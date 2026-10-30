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WKN: A1W5CT | ISIN: US5253271028 | Ticker-Symbol: S6IA
Tradegate
30.10.26 | 13:43
128,00 Euro
+1,27 % +1,60
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
127,35128,9013:58
127,00129,0013:44
ACCESS Newswire
30.10.2026 13:38 Uhr
112 Leser
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Rooted in Community: Leidos Innovations U.K. Limited and Carma Support Veterans and a Greener Future

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2026 / Environmental action can create benefits that reach far beyond the environment. Through its partnership with U.K. climate action provider Carma, Leidos Innovations U.K. Limited is bringing together tree planting, community engagement and support for military veterans.

As highlighted in the company's 2025 U.K. Sustainability Report, the partnership has supported the planting of approximately 1,000 trees across the United Kingdom, helping create greener spaces and contribute to local environmental restoration.

What makes this collaboration particularly meaningful is its connection to the veteran community. In addition to supporting local environments, Carma's activities provide meaningful skills development and employment opportunities for U.K. military veterans.

The partnership reflects Leidos Innovations U.K.Limited's broader approach to sustainability, which brings together environmental responsibility, employee well-being and community engagement.

By connecting practical environmental projects with opportunities for veterans, Leidos Innovations U.K. Limited and Carma are demonstrating how partnerships can generate multiple forms of positive impact.

Learn more about the partnership and Leidos Innovations U.K. Limited's sustainability initiatives in the 2025 Sustainability Report.

Find more stories and multimedia from Leidos at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Leidos
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/leidos
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Leidos



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rooted-in-community-leidos-innovations-u.k.-limited-and-carma-su-1244209

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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