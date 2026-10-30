Australia's first month of spring brought a strong east-west divide in solar irradiance and precipitation, while temperatures were above average across most of the country, according to analysis using the Solcast API. Eastern Australia experienced generally above average irradiance and unusually dry conditions, with the strongest irradiance increases occurring inland rather than along the coast. In contrast, remote mining solar projects in Western Australia's Pilbara and Goldfields-Esperance regions experienced widespread irradiance deficits, as slow-moving weather systems brought increased ...

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