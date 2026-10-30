Federal Realty Investment Trust Reports Strong Third Quarter 2026 Results and Guidance Raise

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) today reported its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. For the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, net income available for common shareholders per diluted share was $0.74 and $0.69, respectively. Operating income for the same periods was $116.9 million and $110.7 million, respectively.

Highlights for the third quarter include:

Generated Nareit-defined funds from operations available to common shareholders (Nareit FFO) and Core funds from operations available to common shareholders (Core FFO) per diluted share of $1.87 each for the quarter, a 5.6% increase year-over-year.

Signed 117 leases for 532,220 square feet of comparable retail space with rent growth of 14% on a cash basis and 25% on a straight-line basis. On a trailing twelve-month basis, signed 447 leases for 2,601,255 square feet of comparable retail space with rent growth of 14% on a cash basis and 25% on a straight-line basis.

Generated Comparable Property property operating income ("Comparable Property POI") growth of 2.5% and Adjusted Comparable Property POI growth (excluding straight-line rents and amortization of in-place leases) of 4.0%.

Reported overall portfolio occupancy of 93.8% and a leased rate of 96.5% at quarter end, with: Occupancy flat and leased rate up 40 basis points sequentially. Occupancy flat and leased rate up 110 basis points year-over-year.

Continued strong small shop leased rate, ending the quarter at 94.1% leased, representing an increase of 20 basis points sequentially and 80 basis points year-over-year.

Issued $460.0 million of 3.50% exchangeable senior notes due August 15, 2031.

Repurchased 869,748 shares at a weighted average share price of $108.82 for approximately $95 million through October 9, 2026.

Subsequent to quarter end, acquired The Summit, an 870,000-square-foot dominant retail center in Birmingham, AL, with a diverse mix of approximately 120 tenants for $508.0 million.

Tightened guidance for 2026 earnings per diluted share to $4.23 to $4.27.

Raised and tightened guidance for both 2026 Nareit FFO and Core FFO per diluted share to $7.54 to $7.58, representing over 7% Core FFO growth at the midpoint year-over-year.

"This was a really powerful quarter from a company that uses all the tools in its toolbox to make its portfolio more and more valuable," said Donald C. Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Federal Realty. "On the operating side, we delivered strong leasing with materially higher new rents, higher leased occupancy and healthy cash POI growth. On the capital allocation side, we stayed disciplined: share repurchases, incremental development on our existing land and an irreplaceable acquisition," Mr. Wood continued. "The established skill sets of our team and the strength of our balance sheet were on full display this quarter."

Financial Results

Net Income

For the third quarter of 2026, net income available for common shareholders was $64.2 million and earnings per diluted share was $0.74 versus $59.6 million and $0.69, respectively, for the third quarter of 2025.

FFO

Nareit FFO and Core FFO were each $163.0 million, or $1.87 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $153.0 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025, a 5.6% per share increase.

Nareit FFO is a non-GAAP supplemental earnings measure which the Trust considers meaningful in measuring its operating performance. Core FFO adjusts Nareit FFO to exclude the impact of certain items that management considers are not indicative of the company's ongoing operating and financial performance. See attachments for a reconciliation of Nareit FFO and Core FFO and a full definition of Core FFO.

Operational Update

Occupancy

The following operational metrics for the commercial portfolio are as of September 30, 2026:

Overall portfolio occupancy was 93.8%, flat sequentially and year-over-year.

Overall portfolio leased rate was 96.5%, up 40 basis points sequentially and up 110 basis points year-over-year.

Small shop leased rate was 94.1%, up 20 basis points sequentially and up 80 basis points year-over-year.

The residential leased rate for comparable properties was 95.7% as of September 30, 2026.

Leasing Activity

During the third quarter of 2026, Federal Realty signed 123 leases totaling 589,726 square feet of retail space. On a comparable space basis, the company signed 117 leases for 532,220 square feet at an average rent of $40.01 per square foot, compared to $35.07 under prior leases, representing a 14% increase on a cash basis and a 25% increase on a straight-line basis.

