,052,799





3,019,246





2,932,110





2,963,047





2,907,445 Allowance for credit losses



35,990





35,738





35,496





35,550





34,754 Securities available for sale



527,285





555,571





573,531





554,420





544,023 Securities held to maturity



376,611





383,345





384,339





385,193





388,517 Other interest-earning assets



82,689





66,577





76,229





74,857





79,677 Total earning assets (before allowance)



4,083,186





4,082,107





4,027,372





4,043,689





3,928,468 Total assets



4,459,105





4,456,889





4,394,565





4,410,551





4,296,902 Noninterest-bearing deposits



936,946





943,943





912,845





907,007





903,925 Interest-bearing demand deposits



1,456,823





1,356,540





1,428,338





1,364,887





1,395,724 Savings deposits



629,123





620,525





624,084





607,045





588,798 Certificates of deposit



581,402





587,596





598,743





616,180





605,912 Brokered deposits



67,475





93,228





103,381





104,906





72,672 Total deposits



3,671,769





3,601,832





3,667,391





3,600,025





3,567,031 Deposits excluding brokered



3,604,294





3,508,604





3,564,010





3,495,119





3,494,359 Total subordinated debt



48,728





48,646





48,552





48,460





48,368 Total borrowed funds



234,882





294,850





184,819





264,788





197,752 Other interest-bearing liabilities



-





-





1





7,689





7,695 Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,018,432





3,001,385





2,987,918





3,013,955





2,916,921 Shareholders' equity



469,809





482,679





470,001





465,353





449,615 Basic weighted average shares

outstanding



14,941,089





14,962,556





14,990,017





15,015,486





15,014,933 Dilutive weighted average shares

outstanding



15,001,838





15,006,518





15,041,910





15,065,937





15,061,155

Average Balances

2026 3rd

Qtr.



2026 2nd

Qtr.



2026 1st

Qtr.



2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr. (in thousands)



























Loans

$ 3,054,471



$ 2,998,144



$ 2,979,652



$ 2,961,133



$ 2,927,878 Securities



1,020,724





1,049,491





1,037,013





1,036,038





990,319 Other interest-earning assets



75,400





56,036





74,803





69,056





79,365 Total earning assets (before allowance)



4,150,595





4,103,671





4,091,468





4,066,227





3,997,562 Total assets



4,467,966





4,415,565





4,404,620





4,375,527





4,308,289 Noninterest-bearing deposits



952,183





927,628





907,453





925,414





930,346 Interest-bearing deposits



2,663,604





2,568,316





2,616,606





2,552,997





2,583,166 Brokered deposits



67,598





135,700





100,175





100,133





91,735 Total deposits



3,683,385





3,631,644





3,624,234





3,578,544





3,605,247 Total subordinated debt



48,685





48,597





48,503





48,411





48,663 Total borrowed funds



219,811





231,263





226,192





255,978





179,122 Other interest-bearing liabilities



-





-





4,871





6,311





8,550 Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,999,698





2,983,876





2,996,347





2,963,830





2,911,236 Shareholders' equity



479,366





476,676





470,395





459,423





438,449

Loan Breakout (in thousands)

2026 3rd

Qtr.



2026 2nd

Qtr.



2026 1st

Qtr.



2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr. Agricultural

$ 54,305



$ 49,672



$ 47,840



$ 56,218



$ 51,183 Commercial and Industrial



411,597





411,187





369,425





352,556





352,876 Commercial Real Estate



1,753,635





1,730,214





1,745,410





1,780,396





1,728,774 Consumer



30,209





26,121





23,180





26,701





27,328 Construction Real Estate



23,675





25,230





20,897





19,139





18,440 Residential Real Estate



779,378





776,822





725,358





728,037





728,844 Mortgage Warehouse Advances



42,228





53,535





51,187





58,987





2,483 Gross Loans (excluding held for sale)

$ 3,095,027



$ 3,072,781



$ 2,983,297



$ 3,022,034



$ 2,909,928





























Allowance for credit losses



35,990





35,738





35,496





35,550





34,754





























Net loans

$ 3,059,037



$ 3,037,043



$ 2,947,801



$ 2,986,484



$ 2,875,174

Performance Ratios

2026 3rd

Qtr.



2026 2nd

Qtr.



2026 1st

Qtr.



2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.

































Annualized return on average assets



1.30 %



1.13 %



1.24 %



1.27 %



1.36 % Annualized return on average equity



12.14 %



10.46 %



11.65 %



12.07 %



13.39 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity

(non-GAAP)



19.59 %



17.24 %



19.39 %



20.19 %



23.00 % Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.67 %



3.59 %



3.63 %



3.59 %



3.73 % Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent) (non-GAAP)



3.71 %



3.63 %



3.67 %



3.63 %



3.77 % Efficiency ratio



54.27 %



55.86 %



55.99 %



54.12 %



54.76 % Annualized cost of funds



1.73 %



1.77 %



1.73 %



1.79 %



1.77 % Annualized cost of deposits



1.54 %



1.58 %



1.54 %



1.57 %



1.57 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities



2.28 %



2.32 %



2.25 %



2.35 %



2.33 % Shareholders' equity to total assets



10.54 %



10.83 %



10.70 %



10.55 %



10.46 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)



7.29 %



7.56 %



7.34 %



7.16 %



7.04 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets



2.38 %



2.36 %



2.34 %



2.32 %



2.43 % Loan to deposit



84.34 %



85.42 %



81.62 %



84.14 %



81.76 % Full-time equivalent employees



571





577





561





569





573



Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc.

