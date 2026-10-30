Valmet Corporation: Valmet and Metsä Fibre reach settlement on Kemi bioproduct mill arbitration

Valmet and Metsä Fibre reach settlement on Kemi bioproduct mill arbitration

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on October 30, 2026 at 13:30 p.m. EET

Valmet announced on October 15, 2024, that Metsä Fibre had filed a request for arbitration against Valmet concerning Metsä Fibre's Kemi bioproduct mill in Finland, claiming approximately EUR 47 million. Metsä Fibre also indicated potential additional claims, then estimated at approximately EUR 65 million. Valmet disputed the claims and pursued claims of its own against Metsä Fibre. At the end of the third quarter 2026, the open claim against Valmet amounted to approximately EUR 33.5 million.

The parties have now reached an agreement to settle the dispute, whereby the arbitration proceedings have been closed. The settlement also covers certain other claims and reservations between the parties. The details of the settlement remain confidential.

The settlement impact will be recorded in Valmet's fourth-quarter 2026 results and will be reported as an item affecting comparability.



Further information:

Rasmus Oksala, General Counsel, Valmet, tel. +358 50 3173 830

Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Niklas Nylund

Interim CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen

VP, Investor Relations

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Valmet is a global technology leader in serving process industries. We work with our customers throughout the lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services, as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of 18,500 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2025, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.2 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

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