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EI

WKN: A2JK6B | ISIN: FI4000301585 | Ticker-Symbol: 42U
Frankfurt
30.10.26 | 08:55
4,130 Euro
-10,22 % -0,470
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ENERSENSE INTERNATIONAL OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2026 13:00 Uhr
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Enersense International Oyj: Enersense and Elering sign an agreement on the design of a new 110 kV transmission tower solution in Estonia

Enersense International Plc | Press Release | October 30, 2026 at 14:00:00 EET

Enersense has signed an agreement with the Estonian transmission system operator Elering AS for the design of a new modular 110 kV transmission tower solution. The new standardised tower solution can be used in future overhead power line projects across Estonia.

The agreement covers the design, prototyping and testing of a new narrow-base, modular transmission tower solution. The solution will be designed for both single- and double-circuit 110 kV overhead power lines. The aim is to develop a flexible and reusable solution that can be adapted to different power line projects.

The standardised solution will help make future power line projects more efficient and cost-effective by reducing the need to develop individual tower designs for each project.

The base of the new tower will occupy only approximately one square metre of land, significantly less than the area required for a typical steel suspension tower. This helps to minimise the impact on landowners and the surrounding environment.

"We are grateful to Elering for their trust in Enersense. We are pleased to contribute our engineering expertise to the development of the new tower solution and to continue our good cooperation with Elering," says Ott Sillukse, Head of Enersense's Estonian business.

"The aim of developing the new tower design is to make the construction of 110 kV power lines more flexible and efficient in the future. The narrower tower base allows us to reduce the land area occupied by the tower, while the standardised design enables the same technical solution to be used in different power grid projects. For Elering, it is important to find solutions that ensure the reliability of the electricity system while also taking landowners and the surrounding environment into account," says Kadi-Kai Kollo, Head of the Project Management Unit at Elering.

The two-year project will continue until August 2028. During the first year, the work will focus on developing the tower design. The second year will be dedicated to prototyping and testing the solution.

The contract is recorded in Enersense's Power Business Unit's order book for the fourth quarter of 2026.

About us
Enersense delivers the essentials of tomorrow's society. It acts as a lifecycle partner to customers in energy transmission and generation, the industrial energy transition, telecommunications and data centres. The company designs, builds, maintains and modernises critical infrastructure across the Nordics and the Baltics. Around 1,500 Enersense experts work for a more sustainable future, for example, with power lines and telecommunications networks, at substations and power plants. Enersense had a revenue of EUR 307 million in 2025, and it's listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (ESENSE). www.enersense.com.

Image Attachments
Substation, illustrative picture

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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