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WKN: A0YHDF | ISIN: US1703861062 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.10.26 | 20:58
35,010 US-Dollar
+0,03 % +0,010
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Finanzdienstleistungen
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CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.10.2026 12:15 Uhr
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ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.: ChoiceOne Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

SPARTA, Mich., Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ: COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Highlights

  • ChoiceOne reported net income of $14.5 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026, and net income of $40.7 million, or $2.71 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2026.
  • Core loans increased $33.6 million, or 4.4% annualized, during the third quarter of 2026, and $145.4 million, or 5.0%, during the twelve months ended September 30, 2026, reflecting continued loan production.
  • Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased $95.7 million or an annualized 10.9% during the third quarter of 2026, and $109.9 million, or 3.1%, during the twelve months ended September 30, 2026.
  • GAAP net interest margin expanded 8 basis points from 3.59% in the second quarter of 2026 to 3.67% in the third quarter of 2026, reflecting the benefits of loan growth and steady funding costs.
  • Asset quality remained strong, with annualized net charge-offs of 0.08% of average loans for the third quarter of 2026, while nonperforming loans to total loans, excluding loans held for sale, were 1.25% at September 30, 2026. Notably, 0.40% of the nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) is attributed to certain purchased loans which were identified prior to acquisition as having credit deterioration.

"ChoiceOne delivered strong third quarter results, highlighted by expansion in our net interest margin and growth in net interest income," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer. "The improvement reflects the benefits of our disciplined balance sheet management and continued loan growth. We believe we are well positioned to build on this momentum as we move through the remainder of 2026."

ChoiceOne reported net income of $14.5 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026, and net income of $40.7 million, or $2.71 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2026, compared with net income of $14.7 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025, and net income of $14.3 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, results were impacted by the acquisition of Fentura Financial, Inc., which was completed during the first quarter of 2025. As of September 30, 2026, total assets were $4.5 billion, an increase of $162.2 million compared to September 30, 2025. The growth in total assets was primarily attributed to growth in core loans and warehouse mortgage advances.

Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and mortgage warehouse advances, increased by $33.6 million or an annualized 4.4% during the third quarter of 2026 and grew by $145.4 million or 5.0% during the twelve months ended September 30, 2026. Loan interest income increased $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2026 and $894,000 compared to the third quarter of 2025. Interest income due to accretion from purchased loans was approximately $2.7 million during the third quarter of 2026 compared to $3.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Interest income due to accretion from purchased loans increased GAAP net interest margin by 25 and 36 basis points in the third quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2025, respectively. Of the amount recognized in the third quarter of 2026, $1.9 million was calculated using the effective interest rate method of amortization, while the remaining $806,000 resulted from unexpected payoffs and paydowns of loans with an associated fair value mark. Estimated interest income due to accretion from purchased loans for the remainder of 2026 and 2027 using the effective interest method of amortization is $1.8 million and $6.0 million, respectively; however, actual results will be dependent on prepayment speeds and other factors. It is estimated that a total of $45.3 million remains to be recognized as interest income due to accretion from purchased loans over the life of the purchased loans portfolio, with $22.0 million expected to be recognized using the effective interest method over the next five years.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, totaled $3.6 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $95.7 million from June 30, 2026, and $109.9 million from September 30, 2025. The growth during the quarter was primarily due to seasonal fluctuations related to municipal deposits and the timing of tax receipts, while growth year over year reflects steady growth in sustainable deposits. The increase from June 30, 2026 was primarily attributable to growth of $100.3 million in interest-bearing demand deposits and $8.6 million in savings deposits, partially offset by a $7.0 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits and a $6.2 million decrease in certificates of deposit. Growth in relationship-based deposits strengthened the balance sheet, improved liquidity, and reduced the Company's reliance on brokered deposits and other borrowed funds. Brokered deposits decreased $25.8 million during the third quarter of 2026 to $67.5 million, while borrowed funds decreased $60.0 million to $234.9 million. At September 30, 2026, total available borrowing capacity secured by pledged assets was $1.2 billion. ChoiceOne can increase its borrowing capacity by utilizing unsecured federal fund lines and pledging additional assets. Uninsured deposits totaled $1.3 billion or 35.0% of deposits at September 30, 2026.