On a trailing twelve-month basis, Federal Realty signed 447 comparable leases totaling 2,601,255 square feet, representing 14% rent spreads on a cash basis and 25% on a straight-line basis.

Transaction Activity

On October 1, 2026, the company acquired The Summit, Alabama's premier retail destination, an approximately 870,000-square-foot open-air property in Birmingham, AL, for $508.0 million. Acquired from the original developer, The Summit is a 100-acre property developed over more than 30 years. It is the most-visited retail destination in Alabama, drawing nearly 9 million visits annually from a trade area reaching 100 miles in every direction, according to Placer.ai. The tenant roster includes Apple, Trader Joe's, RH, Nordstrom Rack, ALO, Sephora and North Italia, many of which operate their only Alabama location at the property. Recent commitments from Aritzia, Reformation and LoveShackFancy reinforce The Summit's position as the entry point for retailers expanding into Alabama. Additional information is available in the Investors section of www.federalrealty.com, including the company's October 1, 2026 press release and a detailed acquisition overview.*



* The contents of Federal Realty's website are not included in or incorporated by reference into this press release.

Financing Activity

On August 11, 2026, the company issued $460.0 million of 3.50% exchangeable senior notes due August 15, 2031, with net proceeds of approximately $451 million. The notes are initially exchangeable into common shares at approximately $138.54 per share. To offset potential share dilution from an exchange, the company used $21.7 million of the proceeds to purchase capped calls, which provide protection up to a share price of approximately $165.07, a 40% premium to the August 6, 2026 closing price. See the company's Form 8-K filed on August 11, 2026 for more detail.

During the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, and year-to-date through October 9, 2026, the company repurchased and retired a total of 869,748 common shares for $94.7 million, at a weighted average purchase price per share of $108.82.

Regular Quarterly Dividends

Federal Realty announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.16 per common share, resulting in an indicated annual rate of $4.64 per common share. The regular common dividend will be payable on January 15, 2027 to common shareholders of record as of January 4, 2027.

Federal Realty's Board of Trustees also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Class C depositary shares, each representing 1/1000 of a 5.000% Series C Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, of $0.3125 per depositary share. All dividends on the depositary shares will be payable on January 15, 2027 to shareholders of record as of January 4, 2027.

2026 Guidance

Federal Realty has tightened its 2026 earnings per diluted share guidance, and raised and tightened its Nareit FFO and Core FFO guidance, as summarized in the table below:

Full Year 2026 Guidance Revised Guidance Prior Guidance Net income available for common shareholders per diluted share $4.23 to $4.27 $4.22 to $4.30 Nareit FFO per diluted share $7.54 to $7.58 $7.48 to $7.56 Core FFO per diluted share $7.54 to $7.58 $7.48 to $7.56 Comparable Property POI Growth 3.375% to 3.625% 3.25% to 3.75% Adjusted Comparable Property POI Growth 4.375% to 4.625% 4.00% to 4.50% % Core FFO growth over the prior year 6.8% - 7.4% 5.9% - 7.1%

Conference Call Information

Federal Realty's management team will present an in-depth discussion of Federal Realty's operating performance on its third quarter 2026 earnings conference call, which is scheduled for Friday, October 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET. To participate, please call 833-821-4548 or 412-652-1258 prior to the call start time. The teleconference can also be accessed via a live webcast at www.federalrealty.com in the Investors section. A replay of the webcast will be available on Federal Realty's website at www.federalrealty.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available through November 13, 2026 by dialing 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671; Passcode: 10211075.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets and select underserved regions with strong economic and demographic fundamentals. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. This includes a portfolio of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use destinations-such as Santana Row, Pike & Rose, and Assembly Row-which together reflect the company's ability to create distinctive, high-performing environments that serve as vibrant destinations for their communities. Federal Realty's 102 properties include approximately 3,700 tenants in 28.8 million commercial square feet, and approximately 2,700 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 59 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. The company is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Safe Harbor Language

