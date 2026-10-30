HONG KONG, Oct 30, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The 28th Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) and the 11th Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo, both organised by the HKTDC, and the 21st Eco Expo Asia, jointly organised by the HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd and co-organised by the Environment and Ecology Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), have concluded successfully. The three exhibitions attracted some 62,000 buyers from 152 countries and regions. Buyers from outside Hong Kong mainly came from the Chinese Mainland, Taiwan, India, Korea, the US, as well as ASEAN countries including Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand.HKTDC Associate Executive Director Silas Chu said: 'The three major exhibitions received an enthusiastic response, fully demonstrating Hong Kong's advantages as an international trade platform and the appeal of HKTDC exhibitions. The Autumn Lighting Fair and the International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo focused on showcasing innovative solutions such as smart connectivity, healthy living and LED display technologies. The Eco Expo Asia further enhanced international participation, bringing together green innovations and attracting global government organisations and industry associations from around the world. For the first time, it introduced an ASEAN Pavilion and the GoGlobal Connect Zone, providing the industry with B2G, B2B and B2C matching opportunities to further promote crossregional cooperation and fully demonstrate Hong Kong's advantage as a connector between the Chinese Mainland and the world. Aligned with Hong Kong's first FiveYear Plan and the latest Policy Address, the Expo also facilitated the linkage of Chinese Mainland and international markets, helping companies go global and creating more opportunities for the lighting and green industries.'Survey reflects optimism about lighting sales over the next two years, particularly in the Chinese Mainland, Middle East and ASEAN marketsDuring the Autumn Lighting Fair and the Outdoor and Tech Light Expo, an independent survey of more than 740 exhibitors and buyers found that 63% of respondents expect sales to increase over the next two years, while 34% anticipate sales will remain unchanged. Among the markets surveyed, the Chinese Mainland (85%), the Middle East (84%) and ASEAN (84%) were identified as the most promising.In terms of product trends, respondents foresaw artificial intelligence (54%), technological advancement (44%) and smart city development (43%) as the top three driving factors of industry growth. As smart cities and smart homes are recognised as the major developments in the technology sector, 86% of respondents viewed the market potential of the smart lighting market over the next two years as promising or very promising. Among the various segments, respondents were particularly optimistic about home automation and smart lighting control systems (39%) and energy-efficient lighting control solutions (30%).Leading smart lighting solutions gather at twin lighting fairs to unlock global business opportunitiesUnder the theme 'Beyond Illumination', the two lighting fairs this year showcased the latest lighting innovations and solutions. The Hall of Connected Lighting, the highlighted zone at the Autumn Lighting Fair, brought together some 70 leading local and international brands. Among them, the leading brand from the Netherlands, Signify, teamed up with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team to present a racing simulator experience, using innovative lighting technologies to bring the thrill of motorsport beyond the screen and into the real world, creating a more immersive viewing and entertainment experience. Steve Jiang, Sales Leader of OEM Greater China at Signify, said: 'We have been exhibiting at the Autumn Lighting Fair for over a decade, and the fair's international positioning has made it indispensable to expanding our global presence. We have forged strong connections with international buyers and designers from Europe, the Middle East, South America, and North America. Over the first two days alone, our team exchanged contacts with over 100 professional buyers and identified 20 to 30 buyers with high collaboration potential. Notably, through our continued partnership with a Chinese Mainland client stemming from the 2023 HKTDC lighting fair, we have maintained a thriving business relationship and generated an annual business volume of RMB15 million.'Additionally, Chinese Mainland enterprises have successfully leveraged their participation in the Autumn Lighting Fair to expand into global markets. Yang Chun Hua, General Manager and CEO of Zhongshan SUFN Lighting Technology, a company specialising in high-end, original design lighting solutions, expressed that the fair's excellent international positioning and business-matching tools have successfully connected them with diverse overseas buyers, accelerating their global expansion. They have participated in the fair for three consecutive years and successfully connected with over 200 new international clients from high-growth markets across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and South America, highlighting the fair's strong global appeal. Building on the success