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the annualized cost of deposits decreased four basis points to 1.54% from 1.58% for the second quarter of 2026, while the annualized cost of funds decreased four basis points to 1.73% from 1.77%. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities also decreased four basis points to 2.28% for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to June 30, 2026. These improvements were primarily due to deposit mix, as the average balance of lower cost liquid deposit balances were higher in the third quarter due to seasonality. Average brokered deposits decreased $68.1 million and average borrowings decreased $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2026.

ChoiceOne has improved its funding profile through growth in relationship-based deposits in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the third quarter of 2025. During the three months ended September 30, 2026, ChoiceOne's annualized cost of deposits declined to 1.54% from 1.57%, while annualized cost of funds decreased to 1.73% from 1.77%. Average brokered deposits declined $24.1 million and average certificates of deposit declined $32.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025, while average interest-bearing demand and savings deposits increased $113.2 million. This favorable deposit mix contributed to lower funding costs and enhanced ChoiceOne's net interest income performance.

ChoiceOne incurred a $900,000 provision for credit losses on loans during the third quarter of 2026, due to the increase in loan balances and $647,000 in net charge offs. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was 1.16% on September 30, 2026 compared to 1.16% and 1.18% on June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.08% for the third quarter of 2026. Nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) increased to 1.25% as of September 30, 2026 compared to 1.07% as of June 30, 2026. Notably, 0.40% of the nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was attributed to certain purchased loans which were identified prior to acquisition as having credit deterioration. Although nonperforming loans increased to $38.6 million at September 30, 2026, the portfolio continues to benefit from meaningful credit protection. Approximately 35.5% of the loans are supported by SBA or USDA guarantees, and approximately 34.3% of nonperforming assets consist of residential real estate loans, where strong collateral values and the Bank's historical loss experience have limited realized losses.

At September 30, 2026, shareholders' equity totaled $469.8 million, compared with $482.7 million at June 30, 2026 and $449.6 million at September 30, 2025. The decline in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2026 was primarily attributable to a $22.3 million decline in accumulated other comprehensive income resulting from the effect of higher long-term interest rates on the fair value of the Company's available-for-sale securities portfolio, partially offset by third-quarter earnings. During the third quarter of 2026, ChoiceOne repurchased 40,000 shares of its common stock for $1.3 million under its existing share repurchase plan. The repurchase reflects management's continued confidence in the Company's capital position and its commitment to enhancing long-term shareholder value. ChoiceOne Bank continues to be "well-capitalized," with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.9% as of September 30, 2026, compared to 12.8% on September 30, 2025.

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $6.8 million, a decrease of $389,000, from $7.1 million for the third quarter of 2025. The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to a $309,000 loss on other assets during the third quarter of 2026 compared to a $39,000 loss in the third quarter of 2025, and an unrealized loss on the market value of equity securities of $156,000 during the third quarter of 2026 compared to a gain of $458,000 in the third quarter of 2025, due to a CRA bond mutual fund whose fair value is impacted by higher long-term interest rates. These two items decreased 2026 third quarter earnings by approximately $0.03 per fully diluted share. Compared with the second quarter of 2026, noninterest income increased $1.8 million, primarily due to the absence of the $1.9 million loss on the sale of securities recognized in the second quarter of 2026. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, noninterest income decreased $1.1 million to $17.5 million compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to losses on sales of securities and unfavorable changes in the market value of equity securities, partially offset by growth in customer service charges, interchange income, and insurance and investment commissions.

Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2026 increased $330,000 to $26.5 million, compared to the third quarter of 2025. The increase primarily reflected higher salaries and benefits and data processing expenses, partially offset by lower intangible amortization, occupancy and equipment expense, and lower other operating expenses. Compared with the second quarter of 2026, noninterest expense increased $494,000. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, noninterest expense decreased $9.0 million compared to the same period in 2025, primarily due to the absence of $17.4 million of merger-related expenses. Excluding those merger-related expenses, the year-over-year increase primarily reflected higher salaries and benefits and other operating costs associated with the Company's expanded operations.

ChoiceOne's tax expense for the first nine months of 2026 was reduced by $600,000 as a result of purchasing a transferable tax credit that will be applied to 2026 income taxes. Management intends to purchase similar sized transferable tax credits in the remainder of 2026 to reduce tax expense.

