ESG Reporting Software Market worth $4.48 billion by 2031 - Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global ESG Reporting Software Market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.83 billion in 2026 and USD 4.48 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.6%.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 150 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'ESG Reporting Software Market- Global Forecast to 2031'

ESG Reporting Software Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 1.50 billion

USD 1.50 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 1.83 billion

USD 1.83 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 4.48 billion

USD 4.48 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 19.6%

ESG Reporting Software Market Trends & Insights:

As enterprises move from periodic sustainability disclosures to integrated ESG performance management. Demand is increasingly shaped by the need to consolidate emissions, workforce diversity, occupational safety, energy consumption, and governance data from finance, HR, procurement, and operational systems.

By offering, the software segment is likely to capture a 66.4% market share in 2026.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate between 2026 and 2031.

By organization size, the large-sized enterprises segment is projected to hold the largest market share in 2026.

By region, North America is expected to hold a market share of 41.7% in 2026.

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ESG reporting software has transformed how organizations collect, validate, and disclose environmental, social, and governance data by embedding capabilities such as AI-driven data extraction, automated emissions calculation, and disclosure templates aligned to major reporting frameworks into enterprise reporting programs. These innovations enable reporting teams to consolidate data from operational and financial systems, reduce manual effort, and maintain audit trails across disclosures. By integrating machine learning models, workflow automation, and framework mapping, ESG reporting platforms deliver continuous visibility into reporting readiness and performance against targets, ensuring greater data integrity and consistent disclosures. Enterprises benefit from improved reporting accuracy, lower compliance overhead, and more effective resource allocation, especially in regulated sectors such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) and manufacturing. Unifying environmental, social, and governance data across a single platform provides a clearer picture of organizational performance, strengthening decision-making and aligning sustainability strategy with broader financial and risk objectives. Such an approach empowers organizations to meet disclosure obligations, respond to investor and stakeholder expectations, and maintain credibility by ensuring every disclosure is supported by traceable data from collection through assurance.

Social ESG reporting software segment to register highest CAGR between 2026 and 2031

By software type, the social ESG reporting software segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the ESG Reporting Software Market during the forecast period. As organizations face growing pressure to disclose workforce, health and safety, and value chain worker information with the same rigor applied to emissions data, the demand for social ESG reporting software is growing. The European Sustainability Reporting Standards include dedicated social standards covering an organization's own workforce, workers in the value chain, affected communities, and consumers, which expands the volume of data reporting teams gather and substantiate. New vendors capture market share by offering workforce metrics collection, supplier questionnaires, and human capital dashboards, reducing manual effort in assembling social disclosures. An illustrative example is Nasdaq Metrio, a sustainability reporting platform with automated data collection workflows, survey workflows, guidance notes, and an audit trail across multiple frameworks, which supports the collection of environmental, social, and governance data in one environment. Another example is the May 2025 partnership between Broadridge and Novisto, which combines Novisto's software for sustainability data collection, analysis, and reporting with Broadridge's corporate issuer solutions to capture, audit, and report ESG data against voluntary frameworks and mandatory regulations. These moves show customers increasingly expect social data collection and disclosure to be native to the reporting platform rather than managed in separate spreadsheets. For emerging vendors, the opportunity is in providing lightweight survey and workforce data connectors, supplier data collection portals, and validation controls linked directly to disclosure workflows. Vendors delivering fast setup, strong HR system interoperability, and clear traceability from source data to published metrics win in social disclosure procurement.

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Banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI) segment to capture the largest market share in 2026

By vertical, the banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI) segment is likely to be the largest-growing in the ESG Reporting Software Market in 2026. This segment is driven by increasing regulatory scrutiny, rising investor expectations, and the growing integration of sustainability metrics into financial decision-making. Banks, financial institutions, insurers, and asset managers are adopting these solutions to improve transparency, standardize ESG disclosures, and strengthen climate-related risk assessment across lending and investment portfolios. Growing demand for sustainable investment products and responsible financing is further accelerating adoption. Additionally, the need to consolidate data from diverse sources, maintain audit-ready records, and improve reporting accuracy is encouraging institutions to invest in automated ESG reporting platforms, supporting regulatory compliance and long-term risk management.

