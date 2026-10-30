Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2026) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces its September 2026 Quarterly Activities Report.

Click the link below to read this announcement in full.

https://www.besra.com/besra_september_2026_quarterly_activities-final/

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Besra Gold Inc.

For further information, please contact:

About Besra - www.besra.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321778