"The third quarter demonstrated the earnings power of our franchise," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer. "The combination of strong loan production, growth in relationship-based deposits, and continued credit discipline drove improved net interest margin and profitability. These results reflect the hard work and commitment of our employees, and I want to thank them for continuing to serve our customers and communities at a high level. With a well-capitalized balance sheet and a strong liquidity position, we believe in our ability to capitalize on growth opportunities and continue generating value for shareholders."

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan, with assets over $4 billion, and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 54 offices in West, Central and Southeast Michigan. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website choiceone.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future", "view" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne does not undertake any obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in any of ChoiceOne's subsequent SEC filings, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. ChoiceOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand underlying financial performance and condition and trends of ChoiceOne.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, non-GAAP measures are used as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance or financial condition. These measures are also calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. ChoiceOne's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in the tables to this press release under the heading non-GAAP reconciliation.

Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)


(In thousands)


September 30,
2026



June 30, 2026



September 30,
2025

Cash and cash equivalents


$

94,965



$

88,649



$

98,978

Equity securities, at fair value



9,421




9,497




9,505

Securities Held to Maturity



376,611




383,345




388,517

Securities Available for Sale



527,285




555,571




544,023

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



15,823




15,823




18,562

Federal Reserve Bank stock



12,555




12,554




12,554

Loans held for sale



1,573




3,833




6,323

Mortgage warehouse advances



42,228




53,535




2,483

Core loans



3,052,799




3,019,246




2,907,445

Total loans held for investment



3,095,027




3,072,781




2,909,928

Allowance for credit losses



(35,990)




(35,738)




(34,754)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses



3,059,037




3,037,043




2,875,174

Premises and equipment



50,400




50,383




46,159

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies



87,763




87,011




74,231

Goodwill



129,854




129,854




126,730

Intangible assets



26,316




27,888




31,694

Other assets



67,502




55,438




64,452










Total Assets


$

4,459,105



$

4,456,889



$

4,296,902










Noninterest-bearing deposits


$

936,946



$

943,943



$

903,925

Interest-bearing demand deposits



1,456,823




1,356,540




1,395,724

Savings deposits



629,123




620,525




588,798

Certificates of deposit



581,402




587,596




605,912

Brokered deposits



67,475




93,228




72,672

Borrowings



234,882




294,850




197,752

Subordinated debentures



48,728




48,646




48,368

Other liabilities



33,917




28,882




34,136










Total Liabilities



3,989,296




3,974,210




3,847,287










Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized:
30,000,000; shares outstanding: 14,918,659 at September 30, 2026, 14,950,472
at June 30, 2026, and 15,017,802 at September 30, 2025.



395,878




396,681




398,688

Retained earnings



130,354




120,135




93,124

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net



(56,423)




(34,137)




(42,197)

Shareholders' Equity



469,809




482,679




449,615










Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$

4,459,105



$

4,456,889



$

4,296,902

Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


September 30,



June 30,



September
30,



September 30,



2026



2026



2025



2026



2025

Interest income















Loans, including fees


$

48,017



$

46,346



$

47,123



$

140,005



$

126,297

Securities:















Taxable



5,653




5,633




5,249




16,778




15,243

Tax exempt



1,291




1,430




1,418




4,172




4,220

Other



729




532




908




1,951




2,822

Total interest income



55,690




53,941




54,698




162,906




148,582
















Interest expense















Deposits



14,331




14,341




14,287




42,417




39,843

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



2,134




2,102




1,926




6,418




5,637

Other



790




801




888




2,297




2,872

Total interest expense



17,255




17,244




17,101




51,132




48,352
















Net interest income



38,435




36,697




37,597




111,774




100,230

Provision for credit losses on loans



900




550




200




1,450




14,013

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on unfunded commitments



-




-




-




-




-

Net Provision for credit losses expense



900




550




200




1,450




14,013

Net interest income after provision



37,535




36,147




37,397




110,324




86,217
















Noninterest income















Customer service charges



1,858




1,745




1,729




5,259




4,311

Interchange income



2,132




2,139




2,133




6,163




5,725

Insurance and investment commissions



714




720




485




1,985




1,320

Gains on sales of loans



604




466




671




1,478




1,470

Net gains (losses) on sales of securities



-




(1,933)




-




(2,136)




-

Net gains (losses) on sales and write downs of other assets



(309)




97




(39)




(203)




(26)

