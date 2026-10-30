From Device Connectivity to Business Continuity: InHand Networks FWA12 Powers Smarter Store Networks

Combining 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and AI-powered network management to enable efficient multi-device connectivity, prioritize critical business traffic, and simplify multi-store operations.

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2026 / A POS terminal, security cameras, employee smartphones, and guest Wi-Fi-multiple connected devices and applications have become an essential part of everyday store operations.

However, the complexity of store networking is not determined by the number of connected devices alone.

Consider a typical retail environment: customers are streaming HD videos, security cameras are continuously uploading footage, and POS terminals are processing cloud-based transactions. These applications share network resources but have different requirements. Video transmission demands sustained bandwidth, customers expect smooth internet access, and payment transactions depend on responsive, reliable connectivity.

As different applications converge on a single network, the challenge goes beyond connecting devices. Stores must ensure that multiple devices and business applications can operate efficiently while sharing limited network resources.

To address these challenges, the InHand Networks FWA12 Enterprise 5G Wi-Fi 7 Router integrates high-performance wireless connectivity, business traffic optimization, flexible 5G and wired networking, and centralized cloud management into a single solution, supporting both everyday connectivity and business-critical operations.

Why Can Network Performance Decline Even When Every Device Is Connected?

Connecting multiple devices does not necessarily mean the network is always under heavy load. A store may have dozens of connected devices operating smoothly under normal conditions. However, when customers access bandwidth-intensive applications, employees synchronize files, and video systems continuously transmit data, competition for wireless resources can increase.

When multiple devices share wireless channels, network performance depends on more than internet bandwidth. Device density, wireless interference, channel utilization, and application traffic patterns all affect the overall experience.

That is why upgrading a store network requires more than increasing internet bandwidth. The wireless access layer must also be capable of supporting diverse connectivity demands.

The InHand Networks FWA12 features Wi-Fi 7 technology with dual-band 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz connectivity, delivering combined wireless speeds of up to 5000 Mbps and supporting up to 128 Wi-Fi client devices.

Rather than relying solely on higher internet bandwidth, FWA12 enhances the wireless access layer, providing a high-performance connectivity foundation for POS terminals, office devices, smartphones, and other connected equipment.

FWA12 also maintains backward compatibility with earlier Wi-Fi standards, allowing stores to upgrade their wireless infrastructure without replacing all existing devices at once.

Yet improving wireless performance is only the first step. When different applications share the same network, another important question arises: which traffic should receive priority?

How Can Stores Secure Their Networks While Prioritizing Critical Business Traffic?

In commercial stores, guest Wi-Fi, payment transactions, and video surveillance may share the same networking infrastructure. However, that does not mean they should all operate within the same network segment.

Guest Wi-Fi is designed for public access. If customer devices share unrestricted access with POS systems and surveillance equipment, the risk of unauthorized access may increase. Meanwhile, bandwidth-intensive activities such as video streaming and file downloads can compete with payment transactions for network resources.

To address these two challenges, InHand Networks FWA12 combines network segmentation with business traffic prioritization.

Network Segmentation: Separate Guest Wi-Fi from Business Networks. FWA12 supports multiple SSIDs, network isolation, and access control capabilities, allowing stores to configure appropriate access boundaries between guest Wi-Fi and internal business networks used by POS terminals and security cameras. This helps restrict unnecessary communication between device groups and improves network security.

POS Ready: Prioritize Critical Payment Traffic. FWA12 features POS Ready, enabling one-click optimization of POS-related traffic. By assigning higher priority to payment transactions, it helps reduce the impact of competing traffic when customers are browsing, streaming, or downloading content over the same network.

Network segmentation establishes access boundaries between different device groups, while POS Ready prioritizes critical payment traffic. Together, these capabilities allow stores to offer convenient customer Wi-Fi while maintaining greater control over their internal networks and payment applications.

Why Can Business Applications Go Offline Even When Wi-Fi Is Working?

A stable local Wi-Fi connection does not necessarily guarantee access to online business services.

For stores relying on cloud-based POS platforms, online ordering systems, or remote business applications, an interruption in the internet connection can affect operations even when devices remain connected to the local wireless network.

