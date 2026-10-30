Summit A*R, a nationwide provider of consumer and commercial accounts receivable management services, is proud to announce that it has been named one of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Collections. This is the first time achieving this honor over it's 31 year history.

Champlin, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2026) - Summit A*R, a nationwide provider of consumer and commercial accounts receivable management services, is proud to announce that it has been named one of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Collections, a program presented by ACA International and Best Companies Group.

The national recognition reflects Summit A*R's commitment to building a workplace where experienced collection professionals are respected, supported and equipped to succeed. That employee-centered culture is central to Summit's P.H.D. Philosophy-Preserve Human Dignity-and to the professional, compassionate service the company provides to clients and consumers.

"This award belongs to our people. They bring professionalism, empathy and persistence to challenging conversations every day, while representing our clients the right way," said Tim Turner, President and Founder of Summit A*R. "What makes this honor especially meaningful is that employee feedback is a major part of the process. We have always believed that when you treat your employees well, give them the right training and tools, and trust them to do excellent work, clients and consumers feel the difference."

The Best Places to Work in Collections program was created to identify, recognize and honor outstanding employers in the collections industry. In 2026, 60 companies met the program's strict standards for recognition.

A rigorous, two-part evaluation

Companies from across the United States participated in a two-part assessment. The first part evaluated each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of a confidential employee survey measuring the employee experience. The combined results determined the honorees and final rankings, with Best Companies Group managing registration, survey administration and analysis.

To participate, organizations were required to:

Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity

Be a public or private U.S. organization

Have at least 10 employees in the United States

Have been in business for at least one year

Operate as a collection agency, collection law firm or debt buyer

About Summit A*R

Founded in 1996, Summit A*R provides tailored consumer and commercial collection services to organizations across the United States. Summit combines experienced career collection professionals, rigorous compliance and a human-centered approach designed to protect client relationships and preserve dignity throughout the recovery process. Its services include commercial, consumer, medical, dental, education and employee reimbursement recovery, along with pre-collection programs. Learn more at www.summitcollects.com.

Media inquiries: Summit A*R • (888) 212-2021 • SummitCollects.com

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