Certain matters discussed within this Press Release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Federal Realty believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 12, 2026 and include the following:

risks that our tenants will not pay rent, may vacate early or may file for bankruptcy or that we may be unable to renew leases or re-let space at favorable rents as leases expire or to fill existing vacancy;

risks that we may not be able to proceed with or obtain necessary approvals for any development, redevelopment or renovation project, and that completion of anticipated or ongoing property development, redevelopment or renovation projects that we do pursue may cost more, take more time to complete or fail to perform as expected;

risks normally associated with the real estate industry, including risks that occupancy levels at our properties and the amount of rent that we receive from our properties may be lower than expected, that new acquisitions may fail to perform as expected, that competition for acquisitions could result in increased prices for acquisitions, that costs associated with the periodic maintenance and repair or renovation of space, insurance and other operations may increase, that environmental issues may develop at our properties and result in unanticipated costs, and, because real estate is illiquid, that we may not be able to sell properties when appropriate;

risks that our growth will be limited if we cannot obtain additional capital, or if the costs of capital we obtain are significantly higher than historical levels;

risks associated with general economic conditions, including inflation, tariffs, and local economic conditions in our geographic markets;

risks of financing on terms which are acceptable to us, our ability to meet existing financial covenants and the limitations imposed on our operations by those covenants, and the possibility of increases in interest rates that would result in increased interest expense;

risks related to our status as a real estate investment trust, commonly referred to as a REIT, for federal income tax purposes, such as the existence of complex tax regulations relating to our status as a REIT, the effect of future changes in REIT requirements as a result of new legislation, and the adverse consequences of the failure to qualify as a REIT; and

risks related to natural disasters, climate change and public health crises (such as worldwide pandemics), and the measures that international, federal, state and local governments, agencies, law enforcement and/or health authorities implement to address them, may precipitate or materially exacerbate one or more of the above-mentioned risks, and may significantly disrupt or prevent us from operating our business in the ordinary course for an extended period.

Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that we make, including those in this Press Release. Except as required by law, we make no promise to update any of the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. You should review the risks contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 12, 2026 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Investor Inquiries:

Jill Sawyer

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

301.998.8265

[email protected] Media Inquiries:

Brenda Pomar

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

301.998.8316

[email protected]

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2026



September 30,

December 31,

2026

2025

(in thousands, except share and per

share data)

(unaudited) ASSETS Real estate, at cost Operating (including $2,132,453 and $1,832,190 of consolidated variable interest entities, respectively) $11,369,346

$11,265,167 Construction-in-progress (including $47,661 and $28,418 of consolidated variable interest entities, respectively) 382,154

374,735

11,751,500

11,639,902 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (including $519,866 and $468,725 of consolidated variable interest entities, respectively) (3,521,614)

(3,351,881) Net real estate 8,229,886

8,288,021 Cash and cash equivalents 109,728

107,415 Accounts and notes receivable, net 269,791

249,755 Mortgage notes receivable, net -

9,091 Investment in partnerships 32,370

31,881 Operating lease right of use assets, net 81,049

83,120 Finance lease right of use assets, net 6,246

6,410 Prepaid expenses and other assets 367,962

354,767 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,097,032

$ 9,130,460 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Mortgages payable, net (including $169,228 and $194,176 of consolidated variable interest entities, respectively) $ 496,694

$ 521,759 Notes payable, net 997,121

1,057,331 Senior notes and debentures, net 3,389,769

3,364,010 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 248,407

219,678 Dividends payable 102,492

99,792 Security deposits payable 33,552

31,548 Operating lease liabilities 70,396

72,304 Finance lease liabilities 12,999

12,903 Other liabilities and deferred credits 237,859

250,494 Total liabilities 5,589,289

5,629,819 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 188,478

181,655 Shareholders' equity Preferred shares, authorized 15,000,000 shares, $0.01 par: 5.0% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, (stated at liquidation preference $25,000 per share), 6,000 shares issued and outstanding 150,000