2026 3rd

Qtr.



2026 2nd

Qtr.



2026 1st

Qtr.



2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.

































Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.4 %



13.3 %



13.2 %



12.7 %



13.0 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



10.9 %



10.7 %



10.6 %



10.2 %



10.3 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.4 %



11.2 %



11.1 %



10.7 %



10.9 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



9.0 %



8.8 %



8.6 %



8.5 %



8.5 % Tier 1 capital (to total assets)



8.7 %



8.4 %



8.3 %



8.1 %



8.2 % Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner occupied) as

a percentage of total capital



248.1 %



249.9 %



262.9 %



279.0 %



275.2 %

Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank

2026 3rd

Qtr.



2026 2nd

Qtr.



2026 1st

Qtr.



2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.

































Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.9 %



12.9 %



12.9 %



12.5 %



12.8 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.8 %



11.8 %



11.8 %



11.4 %



11.7 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.8 %



11.8 %



11.8 %



11.4 %



11.7 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



9.3 %



9.3 %



9.2 %



9.1 %



9.1 % Tier 1 capital (to total assets)



9.0 %



8.9 %



8.9 %



8.7 %



8.8 % Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner occupied) as

a percentage of total capital



258.5 %



256.9 %



268.9 %



284.4 %



280.0 %

Asset Quality

2026 3rd

Qtr.



2026 2nd

Qtr.



2026 1st

Qtr.



2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 647



$ 309



$ 53



$ 305



$ 244

Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average

loans



0.08 %



0.04 %



0.01 %



0.04 %



0.03 % Allowance for credit losses

$ 35,990



$ 35,738



$ 35,496



$ 35,550



$ 34,754

Unfunded commitment liability

$ 1,347



$ 1,347



$ 1,347



$ 1,347



$ 1,647

Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)



1.16 %



1.16 %



1.19 %



1.18 %



1.19 % Total funds reserved to pay for loans (includes liability

for unfunded commitments and excludes held for sale)



1.21 %



1.21 %



1.23 %



1.22 %



1.25 % Non-Accruing loans

$ 36,678



$ 30,904



$ 27,892



$ 27,058



$ 17,365

Nonperforming loans (includes OREO)

$ 38,586



$ 32,773



$ 30,177



$ 29,582



$ 19,940

Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for

sale)



1.25 %



1.07 %



1.01 %



0.98 %



0.69 % Non-Accrual classified as PCD

$ 12,227



$ 15,102



$ 18,210



$ 19,007



$ 11,393

Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for

sale) attributed to PCD



0.40 %



0.49 %



0.61 %



0.63 %



0.39 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.87 %



0.74 %



0.69 %



0.67 %



0.46 %

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)































NON-GAAP Reconciliation

2026 3rd

Qtr.



2026 2nd

Qtr.



2026 1st

Qtr.



2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.

Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

$ 38,800



$ 37,095



$ 37,047



$ 37,232



$ 37,994

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.71 %



3.63 %



3.67 %



3.63 %



3.77 %































Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income





























































Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

$ 38,800



$ 37,095



$ 37,047



$ 37,232



$ 37,994

































Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest



(365)





(398)





(405)





(392)





(397)

































Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 38,435



$ 36,697



$ 36,642



$ 36,840



$ 37,597

Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.67 %



3.59 %



3.63 %



3.59 %



3.73 %

(dollars in thousands)

2026 3rd

Qtr.



2026 2nd

Qtr.



2026 1st

Qtr.



2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.

Total assets

$ 4,459,105



$ 4,456,889



$ 4,394,565



$ 4,410,551



$ 4,296,902

Less: goodwill



129,854





129,854





129,854





129,854





126,730

Less: intangible assets



26,316





27,888





29,464





31,149





31,694

Tangible assets

$ 4,302,935



$ 4,299,147



$ 4,235,247



$ 4,249,548



$ 4,138,478

































Total equity

$ 469,809



$ 482,679



$ 470,001



$ 465,353



$ 449,615

Less: goodwill



129,854





129,854





129,854





129,854





126,730

Less: intangible assets



26,316





27,888





29,464





31,149





31,694

Tangible common equity

$ 313,639



$ 324,937



$ 310,683



$ 304,350



$ 291,191

Tangible common equity to tangible assets



7.29 %



7.56 %



7.34 %



7.16 %



7.04 %

(dollars in thousands)

2026 3rd

Qtr.



2026 2nd

Qtr.



2026 1st

Qtr.



2025 4th

Qtr.



2025 3rd

Qtr.

Net income

$ 14,545



$ 12,463



$ 13,704



$ 13,867



$ 14,681

Add: intangible amortization (tax affected at 21%)



1,241





1,246





1,331





1,330





1,365

Adjusted net income

$ 15,786



$ 13,709



$ 15,035



$ 15,197



$ 16,046

































Average shareholders' equity

$ 479,366



$ 476,676



$ 470,395



$ 459,423



$ 438,449

Less: average goodwill



129,854





129,854





129,854





127,308





126,730

Less: average intangible assets



27,125





28,696





30,319





31,092





32,599

Average tangible common equity

$ 322,387



$ 318,126



$ 310,222



$ 301,023



$ 279,120

































Return on average tangible common equity



19.59 %



17.24 %



19.39 %



20.19 %



23.00 %

SOURCE ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.