Earnings on life insurance policies



660




706




558




1,950




1,791

Trust income



758




671




734




2,121




1,836

Change in market value of equity securities



(156)




59




458




(71)




804

Other



494




269




415




963




1,338

Total noninterest income



6,755




4,939




7,144




17,509




18,569
















Noninterest expense















Salaries and benefits



14,642




14,463




14,127




43,167




38,178

Occupancy and equipment



2,571




2,433




2,694




7,595




6,845

Data processing



2,641




2,450




2,499




7,381




6,937

Communication



578




531




517




1,664




1,458

Professional fees



917




1,018




834




2,917




2,478

Supplies and postage



269




294




267




898




816

Advertising and promotional



268




279




207




811




723

Intangible amortization



1,571




1,577




1,728




4,833




4,140

FDIC insurance



489




543




530




1,602




1,535

Merger related expenses



-




-




-




-




17,369

Other



2,599




2,463




2,812




7,504




6,907

Total noninterest expense



26,545




26,051




26,215




78,372




87,386
















Income (loss) before income tax



17,745




15,035




18,326




49,461




17,400

Income tax expense (benefit)



3,200




2,572




3,645




8,749




3,091
















Net income (loss)


$

14,545



$

12,463



$

14,681



$

40,712



$

14,309
















Basic earnings (loss) per share


$

0.97



$

0.83



$

0.98



$

2.72



$

1.05

Diluted earnings (loss) per share


$

0.97



$

0.83



$

0.97



$

2.71



$

1.05

Dividends declared per share


$

0.29



$

0.29



$

0.28



$

0.87



$

0.84

Table 1 - Average Balances and tax-Equivalent Interest Rates (Unaudited)












Three Months Ended
September 30, 2026



Three Months Ended June 30,
2026



Three Months Ended
September 30, 2025













(Dollars in thousands)

Average









Average









Average










Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate



Balance



Interest



Rate



Assets:




























Loans (1)(3)(4)(5)

$

3,054,471



$

48,039




6.24


%

$

2,998,144



$

46,364




6.20


%

$

2,927,878



$

47,142




6.39


%

Taxable securities (2)


771,925




5,653




2.91




774,014




5,633




2.92




703,045




5,249




2.96



Nontaxable securities (1)


248,799




1,634




2.61




275,477




1,810




2.64




287,274




1,795




2.48



Other


75,400




729




3.84




56,036




532




3.81




79,365




909




4.54



Interest-earning assets


4,150,595




56,055




5.36




4,103,671




54,339




5.31




3,997,562




55,095




5.47



Noninterest-earning assets


317,371










311,894










310,727









Total assets

$

4,467,966









$

4,415,565









$

4,308,289





































Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity:




























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

1,449,580



$

7,171




1.96


%

$

1,363,149



$

6,562




1.93


%

$

1,374,827



$

6,392




1.84


%

Savings deposits


630,094




1,540




0.97




620,744




1,516




0.98




591,653




1,125




0.75



Certificates of deposit


583,930




4,949




3.36




584,423




4,922




3.38




616,686




5,777




3.72



Brokered deposit


67,598




671




3.94




135,700




1,341




3.96




91,735




993




4.30



Borrowings


219,811




2,187




3.95




231,263




2,240




3.89




179,122




2,019




4.47



Subordinated debentures


48,685




737




6.01




48,597




663




5.47




48,663




701




5.72



Other


-




-




0.00




-




-




0.00




8,550




94




4.38



Interest-bearing liabilities


2,999,698




17,255




2.28




2,983,876




17,244




2.32




2,911,236




17,101




2.33



Demand deposits


952,183










927,628










930,346









Other noninterest-bearing
liabilities


36,719










27,385










28,258









Total liabilities


3,988,600










3,938,889










3,869,840









Shareholders' equity


479,366










476,676










438,449









Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity

$

4,467,966









$

4,415,565









$

4,308,289





































Net interest income (tax-
equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)
(1)




$

38,800








$

37,095








$

37,994


































Net interest margin (tax-
equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)
(1)








3.71


%








3.63


%








3.77


%



(1)

Adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis to facilitate comparison to the taxable interest-earning assets. The adjustment uses an incremental tax
rate of 21%. The presentation of these measures on a tax-equivalent basis is not in accordance with GAAP, but is customary in the banking
industry. These non-GAAP measures ensure comparability with respect to both taxable and tax-exempt loans and securities.