150,000 5.417% Series 1 Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares, (stated at liquidation preference $25 per share), 392,878 shares issued and outstanding 9,822

9,822 Common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 86,296,537 and 86,266,009 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 870

869 Additional paid-in capital 4,292,652

4,310,365 Accumulated dividends in excess of net income (1,215,383)

(1,224,372) Accumulated other comprehensive income 13,354

2,047 Total shareholders' equity of the Trust 3,251,315

3,248,731 Noncontrolling interests 67,950

70,255 Total shareholders' equity 3,319,265

3,318,986 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 9,097,032

$ 9,130,460

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Consolidated Income Statements

September 30, 2026



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) REVENUE Rental income $ 329,644

$ 313,183

$ 988,198

$ 917,954 Other property income 9,352

8,789

27,039

24,143 Mortgage interest income 28

281

577

833 Total revenue 339,024

322,253

1,015,814

942,930 EXPENSES Rental expenses 69,317

67,481

208,505

196,894 Real estate taxes 39,811

38,178

117,859

111,426 General and administrative 13,254

11,649

38,649

34,449 Depreciation and amortization 100,260

94,277

300,100

270,464 Total operating expenses 222,642

211,585

665,113

613,233















Gain on sale of real estate 473

-

113,801

77,672 New market tax credit transaction income -

-

-

14,176















OPERATING INCOME 116,855

110,668

464,502

421,545















OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE) Other interest income 1,069

845

2,672

2,493 Interest expense (49,740)

(47,619)

(148,864)

(134,692) Income from partnerships 801

605

298

1,687 NET INCOME 68,985

64,499

318,608

291,033 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,816)

(2,850)

(7,638)

(9,700) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE TRUST 66,169

61,649

310,970

281,333 Dividends on preferred shares (2,008)

(2,008)

(6,024)

(6,024) NET INCOME AVAILABLE FOR COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 64,161

$ 59,641

$ 304,946

$ 275,309















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE, BASIC Net income available for common shareholders $ 0.74

$ 0.69

$ 3.52

$ 3.20 Weighted average number of common shares 86,558

85,978

86,262

85,808 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE, DILUTED Net income available for common shareholders $ 0.74

$ 0.69

$ 3.52

$ 3.20 Weighted average number of common shares 86,558

85,978

86,789

85,808

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Funds From Operations

September 30, 2026



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(in thousands, except per share data) Nareit Funds from Operations available for common shareholders (Nareit FFO) Net income $ 68,985

$ 64,499

$ 318,608

$ 291,033 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,816)

(2,850)

(7,638)

(9,700) Gain on sale of real estate (473)

-

(113,801)

(77,672) Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 86,499

81,155

257,808

236,251 Amortization of initial direct costs of leases 12,628

12,029

38,888

30,464 Funds from operations 164,823

154,833

493,865

470,376 Dividends on preferred shares (1,875)

(1,875)

(5,625)

(5,625) Income attributable to downREIT operating partnership units 610

596

1,801

1,868 Income attributable to unvested shares (563)

(509)

(1,698)

(1,558) Nareit FFO $ 162,995

$ 153,045

$ 488,343

$ 465,061 Weighted average number of common shares, diluted 87,178

86,599

86,883

86,463















Nareit FFO per diluted share $ 1.87

$ 1.77

$ 5.62

$ 5.38















Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO) (1) Nareit FFO $ 162,995

$ 153,045

$ 488,343

$ 465,061 Adjustments: New market tax credit transaction income, net -

-

-

(13,004) Collection of prior period rents deferred during COVID -

(73)

-

(209) Core FFO $ 162,995

$ 152,972

$ 488,343

$ 451,848















Core FFO per diluted share $ 1.87

$ 1.77

$ 5.62

$ 5.23



















Reconciliation of the range of estimated earnings per diluted share to estimated Nareit FFO and Core FFO per diluted share for the full year 2026:





Full Year 2026 Guidance Range



Low

High

Estimated net income available for common shareholders per diluted share $ 4.23

$ 4.27

Adjustments:







Estimated gain on sale of real estate (1.31)

(1.31)

Estimated depreciation and amortization 4.62

4.62

Estimated Nareit FFO and Core FFO per diluted share $ 7.54

$ 7.58











See Glossary of Terms. Individual items may not add up to total due to rounding.





