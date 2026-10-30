Quarterhill Inc.: Quarterhill Announces Repayment of Convertible Debentures

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), a leading technology innovator providing next-generation, AI-driven Intelligent Transportation System ("ITS") solutions, today announced that it has repaid in full the CAD $57.5 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.0% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Convertible Debentures"), together with all accrued and unpaid interest thereon, on their maturity date of October 30, 2026.

The Convertible Debentures will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange, where they traded under the symbol QTRH.DB (CUSIP 747713AA3), effective at the close of markets on October 30, 2026. Payment for the Convertible Debentures was processed through Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as debenture trustee.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a global leader in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, advancing mobility through smart infrastructure solutions that reduce congestion, improve roadway safety, and create more sustainable travel. Each year, Quarterhill's platforms process billions of transactions, perform compliance and safety inspections on millions of commercial vehicles, and enable transportation agencies worldwide to optimize thousands of lanes of traffic to improve travel for everyone. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Quarterhill's platform delivers automation and predictive insight to help agencies manage transportation networks more efficiently. By working in close partnership with governments, communities, and industry leaders, Quarterhill is building today's connected roadways while shaping the next generation of intelligent, resilient mobility. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, please visit: www.quarterhill.com.

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.