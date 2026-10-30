Researchers from Saudi Arabia and Algeria proposed a novel passive cooling system for PV-thermal (PVT) systems that combines a stepped air channel with perforated fins behind a solar panel. The staircase-shaped air channel is intended to disrupt the insulating air layer that develops along a heated surface. In contrast, the perforated V-shaped fins are intended to increase the heat-transfer area and promote air mixing. "The system operates entirely under passive, naturally ventilated conditions, with airflow driven by buoyancy forces without auxiliary fans, pumps, or any external energy input ...

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