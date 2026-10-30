Bonchon Strengthens Local Search Visibility & Review Response with Marqii

Since partnering with Marqii, the Korean fried chicken chain has generated 45M+ listing views across 155 locations, grown "fast food near me" search visibility by 44%, and lifted its review response rate 108%.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2026 / Bonchon , a global leader in Korean fried chicken, today announced its continued partnership with Marqii , the discovery platform built specifically for hospitality businesses. Using Marqii Host for accurate, SEO-optimized location pages and Managed Reviews to centralize guest feedback across its 155 locations, Bonchon has strengthened its local search visibility and built a faster, more consistent approach to review response nationwide.

Since partnering with Marqii in September 2025, Bonchon has generated 45 million total listing views and 3.6 million click actions (directions, calls, and website visits) across Google, Yelp, Apple Maps, and Bing. Category and "near me" search terms, the searches most likely to introduce Bonchon to a guest who doesn't yet know the brand, are trending upward: searches for "fast food near me" leading to Bonchon listings grew 44% during the partnership period.

On the reputation side, Bonchon entered 2026 with a clear goal: increase review response coverage and speed through Marqii's Managed Reviews. From September 2025 through July 2026, Bonchon's team managed 18,728 reviews across 155 locations, responding at a 74.7% rate, a 108% increase over its pre-Marqii baseline. Review frequency is up 18.1% since partnering with Marqii, and Bonchon has maintained a 4.0-star average rating throughout, evidence that reputation quality is evolving alongside the brand's continued growth.

"Marqii helps us take a more proactive approach to engaging our guests and attracting new ones," said Suzie Tsai, CEO at Bonchon. "With greater visibility into reviews on every platform, our team can quickly listen and work with franchisees to enhance guest experiences in their stores. Strong local search visibility also helps grow our business by reaching more people when they're ready to try new restaurants."

As multi-location brands expand, keeping every location page accurate and optimized for both traditional and generative engine optimization (GEO), and every review answered becomes exponentially harder, exactly the challenge Marqii's platform is built to solve. Access the full Bonchon case study here .

"Bonchon is exactly the kind of fast-growing hospitality brand Marqii was built for," said Avi Goren, Marqii Co-Founder and CEO. "Host ensures their location pages remain optimized and accurate, while Managed Reviews enables their team to efficiently handle guest feedback. The results speak for themselves, and we're excited to keep growing alongside them."

To learn more about Bonchon, visit bonchon.com . To learn more about Marqii's suite of solutions that drive guest discovery, simplify SEO and AI search optimization, and improve review ratings, visit marqii.com .

About Bonchon

Bonchon, which translates as "my hometown," was founded in Busan, South Korea in 2002. Today, the brand operates approximately 500 restaurants across nine countries, with more than 150 U.S. locations. Known for its hand-battered, double-fried, crazy crispy Korean fried chicken, Bonchon sets out to have its fans around the world join the "Korean Flavor. Global Obsession." The brand continues to grow in popularity and has earned several accolades including Fast Casual Magazine's 2026 Top Movers & Shakers, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Technomic's Top 500 chain restaurants. For more information, visit bonchon.com . To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit franchising.bonchon.com . Follow Bonchon on Instagram, Tik Tok, Facebook, X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About Marqii

Founded in 2017 by Avi Goren, Evan Perlmutter and Bryan Rutcofsky, Marqii is the most complete discovery platform built for hospitality businesses. With dozens of POS integrations and connections to more than 70 listings sites including Google, Yelp, Facebook, Bing, and Apple Maps, Marqii automates updates to listings, menus, and websites to help every location get discovered and chosen by more guests. Marqii Review Management gives operators one place to track and respond to Yelp, Google, Facebook, OpenTable, GrubHub, Uber Eats, and ezCater reviews so they never miss a chance to engage with their guests, and AI review analysis features make it easy to take action on guest feedback. More than 15,000 hospitality businesses of all sizes use Marqii to rank higher in search results, and be found and chosen by more guests.

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Media Contact:

Kelsey Verdier

VP of Marketing, Marqii

kelsey@marqii.com , 503-867-0731

SOURCE: Marqii

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bonchon-strengthens-local-search-visibility-and-review-response-w-1243291