North America to hold the largest share of the ESG Reporting Software Market in 2031

By region, North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2031, driven by increasing regulatory scrutiny, heightened investor expectations, and growing corporate commitments to sustainability and responsible business practices. Organizations across the US and Canada are investing in ESG reporting platforms to streamline disclosures, strengthen data governance, and improve transparency across environmental, social, and governance metrics. The need to manage evolving climate-related reporting requirements and demonstrate measurable sustainability performance is accelerating adoption. Furthermore, rising demand for ESG-linked investments, enhanced supply chain accountability, and robust risk management is encouraging enterprises to integrate automated reporting solutions into their operations, supporting compliance, operational efficiency, and long-term value creation. Additionally, the mature enterprise technology ecosystem and increasing adoption of AI-powered analytics are supporting the integration of ESG reporting software with existing financial, compliance, and enterprise resource planning systems. These capabilities enable organizations to reduce manual reporting efforts, strengthen internal controls, and generate decision-useful sustainability insights.

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Top Companies in ESG Reporting Software Market:

The Top Companies in ESG Reporting Software Market are Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands), Nasdaq (US), PwC (UK), Workiva (US), LSEG (UK), Sphera (US), Cority (Canada), Intelex (Canada), WOCE Solutions (India), and Novisto (Canada).

ESG Reporting Software Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The ESG Reporting Software Market is witnessing increasing investment activity, driven by platform consolidation, strategic acquisitions, and growth capital for vendors serving disclosure rules such as CSRD. The market is anticipated to be valued at USD 1.83 billion in 2026 and USD 4.48 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 19.6%. Funding activity reflects the same direction, with Novisto raising USD 27 million in a Series C round led by Inovia Capital (May 2025) to expand its platform and European team, and Persefoni raising USD 23 million in a Series C round (March 2025), taking its total capital raised to USD 179 million.

Revenue Shift Context

The market shows a shift in spending from manual, spreadsheet-based reporting toward integrated platforms that unify environmental, social, and governance data. Software holds the largest share by offering, while services are expected to record the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2031 as enterprises seek implementation and assurance support. By software type, environmental ESG reporting software holds the largest share, while social ESG reporting software is expected to register the highest CAGR. Cloud deployment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, and BFSI holds the largest share by vertical, with manufacturing expected to register the second highest CAGR.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the ESG Reporting Software Market reflect consolidation toward unified platforms, with carbon accounting, reporting, and data management capabilities being combined under single vendors. The sale of Nasdaq Metrio to osapiens (August 2026) and Novisto's acquisition of Minimum (March 2026) are the key recent transactions, and financial terms were not disclosed for either.

ESG REPORTING SOFTWARE MARKET: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2023-AUGUST 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description August 2026 Acquisition osapiens (Germany) Nasdaq Metrio (US) osapiens acquired Nasdaq's sustainability reporting and carbon accounting platform, Nasdaq Metrio, along with its customers, expanding osapiens' US presence and adding customers to its osapiens HUB platform. March 2026 Acquisition Novisto (Canada) Minimum (UK) Novisto acquired carbon management software provider Minimum to add native carbon management to its ESG platform, giving enterprises one system of record for climate, social, and governance data.

Company Revenue Share Details

Market share figures for the top five players total 40%, indicating a competitive market. No single vendor has established dominant control, leaving room for competition and consolidation in the years ahead. The key players, contributing around 70% of the total market share, are Wolters Kluwer, Nasdaq, PwC, Workiva, LSEG, Sphera, Cority, Intelex, Novisto, EMEX, Anthesis, and Isometrix. The presence of financial data and exchange groups such as Nasdaq and LSEG, professional services firms such as PwC and Anthesis, and specialist software vendors such as Workiva, Novisto, and Cority reflects the broadening scope of the market, and consolidation is expected to come from any of these groups.

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