of last year's participation, the company's transaction value reached RMB15 million, and it forecasts sales growth of 20% this year.The new LED Display Solution zone debuted this year with the aim of building a comprehensive ecosystem for commercial LED display technologies. The zone showcased a wide range of commercial display products powered by LED technologies. Making its first appearance at the fair, Hong Kong exhibitor Ledman Hong Kong presented the LEDHUB Smart Conference Solution, winner of the 2025 TITAN Innovation Awards Gold Award, which integrates large-scale displays, video conferencing and collaboration functions into a single platform. The company also displayed its QS Series IceScreen LED Display, which was used at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games. The company's General Manager of Brand Channel Department, Johnson Lu, said: 'The Autumn Lighting Fair is highly international and helps us reach buyers globally.On average, we have connected with around 100 customers each day. We are currently in negotiations for orders of US$800,000, with buyers primarily from the Asia-Pacific and South America region. One prospective buyer from Panama has expressed strong interest in becoming a local distributor for Ledman. Through this fair, we aim to grow our customer base by at least 20 to 30%. The fair's comprehensive capabilities can assist us in expanding overseas business opportunities.'The Outdoor and Tech Light Expo continued to showcase the latest lighting applications for smart cities, industrial environments and professional settings through three thematic zones: Smart Pole and Solution; Outdoor, Industrial and Technical Lighting; and Landscape and Architectural Lighting. Photovoltaic and energy storage solutions were also introduced to the Expo this year, supporting cities in improving energy efficiency. Chinese Mainland exhibitor Zhejiang Fonda Technology Co Ltd, one of the world's leading suppliers of smart lighting controllers, has leveraged the Expo as a key platform for going global. The company's CEO, Dr Hongwei Song, said: "Since the Outdoor and Tech Light Expo's debut, the Expo has been an effective channel for expanding our international client base and supporting our long-term global expansion strategy. We have successfully expanded into overseas markets covering Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South America over the years. During the expo, we have connected with new potential buyers from Africa, Europe and Southeast Asia. In view of positive buyer feedback, our sales generated from the four-day expo will exceed US$1 million."Radek Machalsky, Founder and Project Manager of Precilum s.r.o. from the Czech Republic and Jakub Machalsky, the Sales and Business Development Manager, attended the twin lighting fairs to source reliable suppliers and quality lighting products, enabling the company to explore business opportunities for engineering projects across European markets. They said: 'We have identified two potential suppliers of facade lighting and solar bollard lights. We plan to source US$3 million worth of lighting products through the twin lighting fairs for use in two to three large-scale lighting projects scheduled for next year.'Eco Expo Asia raises its international profile, driving cross-border collaboration in green innovation and technologyThis year's Eco Expo Asia kept pace with global green industry trends while supporting the strategic directions outlined in Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan and the 2026 Policy Address. Centred on four key areas: 'Green Energy in Motion', 'Frontier Green Tech', 'Building for a Greener City' and 'From Waste to Worth', the Expo presented the latest smart green technologies and solutions. International participation reached new heights this year, with over 340 exhibitors gathering from 15 countries and regions, while the number of pavilions grew to 18, among them the ASEAN Pavilion and the Qinghai Pavilion, both making their debut. More than 30 forums and thematic sessions took place during the four-day event, featuring more than 80 government officials, industry leaders, and experts from academia and research worldwide, who shared their insights, drawing more than 4,400 visits. Over 300 senior officials and representatives of semi-official organisations from the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Belt and Road and ASEAN countries visited the Expo, further deepening international exchange and connections.A welcome ceremony was held on 27 October, attended by Minister of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People's Republic of China Huang Runqiu, Secretary for Environment and Ecology of the HKSAR Government Tse Chin-wan, HKTDC Executive Director Sophia Chong, Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd Deputy General Manager Jack Wong, and other distinguished guests. Speaking at the ceremony, Huang Runqiu said: "With the strong support of the motherland and its close connections with the world, Hong Kong serves as an important gateway for the country's opening up. We will continue to support Hong Kong in leveraging its unique strengths to jointly advance green development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and take forward the high-quality development of both the 'Beautiful China Pilot Zone' and the Beautiful Greater Bay Area. This year's Expo, themed 'Connecting the World for a Sustainable Future', is