(2)

Taxable securities include dividend income from Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock.

(3)

Loans include both mortgage warehouse advances and loans held for sale.

(4)

Non-accruing loan balances are included in the balances of average loans. Non-accruing loan average balances were $33.8 million, $29.4
million, and $17.0 million in the third quarter of 2026, the second quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2025, respectively.

(5)

Interest on loans included net origination fees and interest income due to accretion
from purchased loans. Interest income due to accretion from purchased loans was $2.7 million, $2.4 million and $3.6 million in the third
quarter of 2026, the second quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2025, respectively.

Other Selected Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)






Quarterly

Earnings


2026 3rd
Qtr.



2026 2nd
Qtr.



2026 1st
Qtr.



2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.

(in thousands except per share data)















Net interest income


$

38,435



$

36,697



$

36,642



$

36,840



$

37,597

Net provision expense



900




550




-




800




200

Noninterest income



6,755




4,939




5,815




6,097




7,144

Noninterest expense



26,545




26,051




25,776




25,349




26,215

Net income (loss) before federal income
tax expense



17,745




15,035




16,681




16,788




18,326

Income tax expense (benefit)



3,200




2,572




2,977




2,921




3,645

Net income (loss)



14,545




12,463




13,704




13,867




14,681

Basic earnings (loss) per share



0.97




0.83




0.91




0.92




0.98

Diluted earnings (loss) per share



0.97




0.83




0.91




0.92




0.97

Book value per share



31.49




32.29




31.42




31.02




29.94

Tangible book value per share (non-
GAAP)



21.02




21.73




20.77




20.29




19.39


End of period balances


2026 3rd
Qtr.



2026 2nd
Qtr.



2026 1st
Qtr.



2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.

(in thousands except shares data)















Gross loans


$

3,096,601



$

3,076,614



$

2,993,273



$

3,029,219



$

2,916,251

Loans held for sale (1)



1,573




3,833




9,976




7,185




6,323

Mortgage warehouse advances (2)



42,228




53,535




51,187




58,987




2,483

Core loans (gross loans excluding 1 and 2
above)



3,052,799




3,019,246




2,932,110




2,963,047




2,907,445

Allowance for credit losses



35,990




35,738




35,496




35,550




34,754

Securities available for sale



527,285




555,571




573,531




554,420




544,023

Securities held to maturity



376,611




383,345




384,339




385,193




388,517

Other interest-earning assets



82,689




66,577




76,229




74,857




79,677

Total earning assets (before allowance)



4,083,186




4,082,107




4,027,372




4,043,689




3,928,468

Total assets



4,459,105




4,456,889




4,394,565




4,410,551




4,296,902

Noninterest-bearing deposits



936,946




943,943




912,845




907,007




903,925

Interest-bearing demand deposits



1,456,823




1,356,540




1,428,338




1,364,887




1,395,724

Savings deposits



629,123




620,525




624,084




607,045




588,798

Certificates of deposit



581,402




587,596




598,743




616,180




605,912

Brokered deposits



67,475




93,228




103,381




104,906




72,672

Total deposits



3,671,769




3,601,832




3,667,391




3,600,025




3,567,031

Deposits excluding brokered



3,604,294




3,508,604




3,564,010




3,495,119




3,494,359

Total subordinated debt



48,728




48,646




48,552




48,460




48,368

Total borrowed funds



234,882




294,850




184,819




264,788




197,752

Other interest-bearing liabilities



-




-




1




7,689




7,695

Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,018,432




3,001,385




2,987,918




3,013,955




2,916,921

Shareholders' equity



469,809




482,679




470,001




465,353




449,615

Basic weighted average shares
outstanding



14,941,089




14,962,556




14,990,017




15,015,486




15,014,933

Dilutive weighted average shares
outstanding



15,001,838




15,006,518




15,041,910




15,065,937




15,061,155


Average Balances


2026 3rd
Qtr.



2026 2nd
Qtr.



2026 1st
Qtr.



2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.

