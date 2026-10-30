Restoring Volume, Stimulating Collagen: BODYWELLE's Dr. Alonso Martin Discusses Sculptra and Radiesse

The Miami Beach physician explains how collagen biostimulators differ from traditional fillers and why results with these treatments build gradually over time.

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2026 / BODYWELLE , the Miami Beach longevity and functional medicine practice led by Alonso Martin, MD, offers Sculptra and Radiesse for patients concerned with facial volume loss and declining skin firmness. Both are injectable treatments that work in part by prompting the body to produce new collagen. Treatments are performed under physician supervision at the practice's Miami Beach office.

Alonso Martin, MD, BODYWELLE founder specializing in Sculptra and Radiesse collagen treatments.

Two Changes Behind an Older Appearance

"Aging affects the face on more than one level. Beneath the skin, the fat pads that give the face its contour gradually lose volume and shift downward," said Dr. Martin.

At the same time, the skin's ability to make collagen declines. Collagen supports firmness, structure, and elasticity, so as production slows, the skin gradually loses some of that support.

Immediate Volume Versus Gradual Rebuilding

Traditional hyaluronic acid fillers, such as Restylane and Juvéderm, restore volume in areas including the cheeks, lips, jawline, and under-eyes. Their effect is visible as soon as treatment is complete, which makes them well suited for contouring and lip augmentation.

"Your traditional HA gel filler gives an immediate response and an immediate restoration of volume," Dr. Martin said.

Collagen biostimulators work on a different timeline, and Dr. Martin describes the distinction plainly.

"Sculptra is in a category of its own. It's a collagen biostimulator," he said. "Rather than adding volume directly, it triggers your body to produce its own collagen over time in a slow, more natural-looking rebuild."

How Sculptra Prompts New Collagen

Sculptra is made of poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA). It is supplied as a powder and mixed with water before injection.

"Sculptra, when placed underneath the skin, actually stimulates your body and your cells to make collagen and elastin," Dr. Martin said. "As you age, your body naturally starts to lose its ability to make collagen and elastin. So when you use products like Sculptra, your body responds and makes more collagen, more elastin, and your skin becomes tighter and firmer."

Because the effect depends on new collagen forming, it is not immediate. "Results with Sculptra get better over time," he said. "They're not instant like HA fillers, but results start to appear at the 4 to 6 week mark."

How Radiesse Adds Structure

Radiesse is made of calcium hydroxylapatite (CaHA) microspheres. The microspheres provide structural support where they are placed while also stimulating collagen production.

At BODYWELLE, Radiesse is used for smile lines, marionette lines, pre-jowl folds, chin lines, and the hands. The practice notes that results can last 12 to 15 months.

The shared aim of Radiesse and Sculptra is firmer skin, natural-looking rejuvenation, and longer-term collagen support, though each reaches that goal through a different material.

Facial Volume Loss After Rapid Weight Loss

Significant weight loss over a short period changes the face as well as the body. Dr. Martin has addressed this pattern, often called "Ozempic face," in his patient education.

"Not only do patients lose fat in their abdomen, their hips, their thighs, they also lose fat in their face," he said. "When this happens, that leads to saggy skin and hollowness, more of an aging appearance to your face."

For these patients, BODYWELLE uses Radiesse and Sculptra. "Instead of just filling like traditional fillers, it rebuilds structure and builds firmness in the skin over time," Dr. Martin said.

Matching the Product to the Patient

Treatment begins with a consultation. The choice of product and the amount used depend on each patient's anatomy, goals, and assessment, and biostimulators are only one category of injectable Dr. Martin considers. Neuromodulators such as Botox and Dysport, for example, relax specific muscles to soften expression lines rather than replacing volume.

"Knowing which treatment is right for each individual concern is the entire art of injectable medicine," Dr. Martin said. "It's never one size fits all."

He frames the intended outcome in practical terms. "The goal of injectable medicine done right is that no one knows you did anything. They just think you look better."

Treatment and Recovery

At BODYWELLE, your comfort is a priority. Topical numbing cream is applied for 30 minutes, with an additional 10-15 minutes if needed. Pain management medication may also be available upon request, when appropriate. During treatment, ice and vibrational tools are used to enhance comfort.

Mild swelling or bruising may occur at injection sites. How long results last varies by product, treatment area, and individual response.

Availability in Miami Beach

Patients can receive Sculptra and Radiesse at 1060 Alton Road, home of BODYWELLE's Miami Beach office. Whether either treatment is appropriate is decided during a consultation, and outcomes differ from patient to patient.

Dr. Alonso Martin came to medicine through research. As a neuroscience student at UCLA, he studied how antioxidants influence longevity, and that research contributed to published findings on neural health and oxidative stress. After medical school at Michigan State University's College of Human Medicine, he trained in family medicine at UC Irvine Medical Center, where his work earned a Resident of the Year nomination. He holds medical licenses in both Florida and California.

Consultations for Sculptra, Radiesse, and other injectable treatments can be arranged when patients contact the practice . Dr. Martin also explains injectable options in short videos posted to the BODYWELLE Instagram account.

About BODYWELLE

Located in Miami Beach, Florida, BODYWELLE is a longevity and functional medicine practice established and led by Alonso Martin, MD. Its services span hormone and metabolic optimization, longevity diagnostics, regenerative treatments, aesthetic injectables, body contouring, functional rehabilitation, and weight management with physician oversight. Every plan is shaped by a physician and guided by measurable physiological outcomes.

Contact Information

Dr. Alonso Martin, BODYWELLE

info@alonsomartinmd.com

(305) 877-5084

SOURCE: BODYWELLE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/restoring-volume-stimulating-collagen-bodywelles-dr.-alonso-martin-di-1237485