both timely and highly meaningful."To further strengthen green industry ties between Hong Kong and ASEAN markets, this year's Expo introduced the ASEAN Pavilion, bringing together 12 green technology companies from seven ASEAN countries, namely Singapore, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam. The Expo also hosted its first ASEAN Networking Reception, inviting government and industry representatives from ASEAN countries to explore regional collaboration opportunities together.Jonathan Sourintha, Chief External Affairs Officer of Turn Green Holding Joint Stock Company, a Vietnamese bioplastic and sustainable packaging manufacturer exhibiting for the first time, said he hoped to connect with major Hong Kong enterprises and international buyers to export more products: 'The buyers visiting our booth came from places such as the Chinese Mainland, the UAE and the Philippines, all markets we are keen to develop. One buyer from Dubai was particularly interested in our shopping bags and garbage bags; if the partnership succeeds, the annual order volume could reach US$200,000."Buyers pointed out that by bringing together green solutions from around the world, the Expo serves as an ideal platform for sourcing overseas technologies and forging cross-border partnerships. Among them was KLerra Pte Ltd, a Singapore buyer specialising in waste management and recycling solutions for commercial clients such as hotels and shopping malls. With Singapore's new food waste recycling regulations fuelling market demand, the company came to the Expo in search of suitable technology solutions. Its Executive Director, Spencer Soong, said: 'We are exploring a range of solutions and have identified several potential exhibitors, including food waste management machines from a Chinese Mainland exhibitor, waste recycling and sorting machines from a Hong Kong supplier, and plastic recycling technology from a Vietnam tech venture. The total potential order value could reach US$1.2 million.'For Jordanian buyer ETA MAX Energy and Environmental Solutions, Eco Expo Asia opened the door to exhibitors worldwide, facilitating the company to explore new suppliers and widen its sourcing network. Business Development Director Abdullah Dado said: 'The exhibitors here span the Chinese Mainland, East Asian countries, the US, and Canada. Two of them, one from Hong Kong and one from the US, offer battery products that meet our standards for reliability and sustainability. We plan to commit US$300,000 to US$400,000 to an initial order, and if the market responds well, we expect to scale up our sourcing further.'As a core member of the HKSAR Government's GoGlobal Task Force, the HKTDC introduced the GoGlobal Connect Zone at this year's Expo for the first time. The dedicated zone provided Chinese Mainland green enterprises with complimentary matching services, connecting them with Hong Kong professional services to venture overseas together. The Expo also held a series of networking events on going global, including the Experience Sharing Forum on Promoting Environment Business in Overseas Markets and the GoGlobal Seminar. Government officials, businesses from the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Thailand and Uzbekistan, and Hong Kong professional service providers exchanged insights on international development opportunities for Chinese Mainland green enterprises.Simon Huang, Project Manager of the Overseas Business Department at Lihe Technology (HK) Co., Limited, said: "We signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Kazakhstan through the Expo last year, marking our successful entry into the Central Asian market. We subsequently established a local company and introduced a range of gas-monitoring equipment, with a project value of US$2 million, and launched water projects there. We are exhibiting again this year to promote our Black Light Laboratory water quality analysis technology to Hong Kong universities, government laboratories and R&D institutions. Hong Kong clients have shown strong interest in the technology, and the related project value is estimated to reach US$1 million. Beyond the local market, we have also connected with potential new clients from Malaysia and Thailand." Lihe Technology stated that the Expo brings together international buyers, supporting their global expansion efforts. Viewing Hong Kong as a crucial gateway for Chinese Mainland environmental enterprises going global, the company hopes to use it as a key springboard for expanding its overseas business.Many local green start-ups and research institutions also showcased their latest green innovations at the Expo. The Hong Kong Pavilion, supported by the Environmental Protection Department and coordinated by the Federation of Hong Kong Industries, featured 19 local enterprises, while the Environmental Campaign Committee led 22 start-ups. