The IRS Just Created a First-Ever Correction Program for IRA Mistakes - Clear Start Tax Explains Why Fixing a Missed RMD Is Not the Same as Fixing a Tax Debt

For the first time, IRA owners have a defined route to correct errors like a missed required minimum distribution. That route repairs the account. It does nothing about a balance already sitting with IRS collections.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2026 / Treasury and the IRS have issued two revenue procedures that update the Employee Plans Compliance Resolution System and, for the first time, establish a formal correction program for individual retirement accounts. Clear Start Tax says the change is genuinely useful for IRA owners who have made a mistake, and that it is being read by some taxpayers as something it is not: a way to deal with money they already owe the IRS.

IRA owners who are also carrying an unpaid IRS balance can check which resolution options apply to their situation before a corrective distribution adds to it.

"For years, an IRA owner who missed a distribution had a problem with no front door. They could fix the account, but there was no defined program to walk into, so most people either did nothing or disclosed far more than they needed to," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief and resolution firm.

The guidance was issued on October 22, 2026. One revenue procedure updates the Employee Plans Compliance Resolution System, the long standing framework through which employer sponsored retirement plans correct qualification failures. The second, Revenue Procedure 2026-33, establishes a voluntary correction framework for individual retirement accounts, the first program of its kind.

Until this guidance, IRA owners had no formal self correction route comparable to the one available to employer sponsored plans. Common IRA errors, including a missed required minimum distribution, an excess contribution, or a failed rollover, left the owner exposed to excise taxes and penalty exposure on top of any income tax due. The new framework gives those taxpayers a defined way to correct the error and limit the penalty side of the problem.

"A corrective distribution is still a distribution. We have seen people fix an IRA error in good faith and then discover the correction created taxable income for the year, which lands directly on top of a balance they were already struggling with," the spokesperson said.

To help IRA owners who are correcting an account error while also carrying an IRS balance, Clear Start Tax recommends:

Treat the IRA correction and the unpaid balance as two separate tracks, because resolving one does not resolve the other

Ask what the corrective distribution does to taxable income for the year before taking it

Confirm all required returns are filed, since most collection relief depends on being current

Keep responding to collection notices during the correction, as deadlines on those notices continue to run

Document the error, the correction and the dates, so the file supports itself if questioned later

By answering a few questions about what is owed and how many years are unfiled, taxpayers can find out whether they qualify for relief under the IRS Fresh Start Program.

"The mistake we expect to see most is someone assuming this new program pauses everything. It does not touch collection activity on a balance that already exists. The levy clock keeps running while the IRA is being repaired," the spokesperson added.

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a nationwide tax resolution and relief firm specializing in helping individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues. With a team of experienced tax professionals, the company provides tailored strategies for resolving back taxes, negotiating settlements, and achieving long-term compliance.

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Contact Information

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SOURCE: Clear Start Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-irs-just-created-a-first-ever-correction-program-for-ira-mis-1242615