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WKN: A2DS32 | ISIN: CA7477131055 | Ticker-Symbol: WJL
Frankfurt
30.10.26 | 08:02
1,760 Euro
+2,92 % +0,050
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUARTERHILL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUARTERHILL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7101,75014:36
1,7201,77014:35
PR Newswire
30.10.2026 13:00 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Quarterhill Inc.: Quarterhill Announces Repayment of Convertible Debentures

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), a leading technology innovator providing next-generation, AI-driven Intelligent Transportation System ("ITS") solutions, today announced that it has repaid in full the CAD $57.5 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.0% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Convertible Debentures"), together with all accrued and unpaid interest thereon, on their maturity date of October 30, 2026.

The Convertible Debentures will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange, where they traded under the symbol QTRH.DB (CUSIP 747713AA3), effective at the close of markets on October 30, 2026. Payment for the Convertible Debentures was processed through Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as debenture trustee.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a global leader in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, advancing mobility through smart infrastructure solutions that reduce congestion, improve roadway safety, and create more sustainable travel. Each year, Quarterhill's platforms process billions of transactions, perform compliance and safety inspections on millions of commercial vehicles, and enable transportation agencies worldwide to optimize thousands of lanes of traffic to improve travel for everyone. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Quarterhill's platform delivers automation and predictive insight to help agencies manage transportation networks more efficiently. By working in close partnership with governments, communities, and industry leaders, Quarterhill is building today's connected roadways while shaping the next generation of intelligent, resilient mobility. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, please visit: www.quarterhill.com.

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.