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation brought together 11 local start-ups, showcasing a range of cutting-edge energy solutions. As the global green transition accelerates and demand for green products and technologies continues to grow across all sectors, the Expo also attracted buyers from a wide range of industries and major corporations to source and explore business opportunities.Ferrand Cunningham, Corporate and Marketing Communications Director at EcoCeres, Inc., a first-time exhibitor, said: "We hope to harness the Expo's international influence to introduce our technology to more overseas buyers and identify potential partners. We received over 200 visitors in the first three days, connecting with buyers from nearly 20 countries and regions including the Chinese Mainland, Canada, Denmark, India, Israel, Thailand, the US and Vietnam. Among them, Canadian and Danish buyers expressed interest in purchasing our machines and technology, while a number of Chinese Mainland government officials and related bodies enquired about our waste-to-energy technology and carbon-reduction solutions. We believe the Expo will bring us further business collaboration opportunities."A series of professional forums and seminars were held during the Expo, bringing together leading industry figures to share their insights. Professor Avinash Persaud, Emeritus Professor at Gresham College in the UK and a member of the High Level Expert Group on Climate Finance, said at Eco Expo Asia 2026 that 'Hong Kong plays a pivotal role in driving private capital into affordable and secure energy investments worldwide.' Persaud added that 'as energy increasingly shifts from commodity-based to technology-based, it will rely on a new cadre of change makers. These include environmental practitioners, engineers, and scientists.' He went on to 'commend HKIE and HKIQEP for professionalising the field and setting high standards for others to follow.' Persaud noted that 'over the years, Eco Expo has played a critical role in building the ecosystem around new energy technologies in Asia by bringing together policymakers, regulators, the private sector, practitioners, academics, development banks, and investors in one trusted platform to share ideas and developments.'In addition to the flagship Eco Asia Conference, the organiser also worked closely with the Environmental Protection Department to arrange visits by local government departments and relevant organisations. In addition, representatives from various government departments shared their procurement needs during the conference sessions, enabling the industry to better grasp market directions and develop green solutions and technologies tailored to real needs, while fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors. Xu Qiang, Chairman of Shanghai Wanjiang Environment Technology Co., Ltd., who participated in the government department forum, said that Hong Kong's standards for technical details and specifications differ from those on the Chinese Mainland, and that the event helped Mainland manufacturers better understand international market standards, enabling their products and solutions to better meet the latest policy needs. He aims to establish 'Made in Hong Kong' showcases through pilot projects with local universities and institutions and subsequently expand into markets beyond Hong Kong.Three fairs leverage online-to-offline integration to expand business opportunitiesOrganised by the HKTDC, the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) and the Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo together formed one of the world's leading lighting industry events, attracting some 3,000 exhibitors from more than 20 countries and regions. The two fairs drew some 39,000 and more than 11,000 buyers respectively for sourcing and business matching. Eco Expo Asia, jointly organised by the HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, and co-organised by the Environment and Ecology Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government, featured over 340 exhibitors from 15 countries and regions and attracted over 11,000 buyers.All three exhibitions adopted the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, combining physical and online participation. Exhibitors and buyers can continue business discussions through the Click2Match smart business matching platform. The online component of Eco Expo Asia will remain open until 5 November, while the online exhibitions for the Autumn Lighting Fair and the Outdoor and Tech Light Expo will run until 6 November.Website:Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition):https://www.hktdc.com/event/hklightingfairae/enHong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkotlexpo/enEco Expo Asia: https://www.hktdc.com/event/ecoexpoasia/enExhibitor and Buyer Quotes:Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition): https://www.hktdc.com/event/hklightingfairae/en/success-storiesHong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkotlexpo/en/success-storiesEco Expo Asia: https://www.hktdc.com/event/ecoexpoasia/en/success-storiesPhoto Download: https://bit.ly/3WdWx6QThe 28th Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition), the 11th Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo, and the 21st Eco Expo Asia have concluded successfully. The three exhibitions attracted some 62,000 buyers from 152 countries and regions.The Autumn Lighting Fair extended its product scope with the newly launched LED Display Solution Zone, aiming to build a comprehensive ecosystem for commercial LED display.The Hall of Connected Lighting, the highlighted zone at the Autumn Lighting Fair, brought together some 70 leading brands. Among them, Signify teamed up with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team to present a racing simulator experience, using innovative lighting technologies to bring the thrill of motorsport beyond the screen and into the real world, creating a more immersive viewing and