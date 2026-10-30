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WKN: A2DYQG | ISIN: SE0010415281 | Ticker-Symbol: XTL1
Frankfurt
29.10.26 | 08:05
0,010 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INQ GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INQ GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0120,01314:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2026 12:30 Uhr
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INQ Group AB: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting in INQ Group AB (publ) on 30 October 2026

The Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") in INQ Group AB (publ) (the "Company") was held today on 30 October 2026 and in particular the following resolutions were adopted.

The resolutions aim, among other things, to enable conversion of participations in Tranche 7 under the Company's Amended and Restated Secured Convertible Agreement into ordinary shares.

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on issues

The EGM authorised the Board of Directors to resolve, until the next Annual General Meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, on the issue of ordinary shares, warrants and/or convertibles. Disregarding any issues before the EGM under the authorisation resolved by the Annual General Meeting under item 14(e) (which shall be deducted), the authorisation comprises a maximum of 339,944,716 ordinary shares and replaces the authorisation to issue up to 390,000,000 ordinary shares by way of directed issue and/or rights issue resolved by the Annual General Meeting on 31 July 2026 (item 14(e)), to the extent not already exercised. The purpose is to increase the Company's financial flexibility, broaden the shareholder base with strategic or long-term investors and enable conversion under the Company's existing convertible agreements.

Amendment of the resolution on consolidation of shares (1:100)

Under the resolution of the Annual General Meeting on 31 July 2026, the consolidation of shares (1:100) was to be based on a share quota value of SEK 0.13 per share, resulting in a new share quota value of SEK 13 per share. As a result of the share issues, the reduction of the share capital and the bonus issue resolved on at the Annual General Meeting, and the share issues resolved on at today's EGM, the quota value at the time of the consolidation will not correspond to these amounts. The EGM therefore resolved that the consolidation shall instead be carried out on the basis of the quota value applicable at the time of the consolidation, and that the Board of Directors shall determine that quota value and the quota value following the consolidation. The Board of Directors was also authorised to determine the record date and the order in which the consolidation and the registration of the share issues are carried out. The other terms remain unchanged.

Directed issues to subscribers in Tranche 7

The EGM resolved on two directed issues of a total of 45,642,164 ordinary shares to the subscribers in Tranche 7, including the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer, with payment by way of set-off of their claims. The subscription price is SEK 0.16 per share, corresponding to the contractual conversion price, applying a fixed exchange rate of SEK/USD 9.05. The purpose is to convert debt into equity and strengthen the Company's balance sheet.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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