(in thousands)















Loans


$

3,054,471



$

2,998,144



$

2,979,652



$

2,961,133



$

2,927,878

Securities



1,020,724




1,049,491




1,037,013




1,036,038




990,319

Other interest-earning assets



75,400




56,036




74,803




69,056




79,365

Total earning assets (before allowance)



4,150,595




4,103,671




4,091,468




4,066,227




3,997,562

Total assets



4,467,966




4,415,565




4,404,620




4,375,527




4,308,289

Noninterest-bearing deposits



952,183




927,628




907,453




925,414




930,346

Interest-bearing deposits



2,663,604




2,568,316




2,616,606




2,552,997




2,583,166

Brokered deposits



67,598




135,700




100,175




100,133




91,735

Total deposits



3,683,385




3,631,644




3,624,234




3,578,544




3,605,247

Total subordinated debt



48,685




48,597




48,503




48,411




48,663

Total borrowed funds



219,811




231,263




226,192




255,978




179,122

Other interest-bearing liabilities



-




-




4,871




6,311




8,550

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,999,698




2,983,876




2,996,347




2,963,830




2,911,236

Shareholders' equity



479,366




476,676




470,395




459,423




438,449


Loan Breakout (in thousands)


2026 3rd
Qtr.



2026 2nd
Qtr.



2026 1st
Qtr.



2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.

Agricultural


$

54,305



$

49,672



$

47,840



$

56,218



$

51,183

Commercial and Industrial



411,597




411,187




369,425




352,556




352,876

Commercial Real Estate



1,753,635




1,730,214




1,745,410




1,780,396




1,728,774

Consumer



30,209




26,121




23,180




26,701




27,328

Construction Real Estate



23,675




25,230




20,897




19,139




18,440

Residential Real Estate



779,378




776,822




725,358




728,037




728,844

Mortgage Warehouse Advances



42,228




53,535




51,187




58,987




2,483

Gross Loans (excluding held for sale)


$

3,095,027



$

3,072,781



$

2,983,297



$

3,022,034



$

2,909,928
















Allowance for credit losses



35,990




35,738




35,496




35,550




34,754
















Net loans


$

3,059,037



$

3,037,043



$

2,947,801



$

2,986,484



$

2,875,174


Performance Ratios


2026 3rd
Qtr.



2026 2nd
Qtr.



2026 1st
Qtr.



2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.


















Annualized return on average assets



1.30

%



1.13

%



1.24

%



1.27

%



1.36

%

Annualized return on average equity



12.14

%



10.46

%



11.65

%



12.07

%



13.39

%

Annualized return on average tangible common equity
(non-GAAP)



19.59

%



17.24

%



19.39

%



20.19

%



23.00

%

Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.67

%



3.59

%



3.63

%



3.59

%



3.73

%

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent) (non-GAAP)



3.71

%



3.63

%



3.67

%



3.63

%



3.77

%

Efficiency ratio



54.27

%



55.86

%



55.99

%



54.12

%



54.76

%

Annualized cost of funds



1.73

%



1.77

%



1.73

%



1.79

%



1.77

%

Annualized cost of deposits



1.54

%



1.58

%



1.54

%



1.57

%



1.57

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities



2.28

%



2.32

%



2.25

%



2.35

%



2.33

%

Shareholders' equity to total assets



10.54

%



10.83

%



10.70

%



10.55

%



10.46

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)



7.29

%



7.56

%



7.34

%



7.16

%



7.04

%

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets



2.38

%



2.36

%



2.34

%



2.32

%



2.43

%

Loan to deposit



84.34

%



85.42

%



81.62

%



84.14

%



81.76

%

Full-time equivalent employees



571




577




561




569




573



Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc.


2026 3rd
Qtr.



2026 2nd
Qtr.



2026 1st
Qtr.



2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.


















Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.4

%



13.3

%



13.2

%



12.7

%



13.0

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



10.9

%



10.7

%



10.6

%



10.2

%



10.3

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.4

%



11.2

%



11.1

%



10.7

%



10.9

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



9.0

%



8.8

%



8.6

%



8.5

%



8.5

%

Tier 1 capital (to total assets)



8.7

%



8.4

%



8.3

%



8.1

%



8.2

%

Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner occupied) as
a percentage of total capital



248.1

%



249.9

%



262.9

%



279.0

%



275.2

%


Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank


2026 3rd
Qtr.



2026 2nd
Qtr.



2026 1st
Qtr.



2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.


















Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.9

%



12.9

%



12.9

%



12.5

%



12.8

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.8

%



11.8

%



11.8

%



11.4

%



11.7

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.8

%



11.8

%



11.8

%



11.4

%



11.7

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



9.3

%



9.3

%



9.2

%



9.1

%



9.1

%

Tier 1 capital (to total assets)



9.0

%



8.9

%



8.9

%



8.7

%



8.8

%

Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner occupied) as
a percentage of total capital



258.5

%



256.9

%



268.9

%



284.4

%



280.0

%


Asset Quality


2026 3rd
Qtr.



2026 2nd
Qtr.



2026 1st
Qtr.



2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.


(in thousands)
















Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)


$

647



$

309



$

53



$

305



$

244


Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average
loans



0.08

%



0.04

%



0.01

%



0.04

%



0.03

%

Allowance for credit losses


$

35,990



$

35,738



$

35,496



$

35,550



$

34,754


Unfunded commitment liability


$

1,347



$

1,347



$

1,347



$

1,347



$

1,647


Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)



1.16

%



1.16

%



1.19

%



1.18

%



1.19

%

Total funds reserved to pay for loans (includes liability
for unfunded commitments and excludes held for sale)



1.21

%



1.21

%



1.23

%



1.22

%



1.25

%

Non-Accruing loans


$

36,678



$

30,904



$

27,892



$

27,058



$

17,365


Nonperforming loans (includes OREO)


$

38,586



$

32,773



$

30,177



$

29,582



$

19,940


Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for
sale)



1.25

%



1.07

%



1.01

%



0.98

%



0.69

%

Non-Accrual classified as PCD


$

12,227



$

15,102



$

18,210



$

19,007



$

11,393


Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for
sale) attributed to PCD



0.40

%



0.49

%



0.61

%



0.63

%



0.39

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.87

%



0.74

%



0.69

%



0.67

%



0.46

%

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

















NON-GAAP Reconciliation


2026 3rd
Qtr.



2026 2nd
Qtr.



2026 1st
Qtr.



2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.


Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)


$

38,800



$

37,095



$

37,047



$

37,232



$

37,994


Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.71

%



3.63

%



3.67

%



3.63

%



3.77

%

















Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income
































Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)


$

38,800



$

37,095



$

37,047



$

37,232



$

37,994


















Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest



(365)




(398)




(405)




(392)




(397)


















Net interest income (GAAP)


$

38,435



$

36,697



$

36,642



$

36,840



$

37,597


Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.67

%



3.59

%



3.63

%



3.59

%



3.73

%


(dollars in thousands)


2026 3rd
Qtr.



2026 2nd
Qtr.



2026 1st
Qtr.



2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.


Total assets


$

4,459,105



$

4,456,889



$

4,394,565



$

4,410,551



$

4,296,902


Less: goodwill



129,854




129,854




129,854




129,854




126,730


Less: intangible assets



26,316




27,888




29,464




31,149




31,694


Tangible assets


$

4,302,935



$

4,299,147



$

4,235,247



$

4,249,548



$

4,138,478


















Total equity


$

469,809



$

482,679



$

470,001



$

465,353



$

449,615


Less: goodwill



129,854




129,854




129,854




129,854




126,730


Less: intangible assets



26,316




27,888




29,464




31,149




31,694


Tangible common equity


$

313,639



$

324,937



$

310,683



$

304,350



$

291,191


Tangible common equity to tangible assets



7.29

%



7.56

%



7.34

%



7.16

%



7.04

%


(dollars in thousands)


2026 3rd
Qtr.



2026 2nd
Qtr.



2026 1st
Qtr.



2025 4th
Qtr.



2025 3rd
Qtr.


Net income


$

14,545



$

12,463



$

13,704



$

13,867



$

14,681


Add: intangible amortization (tax affected at 21%)



1,241




1,246




1,331




1,330




1,365


Adjusted net income


$

15,786



$

13,709



$

15,035



$

15,197



$

16,046


















Average shareholders' equity


$

479,366



$

476,676



$

470,395



$

459,423



$

438,449


Less: average goodwill



129,854




129,854




129,854




127,308




126,730


Less: average intangible assets



27,125




28,696




30,319




31,092




32,599


Average tangible common equity


$

322,387



$

318,126



$

310,222



$

301,023



$

279,120


















Return on average tangible common equity



19.59

%



17.24

%



19.39

%



20.19

%



23.00

%

SOURCE ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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