entertainment experience.The Hall of Aurora gathered some 500 renowned brands offering high-quality lighting products.The Outdoor and Tech Light Expo showcased outdoor, commercial and industrial lighting products and solutions.The twin lighting fairs hosted a series of seminars and forums. The Innovative Lighting Design Forum invited three lighting design maestros to share the latest industry trends, including Dr Yan Liu (second right), Design Director of China at AT Design & Consulting Co Ltd, who was involved in projects such as the Louvre in Paris and the Palace Museum in Beijing; Lighting Designer at MEGS Lighting, Adam Meredith (far right), who led the lighting design for The Metropolitan Museum of Art and M+; and Lighting Design Manager (Africa) at Signify, Omar Elkerm (second left), who has been responsible for the lighting design of several Egyptian pyramids.HKTDC and the Hong Kong Tourism Board (MICE promotion partner) arranged an evening cruise on Victoria Harbour to create an extended travelling experience for buyers.Eco Expo Asia brought together over 340 exhibitors from 15 countries and regions, attracting over 11,000 buyers to visit and source. The photo was taken at the Welcome Ceremony, attended by Minister of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People's Republic of China Huang Runqiu, Secretary for Environment and Ecology of HKSAR Government Tse Chin-wan, HKTDC Executive Director Sophia Chong, Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd Deputy General Manager Jack Wong, and other distinguished guests.Eco Expo Asia attracted over 300 senior officials and representatives of semi-official organisations from various countries and regions, including the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Kenya, Thailand and Uzbekistan, to visit.The GoGlobal Connect Zone was introduced at Eco Expo Asia for the first time this year, providing Chinese Mainland green enterprises with complimentary matching services, connecting them with Hong Kong professional service to venture overseas together.The HKSAR Government booth, formed by the Environment and Ecology Bureau, the Environmental Protection Department and nine other government departments, showcased the latest green policies and the applications of green ideas.One of the sessions at the Eco Asia Conference brought together representatives from the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, OCBC Bank (Hong Kong), Nan Fung Development and Schneider Electric (Hong Kong) to explore how green finance can channel funding to support green buildings, energy-efficiency retrofits and net-zero transition, working together to build high-performance and sustainable urban infrastructure.Prof Yang Min, Leader of the ANSO Environmental Technology and Industry Alliance and the Director of Environmental Technology Overseas Cooperation Center of the Research Center for Eco-Environmental Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Dr Jackie Ng, Principal Environmental Protection Officer (Corporate Affairs) of the Environmental Protection Department of the HKSAR Government, and Zhong Jin, Level II Bureau Rank Official of the Hunan Provincial Department of Ecology and Environment, attended the 'Experience Sharing Forum on Promoting Environmental Business in Overseas Markets'. Representatives from the Waste Management and Circular Economy Development Agency of Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan, Invest Hong Kong, China Water Environment Group, Lihe Technology, the National Institute of Development Administration (Thailand), and the Zhongyuan Eco-Environmental Technology Innovation Center were also invited to deliver keynote presentations and share their go-global experiences, supporting green enterprises in broadening their global networks.The final day of Eco Expo Asia was Public Day. The public enjoyed free admission and a series of interactive environmental workshops and career talks.Media enquiries:For enquiries, please contact:HKTDC Communication and Public Affairs Department:Christy Lee Tel: (852) 2584 4369 Email: christy.wn.lee@hktdc.orgDawn Yuen Tel: (852) 2584 4575 Email: dawn.nh.yuen@hktdc.orgJane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.orgHKTDC Mediaroom: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/About HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.About Messe FrankfurtThe Messe Frankfurt Group is the world's largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,700 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 29 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2025 were about - 766 million. We serve our customers' business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt's key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services - both onsite and online ' ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events.Messe Frankfurt develops new business models based on its digital expertise. Its range of services encompasses venue rental as well as exhibition stand construction, marketing services, staffing services, and catering.Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Maintaining a balance between environmental and economic responsibility, social responsibility, and diversity lies at the heart of its approach.For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainabilityWith its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.comSource: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.