Network reliability therefore requires attention to both local wireless access and wide-area network connectivity.

InHand Networks FWA12 integrates 5G SA/NSA cellular connectivity and dual 2.5GbE ports, providing flexible options for wired and cellular network access.

In deployments with multiple available uplinks, FWA12 supports link monitoring, configurable connection priorities, and failover capabilities. If a primary connection becomes unavailable, the router can switch to an available backup connection according to predefined rules, helping reduce the impact of a single network failure on store operations.

FWA12 also supports monitoring key network performance indicators, including latency, jitter, and packet loss, allowing administrators to assess connection quality beyond basic online or offline status.

By combining high-performance local wireless networking with flexible WAN connectivity and link management, FWA12 helps stores build a more resilient network infrastructure for cloud-based business applications.



How Can Businesses Manage Networks Across Dozens of Store Locations?

For a single store, network problems can often be resolved through on-site troubleshooting. However, as businesses expand across multiple locations, network management becomes increasingly complex.

Which devices are online? Which store is experiencing abnormal network latency? Is the problem caused by weak cellular signal or an unstable uplink? Can the issue be resolved without an on-site visit?

If every incident requires technicians to visit individual stores, maintenance costs and operational complexity can increase as the business grows.

To address multi-site network management needs, InHand Networks FWA12 integrates with InCloud Manager, enabling centralized monitoring, remote configuration, and unified network operations. IT administrators can remotely view device status, network traffic, and connection performance, as well as perform configuration changes, firmware upgrades, and troubleshooting through the cloud platform.

Building on these capabilities, InCloud AI Agent introduces AI-powered assistance into practical network operations, supporting natural language interaction, network diagnostics, and controlled operational actions through three flexible approaches:

Built-in AI Agent in InCloud Manager: IT administrators can use natural language to check device status, investigate network issues, and perform multi-site inspections directly within the cloud management platform. With appropriate authorization and confirmation, the AI Agent can also assist in executing configuration changes and other supported tasks.

Integration with Existing AI Workflows: Through InCloud Skill, businesses can integrate network management capabilities into their existing AI Agents and automated workflows. Device queries, diagnostics, and operational tasks can become part of established AI workflows without requiring a separate management environment.

Direct Access to Network Devices: For supported devices that are not connected to the cloud platform or are deployed within private networks, agent-cli enables AI Agents to communicate directly with network-reachable devices. This allows administrators to check device status, analyze logs, and assist with supported operations closer to the network edge.

Across these approaches, AI can assist with information retrieval, diagnostics, authorized actions, and result verification while maintaining necessary access controls and human confirmation.

By combining centralized cloud management with AI-assisted operations, InHand Networks helps businesses reduce repetitive maintenance tasks and manage distributed store networks more efficiently as they expand.

From Device Connectivity to Business Continuity

Modern store networking is no longer defined by a single performance specification. Businesses need a network that can address wireless access capacity, business traffic management, WAN reliability, and efficient remote operations.

Wi-Fi 7 provides a high-performance foundation for multi-device connectivity. Network segmentation helps establish clear access boundaries between guest and internal business networks. POS Ready and traffic management prioritize critical payment applications, while flexible 5G and wired connectivity supports different deployment needs.

Meanwhile, InCloud Manager and InCloud AI Agent extend network management beyond centralized monitoring to AI-assisted diagnostics, operational actions, and workflow integration, making distributed store networks easier to manage.

By combining high-performance connectivity, business traffic optimization, and cloud-based management in a single enterprise router, InHand Networks FWA12 provides a comprehensive networking solution for retail stores, restaurants, and other commercial environments.

The goal of modern store networking is no longer simply to connect more devices. It is to ensure that network resources effectively support business applications and provide a reliable foundation for everyday operations.

About InHand Networks

InHand Networks is a global provider of IoT connectivity and edge computing solutions. Its portfolio includes cellular routers, IoT gateways, edge computers, and cloud management services, supporting digital transformation across business networking, industrial IoT, energy, smart commerce, and mobility.

For more information, visit www.inhand.com.

Media Contact

InHand Networks

Marketing Communications

marketing@inhand.com

SOURCE: InHand Networks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/from-device-connectivity-to-business-continuity-inhand-networks-f-1243507