Federal Realty Investment Trust

Comparable Property Information

September 30, 2026

The following information is being provided for "Comparable Properties." Comparable Properties represents our consolidated property portfolio other than those properties that distort comparability between periods in two primary categories: (1) assets that were not owned for the full quarter in both periods presented and (2) assets currently under development or being repositioned for significant redevelopment and investment. The assets excluded from Comparable Properties in Q3 include: Bala Cynwyd on City Avenue residential - Blayr, Friendship Center, Grossmont Center, Pike & Rose Phase IV, Santana West, Willow Grove Shopping Center, and all properties acquired, disposed of, or not consolidated from Q3 2025 to Q3 2026. Comparable Property property operating income ("Comparable Property POI") and Adjusted Comparable Property POI are non-GAAP measures used by management in evaluating the operating performance of our properties period over period. Adjusted Comparable Property POI excludes the impact of straight-line rents and amortization of in-place leases from Comparable Property POI.

Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to Comparable Property POI and Adjusted Comparable Property POI



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

(in thousands) Operating income $ 116,855

$ 110,668 Add: Depreciation and amortization 100,260

94,277 General and administrative 13,254

11,649 Gain on sale of real estate (473)

- Property operating income (POI) 229,896

216,594 Less: Non-comparable POI - acquisitions/dispositions (9,272)

(4,991) Less: Non-comparable POI - redevelopment, development & other (9,841)

(5,993) Comparable Property POI $ 210,783

$ 205,610 Less: Straight-line rents (3,343)

(5,828) Less: Amortization of in-place leases (2,783)

(3,011) Adjusted Comparable Property POI $ 204,657

$ 196,771

Glossary of Terms

Nareit-defined Funds From Operations (Nareit FFO): Nareit FFO is a supplemental measure of real estate companies' operating performance. Nareit defines FFO as follows: net income, computed in accordance with GAAP plus real estate related depreciation and amortization, gains and losses on sale of real estate, and impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate. Nareit developed FFO as a relative measure of performance and liquidity of an equity REIT in order to recognize that the value of income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. However, Nareit FFO does not represent cash flows from operating activities in accordance with GAAP (which, unlike FFO, generally reflects all cash effects of transactions and other events in the determination of net income); should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indication of our performance; and is not necessarily indicative of cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to pay dividends. We consider Nareit FFO a meaningful, additional measure of operating performance primarily because it excludes the assumption that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. Comparison of our presentation of Nareit FFO to similarly titled measures for other REITs may not necessarily be meaningful due to possible differences in the application of the Nareit definition used by such REITs.

Core Funds From Operations (Core FFO): Core FFO is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure of performance that adjusts Nareit FFO to exclude the impact of certain items that management considers are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating and financial performance. These adjustments include, when applicable, (1) gains or losses on early extinguishment of debt, (2) new market tax credit transaction income, (3) executive transition costs, (4) collection of prior period rents which were contractually deferred or payments renegotiated related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and (5) other items as determined by management. Management believes Core FFO provides enhanced comparability across periods and additional insight into the Company's underlying operating results, by excluding items that may reflect short-term fluctuations in net income and Nareit FFO. Core FFO is not intended to be a substitute for net income or Nareit FFO. Comparison of our presentation of Core FFO to similarly titled measures for other REITs may not be meaningful due to possible differences in the way Core FFO is defined or applied by other REITs.

SOURCE Federal Realty Investment Trust