Enstar Group Limited: Enstar Strengthens Executive Leadership Team

Chief Strategy Officer David Ni promoted to President

Appointments of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Risk Officer

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited ("Enstar") today announces the promotion of David Ni to President and the appointment of two senior industry executives to support its expansion and diversification across retrospective and specialist underwriting solutions.

David Ni joined Enstar in 2019 as Executive Vice President, Mergers and Acquisitions and most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer. He has been instrumental in helping build on Enstar's more than 30-year track record of pioneering complex risk solutions for the global re/insurance market. As President, David will continue to lead Enstar's strategy, working alongside Dominic Silvester, Chief Executive Officer, as the Group expands across retrospective solutions and specialist underwriting, including through the addition of AF Group.

Mike Jones joins Enstar as Chief Operating Officer from Chubb, where he served as Vice President - Global Operations Officer and Head of North America Technology and Operations. He brings more than 30 years of experience in technology and operations across the insurance and banking sectors. Mike will oversee Enstar's global operations, technology and data functions.

Ann Chai joins Enstar as incoming Chief Risk Officer. She was previously at Zurich, where she held senior roles as Chief Risk Officer for Zurich North America and Global Head of Risk for Zurich Commercial Insurance, leading risk governance and strategy across financial, insurance, operational, strategic and emerging risks. Ann has more than 20 years of experience spanning actuarial science, finance and enterprise risk leadership. She will succeed Chloe Paillot, who is leaving Enstar on December 31, 2026 to pursue other opportunities.

Mike and Ann will form part of Enstar's executive leadership team and report directly to Dominic Silvester.

Enstar's Chief Executive Officer, Dominic Silvester, commented: "Enstar's success has always been built on exceptional talent and expertise. David has made an outstanding contribution since joining us, and his promotion to President recognises his central role in bringing together our capabilities to deliver leading capital and risk solutions for clients at an important moment for the company.

"Mike brings an impressive operations and technology track record that will be critical as we build a broader, more diverse business across retrospective solutions and specialist underwriting. Ann is a highly respected risk leader whose expertise will strengthen our risk governance as the Group grows. I would also like to thank Chloe for her significant contribution and wish her every success."

About Enstar

Enstar is a global insurance and reinsurance group providing leading retrospective and specialist underwriting capabilities through its network of group companies across Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Australia. With over $19.9 billion in total assets, $5.0 billion in shareholders' equity (as of 30 June, 2026), and more than 130 transactions completed since formation, Enstar has a proven record of pioneering innovative re/insurance solutions. The Group's financial strength is supported by "A" ratings from AM Best and S&P for its flagship reinsurer, Cavello Bay Reinsurance Limited. Enstar is privately owned and supported by investment vehicles managed by affiliates of Sixth Street, a leading global investment firm. For further information about Enstar, see www.enstargroup.com.

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For Media: Jenna Kerr (communications@enstargroup.com) or FTI Consulting (Enstar@fticonsulting.com)